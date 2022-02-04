Air Conditioners on apartment walls. Jason Kuffer from East Harlem, USA [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Alarmism

Climate Study: Air Conditioning Will Outstrip Grid Supply by 2030

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
71 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the AGU, a massive surge in demand for air conditioning could overload the grid in the next decade.

US household air conditioning use could exceed electric capacity in next decade due to climate change

by  American Geophysical Union

Climate change will drive an increase in summer air conditioning use in the United States likely to cause prolonged blackouts during peak summer heat if states do not expand capacity or improve efficiency, according to a new study of household-level demand.

The study projected summertime usage as global temperature rises 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) or 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, finding demand in the United States overall could rise 8% at the lower and 13% at the higher threshold. The new study was published in Earth’s Future, AGU’s journal for interdisciplinary research on the past, present and future of our planet and its inhabitants.

Human emissions have put the global climate on a trajectory to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the early 2030s, the IPCC reported in its 2021 assessment. Without significant mitigation, global temperatures will likely exceed the 2.0-degree-Celsius threshold by the end of the century. 

Technological improvements in the efficiency of home air conditioning appliances could supply the additional cooling needed to achieve current comfort levels after 2.0 degrees global temperature rise without increased demand for electricity, the new study found. Increased efficiency of 1% to 8% would be required, depending on existing state standards and the expected demand increase, with Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma on the high end.

“It’s a pretty clear warning to all of us that we can’t keep doing what we are doing or our energy system will break down in the next few decades, simply because of the summertime air conditioning,” said Susanne Benz, a geographer and climate scientist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, who was not involved in the new study. 

Read more: https://phys.org/news/2022-02-household-air-conditioning-electric-capacity.html

The abstract of the study;

Implications of Increasing Household Air Conditioning Use Across the United States Under a Warming Climate

Renee ObringerRoshanak NateghiDebora Maia-SilvaSayanti MukherjeeVineeth CRDouglas Brent McRobertsRohini Kumar

First published: 29 December

Abstract

Soaring temperatures and increased occurrence of heatwaves have drastically increased air-conditioning demand, a trend that will likely continue into the future. Yet, the impact of anthropogenic warming on household air conditioning is largely unaccounted for in the operation and planning of energy grids. Here, by leveraging the state-of-the-art in machine learning and climate model projections, we find substantial increases in future residential air conditioning demand across the U.S.—up to 8% with a range of 5%–8.5% (13% with a range of 11%–15%) after anthropogenic warming of 1.5°C (2.0°C) in global mean temperature. To offset this climate-induced demand, an increase in the efficiency of air conditioners by as much as 8% (±4.5%) compared to current levels is needed; without this daunting technological effort, we estimate that some states will face supply inadequacies of up to 75 million “household-days” (i.e., nearly half a month per average current household) without air conditioning in a 2.0°C warmer world. In the absence of effective climate mitigation and technological adaptation strategies, the U.S. will face substantial increases in air conditioning demand and, in the event of supply inadequacies, there is increased risk of leaving millions without access to space cooling during extreme temperatures.

Read more: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021EF002434

Naturally the study uses RCP 8.5.

I think there will be a surge in energy use, which might create serious pressure on the grid. Not because temperatures will suddenly soar to ridiculous extremes, but because the AI / home robot / technology revolution will send our energy demand through the roof.

Either way, one thing for sure – luxury virtue signalling non solutions like renewables have no place in a world of skyrocketing demand for reliable energy.

5 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
71 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Right-Handed Shark
February 4, 2022 10:08 am

The way it’s going in the UK, charging my shaver could overload the grid in 2030.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Right-Handed Shark
18
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 4, 2022 10:45 am

R-H. If we simply turn off all those computers, modeling climate, you would have enough energy to charge you razor. Then, clean shaven, we could go to work dismantling the massively subsidized EV Vehicle market. Voila now we save your telly, toaster, fridge and your microwave. We could even throw in a dishwasher for good measure.

5
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Bill Powers
February 4, 2022 12:33 pm

And if we quit subsidizing “scientists” to lie to us, we’d likely balance the budget as well. Last I looked the “middle of the road” climate model (or, more accurately, fantasy) over projected warming by 500 to 600%.

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Bill Powers
February 4, 2022 12:35 pm

There is bit of concern about all those EVs at No.11 Drowning (s/c) Street. Apparently 25% of all newly sold cars in the UK have a charging plug/socket, and such are free of the road tax charges, depriving Her Majesty’s treasury of many millions of pounds, soon to grow into billions.

4
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Vuk
February 4, 2022 1:53 pm

Not a problem…it’s all good…the Great Green UK Experiment is for the World.

0
Reply
bill Johnston
February 4, 2022 10:10 am

“state-of-the-art machine learning and climate model projections”. So does that make everything official now?

5
Reply
Robert B
Reply to  bill Johnston
February 4, 2022 11:02 am

“Human emissions have put the global climate on a trajectory to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the early 2030s, the IPCC reported in its 2021 assessment. Without significant mitigation, global temperatures will likely exceed the 2.0-degree-Celsius threshold by the end of the century. ”

It’s a over a degree, according to GISS LOTI about 1.2 since the late 19th C. If it warms 0.3°C per decade, it will be well over 4 by the end of the century.

Why does it read as if scribbled during a liquid lunch with a brief to provide “scientific proof” that climate change is the bogey man when climate change policies screw up the grid?

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Robert B
February 4, 2022 11:37 am

As I understand it, the world is claimed to have warmed ~ 1C from the industrial revolution up to about the 1950s.

So, in terms of extra aircon required since the 1950s (when hardly anyone had aircon), we’re only going to have to install enough to handle 0.5C extra temp.

(That’s my take on this, and why I’m not mothballing my aircon)

1
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Robert B
February 4, 2022 11:40 am

I believe the 1.5 was drawn from a hat. The important media message is that “We’re all going to die.”

1
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  bill Johnston
February 4, 2022 12:24 pm

Seems so. It looks like settled science.

0
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  bill Johnston
February 4, 2022 12:34 pm

Lipstick on a pig.

0
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  bill Johnston
February 4, 2022 1:18 pm

Garbage-in, garbage-out.

What’s the current turn of phrase surrounding the Covid frenzy and the OmyGod variant, mass psychosis formation?

All the old saws apply.

1
Reply
Ian Magness
February 4, 2022 10:11 am

Yep, here in Britain the temperature could fall and we would still be chronically, pathetically short of grid energy due to Net Zero policies. Why? Under Ner Zero, the electrification of cars and household heating will lead to a 5 to 10 times increase in domestic electricity use (certainly by 2050), contemporaneous with the removal of all but intermittent renewables and a sliver of nuclear as power sources. Oh and the odd interconnector from Europe on the rare occasions that they can spare the juice. Just where the hell do they think all this electricity is going to come from? The maths is so bad that you couldn’t make it up – but the government ploughs on regardless, with “more renewables needed” the battle cry to avoid power cuts.
Beam me up Scotty!

12
Reply
Perry Smith
Reply to  Ian Magness
February 4, 2022 12:31 pm

“Beam me up Scotty! No sign of intelligent life down here.”
FIFY

1
Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
February 4, 2022 10:12 am

In the next DECADE??

With temps creeping up at 1.5 degrees C per 120 years, per NOAA? This headline is hogwash.

9
Reply
Duane
Reply to  Insufficiently Sensitive
February 4, 2022 11:06 am

From 1850 to 2032 is 182 years, not 120 yrs.

Nobody in a non-laboratory setting can measure atmospheric temperatures to such a precision level … ie, to 8 thousandths of a deg C per year, or 8 hundredths of a degree C per decade.

4
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Duane
February 4, 2022 12:44 pm

Duane, I have a question for you. I very much believe the homogenization of the temperature of the entire planet to a single number is, in a practical sense nonsensical. Have I got hold of anything of substance there? Much appreciated.

1
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  roaddog
February 4, 2022 12:53 pm

Let’s put it this way. If you measured every Clydesdale horse to the nearest inch and every Shetland pony to the nearest inch and then converted their growth rates to anomalies and then averaged them, exactly what would you make of the mean?

2
Reply
RED EX
Reply to  Jim Gorman
February 4, 2022 1:15 pm

It would either be a Shetsdale or a Clydeland.
An very hairy average sized horse with big strong legs.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
February 4, 2022 10:29 am

Total crap. The grid is in no danger from “climate change”. It is, however, in danger from climate change hysteria and the idiotic energy policies resulting from that.

19
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
February 4, 2022 12:53 pm

I’ve always believed the most dangerous people are the ones trying to save us. No, I don’t mean the Jehovah’s witness at your door is dangerous. But people whose identity rests upon a crusade to save the world are capable of anything.

1
Reply
Rocketscientist
Reply to  jeffery p
February 4, 2022 12:59 pm

But people whose identity rests upon a crusade to save the world are capable of anything.”

Rarely anything good.

0
Reply
Dave
February 4, 2022 10:39 am

Nonsense, of course, and even if there was any validity to it, wouldn’t the increase in home A/C due to people working out of the house be offset by the empty offices that don’t have to be cooled?

0
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Dave
February 4, 2022 12:56 pm

And less heat from ICE vehicles. And less need for more asphalt or concrete roads and parking lots (that’s American for car park).

0
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Dave
February 4, 2022 1:00 pm

Dave, that brings to mind something we haven’t touched on in these comments, which is the new breed of programmable thermostats. Certainly, when properly programmed they should reduce energy consumption.

Mother got a new oil-burning furnace last Friday, to replace a beast that had trudged honorably along for 60 years. I don’t think I’m far out on a limb suspecting the new unit will be more efficient than its predecessor. Every day replacements and upgrades like that occur all across the First World, but modeling it would probably approach the complexity of factoring the influence of clouds into climate models. LOL

Swinging a much broader brush, I find it hard to take seriously major corporations that have climbed onto the Climate Nutter bandwagon with all 4 feet (standard equipment on all donkeys) but maintain whole fleets of 20 to 50 story office buildings where all floors are completely illuminated 24/7.

0
Reply
MarkW
February 4, 2022 10:43 am

Even the IPCC is only claiming about 0.17C per decade. Now these guys are claiming that we are going to see 1.5 to 2C in just 8 years?

If you are going to lie, why not claim temperatures will go up by 10 to 20C? Lets make the number actually scary.

BTW, 2C is going to break the grid? I guess it’s possible considering how much renewable power they are forcing on us.

0
Reply
John Pickens
February 4, 2022 10:45 am

The green blob wants to convert all modes of transportation from fossil fuels to electric, and we’re worried about a minimal to nonexistent increase in electricity use due to air conditioning? Madness…

6
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 4, 2022 10:46 am

Absurd on its face. ‘Leveraging AI and climate models’ to predict AC crashes the grid by 2030.
Temperatures are not soaring and heat waves are not increasing.

And, at climate.Copernicus.eu on page one they have a nifty plot of the CMIP6 ensemble global average temperatures. SSPS8.5 is about 14.8C in 2020 and about 15.2C about 2035. A difference of about 0.4C over a longer time period than this ‘study’ IS NOT going to crash a grid designed with 10-15% spare peak capacity.

Another stupid projection that cause ridicule when 2030 comes aroung.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 4, 2022 12:05 pm

Maybe the unstated assumption is that the grid will be supported only by unreliable ‘renewables’ and everyone will be buying EVs’. Then, every Watt will count!

1
Reply
Philip
February 4, 2022 10:49 am

If the grid fails it will be from electric cars, forcing people to go “electric “,and trying to depend on wind and solar. They will blame it on the air conditioners.
Same expensive stupidity the Marxist idiots keep trying to force on us.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Philip
2
Reply
Machiko
February 4, 2022 10:50 am

The Ensteins at AGU did not address the increasing number of electric vehicles that also increase the drain on the grid.

2
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Machiko
February 4, 2022 11:49 am

They went woke, not Einstein.

0
Reply
Brad
February 4, 2022 10:53 am

It is due to the Urban Heat Island Effect.
Quit building in dense configurations. The big cities did it to themselves…

3
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Brad
February 4, 2022 12:59 pm

Brad, I think it’s the UHI that enables the global warming hoax. The models and data adjustment underestimate (seriously underestimate, in fact) the effects of UHI.

0
Reply
Tom.1
February 4, 2022 10:55 am

Just make everyone upgrade to a 25 SEER.

1
Reply
Devils Tower
February 4, 2022 10:59 am

What crap, go to florida, example of 96f and 100% humidity. It is like that from march to sept/oct and has been since the beginning. It can not get more oppressive and it is a limiting condition. A/C makes it possible to be a useful economy. Before a/c it was for migrating snowbirds or beach huts.

Net zero will turn the world back to a bunch of homeless nomads migrating with the seasons.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 4, 2022 12:07 pm

Net zero will turn the world back to a bunch of homeless nomads migrating with the seasons.

They can pick up extra income picking fruit and vegetables as they migrate with the seasons.

0
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
February 4, 2022 1:24 pm

Ah, finally those Green Jobs Obama promised.

0
Reply
Gums
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 4, 2022 1:39 pm

@Devils…

Forida is not all 96* and high humidity all the time , and we in the Panhandle have actual four seasons plus freezes in December, January and February. A better example is New Orleans where I grew up.

You must talk with folks my age – 70 to 90 years old. In the 50’s we saw 95 deg all the time in summer, but rarely below 35 deg in winter. Air conditioning was something for department stores and a few groceries. We only had two homes on my street with window units, and the rest of us had whole house fans. Guess what? We all survived and went on and prospered.

Mankind evolved in very warm climates ( not weather) and did just fine as it populated the world in very cold climates/weather as well in warm, tropical conditions.

I have to see the data, i.e. records, of the pain and misery of a population that was forced to endure an increase of 1 degree in average temperature within 50 years.

Gums wonders…

0
Reply
Duane
February 4, 2022 11:01 am

Idiocy. The temperature rise over the next decade, if anything at all, will be minuscule if measurable at all.

Given that air conditioners only last about 10-15 years, and that new units replacing old units are significantly more energy efficient, the greater probability is that electrical energy consumption due to AC use will decrease, not increase.

1
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Duane
February 4, 2022 11:45 am

Now Duane, there is no such thing as continuous improvement.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  roaddog
February 4, 2022 12:12 pm

To paraphrase Dirty Harry, an air conditioner has to know its limits. One-hundred percent efficiency is not obtainable. Almost all systems have an efficiency or cost curve characterized by a region of decreased rate of improvement, asymptotically approaching the theoretical limit.

2
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
February 4, 2022 1:06 pm

Which doesn’t stop us trying. In similar fashion, an excerpt from the old Native American chief who accompanied Josey Wales, “Endeavor to persevere.”

0
Reply
gringojay
February 4, 2022 11:13 am

No Problem-o: everybody can just get into their electric vehicle and turn on the air conditioning if they feel too hot.

8A9400CF-7AE7-4671-816D-68B7345F5A68.jpeg
3
Reply
joe
February 4, 2022 11:13 am

not to worry, rolling black outs to the rescue.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 11:18 am

“as global temperature rises 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) or 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, finding demand in the United States overall could rise 8% at the lower and 13% at the higher threshold.”

duh! let’s see, it’s slightly warmer so we’ll increase our AC from 8-13%??? And this was published by a science organization and not the Sierra Club? What are they tripping on? More people have AC every year thanks to the price for air conditioners getting cheaper every year- so maybe total power needs for AC goes up, but not do the climate change- but now that Biden wants to wipe out cheap energy- more people will go into poverty and do without AC- not the wealthy of course

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 12:14 pm

AGU has no restrictions on membership. They will even allow Sierra Club members to join.

I’m reminded of the joke by Groucho Marx: “I wouldn’t want to belong to any club that would have me as a member.”

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 11:20 am

“It’s a pretty clear warning to all of us that we can’t keep doing what we are doing or our energy system will break down in the next few decades, simply because of the summertime air conditioning,”

it wouldn’t break down if we stayed with fossil fuels and nuclear- only with wind/solar, it probably will- it sounds like she understands this all too well

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 11:23 am

“leveraging the state-of-the-art in machine learning and climate model projections, we find substantial increases in future residential air conditioning demand across the U.S.”

wow, I wonder if those fancy methods understand that more people can afford them- and more people have moved to warm regions- nah, too stupid for that

0
Reply
fretslider
February 4, 2022 11:23 am

It’s state of the art rubbish

And what a sorry state the modelling art is in

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
February 4, 2022 11:41 am

To err is human

To really F things up, requires a computer

0
Reply
James Allen
February 4, 2022 11:26 am

Huh, I wonder what the load from a couple million new electric vehicles would do to the grid? It would be nice if these fools worked on that problem too. Go nuclear or go home kids…

0
Reply
Gums
Reply to  James Allen
February 4, 2022 12:24 pm

Salute James!

you hit the biggie.

even with current (no pun intended) grid capacity, the influx of zillions of EV autos will overload the grid.

we ain’t even counting the zillions to enhance our infrastructure…..bigger cables to the neighborhoods, new junction boxes on our house or apartment garage, and the beat goes on.

Gums sends…

0
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 4, 2022 11:27 am

Nonsense. The big expansion of air-conditioning in the US was in the 1960’s and 70’s. According to consensus climastrology, most of the warming will be in extra-tropical regions in the form of higher daily minimum temperatures, which will have minimal impact on A/C demand. Any resulting increased A/C demand will be more than offset by increased efficiency as older units are upgraded.

Meanwhile, nothing said about increased demand from EVs or bitcoin mining.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 4, 2022 11:29 am

What’s the multiplier effect of RCP 8.5 on the pub mill and academic advancement via models? I would say a multiplier of 8.0 but that might be too low.

0
Reply
roaddog
February 4, 2022 11:48 am

I know this is a bit circular, but there’s really nothing much going on here.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/03/uah-global-temperature-update-for-january-2022-0-03-deg-c/

0
Reply
Rick C
February 4, 2022 11:52 am

Do you suppose that these clowns are aware that the “global warming” they think is going to require greater A/C electrical demand is a result of:

  1. Less cool nights
  2. Warmer winters
  3. More warming in the polar region?

ASHREA (American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers) has tons of location specific data on heating and cooling degree days used to determine the proper sizing of heating, cooling and ventilation systems. I very much doubt that this historically based data has suddenly become obsolete because the projection of a bunch of SWAGs know as climate models project an insignificant increase in global average temperature. That’s not to say that the electrical grid won’t collapse when a serious heat wave occurs once reliable dispatchable generation is replaced by unreliable wind and solar. That, I’m afraid, is a certainty even if there turns out to be no global warming.

1
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Rick C
February 4, 2022 12:14 pm

The basic premise of these Alarmist Reports is so often fatally flawed that they’re laughable. The phrase of this decade is “following the science,” but anything based on RCP8.5 is by definition not “following the science.”

We’re seeing mass migrations out of coastal and extreme blue states in the US, for political and financial motivations.(Notably much of this migration is into the Southeast, especially Florida, North and South Carolina, and Georgia; so the fear of warming temperatures surely isn’t resonating with the politically and financially oppressed!)

Surely if the members of one’s family start dropping off, its not inconceivable to order up a U-Haul and move in an appropriate direction. It was -6 below here yesterday morning.

Lastly, as Duane points out in his comments, continuous improvement is the order of the day. Surely the new air conditioners being brought on line are of much higher efficiency than older units.

0
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Rick C
February 4, 2022 12:20 pm

And to your point, Rick, the B-52 in the ointment is the grid itself. The combination of still air, extreme cold and significant snowfall accomplishes the fossil-fuel-free Green New Death.
Winter is Coming.

0
Reply
Doonman
February 4, 2022 11:58 am

Don’t worry, you can always sit in your air conditioned electric vehicle instead. No chance that they will overload the grid or the governments would not promote them.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
February 4, 2022 11:59 am

The study projected summertime usage as global temperature rises 1.5 degrees Celsius …

Once again, the myopic alarmists use an annual global average as a benchmark, ignoring the well-known fact that most warming is at night and in the Winter. Furthermore, the average is biased by Arctic warming.

For a realistic assessment they should use a prediction of the average summertime T-Max for the latitudes where the majority of people live who can afford air conditioning. They should also not use RCP8.5!

This AGU study reminds me of a high school science project where the student’s science class is being taught by a music major because the district couldn’t find any qualified science teachers.

1
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
February 4, 2022 1:17 pm

I believe its Michigan calling in the National Guard to backfill their current Covid-induced teacher shortage.

“Class, please first don your safety glasses. Next make certain the safety is engaged on your weapon; next remove the magazine; and finally, draw back the bolt to ensure that no round is chambered.”

0
Reply
pat michaels
February 4, 2022 12:25 pm

Amazing. GHGs warm up the winter more than the summer, and the nights more than the days, and the more cold air there is, the greater the warming if the dewpoint is less than 0C. Published that in the refereed literature in 2001.

And yet we will need more a/c but less energy for heating? AGU’s peer review process is a laugh.

0
Reply
David Wojick
February 4, 2022 12:28 pm

Fighting back: https://www.cfact.org/2022/02/04/electric-power-reforms-gain-ground-in-virginia/

What the whole world needs. Steering away from renewable madness.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 4, 2022 12:37 pm

Any use of RCP 8.5 is criminal.

0
Reply
jeffery p
February 4, 2022 12:45 pm

Do you see those window A/C units in the picture? Just turn them around. If enough people do it, it’ll get cold outside.

1
Reply
jeffery p
February 4, 2022 12:50 pm

We’re not going to exceed the electricity supply because of global warming, demand is going to outstrip supply because of the lame-brain schemes to stop global warming.

Quit this carbon-neutral nonsense and there should be plenty of electricity. Should be assumes we will build enough reliable, economical, capacity to match increasing demand.

0
Reply
Hutches Hunches
February 4, 2022 1:14 pm
  • When will these green geniuses realize that their rollout of their EV revolution will necessarily crash their green grid when the sun doesn’t shine and wind the wind doesn’t blow?
  • Oh, I know the answer… They will welcome it. It will give them the opportunity to put their real goals in place. Force everyone into gritty cities with the only choice of travel being bicycles, buses and trains. That will solve the Maga problem as well as cement the Democratic hold on power. What could go wrong?
0
Reply
Tom in Florida
February 4, 2022 1:28 pm

I wonder what temperature setting they are using to make the prediction. Is the A/C setting to cool homes down to 72F, 76F or 80F?
Personally, my A/C is set at 83F in the day and 80F at night. Ceiling fans provide an extra couple of degrees of feel like coolness.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
February 4, 2022 1:40 pm

I remember the good old days when people bought electrical equipment because electricity was available.
In the 1940s we got rid of the old ice box (ice was delivered once or twice a week) and bought a refrigerator, the the old washing copper and mangle and bought a washing machine, a drying machine, vacuum cleaner and so on.
That was supply-side economics at work, apparently nowadays demand must be limited by the available supply.
Welcome to the Command Economy.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
0
Reply
billtoo
February 4, 2022 1:41 pm

build more grid?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Snow

More Snow Hits the Fan this Week: Climate Change Alarmists Still Want it Both Ways

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Weather

Blizzard? ‘This is global warming, actually’: Here we go again: ‘Climate change can be linked to this nor’easter’ – Climate Depot Rebuttal

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: Climate Change to Kill Coffee and Avocados (Again)

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Snow

The Snow Hits the Fan on Saturday: Global Warming Alarmism to Follow

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Alarmism

Climate Study: Air Conditioning Will Outstrip Grid Supply by 2030

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia’s energy leverage over Europe?

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration

Treasure in tree rings: Using untapped tree ring data to calculate carbon sequestration

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ocean acidification

Climate Fish Scare Turns Out To Be Just a Fish Story

16 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: