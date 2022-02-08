Climate News

Heatwaves Are 100% Natural

21 mins ago
Guest Blogger
HEAT WAVES ARE 100% NATURAL – PART 5: HOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS CONTROL CLIMATE

Jim Steele

Heat waves provide the perfect optics for those who want to push climate alarmism that the world is dramatically overheating. Using rock-soild physics and published peer reviewed evidence, I conclusively show heat waves are all natural. I examine how natural shifts related to El Nino and other natureal oscillations induce wave trains of hot and cold affecting the location and duration of high-pressure systems that cause mild and deadly heatwaves.

A transcript is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/02/heat-waves-are-100-natural.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

griff
February 8, 2022 2:12 am

Let’s see: record heatwaves in 2021… NW USA/Canada, Sicily, Greece… all setting new temperature records, exceeding existing records by some margin (e.g new record for Europe in Sicily)

6 heatwaves in the USA, record heat in large areas into December… heatwaves in E Europe, across whole Mediterranean, Turkey, Middle East Iran…

record individual temperatures in Siberia and Greenland

Two 40C plus heatwaves at start of 2022 in large areas of S America.

That’s just a quick summary… the last 9 months have seen an exceptional number and scale of heatwaves.

and note:

More than 400 weather stations beat heat records in 2021 | Extreme weather | The Guardian

And these heatwaves are, of course, more likely to have occurred thanks to human caused climate change.

