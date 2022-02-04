Oil and Gas

Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia’s energy leverage over Europe?

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments
LNG tanker

Amy Myers Jaffe, Tufts University

The prospect of conflict between Russia and NATO countries over Ukraine has raised fears of an energy crisis in Europe. Russia provides nearly half of Europe’s natural gas, and some leaders worry that Moscow could tighten the flow if hostilities break out. To weaken Russia’s leverage, the Biden administration is working to secure additional gas shipments to Europe from other sources. Global energy policy expert Amy Myers Jaffe explains how much gas is available and what’s involved in rerouting it.

How dependent is Europe on natural gas, and who are its main suppliers?

Natural gas represents about one-fifth of all primary energy used across Europe. It accounts for about 20% of electric power generation and also is used for heating and industrial processes.

Russia is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, sending about 40% of the continent’s supplies shipped by pipeline. The next-largest suppliers via pipeline are Norway (22%), Algeria (18%) and Azerbaijan 9%. Europe also receives natural gas that is liquefied and delivered by ship.

In recent months, European imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from the U.S. and elsewhere reached record levels at around 400 million cubic meters per day. To put that in perspective, a single LNG cargo ship can hold roughly 125,000-175,000 cubic meters of natural gas – enough energy to warm 17 million British homes for one winter day.

What are the biggest constraints for exporters on sending more gas to Europe?

LNG is made by cooling natural gas to minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 162 degrees Celsius), which reduces its volume by a factor of more than 600. Natural gas is piped to a port, processed in a liquefaction plant and then loaded into specialized insulated, temperature-controlled tankers for shipment by sea.

To receive LNG, an offloading port must have a regasification plant that converts the LNG back to a gaseous form so it can be sent by pipeline to end users. Both liquefaction plants and regasification plants cost billions of dollars and take multiple years to build.

Following a similar crisis in 2009, when a financial conflict with Ukraine prompted Russia to suspend gas shipments for 20 days, Europe substantially expanded its number of regasification facilities to 29. There is still currently space in European regasification receiving terminals to import more LNG, and plenty of storage space to hold imported supply virtually indefinitely. But many of the world’s top suppliers are maxed-out, with little capacity to produce and liquefy more natural gas than they are already moving.

The global LNG market has some flexibility. About two-thirds of all LNG is sold under firm, long-term contracts with fixed destinations. Some major contract holders like South Korea, Japan and China and their suppliers are willing to redirect cargoes to Europe if a further cutback in Russian exports creates a worsening supply crisis. https://www.youtube.com/embed/4jGrXsE6YqQ?wmode=transparent&start=0 A look at the U.S.‘s emergence as a major natural gas exporter, focusing on the company Freeport LNG.

Have suppliers rerouted shipments this way before?

The main example occurred in 2011 when a tsunami triggered a meltdown and radiation release at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Japan shut down all of its nuclear plants to assess whether they were prepared for similar disasters. LNG suppliers diverted gas shipments to Japan to help it weather the immediate crisis.

Today, analysts say that producers or LNG importers may be able to redirect cargoes that could offset about 10%-15% of any shortfall. Still, such shifts would likely be at premium prices, leaving European consumers with an even steeper bill than they face now.

Will increased U.S. LNG shipments to Europe drive up prices for U.S. consumers?

Existing U.S. LNG export facilities have been running at full capacity for several months. About half of U.S. LNG shipments in December 2021 were destined for Europe, spurred by rising prices in European markets. Previously, a larger share of U.S. LNG exports were sailing to China, where drought-related constraints on hydroelectric power had created a surge in demand for natural gas.

In other words, U.S. sellers have been able to supply more gas to Europe by diverting export cargoes, rather than by selling gas that would otherwise have been used domestically. In my view, if U.S. natural gas prices rise in the coming weeks, winter weather is likely to be a bigger driver than LNG exports.

Wouldn’t Russia harm its own economy by cutting off gas exports to Europe and losing those revenues?

In recent years, Russia has structured its federal budget in a manner that has allowed it to stash away US$630 billion in foreign exchange reserves – cash held by the central bank in other currencies for discretionary use, much like individual savings accounts. Russian leaders can use these funds to weather any new sanctions or unexpected changes in the price of oil.

For example, last year, the Kremlin based its spending on a conservatively low break-even oil price estimate of $45 per barrel, giving itself some latitude. Ultimately, 2021 oil prices averaged $71 a barrel, providing a sizable budgetary windfall.

Through this fiscal strategy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has amassed a war chest to withstand any new round of sanctions, or even the complete loss of natural gas export revenues from Europe for a period of time.

Aerial view of skyscraper Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Russia

Still, any Russian move to cut off gas exports to Europe might have longer-term consequences. Putin may have hoped that his saber-rattling about natural gas, and the high prices it has triggered, would convince Europeans that Russian gas is vital and can’t be easily replaced with renewable energy. But ironically, this tactic may already have created a lasting distaste that fast-tracks Europe’s pivot to offshore wind, Euro-North African hydrogen hubs and U.S. LNG.

Gazprom, the Russian firm with the largest gas export footprint in Europe, might also find itself adrift in a sea of lawsuits and high penalty charges for breaking its contractual commitments in the wake of a cutoff. That in turn could affect the Russian people, who also rely on Gazprom’s solvency for their winter fuel for heating.

[Over 140,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today.]

Putin may be willing to bet that an energy pricing crisis in Europe will sow popular discontent, scotch the energy transition and help Russia win concessions on NATO’s positioning of troops and missiles. But there is little evidence that Europe will react that way. While Europe’s shift to renewables will take time, it will still be bad news in the long run for Russia, which has 1,688 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves left to be exploited for as much as 100 years of supply.

Amy Myers Jaffe, Research professor, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Derg
February 4, 2022 6:03 am

Russia Russia Russia…one wonders if their best trading partners are the Chinese?

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Derg
February 4, 2022 6:36 am

Russia should be very worried about China- given that Russia grabbed all that land, all the way to North Korea. China doesn’t want just Taiwan back. Yes, Russia should be very worried.

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 7:13 am

Are you channeling the Tom Clancy book “The Bear and the Dragon””. Great read.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Derg
February 4, 2022 7:01 am

The American left loved Russia when it was the nexus of the Soviet Union and world communism, so it’s no surprise that Russia has become anathema since the USSR dissolved and relegated Marxism to the ash heap of history. Russia’s being less than ‘woke’ re. social issues has only reinforced the left’s hatred.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 4, 2022 6:10 am

Or the Europeans could tell the greens to pound sand, and do fracking and nuclear.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 4, 2022 6:49 am

Yes, the question should be how fast can Europe get its fracking going.

1
Reply
oeman 50
February 4, 2022 6:14 am

The administration is not interested in supplying all available sources of non-Russian natural gas because it just withdrew support from the EastMed pipeline from Israel to Cyprus to Europe. Go figure.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  oeman 50
February 4, 2022 6:39 am

Yuh, nothing is more important than stopping fossil fuels. On Tony Heller’s site, he often shows a clip of Biden telling a young woman that when he takes office he’s gonna stop all fossil fuels- and he said, “I guarantee it”.

0
Reply
Anon
February 4, 2022 6:15 am

Watch coal make a big comeback after all of this… there is enough of that to keep civilization going for centuries.

Japan Races to Build New Coal-Burning Power Plants, Despite the Climate Risks

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/03/climate/japan-coal-fukushima.html

And all will get the “green” label as they can be retrofitted to produce dispatchable hydrogen when the technology matures. (lol)

0
Reply
Spetzer86
February 4, 2022 6:16 am

I’d worry more about the D’s desire to cut off all sources of fossil fuel in the USA than whether the EU can sustain itself through their own stupid policies.

5
Reply
David Kamakaris
February 4, 2022 6:26 am

“Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia’s energy leverage over Europe?”

Not with the current administration. Yes, if Trump was still President.

4
Reply
Philip Mulholland
February 4, 2022 6:34 am

Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia’s energy leverage over Europe?

Well there is always the Eastern Mediterranean to consider:
Egypt and Cyprus to boost Eastern Med gas ties
Greece, Israel, Cyprus sign EastMed gas pipeline deal

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Philip Mulholland
1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 4, 2022 6:35 am

some leaders worry that Moscow could tighten the flow if hostilities break out”

Actually, the EU should stop the flow the minute Russian troops move into Ukraine. It’ll hurt Russia more than the EU.

1
Reply
gowest
February 4, 2022 6:36 am

All because Biden shut down the US fracking to please his global warming masters. A class action from the Europeans who die of cold to sue the green idiots??

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 4, 2022 6:40 am

So must redouble our fracking efforts to serve Europe.

0
Reply
Kit P
February 4, 2022 6:47 am

I know something that cost billions and takes years to year a to build.

Small nuclear power plants with massive generating capacity for a 100 years.

1
Reply
Joel
February 4, 2022 6:49 am

This article makes Russia sound like the adult in the room. The Europeans are simply insane. Their green energy fantasy is damaging their economies and they want Russia to step in and help them. They then go on to brag that once they build enough wind and solar facilities they will simply kick Russia to the curb. How insane must your behavior be before you are sent to the padded room? In the economic system advocated by Western democracies Russia has every right and indeed the responsibility to squeeze maximum profit out of its customers while obeying the law and honoring contracts.

0
Reply
c1ue
February 4, 2022 6:52 am

Very weak analysis.
No mention of Power of Siberia 2 – a 55 bcm pipeline to China that (not coincidentally) matches the 55 bcm capacity of Nord Stream 2.
No mention of what the baseline LNG cost per 1000m3 is.
No mention of the capacity of existing and in process LNG terminals in the US, or the lack of LNG terminals in key portions of the EU.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
February 4, 2022 7:00 am

From the article: “The prospect of conflict between Russia and NATO countries over Ukraine has raised fears of an energy crisis in Europe.”

I don’t think there is going to be a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. It will be another proxy war with Russians fighting the Ukranians and NATO supplying Ukranians with arms and money.

The Ukranians say they are going to put up a fight and I don’t doubt it. Putin is not going to have everything his way if he enters Ukraine. The last time Russians entered Ukraine in 2014, they didn’t do so well, and that’s according to their own after-action reports. And Putin’s popularity suffered during that time as Russian troops came home in bodybags.

What the U.S. and NATO should do is give the Ukranians all the weapons they need to fight for themselves, and the U.S. and NATO should greatly strengthen its miliary capabilities in the NATO nations surrounding Ukraine as a means of deterring further adventures of Putin. A strong defense setup and a strong will, will deter Putin.

Putin can attack Ukraine but he should probably think twice about doing so, and maybe he is thinking, and is just bluffing military action to see what kind of reaction he can get from the West.

Putin does not hold all the cards.

0
Reply
Peter Müller
February 4, 2022 7:03 am

The USA want to sell it own energy to europe, so they provoke Putin. USA has become a warmonger. It is Soros/Gore which is behind this.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 4, 2022 7:10 am

“What are the biggest constraints”

The ideology of Net Zero.

Like the British

“German government upholds fracking ban”

https://www.euractiv.com/section/energy/news/german-government-upholds-fracking-ban/

Few of our politicians have any clue on the history of Crimea, all the whipped up fear of a war is another handy distraction from problems at home. Putin needs the money.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

Biden Blows Up Yet Another Gas Pipeline

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Obama Judge Throws Out GOM Lease Sale

7 days ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas

EIA: US Fossil Fuels Production to Reach Record Highs in 2023… The Permian is already there!

2 weeks ago
David Middleton
Climate Politics Oil and Gas

President Joe Biden Resumes Oil and Gas Leasing in Response to Court Ruling

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Oil and Gas

Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia’s energy leverage over Europe?

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration

Treasure in tree rings: Using untapped tree ring data to calculate carbon sequestration

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ocean acidification

Climate Fish Scare Turns Out To Be Just a Fish Story

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for January, 2022: +0.03 deg. C.

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: