Climate Lawsuits

National Audubon Society Sues Bay Area Wind Turbines (Altamont Pass–a 40-year problem)

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
25 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — February 8, 2022

Altamont Pass has been a black eye on the entire wind industry since its construction.” (National Audubon Society, below)

“… the need for renewable energy is not an excuse to … wipe out local populations of wildlife. Wind companies are making billions and can afford to ensure projects are responsibly sited and include adequate mitigations to reduce impacts to sensitive species.” (Ariana Rickard, Mount Diablo Audubon Society, below)

Altamont Pass again? Back in 1997, my Policy Analysis for the Cato Institute, “Renewable Energy: Not Cheap, Not ‘Green’,” included a section, “The ‘Avian Mortality’ Problem,” that focused on Altamont Pass, then the nation’s largest wind farm and a documented killing field for protected birds.

That 625-MW project was just a short car ride away from the San Francisco headquarters of the Natural Resources Defense Council. But NRDC did not care—that industrial wind complex was the centerpiece of the alternative to fossil-fuel-fired electricity. Neither did the Sierra Club, whose Las Angeles chapter coined the term for industrial wind turbines, “the Cuisinarts of the Air.”

As I documented in the Cato study a quarter-century ago:

  • The National Audubon Society called for a moratorium on new wind farms until the bird-kill problem was solved.
  • The bird kills at Altamont Pass was a federal crime under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act; killing bald eagles is also a crime under the Bald Eagle Protection Act.
  • “So intense has the windmill ‘avian mortality issue’ become in wind and wildlife circles, some fear for their jobs if they speak out; others fear for their research dollars, while the companies fear for their futures.”

Fast forward to today. A November 17, 2021, press release stated:

The National Audubon Society, Ohlone Audubon Society, Golden Gate Audubon Society, Mount Diablo Audubon Society, and Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society today filed suit in Alameda County Superior Court to challenge Alameda County’s approval of a new, 80-megawatt wind turbine facility at Altamont Pass, arguing that the project lacked sufficient environmental review and failed to adequately assess and avoid impacts to birds and bats. The lawsuit marks the first time that the National Audubon Society has sued to prevent approval of a wind project in California.

“Audubon supports responsibly developed wind projects and works collaboratively with wind developers that are authentically interested in avoiding impacts to birds, but we have been forced to file this lawsuit because Alameda County has broken its commitments and failed to protect birds and bats in the Altamont Pass for forty years,” said Mike Lynes, California state policy director for the National Audubon Society. “Alameda County approved a poorly planned project that they know will kill Golden Eagles and other birds in violation of state and federal laws and that will contribute to the continuing declines of Golden Eagles and other sensitive species.”

The press release continues:

The Altamont Pass is home to the densest nesting population of Golden Eagles in the world, as well as important populations of Western Burrowing Owls, Red-Tailed Hawks, Tricolored Blackbirds, other migratory birds and several species of bats. The area is also home to the largest wind resource area in the United States, where 5000 turbines were built over a 56-square-mile area in the early 1980s without any environmental mitigation. For decades, the Altamont Pass has killed so many Golden Eagles that it is a “population sink” for the species and is contributing to its overall decline in the region.

Negotiations with the Altamont owners and local authorities were unsuccessful:

Supervisors gave final approval to the project at Mulqueeny Ranch on October 7, denying an appeal by National Audubon and the Ohlone, Golden Gate, Mount Diablo and Santa Clara Audubon Societies. In the appeal, Audubon also urged the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to convene their independent Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of experts before their final decision to hear its recommendations on how the project could be modified to reduce impacts to birds. But the developer, Brookfield Renewables, LLC, objected to the independent review and County staff refused to convene the TAC prior to the board hearing.

The legal experience of Audubon groups with authorities (and silent, shameful Big Environmentalism) has been disappointing:

“Fifteen years ago, Alameda County and the wind companies settled a lawsuit with the Audubon chapters and committed to reduce bird deaths by 50% by 2009. With the approval of this project, the County is putting the Altamont Pass back on pace to kill as many Golden Eagles as it did 15 years ago,” said Glenn Phillips, Executive Director of the Golden Gate Audubon Society. “Despite admitting they haven’t reduced bird deaths by 50%, the County wouldn’t even convene that their Technical Advisory Committee to receive recommendations before making a final decision. Instead, the County relied entirely on advice from Brookfield’s environmental consultant.”

“People in Alameda County want to see responsibly-sited renewable energy, but we’re tired of the county breaking its promises to protect wildlife and doing whatever the wind developers want,” said William Hoppe, Chair of Ohlone Audubon Society Board of Directors. “It’s time for some balance, where Alameda County listens to wildlife experts to ensure that wind projects avoid and reduce harms to birds and bats to the fullest extent possible.”

Climate change policy is no excuse, the press release continues. The law is the law, and carnage is carnage.

“We at Audubon understand better than anyone that climate change presents an existential threat to people and birds, and responsible renewable energy development is essential to transitioning from fossil fuels. But the need for renewable energy is not an excuse to … wipe out local populations of wildlife,” said Ariana Rickard, Vice-President of the Mount Diablo Audubon Society. “Wind companies are making billions and can afford to ensure projects are responsibly sited and include adequate mitigations to reduce impacts to sensitive species.”

Conclusion

The environmental game is rigged in favor of wind cronies and against existing protections for wildlife, which environmentalists passed in the first place. The press release ends:

“Alameda County and Brookfield refused to adopt the science-based recommendations of top experts from the US Fish & Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife that would have reduced harm to birds and still left Brookfield with a viable project,” said Matthew Dodder, Executive Director of Santa Clara Valley Audubon. “We are only asking that Alameda County fulfill its promises to conduct objective, science-based reviews of projects and ensure that they are properly sized, sited, and mitigated to minimize harm to birds and bats.”

Stay tuned for developments in The National Audubon Society vs. County of Alameda.

——————-

About Audubon
The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. Audubon works throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. State programs, nature centers, chapters, and partners give Audubon an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire, and unite diverse communities in conservation action. A nonprofit conservation organization since 1905, Audubon believes in a world in which people and wildlife thrive. Learn more at www.audubon.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @audubonsociety.

5 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rob_Dawg
February 8, 2022 10:05 am

Raptor Reapers!

4
Reply
John Tillman
February 8, 2022 10:06 am

Coyotes thank the Militant Green-Industrial Complex!

8
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  John Tillman
February 8, 2022 10:15 am

BLM – birds lives matter.

6
Reply
Michael in Dublin
February 8, 2022 10:11 am

Which two articles could I recommend to people who are facing a problem of seven huge wind turbines to be built in their area with reliable information about the failure of such turbines on the land?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael in Dublin
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
February 8, 2022 10:42 am

For overall economic failure, get (free) my illustrated post over at Climate Etc from a few years ago titled ‘True Cost of Wind’. That year, EIA claimed wind and CCGT were at LCOE parity. They deliberately misled. With correct inputs, CCGT was $58/MWh while onshore wind was $147/MWh.

3
Reply
griff
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
February 8, 2022 11:36 am

They don’t fail, so why worry?

-7
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
February 8, 2022 10:20 am

For those inclined, contact information:

District 1 David Haubert Board of Supervisors – District 1 – Alameda County (acgov.org)

District 2 Richard Valle BVanessa Cedeño<br>Chief of Staff – Alameda County (acgov.org)

District 3 David Brown Vanessa Cedeño<br>Chief of Staff – Alameda County (acgov.org)

District 4 Nate Miley Tona Henninger<br>Chief of Staff – Alameda County (acgov.org)

District 5 Keith Carson Board of Supervisors – District 5 – Alameda County (acgov.org)

Three out of five have a flunky screen their e-mail, but if you take the actual link and change the last digit to 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5, apparently that will take you to a direct link to the supervisor’s district account. Happy hunting.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
February 8, 2022 10:24 am

I almost feel bad for the NAS. If only it weren’t for their blatant hypocrisy, I would.

5
Reply
Sara
February 8, 2022 10:24 am

So, you see now that keeping a balance in the environment – a balance between Earth and its critters – isn’t nearly as important as some hotsy-totsy bunch of money-grubbers getting what they want.

Oh, they’ll pay for it down the road.

3
Reply
RevJay4
Reply to  Sara
February 8, 2022 10:45 am

“…hotsy-totsy bunch of money grifters…”, fixed it for ya.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Sara
February 8, 2022 10:58 am

He who shits in the road, will meet flies on his return…

2
Reply
Bob Hunter
February 8, 2022 10:31 am

Last spring In British Columbia, TMX pipeline construction was delayed 4 months(costing the company approx $400 million) because the ‘Migratory’ Anna Hummingbird was nesting in the pipeline right of way. btw the Anna Hummingbird wasn’t even in Canada 50 yrs ago but expanded its range from Oregon to BC due to planting of non indigenous trees & bird feeders along the west coast. Will be interesting what the California court says.

AND 6 weeks ago, during an extreme cold spell in BC, Anna Hummingbirds were freezing to death. Claimed the Anna Hummingbird was the only BC Hummingbird that didn’t migrate. Welcome to Environmental Lobby misrepresentations.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bob Hunter
5
Reply
Bill Toland
February 8, 2022 10:35 am

The average wind turbine kills 500 birds and bats every year. The website that I have linked to details the media cover up of the true death toll of wind farms around the world. There has been a noticeable decline in bird populations around every wind farm which has been constructed. This is probably the principal reason why populations of birds of prey are falling in developed countries; wind farms tend to be built in windy areas which are popular with birds of prey.

https://windmillskill.com/blog/windfarms-kill-10-20-times-more-previously-thought

5
Reply
griff
Reply to  Bill Toland
February 8, 2022 11:37 am

It does not.

It certainly does not in the UK or EU.

-2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  griff
February 8, 2022 11:58 am

griff, I don’t know what the number of bird kills per windmill is (anywhere) but my experience walking along one line of such windmills, NE of Casper, Wyoming, suggest the number is quite large. I have previously commented how an early Monday morning clean-up crew arrived to throw the dead, mangled but still alive, and pieces thereof, birds into the back of a pickup, going from windmill to windmill along the line. griff, I’m wondering have you ever walked along a line of grassland windmills early in the morning to see for yourself what you are so proud of?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 8, 2022 10:38 am

The only new news here is the 80MW addition. Also true that the newer, bigger turbines are deadlier. And, despite the greenie notion that Altemont Pass is an ‘ideal’ CA location, its actual capacity factor averages just 22%. Nationally, on shore wind CF averages about 31% per NREL. Bad deal all around for birds, bats, and CA rate payers.

7
Reply
griff
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 8, 2022 11:37 am

No the old style multiple pylon based, close together ones were deadlier.

-2
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
February 8, 2022 10:44 am

“The bird kills at Altamont Pass was a federal crime under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act; killing bald eagles is also a crime under the Bald Eagle Protection Act…”

KILL WIND TURBINES, NOT AVIAN WILDLIFE.

2
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
February 8, 2022 11:04 am

Baby eagles come into the world in NE Florida….

Bald Eagle Eggs Hatch At NEFL Eagle Cam – YouTube

1
Reply
RevJay4
February 8, 2022 10:55 am

Never understood the need to put up a bunch of wind turbines nor the profusion of solar panels. Both are reliant on conditions being just right to garner any energy production for usage. And, mother nature, being what she is, fickle, never guarantees anything.
Thus far, the results of all the billions spent on these illusions have been less than spectacular in returns for the everyday citizenry. Oh well, its just taxpayer money. Mostly.

3
Reply
H.R.
February 8, 2022 11:04 am

From the article: “We at Audubon understand better than anyone that climate change presents an existential threat to people and birds, and responsible renewable energy development is essential to transitioning from fossil fuels.”


It seems they assume much without evidence. Models and YSM alarmist fact-free narratives are not evidence. They also seem to be ignoring nuclear as a way to transition power generation away from fossil fuels.

But the rest of the article is dead on about the ignored carnage to birds and bats caused by the pinwheels.



Serious idle question: How many birds and bats are killed by nuclear power plants? I don’t recall seeing much about the topic and I really don’t know. I just did a brief search and couldn’t come up with anything.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 8, 2022 11:11 am

No doubt the LAT will stay far away from this issue.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 8, 2022 11:16 am

So are in big trouble if a bird lands near ponds for oil and gas production or mining but you can kill off millions of them in the green cause with windmills. Maybe the oil industry and mining need windmill arrays surrounding all ponds and facilities, including those temporary fracking sites.

2
Reply
Greg S.
February 8, 2022 11:19 am

Altamont Pass has been a black eye on the entire wind industry since its construction

Let’s be real here. The entire wind industry itself is one big black eye.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Greg S.
4
Reply
griff
February 8, 2022 11:34 am

Altamont Pass is no place for a wind farm… it would not get through in UK or EU.

That said, nobody has built a windfarm like the original Altamont in decades and it is important to remember the unique awfulness of Altamont, which did kill birds, is nowhere and in no way replicated among more recent wind projects.

do remember if the bird kill stats are taken from Altamont and applied elsewhere, they are invalid…

-2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Lawsuits

Democracy Dies in Dark-Moneyness: Soros Funding Behind Off-Books Congressional “Staff” to Investigate Political Opponents of Climate Agenda

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Lawsuits

Biden scientific integrity report validates Young v. EPA

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Californian Criminal Justice Professor Charged with Serial Arson

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

Energy Policy Advocates Files Suit Against State Department Seeking “Special Climate Envoy” Kerry’s Ethics, Recusal Records

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Lawsuits

National Audubon Society Sues Bay Area Wind Turbines (Altamont Pass–a 40-year problem)

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Who Needs Russian Gas? We’ve Got Windmills!

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Heatwaves Are 100% Natural

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

BBC: Top Liberal Companies Exaggerating Climate Action

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: