President Jimmy Carter installing solar panels on the White House
Climate News

Study: Climate Concern Drives Up the Green Vote

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a new study, big heatwaves and other major weather events drive up the green vote, but only when people feel economically secure.

Climate change experiences raise environmental concerns and promote Green voting

Roman HoffmannRaya MuttarakJonas Peisker & Piero Stanig 

Nature Climate Change volume 12, pages 148–155 (2022)Cite this article

Abstract

Public support is fundamental in scaling up actions to limit global warming. Here, we analyse how the experience of climate extremes influences people’s environmental attitudes and willingness to vote for Green parties in Europe. To this end, we combined high-resolution climatological data with regionally aggregated, harmonized Eurobarometer data (34 countries) and European Parliamentary electoral data (28 countries). Our findings show a significant and sizeable effect of temperature anomalies, heat episodes and dry spells on environmental concern and voting for Green parties. The magnitude of the climate effect differs substantially across European regions. It is stronger in regions with a cooler Continental or temperate Atlantic climate and weaker in regions with a warmer Mediterranean climate. The relationships are moderated by regional income level suggesting that climate change experiences increase public support for climate action but only under favourable economic conditions. The findings have important implications for the current efforts to promote climate action in line with the Paris Agreement.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01263-8

Sadly the study is paywalled, but I think we get the idea.

This study supports my theory of the cyclic nature of green policies. Every time politicians try to kickstart the green revolution, the economy tanks, and voters discover other priorities. Politicians either back off or lose the next election. Then a few years later, when everyone has forgotten how bad it was, they whole sorry cycle starts over again.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ResourceGuy
February 8, 2022 6:10 pm

Re-wording the headlines gives….The Green Vote Enables Other Party Objectives and Some Green Project Funding Scams

1
Reply
Mr.
February 8, 2022 6:10 pm

Apart from Germany, does The Greens vote in elections ever get above 15%?

(mostly from youth and elderly demographics)

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Mr.
February 8, 2022 6:13 pm

How much do you think they need to assemble to get enough voter blocks to claim a big tent mandate in divided nation politics?

0
Reply
Craig from Oz
February 8, 2022 6:15 pm

And they pay these people to do this research?

It should be blindingly obvious. If you want to protect the environment, you protect the economy and standard of living.

When you and your family are comfortable you go away for the weekend to look at unspoiled forests filled with cute furry animals.

When you are living on the edge that forest is filled with things that can be burnt for heating and those furry animals are dinner for your children.

You really want to save the world – looking at you Greta – Get a Job!

5
Reply
Marc
Reply to  Craig from Oz
February 8, 2022 7:07 pm

So true. Last time I was in Lagos, Nigeria I hardly saw a tree or a bird. With an estimated 3-4M living on the street the trees are quickly cut for fire wood and the birds consumed for dinner.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Craig from Oz
February 8, 2022 8:18 pm

Exactly.
The first and most essential element of “sustainability” is to have a sustainable national financial capacity and an economy that provides employment that fills all basic household income needs.

Make people proud of where they live.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
February 8, 2022 6:21 pm

There is truth to the article, but if someone can make fear for your life, or your planet, then even the rich can fall for the scam. Orson Welles demonstrated that years ago … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTgEmO6L0Io

1
Reply
Sunsettommy(@sunsetmpoutlookcom)
Editor
February 8, 2022 6:31 pm

Sounds like lazy and gullible people not doing their research on the topic.

Have encountered many people who behave like a cultist not bothering to read posts I make from here and other media they say the same replies to week after week, Authority, consensus, source fallacies abound with a liberal dash of trolling and name calling.

Recently posted evidence that those so-called replications of the absurd “hockey Stick” paper are based on the same error Dr. Mann used which is why they are all in error, but they don’t bother reading the facts behind it just plug their ears and go on their ignorant ways.

They go on and on and on with you are a climate change denier or just denier but when asked what is being denied they run away fast…..

That is what we face everyday people who are too mentally lazy to do some simple research they rather hide behind consensus and ideology instead.

3
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Sunsettommy
February 8, 2022 7:06 pm

I think everyday people are lazy and naive enough to believe “scientists” wouldn’t lie or do shoddy work. Also, the leftists that are determined to bring western civilization down are embedded in politics, academia, and the media, all pushing the propaganda.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 8, 2022 6:42 pm

The problem is that activist green idiots like Carter can get voted out, but leave enough destructive policies in place that continue to cause damage.
Carter sabotaging the Environmental Review policy is a case in point, leaving endless mischief for green NGOs to exploit.

1
Reply
mal
February 8, 2022 7:07 pm

Then a few years later, when everyone has forgotten how bad it was, they whole sorry cycle starts over again.” Amen.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
February 8, 2022 7:12 pm

What’s with all this sociological stuff in science? This one doesn’t even know hardly anything about the groups they are talking about, one example barely into the paper—
“For most of the scientific disciplines associated with coastal and estuarine research, workforce representation does not match the demographics of communities we serve, especially for Black, Hispanic or Latino, and Indigenous peoples.” As a friend pointed out, how many countries would be considered “Latino,” assuming that it means real Latin? Their definitions in Box 1 are junk, as in “Exclusionary Science.” As with so many now references are within the last couple of decades, except for one on Black Power in the 60s.

Harris, L., Grayson, T., Neckles, H. et al. A Socio-ecological Imperative for Broadening Participation in Coastal and Estuarine Research and Management. Estuaries and Coasts 45, 38–48 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12237-021-00944-z Open Access

I know quite a bit about the Estuarine Research Federation, already complained. Have to wonder who reviewed this paper. Delving in other disciplines is OK if you do your homework, which they clearly have not done.

0
Reply
commieBob
February 8, 2022 8:08 pm

According to a new study, big heatwaves and other major weather events drive up the green vote, but only when people feel economically secure.

That’s not far off what many people have posted here over the years. The best thing for the environment is to have the local people sufficiently prosperous that they can afford to care about the environment.

Trying to get your next meal trumps environmental concern every day of the week. Well, Duh!

The corollary is that when the results of stupid wind and solar policies really begin to bite, support for those policies and belief in the CAGW ‘science’ that drives them will evaporate.

When the big Texas freeze happened, the greenies blamed the fossil fuel infrastructure. I bet most of their fellow travelers believed them. What would happen if such disasters happened a couple of times per year? (As far as I can tell, nobody’s doing anything that will prevent that.) Folks would start going after the windmill apologists with torches and pitchforks.

People are leaving NY and California in a trickle. What would have to happen to turn that into a flood? For NY, it could be as simple as not being able to heat their houses for a week or two.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Heatwaves Are 100% Natural

19 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

February 5, 2022: A Day Without Global Warming

1 day ago
David Middleton
Climate cash Climate News

SMH: Young People want Climate Action More than Money

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #424: Biden Climate, Energy Policies’ Costs: High and Rising

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate News

Study: Climate Concern Drives Up the Green Vote

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Wash Post: ‘Climate change is altering the smell of snow’: ‘Its scent is getting stronger’ as temps increase

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

National Audubon Society Sues Bay Area Wind Turbines (Altamont Pass–a 40-year problem)

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Who Needs Russian Gas? We’ve Got Windmills!

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: