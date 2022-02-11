Claim: “Absolutely Wrong” Countries Must Choose Between Prosperity and Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May scolding the Australian colonies for not following Britain’s lead on climate change.

Former UK prime minister urges Australia to lift its game on climate change

Theresa May has declared Australia should pick up its climate change agenda “rather more proactively” during the former British prime minister’s first visit.

Published 11 February 2022 at 6:38pm

Former British prime minister Theresa May has criticised Australia for not being proactive enough in combating climate change while visiting the nation for the first time.

…

The MP for the UK constituency of Maidenhead branded as “absolutely wrong” the recurring argument that countries must choose between tackling climate change or continuing to grow the economy.

“You can do well by your economy and deal with climate. It just means you have to do business in a different way,” Ms May told the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry lunch, where she spoke for an undisclosed fee.

“Some of the innovations we’re seeing around climate change for the future, I think are hugely exciting.

“I know I’m sitting here in Australia so I’m bound to say this: I hope Australia is going to pick up this agenda of climate change rather more proactively than it has done up to now.”

…