Green New Deal

We’re saved! U.S. Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal 

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From Climate Depot

We’re saved! U.S. Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal – ‘The time to address climate change is now’

Christine E. Wormuth Secretary of the Army: “The time to address climate change is now. … I challenge our Army to examine climate threats, prioritize resources, and take swift action.”

Politico: “The strategy also set milestones for electrifying its vehicle fleet. It would go all-electric for light-duty non-tactical vehicles by 2027 and across all non-tactical vehicles by 2035…The U.S. Army outlined a climate change strategy Tuesday that included halving greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2005 levels this decade, greening its vehicle fleet, running on carbon-free power and ultimately hitting net-zero emissions by 2050. The Army’s strategy comes after President Joe Biden’s December executive order exempted the military from the federal government’s 2050 net-zero commitments.” 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin: “We face all kinds of threats in our line of work, but few of them truly deserve to be called existential. The climate crisis does. … Climate change is making the world more unsafe and we need to act.”

The U.S. Army outlined a climate change strategy Tuesday that included halving greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2005 levels this decade, greening its vehicle fleet, running on carbon-free power and ultimately hitting net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Army’s strategy comes after President Joe Biden’s December executive order exempted the military from the federal government’s 2050 net-zero commitments. That order left an enormous gap, as the military accounts for a bulk of the federal government’s planet-heating emissions. A 2019 Brown University study estimated the military has been responsible for up to 80 percent of federal government emissions since 2001.“

The Army must adapt across our entire enterprise and purposefully pursue greenhouse gas mitigation strategies to reduce climate risks,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth wrote in the strategy. “If we do not take action now, across our installations, acquisition and logistics, and training, our options to mitigate these risks will become more constrained with each passing year.”

The details: The Army said it wants to hit net-zero emissions across its more than 130 global installations by 2045. It would do that by installing a microgrid by 2035 and procuring entirely carbon-free power by 2030 at every installation. The Army also wants to curb emissions at all buildings 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2032.The strategy also set milestones for electrifying its vehicle fleet. It would go all-electric for light-duty non-tactical vehicles by 2027 and across all non-tactical vehicles by 2035. It will invest in 470 new electric vehicle charging stations this year to help jump start that transition, the Army said.

The Army said through 2020 it retired 18,000 non-tactical vehicles. Over the last three years, it boosted hybrid vehicles by 3,000 units. Those shifts cut Army non-tactical vehicle fleet costs more than $50 million and cut emissions per mile by 12 percent.

Full U.S. Army plan here: https://www.army.mil/e2/downloads/rv7/about/2022_army_climate_strategy.pdf

‘Global warming’ causes war claims — debunked – ‘Warm periods are more peaceful than cold ones’ – Bonus Chapter #2 for Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change

Bonus Chapter #2 from The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change:

Excerpt: The climate activists have it backward. A 2011 study published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies titled “The Climate Wars Myth” found, “Since the dawn of civilization, warmer eras have meant fewer wars.” As author Bruno Tetrais explained, “History shows that ‘warm’ periods are more peaceful than ‘cold’ ones…

John Horgan, the director of the Center for Science Writings at the Stevens Institute of Technology, explained, “In spite of the recent surge in violence in the Middle East, war-related casualties have fallen over the last half-century, as temperatures have risen…

A 2013 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that cold eras were dark times in Eastern Europe. “Some of Eastern Europe’s greatest wars and plagues over the last millennium coincided with cold periods,” explained a summary of the study in Science News.

Coach Springer
February 11, 2022 6:05 am

So, the only foes left are the Laws of Physics? There are straw men and now there are straw enemies.

BobM
February 11, 2022 6:09 am

Little more than treasonous.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  BobM
February 11, 2022 7:33 am

It’s just another of the many high crimes and misdemeanors targeting American sovereignty, freedom and prosperity,

Tom Halla
February 11, 2022 6:11 am

The clowns Biden is fronting for are trying really hard to make Jimmy Carter seem competent.

Scott snell
February 11, 2022 6:12 am

And in other news, the US Army announced the conversion by 2050 of all lethal technologies to sustainable, carbon-neutral forms.

bonbon
Reply to  Scott snell
February 11, 2022 7:28 am

Thermonuclear B61’s , 200 stationed in the EU (and Turkey?) are carbon-neutral. Not neutral to carbon based lifeforms, but hey, Gaia after all, has a nuclear womb!

tygrus
February 11, 2022 6:16 am

So it’s back to bicycles for message couriers, across base transit & moving injured using stretchers (eg. towed by bicycle).
Are we to recycle shell casings, bullets and/or send e-bombs (a virtual bomb which doesn’t blow anything up)?
Maybe our computer models could fight it out to simulate the battles to pick the winner.

Yooper
Reply to  tygrus
February 11, 2022 6:30 am

This reminds me of the movie “War Games” where the computer simulation was believed to represent reality, kinda like climate “research” today…..

fretslider
February 11, 2022 6:20 am

I suppose neutron bombs are still Carbon neutral?

philincalifornia
Reply to  fretslider
February 11, 2022 7:19 am

….. well, the bombs are but they would have the nasty habit of vaporizing carbon-based life forms.

bonbon
Reply to  fretslider
February 11, 2022 7:29 am

They should be so classified as Gaia has, after all, a nuclear womb…

Russ
February 11, 2022 6:28 am

Having been in the army and knowing the need for diesel to run vehicles with, I can only roll my eyes! Yeah, I’m sure that they are saving all kinds of money using electric/hybrid vehicles. Yeah, maybe for delivering the mail.
I am sure that setting up their “microgrids” will take care of all future battle scenarios, let alone recharge stations in all of the maneuver training areas.
All tactical vehicles will weigh less than three thousand pounds. We will have Teslas running around with big signs on the sides with the word “tank” on them.
I’ve found the solution: Let’s all mount up on unicorns for our cavalry and we will run everything on pixie dust and rainbows.

fretslider
Reply to  Russ
February 11, 2022 6:40 am

I cannot imagine Guderian, Beck, Lutz, and Volckheim – developers of Blitzkrieg – hanging around waiting for tanks and self-propelled guns etc to recharge.

And recharge where?

NB There were 4,300 tanks in operation Barbarossa.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by fretslider
Oldseadog
Reply to  Russ
February 11, 2022 6:54 am

Presumably military Unicorns will have sharpened horns.
Please send me money to buy files with.

SxyxS
Reply to  Russ
February 11, 2022 7:11 am

From a military perspective it is extremely interesting that ,besides the massive decrease in mobility,
now the enemy knows how to start large Hollywood style fires with ease.
This is nearly impossible with conventional engines,
but a bullet that hits the battery will do.

Greg S.
February 11, 2022 6:38 am

Yes, let’s cripple our armed forces :facepalm:

fretslider
Reply to  Greg S.
February 11, 2022 6:52 am

Then do what the British do…..

Run them down and into the ground.

H.R.
February 11, 2022 6:51 am

Will the Small Arms course in Basic Training consist of teaching flint knapping to the recruits?

I think I’ll start up a trebuchet manufacturing company and wait for the US military contracts to roll in.

You thought $300 hammers and $800 toilet seats were a tad overpriced? Wait ’til you see what I charge for an M1-Trebuchet!

Frank from NoVA
February 11, 2022 6:54 am

The only societal purpose of having an army is to bring kinetic force to an aggressor who threatens that society. Other than deterring an aggressor, having an army is wholly non-productive in that it provides no consumer goods or services to society, but itself consumes many of these in its maintenance. The very idea that an army dependent on solar, wind and batteries could ever deter or successfully engage any aggressor is ludicrous, hence maintaining such an army would be nothing but a complete burden on society. If an army’s leadership believes otherwise, they should be replaced and/or the entire army disbanded.

Rah
February 11, 2022 7:06 am

I’ll believe it when I see it.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Rah
February 11, 2022 7:14 am

You never will…

Steven Curtis Lohr
February 11, 2022 7:11 am

Good frickin’ grief!!! It’s not the zombie apocalypse to prepare for, the loony apocalypse is here and now and quite real. No, wait, better still; it’s a Jackass Apocalypse!!!!!!!!

Phillip Bratby
February 11, 2022 7:12 am

There is known cure for stupid.

bill Johnston
February 11, 2022 7:14 am

And each non-tactical vehicle will be supplied with a little trailer. Said trailer will contain a small diesel generator and a 100 gallon tank of fuel. For when they have to go outside their grid.

Fred Haynie
February 11, 2022 7:24 am

Political appointees come and go and are never around to accomplish long term goals. The international economic war against fossil fuel producers has been loosing support and is destined to fail. I expect November’s congressional elections will signal more changes in goals.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Fred Haynie
February 11, 2022 7:31 am

To paraphrase, ‘never underestimate the ability of the RINOs to eff-up’.

Loren C. Wilson
February 11, 2022 7:27 am

Putin is laughing all the way to Kiev and Xi is laughing as he invades Taiwan. they know that they can’t defeat us but all they had to do was wait until we killed ourselves.

Thomas Gasloli
February 11, 2022 7:36 am

This is the predictable result of basing military promotion on affirmative action & woke credentials.

