Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. By Chris McAndrew, CC BY 3.0, Link
Government idiocy

British Government: "renewable power is the best way to shield the UK from volatile gas prices."

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
42 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to British government ministers, the best way to shield Britons from gas price volatility is to embrace renewable energy. My question – what is the plan when the wind stops blowing, like it did last September?

Renewables auctions to be held annually in green energy push

By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst

The government has re-stated its faith in green technologies with a decision that it says will create a steady stream of renewable energy projects.

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says renewable power is the best way to shield the UK from volatile gas prices.

He announced that auctions to supply low-carbon electricity will now happen every year, instead of every two.

He says this will bring more certainty to firms planning to invest in wind turbines and solar panels.

The renewables industry is delighted – especially after a week that’s seen the government’s energy policy under fire from some MPs and commentators who believe the costs of the drive to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050 are too high.

Mr Kwarteng said: “We are hitting the accelerator on domestic electricity production to boost energy security, attract private investment and create jobs in our industrial heartlands.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-60325908

in September 2021, Bloomberg reported that wind power in Britain failed, because the wind stopped blowing.

U.K. Power Surges to Record 400 Pounds as Wind Fails to Blow

“We are not receiving enough renewable production”: Accenture

U.K. can’t count on nuclear as five EDF units are offline

By

Rachel Morison and Anna Shiryaevskaya
13 September 2021, 21:18 GMT+10 Updated on

Electricity prices soared to a record in Britain as a period of still weather is curbing wind power, exposing the U.K.’s reliance on intermittent renewables.

U.K. power for next day exceed 400 pounds ($553) a megawatt-hour at an auction on Monday, an all-time high. Wind generation is currently below normal, accounting for about 11% of all the electricity entering the grid. That’s leaving the market exposed to swings at a time five nuclear units are offline.

The U.K.’s ability to meet peak demand was already set to shrink this winter as coal and nuclear power stations close early. The outlook has worsened as low wind speeds have forced Britain to rely more on fossil fuels to produce power at a time Europe is facing a shortage of gas and coal prices are surging.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-13/u-k-power-prices-hit-record-as-outages-low-winds-cut-supply

How can anyone believe that wind and solar can fulfil Britain’s energy needs? How can anyone believe that more renewables can stabilise energy supply?

Britain has had multiple demonstrations the last few years, including last September, that renewables are too unreliable to be useful. If Kwasi Kwarteng gets his way, the energy price pain will grow.

42 Comments
_Jim
February 11, 2022 10:03 am

re: “what is the plan when the wind stops blowing, like it did last September?”

Buy power from across the channel from the French?

It doesn't add up...
Reply to  _Jim
February 11, 2022 11:09 am

Nice theory, but one of the reasons the price went sky high in September was because French imports were sharply reduced, due to the fire at Sellindge at the HVDC converter stations for IFA 1 – but also due to lots of nuclear outages on the Continent and reduced wind generation so that import availabilities fell.

GB INterconnectors 21.png
Duane
Reply to  It doesn't add up...
February 11, 2022 11:32 am

Good point. Large supply and price swings are usually not the product of a single factor, but are the result of a sort of “perfect storm” of multiple factors occuring at the same time … whether by coincidence, as you describe in France … or sometimes due to a common root cause.

For instance, the big brownout in Texas a year ago was blamed on renewables by the anti-renewable crowd, and was blamed on poor gas system infrastructure and resultant failures of gas compressors by the anti-gas crowd. The truth is that failures occurred due to poor cold proofing in both the wind generators and the natural gas compressors supplying gas lines. They both failed at the same time for the same underlying cause – lack of proper cold proofing for both types of equipment.

One cannot design a grid system that never gets stressed – such a fool proof system would be unaffordable, with tremendous amounts of unused capacity that somebody has to pay for in their electric rates. So it is a matter of careful risk assessment and risk management to determine an affordable amount of excess capacity.

True Believers on both sides of the renewables argument always over simplify and attempt to make it an all or nothing proposition. Nothing in real life is ever all that simple and life is a matter of shades of gray, not black and white.

Harry Passfield
Reply to  _Jim
February 11, 2022 11:09 am

…who will be selling their excess power to Germany as they can’t get gas from Russia….

LdB
Reply to  _Jim
February 11, 2022 11:16 am

Only they aren’t selling because they are struggling themselves or have little fishing disputes on with the Brits 🙂

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  LdB
February 11, 2022 11:43 am

I see Macron has announced 14 new nuclear facilities capable of producing 24GW in total. He also announced offshore windfarms allegedly capable of similar output (but not all the time).
Only dependant on his being re-elected

Tom Halla
February 11, 2022 10:07 am

Build a bunch of 1970’s French design nuclear reactors, given the record of those designs. Wind and solar are weather dependent, and no amount of hot air from politicians can make it otherwise.

J Mac
February 11, 2022 10:08 am

Doubling down on unreliable wind and solar power is not a viable survival strategy.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  J Mac
February 11, 2022 10:17 am

These guys don’t care about YOUR survival.

bill Johnston
Reply to  Curious George
February 11, 2022 10:27 am

I also noticed that. Seems everybody wins but the consumer.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  J Mac
February 11, 2022 11:03 am

Looks like they plan to order out….

France to build 6 nuclear reactors as part of climate goals (yahoo.com)

Harry Passfield
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 11, 2022 11:11 am

So that fixes the problems 30 years’ hence….

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 11, 2022 11:22 am

more like 14

“France to build up to 14 new nuclear reactors by 2050, says Macron”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/10/france-to-build-up-to-14-new-nuclear-reactors-by-2050-says-macron

michael hart
February 11, 2022 10:09 am

“Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says renewable power is the best way to shield the UK from volatile gas prices.”

So he thinks volatility in energy prices can be solved by increasing the amount of even more volatile supply? What a plonker.

RevJay4
Reply to  michael hart
February 11, 2022 10:29 am

I assume “plonker” is the same as moron.
Seems to be a lot of those around these days in the upper echelons of governments everywhere. This moron has no understanding of what is gonna happen by relying on bogus wind and solar for energy, or, maybe he does and its all part of the plan to take the UK back to medieval sources for heating homes, etc. Control of the folks big time? Gallows, anyone?

michael hart
Reply to  RevJay4
February 11, 2022 11:05 am

Rev Jay4, my first reply seems to have put me in moderation which is a shame on this site.
“Plonker” is a term often used on BBC TV.
It refers to the word that begins with p- and ends in -enis.

Philip
February 11, 2022 10:15 am

You can’t fix stupid. They will follow this line of stupidity until they do enough damage that it blows up in there face. At some point people will revolt and I hope it doesn’t get out of hand.

5
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Philip
February 11, 2022 10:35 am

What will fix stupid is a massive winter grid blackout during a cold winter high with no wind, where thousands die of cold. Given this idiots statement, that sadly now seems inevitable somewhen soon.

2
Reply
Steve Case
February 11, 2022 10:21 am

My question – what is the plan when the wind stops blowing, like it did last September?

Plan? They don’t got no plan, they don’t need no plan. They don’t have to show you no stinking plan!

David Wojick
Reply to  Steve Case
February 11, 2022 11:21 am

Same song in New York:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/04/more-focus-on-the-impossible-costs-of-a-fully-wind-solar-battery-energy-system/

At low wind speeds it does not matter how many giant windmills you have. There is just no juice. Like solar at night, right?

tomo
February 11, 2022 10:22 am

It is difficult not to deploy foul mouthed invective when it comes to the UK’s “energy” policy ….

Rud Istvan
February 11, 2022 10:30 am

His UK ministers really are as stupid as BoJo himself.

The reason gas prices are high is renewables are unreliable so need gas backup. Germany greenlighted Nord 2 despite Energiewende in order to become more Russian gas dependent—great NATO move, that. And EU didn’t stock up for winter this year. And when you refuse to frack for UK gas, it grows scarcer every year. The Groningen field is so depleted it will cease regular production this year and will be shut completely by 2026.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 11, 2022 11:47 am

It’s all over for fracking in UK as last firm operating is told to plug its shale gas wells

  • Last UK-based fracking company Cuadrilla told to seal shale wells in Blackpool 
  • Tory MPs have slammed the decision by the Government’s Oil and Gas Authority 
  • Fracking has been mired in controversy since two earthquakes recorded in 2011

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10500639/Last-UK-based-fracking-firm-Cuadrilla-told-seal-shale-wells.html

Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
February 11, 2022 10:32 am

Thinking wind can replace reliable coal, gas, or nuclear power at the grid level — one simply can’t fix that level of stupid. When you’re dealing with morons at that level of ignorance, we can only keep them far, far away from political power as a matter of national security.

Disputin
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 11, 2022 11:08 am

But we can’t keep them far from power. They’re already in power.

Rod Evans
February 11, 2022 10:36 am

The BBC s Roger Harrabin a man so out of touch with energy reality it is a joke every time he presents anything to do with climate or energy. Add to that a minister who thinks renewable energy is reliable and you have the perfect double act of idiocy. The minister is not affectionately known as Krazy Kwarteng for nothing…..

gringojay
Reply to  Rod Evans
February 11, 2022 10:58 am

Krazy has to up his game. On the other side of the Atlantic the USA department of energy has an Office of Nuclear Energy.

S. Brinton was just appointed Deputy Assistant of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposal of that office. His pronouns are possibly still fluid since seen dressing in drag and telling Renssaler Polytechnic students back in 2017 his predilection for tying up his significant other to dine atop while viewing “Star Trek”.

John K. Sutherland
February 11, 2022 10:40 am

Nobody could possibly make this stuff, up. Just when you think no one could be so stupid, they go and prove us wrong again. I would laugh, but I have relatives in England.

Ron Long
Reply to  John K. Sutherland
February 11, 2022 10:52 am

My genes are from Britain and it’s starting to concern me.

Devils Tower
February 11, 2022 10:41 am

Idiots…

Use nuclear and coal to generate electricity.

Save gas to heat homes.

Using electric to heat homes will be a disaster.

whiten
February 11, 2022 10:45 am

As it is said somewhere;

You will know them by their fruits”

The fruits of their actions… including also their smiles too… it seems.
Fake, cold, empty, heartless…worse than the smile of a clown.
As any other of their fruits… void of empathy and compassion.

Oh well.

cheers

ResourceGuy
February 11, 2022 10:53 am

Oh, I thought Griff was the Minister.

philincalifornia
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 11, 2022 11:03 am

No but he will be along soon to tell us that the UK is stabilising the global climate.

Harry Passfield
February 11, 2022 11:07 am

How the hell did we ever get to the position that we end up with ignorant fools like this? Mainly, I guess, because they are advised by con-men who are Greens under the covers – but are called advisers. They need to be culled!

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Harry Passfield
February 11, 2022 11:27 am

affirmative action? gotta have people from the colonies… who are mostly in London- which voted against Brexit?

Joel
February 11, 2022 11:08 am

Perhaps a good way of not being subject to volatile natural gas prices is to burn coal and build nuclear power plants?
These people are too stupid to run a lemonade stand. Every single one said to use natural gas as the bridge fuel to the green future, thus increasing demand for natural gas, closed coal plants and nuclear power plants, and then took steps to reduce natural gas production.
They are so stupid they thought natural gas would just appear magically, in large amounts, and cheap, just because that was their fantasy. In Europe, they assumed Russia would just sell them all the gas they wanted at the price they wanted. Russia is acting in its own self interest. Why should it help Europe go off fossil fuels and ruin Russia’s economy?
Europeans still think they are the center of a global empire. The world should dance to their tune. Even these brown immigrants from former colonies have this assumption.
Today, Europe is a nothing burger, yet they want to act like they should run the world.
The voters in Europe are getting exactly what they deserve: screwed.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joel
February 11, 2022 11:29 am

Europe shouldn’t need America to defend itself from Russia- which it outnumbers several times over- and its economy is many times greater. America should focus on China.

Peta of Newark
February 11, 2022 11:14 am

This is a real beaut…

There appears to be a Wunderground Personal weather Station out in the North Sea – not far from where a lot of windmills are..

Its called: Forest – IK14FA1C2 and is Dutch, apparently, but makes no odds
The link below should take you to the monthly average page for September 2021 – where it records an average wind speed, across the whole month, of 1.1km/h

https://www.wunderground.com/dashboard/pws/IK14FA1C2/graph/2021-09-30/2021-09-30/monthly

if you get there, you’ll see ‘Next‘ and ‘Previous‘ buttons which will take you forwards or backwards, one month at a time.
Each time, just look at the ‘Average Wind Speed

Jeezus Wept, are we in some Deep Shit or what

J. R.
February 11, 2022 11:22 am

The UK needs a truckers convoy to demand that the government reject the climate change cult and focus on practical energy solutions that work.

Duane
February 11, 2022 11:24 am

Renewables actually do provide some insulation from hydrocarbon fuel price volatility, but they cannot serve as a complete shield, since they cannot fully replace the hydrocarbon fueled power plant infrastructure. The max contribution of wind and solar to a stable power grid is still indeterminate, but it is probably no more than 20-30% of generating capacity.

But there are other means of, if not shielding, at least reducing the impacts of fuel price volatility:

1) Nuclear (fuel volatility is much less than for hydrocarbons)

2) Hydropower

3) Signing long term fuel supply contracts at a time when prices are relatively low (not this year!). Long term contracts won’t lock in prices at the bottom of the market cycle, but can lock them in at middling prices). Inevitably crude oil and natural gas prices are going to come down due to market conditions. Today crude oil is around $90 per bbl. At the next dip it might well drop below $40, and when it does, lock in a long term supply contract at somewhere in the middle, say $70. Ditto with gas.

Willem post
February 11, 2022 11:53 am

The stupidity of that statement is off-the-charts, because wind and solar electricity sources vary all the time, 24/7/365, because the weather and the seasons vary all the time.

EXCERPT from:

BIDEN 30,000 MW OFFSHORE WIND SYSTEMS BY 2030; AN EXPENSIVE FANTASY  
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/biden-30-000-mw-of-offshore-wind-systems-by-2030-a-total-fantasy
 
The Biden administration announced on October 13, 2021, it will subsidize the development of up to seven offshore wind systems (never call them farms) on the US East and West coasts, and in the Gulf of Mexico; a total of about 30,000 MW of offshore wind by 2030.
 
Biden’s offshore wind systems would have an adverse, long-term impact on US electricity wholesale prices, and the prices of all other goods and services, because their expensive electricity would permeate into all economic activities.
 
The wind turbines would be at least 800-ft-tall, which would need to be located at least 30 miles from shores, to ensure minimal disturbance from night-time strobe lights.
 
Any commercial fishing areas would be significantly impacted by below-water infrastructures and cables. The low-frequency noise (less than 20 cycles per second, aka infrasound) of the wind turbines would adversely affect marine life, and productivity of fishing areas.
 
Production: Annual production would be about 30,000 x 8766 h/y x 0.45, capacity factor = 118,341,000 MWh, or 118.3 TWh of variable, intermittent, wind/weather/season-dependent electricity.
 
The additional wind production would be about 100 x 118.3/4000 = 2.96% of the annual electricity loaded onto US grids.
That US load would increase, due to tens of millions of future electric vehicles and heat pumps.
 
This would require a large capacity of combined-cycle, gas-turbine plants, CCGTs, to cost-effectively:
 
1) Counteract the wind output variations, MW, aka grid balancing
2) Fill-in wind production shortfalls, MWh, during any wind lulls
 
Such lulls occur at random throughout the year, and may last 5 to 7 days in the New England area.

Willem post
Reply to  Willem post
February 11, 2022 11:54 am

EXCERPT from:

HIGH COSTS OF WIND, SOLAR, AND BATTERY SYSTEMS IN US NORTHEAST
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/high-costs-of-wind-solar-and-battery-systems

Any transition from fossil fuels to low-CO2 sources, such as wind, solar, nuclear, hydro and biomass, could occur only when the low-CO2 sources are: 1) abundantly available everywhere, and 2) at low-cost, say 5 to 6 c/kWh, wholesale, and 3) as reliable as fossil fuels, 24/7/365, year after year. 

This article presents the all-in cost of wind, solar and battery systems in the US Northeast.
Table 1 shows the all-in cost of wind and solar are much greater than reported by the Media, etc.

Much of the cost is shifted from Owners of these systems to taxpayers and ratepayers, and added to government debts 

MINIMUM ANNUAL CARRYING COST OF ANY ENERGY SYSTEM

Simplified Mortgage Method

This method can be applied to Electric Vehicles, Heat Pumps, Electric Buses, Wind Systems, Solar Systems, Battery Systems, etc.

The minimum annual carrying cost of a house, or an energy system, is “paying the mortgage”. 
With regard to a house, all other costs, such as real estate taxes, heating, cooling, maintenance, etc., are in addition.

An energy system must have annual revenues = “Paying the mortgage” + “All other costs”
Any shortage of revenues must be made up by subsidies. 

The less an energy system is able to “pay for itself”, the more the subsidies.
Subsidies can be reductions in the upfront turnkey capital costs
Subsidies can be reductions of some items of “All other costs” 
Subsidies can be paying for the electricity production in excess of market prices

A house, after paying the mortgage, likely is worth more than in Year 1.
However, wind, solar, and battery systems have useful service lives of about 20, 25, and 15 years, respectively. 
Thereafter, they still perform at lesser outputs for some time, but their financial value is near zero.

