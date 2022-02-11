From Climate Depot

We’re saved! U.S. Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal – ‘The time to address climate change is now’

Christine E. Wormuth Secretary of the Army: “The time to address climate change is now. … I challenge our Army to examine climate threats, prioritize resources, and take swift action.”

Politico: “The strategy also set milestones for electrifying its vehicle fleet. It would go all-electric for light-duty non-tactical vehicles by 2027 and across all non-tactical vehicles by 2035…The U.S. Army outlined a climate change strategy Tuesday that included halving greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2005 levels this decade, greening its vehicle fleet, running on carbon-free power and ultimately hitting net-zero emissions by 2050. The Army’s strategy comes after President Joe Biden’s December executive order exempted the military from the federal government’s 2050 net-zero commitments.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin: “We face all kinds of threats in our line of work, but few of them truly deserve to be called existential. The climate crisis does. … Climate change is making the world more unsafe and we need to act.”

By: Admin – Climate DepotFebruary 8, 2022 6:28 PM

Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal – Subscription requird

Politico: Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal

BY: ZACK COLMAN | 02/08/2022 01:02 PM EST

The U.S. Army outlined a climate change strategy Tuesday that included halving greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2005 levels this decade, greening its vehicle fleet, running on carbon-free power and ultimately hitting net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Army’s strategy comes after President Joe Biden’s December executive order exempted the military from the federal government’s 2050 net-zero commitments. That order left an enormous gap, as the military accounts for a bulk of the federal government’s planet-heating emissions. A 2019 Brown University study estimated the military has been responsible for up to 80 percent of federal government emissions since 2001.“

The Army must adapt across our entire enterprise and purposefully pursue greenhouse gas mitigation strategies to reduce climate risks,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth wrote in the strategy. “If we do not take action now, across our installations, acquisition and logistics, and training, our options to mitigate these risks will become more constrained with each passing year.”

The details: The Army said it wants to hit net-zero emissions across its more than 130 global installations by 2045. It would do that by installing a microgrid by 2035 and procuring entirely carbon-free power by 2030 at every installation. The Army also wants to curb emissions at all buildings 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2032.The strategy also set milestones for electrifying its vehicle fleet. It would go all-electric for light-duty non-tactical vehicles by 2027 and across all non-tactical vehicles by 2035. It will invest in 470 new electric vehicle charging stations this year to help jump start that transition, the Army said.

The Army said through 2020 it retired 18,000 non-tactical vehicles. Over the last three years, it boosted hybrid vehicles by 3,000 units. Those shifts cut Army non-tactical vehicle fleet costs more than $50 million and cut emissions per mile by 12 percent.

Full U.S. Army plan here: https://www.army.mil/e2/downloads/rv7/about/2022_army_climate_strategy.pdf

#

‘Global warming’ causes war claims — debunked – ‘Warm periods are more peaceful than cold ones’ – Bonus Chapter #2 for Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change

Bonus Chapter #2 from The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change:

Excerpt: The climate activists have it backward. A 2011 study published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies titled “The Climate Wars Myth” found, “Since the dawn of civilization, warmer eras have meant fewer wars.” As author Bruno Tetrais explained, “History shows that ‘warm’ periods are more peaceful than ‘cold’ ones…

John Horgan, the director of the Center for Science Writings at the Stevens Institute of Technology, explained, “In spite of the recent surge in violence in the Middle East, war-related casualties have fallen over the last half-century, as temperatures have risen…

A 2013 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that cold eras were dark times in Eastern Europe. “Some of Eastern Europe’s greatest wars and plagues over the last millennium coincided with cold periods,” explained a summary of the study in Science News.

4 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...