Wash Post: ‘Climate change is altering the smell of snow’: ‘Its scent is getting stronger’ as temps increase

47 mins ago
Guest Blogger
From Climate Depot

Pass the Green New Deal or Snow won’t smell the same?!

WaPo: 

“Snow has a scent, and researchers say that scent depends on what’s in the ground and the air. And as both the atmosphere and the land are getting warmer, the scent of snow is getting stronger.” … 

“Climate change is affecting the way snow smells, said Parisa A. Ariya, a chemist and chair of the Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department at McGill University. As the ground and air get warmer, that encourages the circulation — and intensity — of the odor molecules.” …

“The increases in temperature have been suggested to increase the toxicity of certain contaminants and enhance the chemical reaction rates and degradation processes,” Ariya said. “Snow has a scent, and researchers say that scent depends on what’s in the ground and the air. And as both the atmosphere and the land are getting warmer, the scent of snow is getting stronger.” 

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

February 7, 2022 6:21 PM

Climate change is altering the smell of snow https://t.co/C86gt6JCxM

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2022

https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2022/02/05/snow-smell-climate-change/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_source=twitter

Climate change is altering the smell of snow

Its scent is getting stronger as both the atmosphere and the land get warmer, researchers say

By Dawn Fallik February 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST

How would you describe the scent of winter? Unlike spring, summer and fall, which have strongly defined aromas (flowers in bloom, beaches, decaying leaves), the current season is marked by the scent of nothing. Nothing’s growing. Nothing’s dying. It’s a kind of olfactory pause.But snow has a scent, and researchers say that scent depends on what’s in the ground and the air. And as both the atmosphere and the land are getting warmer, the scent of snow is getting stronger.

Johan Lundstrom, a professor of clinical neuroscience who describes himself as a “smell researcher” at Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, said because snow’s smell reflects the impurities in the air, the flakes in Wisconsin smell different from snow in Sweden, and from snow in a city. Lundstrom said that people notice smells more in the summer because the humid and warmer air intensifies odor molecules, in the same way perfume smells more intense and different on the skin than when it is sprayed in the air. But the cold and dry air of winter makes for a “poor odor environment.”

…Climate change is affecting the way snow smells, said Parisa A. Ariya, a chemist and chair of the Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department at McGill University. As the ground and air get warmer, that encourages the circulation — and intensity — of the odor molecules.

“The increases in temperature have been suggested to increase the toxicity of certain contaminants and enhance the chemical reaction rates and degradation processes,” Ariya said.

END WaPO EXCEPRT 

#

14 Comments
FrozenOhio
February 8, 2022 2:02 pm

I’m 61 and to this day have yet to smell snow. More gobbydegook from these clowns.

Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  FrozenOhio
February 8, 2022 2:25 pm

My 65, I agree, and I nominate this as the dumbest climate change claim ever.

Reply
Neil Jordan
February 8, 2022 2:05 pm

Don’t eat (or smell) yellow snow.

Reply
Iain Russell
Reply to  Neil Jordan
February 8, 2022 2:44 pm

Or brown!🥶

Reply
dk_
February 8, 2022 2:05 pm

I don’t think that it is the snow; that is the smell of crap journalism: decomposition of muckrakers into plain muck.

Reply
Climate believer
February 8, 2022 2:12 pm

The “smell of snow”… can you believe somebody thought of that?

Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Climate believer
February 8, 2022 2:25 pm

Climatologists. They think of everything.

Reply
Mike
February 8, 2022 2:15 pm

Its scent is getting stronger as both the atmosphere and the land get warmer, researchers say”

Oh sweet Jeezuz!
﻿How much crap can you put into a sentence?

Reply
skeptik
February 8, 2022 2:19 pm

I’ve used my patented smell-o-meter to verify this and yes it’s totally true…

<sarc>

Reply
Paul S
February 8, 2022 2:19 pm

So this explains why my bird dogs love hunting in the snow. So does this imply that the pheasant mortality rate will increase and likely lead to a horrific die off?

Reply
tommyboy
Reply to  Paul S
February 8, 2022 2:46 pm

I would think the snow muffling and eliminating old scents on the ground would help dogs scent the pheasants, quail etc. Give the dog a clean canvas to work with so to speak.

Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
February 8, 2022 2:25 pm

Data, anywhere?

0
bonbon
February 8, 2022 2:27 pm

Greta can see CO2 plumes – no kidding, she insists!
Cripes – I can hear snow! It must be a COVID thing…
Anyway the tomcat is far to advanced to do the dog on it.

Meanwhile the Eskimo’s have unbounded words for snow :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eskimo_words_for_snow

but no smelly ones.

I’m afraid the article is discriminatory, and should be reported!

Reply
gringojay
February 8, 2022 2:34 pm

Walking my dog in an Mediterranean arid climate when it’s warm as opposed to when it’s cold, (but not freezing temperature outside since region’s temperatures do not get that low) has less odor to the fresh feces. The dog feces smell more, and for that matter actually immediately stink, when dog evacuates it’s bowels outdoors during cold spells.

It seems logical that the “winter” cold air that is cloud free in my Mediterranean like climate is statistically “drier” than even the warmer “dry” season air. If Original Post premise is snow smells less due to drier freezing winter air then I infer, based on my above discrepancy, the Original Post over-looked a temperature gradient to how odors are propagated.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by gringojay
Reply
Ridiculae

