Seawater seep may be speeding glacier melt, sea level rise

55 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Warm seawater that’s seeping under certain glaciers could eventually lead to sea level rise that’s double that of existing estimates.

Peer-Reviewed Publication

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Alexander Robel holds ice used in glacial melt research.
IMAGE: ALEXANDER ROBEL IN HIS LAB.

The melting of ice sheets at the points where they float on and along the world’s oceans is a major climate culprit when it comes to sea level rise. But less is understood about the extent of melting that is due to warm, salty seawater that seeps underneath “grounded” portions of ice sheets along land, as well as what happens when that mix intrudes deep under glacier interiors.  

new study published in The Cryosphere led by Alexander Robel, an assistant professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, may provide some clarity. Robel, who leads the Ice & Climate Group at Georgia Tech, and his team of researchers have developed a theory that finds glacial melt may be happening faster out of sight than previous estimates.

“The paper shows warm seawater can intrude underneath glaciers, and if it causes melting at the glacier bottom, can cause predictions of future sea level rise to be up to two times higher than current estimates,” Robel says. “Put another way, our research showed that the grounding line (where glacial ice meets water) is not the sort of impenetrable barrier between the glacier and the ocean that has previously been assumed.”

Using predictions based on mathematical and computational models, the study shows that seawater intrusion over flat or reverse-sloping impermeable beds may feasibly occur up to tens of kilometers upstream of a glacier’s end or grounding line.

Fresh meltwater stays close to the temperature of the ice it came from, but salty seawater that intrudes under glaciers may also bring heat from the ocean, which researchers say has the potential to cause much higher rates of melting at the glacier bottom.

Robel’s co-authors for the study are Earle Wilson, a postdoctoral scholar at the California Institute of Technology, and Helene Seroussi, an associate professor at Dartmouth College.

The new study uses basic mathematical theory of fluid flow and large computer models run on the Partnership for an Advanced Computing Environment (PACE) high performance computing cluster at Georgia Tech to make its predictions, and builds on a 2020 study led by Wilson which showed how such intrusions could occur through laboratory experiments.

“Past measurement from field expeditions and satellites have hinted that seawater may intrude subglacial meltwater channels,” Wilson notes, “much like how the ocean may flow upstream and mix with river water in a typical estuary. Our study shows subglacial estuaries are not just possible but likely over a wide range of realistic scenarios, and their existence has profound implications for future sea level rise.”

“Simulations show that even just a few hundred meters of basal melt caused by seawater intrusion upstream of marine ice sheet grounding lines can cause projections of marine ice sheet volume loss to be 10-50 percent higher,” Robel explains. “Kilometers of intrusion-induced basal melt can cause projected ice sheet volume loss to more than double over the next century.”

Robel adds that these results suggest that further observational, experimental, and numerical investigations are needed to determine the conditions under which seawater intrusion occurs — and whether it will indeed drive rapid marine ice sheet retreat and sea level rise in the future. The research team will start to look at measurements from past field expeditions to confirm if their theory is true, and are working to secure funding in the next year to go to Antarctica and look for such intrusion in a targeted expedition.

“Overall, this contributes to an important body of current work that tries to estimate how fast ice sheets melt in a changing climate,” Robel adds, “and what physical processes are relevant in driving these rapid changes.”

DOIhttps://doi.org/10.5194/tc-16-451-2022

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

JOURNAL

The Cryosphere

DOI

10.5194/tc-16-451-2022 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Layered seawater intrusion and melt under grounded ice

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

8-Feb-2022

From EurekAlert!

Matthew Bergin
February 10, 2022 2:06 pm

But the sea level is doing the same thing it has always done. There is no indication of any acceleration in the rate of increase in sea level since the little ice age. The male bovine excrement, it stinks

Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
February 10, 2022 2:07 pm

Unless this sub basal intrusion of warmer salt water has only just started – which seems to be implausible – it has been going on for centuries.

And if the latter, then this will not affect the rate of addition of melt water to the oceans, and hence will not increase the rate of sea level rise.

stinkerp
February 10, 2022 2:08 pm

Warm seawater that’s seeping under certain glaciers could eventually lead to sea level rise that’s double that of existing estimates.

Potentially increasing sea level rise an additional 0.5 mm per year over the current average of about 3 mm per year, leading to a possible increase of 1 meter in—wait for it—300 years. Oh no!

The operative word in their doomsaying is “could”. So far every prognostication by the climate cult has been vastly overblown. And according to studies of Antarctic and Greenland ice sheet mass balance, their contribution to sea level rise is about 0.5 mm per year combined. But why assuage public fears with data in context when fearmongering is so much more fun?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  stinkerp
February 10, 2022 2:39 pm

See my previous guest post here on “sea level rise, acceleration, and closure”. Greenland is 0.7mm/year, Antarctica total is 0.4, and thermosteric rise is 1.1, total 2.2mm/year with exact closure to dGPS vertical land motion long record tide gauges 2.2 mm/year.

Nick Schroeder
February 10, 2022 2:11 pm

Where is a glacier most likely to melt?
In contact with the -10 C air or out of sight at the 15 C basal boundary?

TeddyLee
February 10, 2022 2:13 pm

Funding for a trip to Antarctica.Who would have guessed.
Top quality science from an Ass Prof.

fretslider
February 10, 2022 2:14 pm

“large computer models”

It matters not how big they are when they are patently wrong

Tom Halla
February 10, 2022 2:17 pm

Yet more models.

4 Eyes
February 10, 2022 2:21 pm

The model is no good if it cannot tell us why it hasn’t started yet and when it is going to start. I guess that their free trip to Antarctica will reveal that this phenomenon is imminent but more research will be required to confirm the tipping point.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  4 Eyes
February 10, 2022 2:33 pm

The GT posited effect is NOT novel or new. And there have already been other Antarctic expedition papers speculating it could ALARMINGLY happen. The paper PR was a hysterically bad false alarm. See my post “Another Antarctic sea level rise false alarm” concerning the EAIS Totten glacier, a few years ago over at Judith’s Climate Etc.

Rud Istvan
February 10, 2022 2:22 pm

Since sea level rise is about constant for the last century, and isn’t accelerating, simple macro observation says this modeled theory isn’t happening yet.

Of course, Further investigations are needed. More grant money needed.

Sadly to include “The research team will start to look at past field expeditions to confirm if their theory is true…” Which means they have NOT yet done that basic step. A new theory based on ZERO observations. Yup, that’s some more ‘good climate science’ right there.

Thomas Gasloli
February 10, 2022 2:26 pm

We need to ban government funding of any “research” that consists of creating “models”. This is NOT science.

Johanus
February 10, 2022 2:29 pm

Simulations show that even just a few hundred meters of basal melt caused by seawater intrusion upstream of marine ice sheet grounding lines can cause projections of marine ice sheet volume loss to be 10-50 percent higher,” Robel explains. “Kilometers of intrusion-induced basal melt can cause projected ice sheet volume loss to more than double over the next century.”

“All models are wrong.” George Box wrote in 1976. The useful ones are those that explain and/or predict actual observations in the real world.

Pillage Idiot
February 10, 2022 2:29 pm

“Put another way, our research showed that the grounding line (where glacial ice meets water) is not the sort of impenetrable barrier between the glacier and the ocean that has previously been assumed.”

It does not matter if it is impenetrable! Fresh meltwater has a hydrodynamic head as it works down slope to the meltwater/seawater interface.

The interface is like a “positive pressure” clean room. If the door is open a crack, there is still no entry of air into the clean room.

Greg S.
February 10, 2022 2:45 pm

“It’s worse than we thought!”

Yawn.

Chris Hanley
February 10, 2022 2:48 pm

The research team will start to look at measurements from past field expeditions to confirm if their theory is true …

Climate Change scientific method: devise a theory and search for confirming evidence instead of contrary evidence.

