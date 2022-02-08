Intermittent Wind and Solar

Who Needs Russian Gas? We’ve Got Windmills!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT?

By Paul Homewood

A rather dopey article, which is no more than a plug for the renewable lobby:

THE UK’S incredible green energy capabilities could allow it to replace Russia as a major energy exporter to the EU, Express.co.uk can exclusively reveal.

Europe is currently reeling from a major crisis, with many analysts pointing fingers at Russia as low amounts of gas flowing through from the country led to wholesale prices skyrocketing. Russian President Vladimir Putin is accused of deliberately slashing Europe’s gas supplies to speed up the approval of the Nord Stream 2. Nord Stream 2 is a new pipeline that will transit gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, bypassing Poland and Ukraine on its route.

Moscow has already slashed the volumes of gas travelling into the bloc through its vast network of pipelines, sending EU prices soaring to record highs.

Greg Jackson, the CEO of Octopus Energy believes that renewable energy, which is now cheaper than fossil fuels, could turn the UK into a major electricity exporter.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “Renewable energy was cheaper before the fossil fuel crisis.

“Electricity generated from wind and Sun is cheaper than electricity generated from gas.

“That means that the more renewable energy we build, the cheaper it gets.”

According to Mr Jackson, 15 percent of a typical household’s electricity consumption is currently from renewable sources.

He said: “What that speaks to is our opportunity to transition so much more of our renewable energy into electricity and to drive costs down while we do it.

“Octopus has £3.5billion worth of electricity generation, and we think Octopus alone will need about £20billion of electricity over the next decades to meet these needs.

He added: “For the UK, wind-powered electricity can be a great export as well.

“The more wind generation we got, we have big cables that connect us to France and Norway and we’ll be able to sell the electricity we generate.

“The energy we can export is clean green electricity.

“When we build wind generation here, we use the electricity domestically and when we got spare electricity we can sell it.”

If the UK became a major energy exporter, it would be in the prime position to supplant Russia, which currently provides for 40 percent of the EU’s energy needs through natural gas.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1561121/uk-russia-energy-eu-import-electricity-octopus-renewable-net-zero-climate-change

Supplant Russian gas? Clearly neither the Express or Mr Jackson have bothered to do any sums!

So let’s help them.

In 2019, the EU (incl UK) consumed 470 bcm of natural gas, according to Statista:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/265406/natural-gas-consumption-in-the-eu-in-cubic-meters/#main-content

Excluding the UK, the figure drop to 391 bcm, which equates to 3820 TWh. This is a third higher than the EU’s total electricity consumption of 2892 TWh. About half of that gas came from Russia.

And as we know here, gas consumption peaks much higher in winter, up to about 530 TWh/month. This is equivalent to 746 GW:

https://energyindustryreview.com/analysis/eu-gas-consumption-and-production-in-q1-2020/

In reality, intra-day peaks are even higher. Bearing in mind that we currently have 11 GW of offshore wind capacity, and are targeting 40 GW, I don’t think that will make a dent in Europe’s energy mix, even assuming we have any to spare.

Jackson comments that “when we have got spare electricity we can sell it”. Does he really think that Europe will be happy to shiver in the cold, just waiting for a windy day? Does he think that electricity can be stored in the same way gas is?

Then of course there is the question of inter-connector capacity, which is about 4GW at the moment to mainland Europe. Even if we have oodles of spare electricity, there will be very little capacity to actually export it. And who does Mr Jackson think will end up paying for any extra connector capacity added? It certainly won’t be the wind industry!

As for wind power being cheap, maybe he should consider the fact that even at current sky high levels, the wholesale price of gas is around £60/MWh. This is still much cheaper than any currently operational offshore wind farm, which across the board average £163/MWh.

The “author” of this piece is Antony Ashkenaz, another young twerp interested in climate change, but with little journalistic or worldly experience:

I use the inverted commas deliberately, because it is painfully obvious that this is simply a puff piece, dictated by Octopus Energy.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kevin kilty
February 8, 2022 6:12 am

“The more wind generation we got, we have big cables that connect us to France and Norway and we’ll be able to sell the electricity we generate.

“The energy we can export is clean green electricity.

“When we build wind generation here, we use the electricity domestically and when we got spare electricity we can sell it.”

Is “got” a proper British English word to use in place of “have”? I think this Jackson is a Russian plant.

3
Reply
Peter W
Reply to  Kevin kilty
February 8, 2022 6:36 am

This comment raises a question. Which way has the power over those cables to France and Norway flowed in the past, and why?

0
Reply
bonbon
February 8, 2022 6:16 am

A Puff piece for the green lobby, with the usual Truss Huffing and Puffing about Russia.

2
Reply
Coach Springer
February 8, 2022 6:26 am

The phrase “whistling past the graveyard” comes to mind.

1
Reply
Peter W
Reply to  Coach Springer
February 8, 2022 6:38 am

Erect more windmills, and there will be more graveyards for birds.

0
Reply
william Johnston
Reply to  Coach Springer
February 8, 2022 6:39 am

Well gosh. It looked good on paper.

0
Reply
King Coal
February 8, 2022 6:27 am

We should be surplanting Russian gas with our own, under the North Sea and by fracking where suitable

As an HV Engineer with 42 years industry experience, unreliable and costly renewables wont keep the lights on alone

Last edited 30 minutes ago by King Coal
3
Reply
patrick healy
Reply to  King Coal
February 8, 2022 6:50 am

Wot a load of old codswallop, Just on cue, I was looking out of our window a few minutes ago watching a large cable laying vessel bringing one of those flex’s into Carnoustie bay,
Naturally the vessel is registered in Norway with a Scandinavian crew.
Soon we will be hooked up to the largest offshore windmill array which will supply us with cheap, green constant electricity. (sarc off)
Can some genius on here please explain to this old cold pensioner how it is that, as that clown above says, unreliable windmill energy is cheaper than grown up gas, and his company tells me that the energy he supplies to me is 100% unreliable ( sorry renewable) why are my bills going up by 50%?
At the age of eighty, life is too (did you notice I can spell too?) short to start generating my own from a treadmill.

0
Reply
Disputin
February 8, 2022 6:34 am

which is now cheaper than fossil fuels”

Utter rubbish.

3
Reply
Joel
February 8, 2022 6:35 am

” . . big cables..”
I like the precision of this man’s thinking.
Sad thing is, millions of people believe this stuff. It will take pain to get them to notice how unrealistic wind power is.
Sky rocketing energy costs might get their attention.
Here in the USA in Maryland, my cost per KwH has dropped 10% in the last 5 years.
That fact should be blasted into the mind of every person in the UK and Germany.
We don’t have renewables much, obviously, in our fuel mix here in Maryland.

1
Reply
jeffery p
February 8, 2022 6:39 am

It sounds like they took a press release and edited it into an article.

0
Reply
Quelgeek
February 8, 2022 6:47 am

Britain will be the Saudi Arabia Venezuela of wind.

0
Reply
Fred Haynie
February 8, 2022 6:47 am

As if there is no wind in Europe?

0
Reply
Willem post
February 8, 2022 6:52 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accused of deliberately slashing Europe’s gas supplies to speed up the approval of the Nord Stream 2. Nord Stream 2 is a new pipeline that will transit gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, bypassing Poland and Ukraine on its route.

This statement is war-mongering BS

EXCERPT from:

THE UKRAINE PLOT IS THICKENING WITH GERMANY AND FRANCE NO LONGER IN LOCKSTEP WITH US/UK-LED NATO
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/the-plot-is-thickening-with-germany-and-france-no-longer-in

﻿Up to 40% Additional LNG Carrier Loads, if Russian Pipeline Gas Supply to Europe were Stopped 
 
Brussels RE bureaucrats make the same mistakes as Washington RE bureaucrats

The only beneficiaries are multi-billion companies that supply the wind and solar systems, and Utilities, that would sell much more high-priced electricity due to implementing the “electrify everything” mantra 

Everyone else gets screwed with higher taxes, fees and surcharges, and higher household electric rates, as happened in Denmark and Germany. 

Those people are told to grin-and-bear-it/sacrifice, because they are “fighting” climate change, a la Don-Quixote tilting at wind mills, while the RE-promoting elites cruise around in private jets and yachts. 

Historically, the EU has imported very minor quantities of LNG, because LNG prices are about 25 – 30% higher than pipeline gas bought from Russia, under long-term contracts; that will always be the case, due to cost differences of applicable technologies.

Brussels RE bureaucrats, likely with little hands-on experience in the energy sector, have urged EU countries not to sign long-term gas supply contracts with Russia, because that would send the wrong “virtue signal” regarding “weaning the EU off fossil fuels”. Just google, if you find this incredible. 

As a result of Brussels RE bureaucrat myopic decisions, EU spot prices for gas have become “volatile”, i.e., about 5 to 10 times long-term prices
 
Russia made sure to reliably provide pipeline gas, to clients with signed long-term contracts. 
Russia has no contractual obligation to supply gas to the EU spot market.
Russia has no contractual obligations to fill the EU above- and belowground gas storage reservoirs
This was known by Brussels RE bureaucrats, prior to their myopic decisions.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 8, 2022 6:53 am

We need UK gas

If only we could get it

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Green Wrecking Ball: Germany Clearing “Undisturbed” 1000-Year Old Forest, Make Way For Massive Wind Park

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL Intermittent Wind and Solar

More Focus On The Impossible Costs Of A Fully Wind/Solar/Battery Energy System

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas Opinion

New Mexico Climate Activists Fighting to Kill Hydrogen Economy Bill

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

WUWT New York State Net Zero Plan Summary

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Who Needs Russian Gas? We’ve Got Windmills!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Heatwaves Are 100% Natural

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

BBC: Top Liberal Companies Exaggerating Climate Action

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

February 5, 2022: A Day Without Global Warming

13 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: