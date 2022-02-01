Germany January Mean Temperatures Falling Since 1988, Contradicting Claims Of Warming

From the NoTricksZone

According to the media and climate alarmists, winters like we used to have in the global cooling days of the 1970s were supposed to be disappearing due to increasing warming from rising CO2.

But that hasn’t really been happening. For example, Stefan Kämpfe at the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE) plotted Germany’s mean January temperature going back to 1988:

Chart: Stefan Kämpfe, English headings added by NTZ.

The data source for the above chart is the DWD German national weather services, and the NOAA for Co2.

Obviously January mean temperatures in Germany have been falling for quite some time now, thus contradicting the often heard claims of warming.

