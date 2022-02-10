Alarmism

Climate Hype Leads to Climate Anxiety and Undermines Constructive Efforts

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Cliff Mass,

Tremendous damage is being done by media, activists, and some politicians by hyping climate change (global warming). 

Such climate exaggeration is damaging the mental state of millions of people and undermining our ability to deal with climate change.  It leads to poor adaptation to the moderate impacts of global warming or taking realistic steps that can be highly protective.

The front page of the Seattle Times yesterday contained a story (reprinted from the NY Times) about the rapid growth in climate change anxiety and the burgeoning industry providing therapy to those in desperation and pain.


There are hundreds of articles in major media on the rapid increase of “climate grief.”  And a recent article in the medical journal, The Lancet, surveyed 10 000 children and young people (aged 16–25 years) in ten countries, finding that 59% were very or extremely worried and 84% were at least moderately worried.  More than 50% reported feeling sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and guilty, and 75% said that they think the future is frightening.


An international climate grief organization is flourishing.  And universities, like UW Bothel, are providing climate grief classes.
Existential Threat
One of the most frequent refrains of the media and activists is that global warming is an existential threat. Just a reminder, an existential threat is a threat to your VERY EXISTENCE.  We are talking about death.


Major U.S. politicians like Congresswoman Ocasio Cortez state that global warming is not only an existential threat, but we have less than 12 years left.  Young people are doomed.

There are literally thousands of media stories stating that climate change (global warming) is an existential threat. President Biden and the U.S. senator from California are saying the same sort of thing:

Check the Seattle Times for  the term “existential threat” and climate and you will find hundreds of stories with that connection (see below).  The Seattle Times is well known for its unfounded apocalyptic climate headlines and terrorizing cartoons by David Horsey.  Totally irresponsible. 


I get dozens of emails and calls a year from worried folks, including individuals wondering whether they should have kids, considering the world will end soon.
Just Plain Wrong
The existential threat business is not based on science or facts.    Read the latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report, created by leading scientists: there is no existential threat noted.   The same thing with the U.S. National Climate Assessment.   Read the peer-reviewed scientific literature.  There is no existential threat.
Global warming is a slowly growing, serious issue, but one we can deal with by both reducing our carbon emissions and mitigation/adaptation efforts.   There will be impacts, some serious, but nothing that threatens human existence or even the advancement of our species. 
We can deal with climate change, and there is great reason for optimism.
For example, the number of climate-related deaths is way down (see below).  Richer, more technologically advanced societies can protect themselves from environmental threats.   And I am proud that greatly improved weather prediction plays a major role in protecting life and reducing economic impacts.


Worried about forest fires in the western U.S.?  By restoring (e.g., thinning, proscribed burns) our overgrown forests (damaged by nearly a century of fire suppression), we can greatly reduce large catastrophic fires.  Flooding a concern?  We need to move people living near rivers or on historical floodplains–or take the necessary steps for their safety (e.g., better levees, improve warning systems).
Irresponsible media, such as the Seattle Times, the Washington Post, the Guardian, National Public Radio (e.g., local KNKX) are pushing a terrifying message unconnected with science or reality. So are a number of politicians.   You can imagine why they are doing it–and often it is not for benevolent reasons.
Hyping climate change is simply unethical and wrong.  
Folks hyping climate change are harming the mental state of the most vulnerable in society. And their end-of-the-world claims are resulting in poor decisions–like relative inaction on fixing forests, opposition to natural gas to replace dirty bunker fuel in Puget Sound shipping,  and opposition to nuclear power.
There is a lot of talk that folks need to  “follow the science.”  Fine, let’s do so.  Science does not suggest that global warming will lead to the end of humanity or even the termination of mankind’s progression towards longer, healthier, and better lives.


Apocalytic predictions calling for immediate action have gotten our nation into trouble many times in the past, resulting in major errors.  The world would turn communist unless we went to Vietnam, that Sadam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction demanded we start a war with Iraq, that the communists threat required a McCarthy-led reign of terror in the U.S.  That alcoholic beverages were such a threat we needed prohibition. 
We are doing it again with climate change.  When will we learn?

21 Comments
James Schrumpf
February 10, 2022 6:11 pm

I doubt that “global warming” is any kind of threat, much less a serious one. Alarmists love to push the idea that the Medieval Warm Period was global, and was only a European thing.

Even better! Europe flourished during that time and the population grew steadily. If it was just a European thing, imagine how much better it would be if the entire globe did get to experience that.

Swaths of unfarmable land would open up. Imagine Mongolia and central Canada just a few degrees warmer on average, and wheat, corn and rice grown in even greater abundance.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  James Schrumpf
February 10, 2022 7:33 pm

They say the warm period and the little ice age were Europe only, to try support their narrative but it’s just that this is where the best records were kept.

Both were global, lots of physical evidence for it

John Garrett
February 10, 2022 6:14 pm

The wild, unjustified exaggeration is being done deliberately and intentionally by a cabal of media organizations who have agreed to coordinate propaganda (“Covering Climate Now”). It is a violation of every tenet of ethical journalism, not least of all is the fact that the agreement has not been disclosed to the audience or the public.

Have a look at the list of participants and the stories they are regurgitating/reporting:
           https://coveringclimatenow.org/partners/partner-list/ &nbsp;

           https://coveringclimatenow.org/partner-stories/

The worst offender is the slimeball Michael Bloomberg. He is joined by the rest of the usual suspects: Pravda (a/k/a the New York Times), the WaPo, NPR, PBS, the Associated Press, the La-La Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, et al.

MarkW
February 10, 2022 6:14 pm

That our intervention in Vietnam slowed the Soviet advance through Southeast Asia long enough for the various democracies in the area to strengthen themselves is not in doubt. Nor is the tragedies that occurred in all of the countries that did fall to communism.

That Saddam had both weapons of mass destruction and programs to build more is not in doubt, nor is there any doubt that he would have cranked up his programs as soon as the sanctions were lifted. And if you remember the times, liberals world over were demanding that the sanctions be lifted.

McCarthy’s reign of terror?? Despite your hysterical hyperbole, there were communists in many government positions.

Marc
Reply to  MarkW
February 10, 2022 7:13 pm

Only people who are starving want to be communists. We would have been much better off offering economic aid to Vietnam. Start trading with them and teach them how to be capitalists. Ho Chi Minh wasn’t a communist. He wanted to reunify a splintered Vietnam and needed help. Feigning interest in communism allowed him to receive support from the USSR and China. We ended up sacrificing tens of thousands of US lives to support a very repressive regime in Saigon. I live in Communist Vietnam half of each year. Those are the most capitalistic people on this planet. Once we started trading with them in the 90s they caught on very quickly.

Tail-gunner Joe McCarthy was a complete fraud. I’m sure there was a communist in the government somewhere. But the initial “Enemies From Within” speech he made in Wheeling, WV was thought up by his young GC Roy Cohn and the paper he held up with supposed names of communists in the US government was a blank piece of paper. Do some research.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  MarkW
February 10, 2022 8:42 pm

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pOmXiapfCs8

Here is 13 minutes of a 2 hour interview in 1985 with Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector who talks about a very long term (several generations) Soviet strategy of ideological subversion in America.He, in 1985, said the objective had been already achieved in that early ‘graduates’ are now in seats of power in gov education, etc. Here is a 13 minute excerpt on it. We are 40years further down the line! You will recognize the Sovietization of the press (he even cites Wapo, NYT, LA Times) the gov, the educ K to PhD…
ruination of science …

Tom Halla
February 10, 2022 6:14 pm

Given their track record on predictions, I trust environmentalists on the same level as Jehovah’s Witnesses. I had a friend whose family were Jehovah’s Witnesses in the late 1960’s, and he told me Jesus was coming back in 1975.
About the same time, Paul Ehrlich came out with The Population Bomb, predicting famines in the early 1970’s.
Preachers should have a certain humility on predictions.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 10, 2022 6:41 pm

As far as that, if you want to use the Bible as your source, there are specific warnings regarding false prophets and that the time of the Lord’s return is “…known only to the Father…” For those to whom it matters, if you keep your spiritual house in order, it doesn’t matter when it happens.

MarkW
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
February 10, 2022 7:02 pm

I had one guy tell me that while the Bible says we won’t know the hour or the day of Christ’s return, the Bible didn’t say anything about the week or the month.

Craig from Oz
February 10, 2022 7:07 pm

And universities, like UW Bothel, are providing climate grief classes.

(side note – I skim read a lot of the time. Since I am phonetically deaf I also tend to process the combination of letters as familiar objects that are associated with a meaning rather than convert the letter combinations into sounds that have meaning. Point is, when I skim read I sort of processed Bothel as having an R as an extra letter… )

Universities offer courses because they are a business. They recognise people are willing to pay top end tuition fees to sit though a lecture a week on topics they could just as easily understand by hanging out in a cafe. It is not as if you are being instructed on topics that can be objectively right or wrong – how steel behaves in tension or how blood gets to the brain – this stuff is all about the FEELS.

Honestly, if you really don’t know how you feel about something, then paying someone to tell you isn’t going help you get through life.

Doonman
February 10, 2022 7:09 pm

Oh dear. No warming observed in 7 years but we are all going to die.

Don’t bother doing anything productive with your lives, children. Its a big waste of time.

markl
February 10, 2022 7:15 pm

It’s not about climate. It’s about control. Fearful people are easier to manipulate. Create a crisis then offer a solution and everyone’s happy.

Walter
February 10, 2022 7:28 pm

I feel bad for these kids. The reality is that these kids actually believe that there is impending disaster and it’s not their fault, they’re being brainwashed. I tried converting someone to the skeptical side yet when they did try to embrace brilliant skeptical scientists like Judith Curry or Willie Soon, they find the New York Times post with a headline that says “Willie Soon is being payed by the fossil fuel industry.” If even that were true, they don’t attack the science of his work, they only attack his identity. What can I say to my friend if he believes that all skeptics are being pained by fossil fuel companies?

Rolf H Carlsson
February 10, 2022 7:30 pm

The next clay-footed behemoth to fall is the climate hysteria, after the Covid hoax has been exposed to what it is – a flu, I think.

Pat from kerbob
February 10, 2022 7:31 pm

A true Crime against Humanity.
We have to loudly state that people will be held responsible, and I generally remind people that if they lost a family member to suicide over this that they need to search out those who are causing it.

There has to be consequences for carrying out what seems to be the largest psychological operation in history.

Stalin would be proud

Gunga Din
February 10, 2022 7:34 pm

Therapist seek ways to treat anxiety about climate change”?

  1. The therapist need to learn the truth themselves. (This is a great source to start. There are other sources also. But don’t depend on Google to find this site or them.)
  2. Start taking sources like “The Storm Channel” and other MSM with a grain of salt. Be skeptical and think. (Or just turn them off?) Take the same attitude about what they claim as you would if someone was trying to sell you a “great” used car in a grocery store’s parking lot.
  3. When you realize yourself that the problem they are afraid of is not based on reality, THEN you are equipped to lead them to a resolution to their anxiety.
  4. Take them back to your own “Step 1.”

(I’d add “Follow the Money” and “Follow who gains Power (as in authority)” but I’d save that for a latter session, if still needed.)

DMacKenzie
February 10, 2022 7:46 pm

Anyone uttering the words “existential threat” is a….the Spanish word “idiota”

H. D. Hoese
February 10, 2022 7:48 pm

Sigma Xi, Science Honor Research Society, administration is pushing their Mental Health, “Happy Hour” for its members. “We are thrilled to invite you to join our monthly virtual mental health workshop, hosted by our wellness partner, Happy. We are dedicated to de-stigmatizing and improving mental health in the research community.”

Their blog now has real experienced types calling out the vaxxers/maskers preachers.
If they could also understand this problem, might help–
https://retractionwatch.com/2019/09/25/nature-paper-on-ocean-warming-retracted/

ATheoK
February 10, 2022 7:53 pm

“Climate Hype Leads to Climate Anxiety”

Have them lie down on the couch.
Raises the thermostat 1.5°C.

If the patient doesn’t notice the temp increase, pronounce them cured and send them home.

Peta of Newark
February 10, 2022 8:20 pm

sugar poisoning. again. enhanced by alcohol
= constant low-level chemically induced depression leading to paranoia..
= an irrational fear that everybody is out to get you = Climate Change, by definition.

and because the world is now so connected but still so big, there is no way anyone can go out there and check the truth of what the media is constantly telling you
i.e. You are completely powerless

To quote the T-shirt that did the rounds when I was a lot younger..
What if they gave a war and nobody came?

iow Switch off the media

But, it needs inner strength and self-confidence to do that and the sugar/booze/weed strips that clean out of you
Hence why girls, looking for dates, have so much difficulty in finding a GSOH. Most modern boys are all sugar & booze addicted wimps with the mental capacity of your typical snail.
Yes Boris, that’s you. And you also Mr Brandon, except you simply don’t ‘get’ anything anymore. So what is the point?
That you’re in the position you are only adds to the chemically induced gloom – what went wrong there?

Our ‘feedback’ experts will see what’s going on and it’s not good
It’s the exact same positive feedback that is powering the Ukraine situation – in danger of becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

I have a strong suspicion that Mr Putin doesn’t drink and he’s patently, by not being obese, he’s not addicted to sugar either, just like Mr Trump was/is. Mr Putin has a GSOH.
Inherently/intrinsically = peace-makers

But drunks, loud, belligerent, always ‘right’ and never shut up, have a way of getting to you and THAT is what’s happening to the kids in this story…..

The Noise is getting too much and there seems to be no escape

