Claim: “Absolutely Wrong” Countries Must Choose Between Prosperity and Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May scolding the Australian colonies for not following Britain’s lead on climate change.
Former UK prime minister urges Australia to lift its game on climate change
Theresa May has declared Australia should pick up its climate change agenda “rather more proactively” during the former British prime minister’s first visit.
Published 11 February 2022 at 6:38pm
Former British prime minister Theresa May has criticised Australia for not being proactive enough in combating climate change while visiting the nation for the first time.
…
The MP for the UK constituency of Maidenhead branded as “absolutely wrong” the recurring argument that countries must choose between tackling climate change or continuing to grow the economy.
“You can do well by your economy and deal with climate. It just means you have to do business in a different way,” Ms May told the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry lunch, where she spoke for an undisclosed fee.
“Some of the innovations we’re seeing around climate change for the future, I think are hugely exciting.
“I know I’m sitting here in Australia so I’m bound to say this: I hope Australia is going to pick up this agenda of climate change rather more proactively than it has done up to now.”
…Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/former-uk-prime-minister-urges-australia-to-lift-its-game-on-climate-change/ef08590f-a403-4a1b-97a7-7e352dd41210
Theresa May’s comments are more than refuted by Britain’s worsening green energy crisis, and the humiliation of Britain turning to coal a few months ago to keep the lights on, after all those billions of pounds worth of renewables failed to deliver during a Europe wide wind drought.
But in my opinion Theresa May has never been someone who lets inconvenient facts get in the way of what she believes.
When Theresa May was elected Prime Minister of Britain, there were hopes her reign would be a rerun of legendary Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, that May might be someone who could lead Britain into a new economic renaissance. Sadly the only resemblance between Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher were the hairstyle and the handbag.