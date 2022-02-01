Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Germany January Mean Temperatures Falling Since 1988, Contradicting Claims Of Warming

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

According to the media and climate alarmists, winters like we used to have in the global cooling days of the 1970s were supposed to be disappearing due to increasing warming from rising CO2.

But that hasn’t really been happening. For example, Stefan Kämpfe at the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE) plotted Germany’s mean January temperature going back to 1988:

Chart: Stefan Kämpfe, English headings added by NTZ.

The data source for the above chart is the DWD German national weather services, and the NOAA for Co2.

Obviously January mean temperatures in Germany have been falling for quite some time now, thus contradicting the often heard claims of warming.

18 Comments
Pat from kerbob
February 1, 2022 10:04 pm

Looks like the German mean January temps have been increasing a bit while the globe has been flat or declining the past 6-7 years.
With their energy issues I suppose that is a good thing, maybe fewer dying of cold this winter, with luck

Last edited 1 hour ago by Pat from kerbob
Walter
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
February 1, 2022 10:18 pm

I guess you didn’t look at the graph.

ghalfrunt
February 1, 2022 10:15 pm

interesting that the time scale is limited to 1988 what about the rest of the data? Does this spoil your plot?

Walter
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 1, 2022 10:20 pm

it’s 30 years of data; plenty long enough to identify any trend.

Redge
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 1, 2022 11:09 pm

That’s pretty rich coming from a warmonger

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  ghalfrunt
February 1, 2022 11:12 pm

According to the thermaggedonists:
a) 30 years is climate
b) everywhere was supposed to be warming.

Nick Stokes
February 1, 2022 10:22 pm

You can of course choose months that don’t show much warming. But the annual average (from DWD here) is clearly warming rapidly:

comment image

If some months are flat, others are warming even faster, to yield this average.

John Pickens
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 1, 2022 10:30 pm

2.1 degrees C in 134 years is “rapidly”?
I submit that this number is smaller than the accuracy of the determined temperature values. Charts like the one you posted should have confidence interval error bars. I’m guessing you know why they don’t.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  John Pickens
February 1, 2022 10:36 pm

The original post showed a similar plot for January, with data for DWD, again without error bars. It seems if they do not show warming, there is no complaint.

gbaikie
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 1, 2022 10:44 pm

The post was Jan for 30 years and you post year for +130 years. But the 130 year graph doesn’t show much warming. And doesn’t look like much is last 100 years. Global is about 1 C century, and apparently Germany has less. And global warming is has polar amplification, or Germany should warm quicker than global. Maybe they removed too much in their adjusting for UHI effect.
But obviously, 9 C average yearly temperature is cold.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  gbaikie
February 1, 2022 10:51 pm

The graph shows that the rapid warming is over the last thirty years. About 1C in that time.

Mactoul
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 1, 2022 10:59 pm

I submit the two graphs/data sets are likely inconsistent. It isn’t likely that a rapid warming of 1C in 30 years is associated with cooler January. One or the other data set has problems.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Mactoul
February 1, 2022 11:05 pm

It is the same DWD monthly data set. The annual just averages the twelve months. There is variability between months.

gbaikie
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 1, 2022 11:03 pm

Looks closer to .18 per decade, which is the global land.
UAH Global Temperature Update for December, 2021: +0.21 deg. C. « Roy Spencer, PhD (drroyspencer.com)

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 1, 2022 11:16 pm

2 degs in 130 years?
Marjorie, run me an ice bath, I’m sweating one out here. I think I might faint!
“rapidly” chortle!

Andrewuwe
February 1, 2022 10:35 pm

Wow, perhaps you could cherry pick even more by just using day or night temps?

gringojay
February 1, 2022 10:36 pm

As I understand the technical “climate change” proposition regarding temperature is that the trend in daily minimum temperature has been getting “warmer”. While occurring at a different rate than any “warming” of the daily maximum temperature. With the result being that there is less of a spread in temperature difference between daily minimum and the daily maximum.

This dynamic seems to be ignored by the mass media which play up hot days that occur – the contemporary news version of “if it bleeds it leads”. Since the Original Post link to it’s graph source omits the other 11 months whether their data reinforce that January pattern is unknown.

Peta of Newark
February 1, 2022 11:01 pm

To try and get some context and identify a possible reason, we need temperatures for July.
I don’t know my way around the DWD site but we see what Nick has posted up, we see what DWD says for Summer temps.

Just eyeballing the graphs: Summers over the last 30 odd years are getting warmer and winters are getting colder.

Good news for the People of Germany, Global Warming Theory is debunked.

Bad news for the People of Germany, but you are turning your country into a desert.

And it is impossible to get any more badly bad or badder news than that.
It really isn’t. Better start thinking how to turn things around.

Proof of the pudding was that awful rainstorm you had recently.
The rainstorm itself was proof enough of that = a large and strongly convective air column – brought about by the high Lapse Rate you get above dry places such as cities and deserts.
Then some water vapour got sucked in.
Result was like a Fire Storm but involving rain

Compounded by the failure of the ground/land/soil/cityscape that the rain fell upon to handle the rain and so cause the ‘flood’
‘Rain’ does not equal ‘flood’
What makes the flood is how the landscape that the rain fell upon handles the rain. Floods are only in the eyes, houses, towns & cities of the beholders.
And legions of hysterical, doom-fixated and mendacious scientists (and their acolytes plus attendant media) just waiting for such a big phat juicy cherry to fall from the sky

Deserts are for real, for everybody and everything.
Deserts are total wastelands.
Go there if you wish but don’t drag everybody else in with you. OK?

