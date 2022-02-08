Heatwaves Are 100% Natural

HEAT WAVES ARE 100% NATURAL – PART 5: HOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS CONTROL CLIMATE

.

Jim Steele

Heat waves provide the perfect optics for those who want to push climate alarmism that the world is dramatically overheating. Using rock-soild physics and published peer reviewed evidence, I conclusively show heat waves are all natural. I examine how natural shifts related to El Nino and other natureal oscillations induce wave trains of hot and cold affecting the location and duration of high-pressure systems that cause mild and deadly heatwaves.

A transcript is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/02/heat-waves-are-100-natural.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

