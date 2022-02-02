Greenland ice sheet

NASA Greenland Mission Completes Six Years of Mapping Unknown Terrain

From NASA

NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland airborne mission found that Greenland’s glaciers that empty into the ocean, like Apusiaajik Glacier shown here, are at greater risk of rapid ice loss than previously understood. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

To learn how ocean water is melting glaciers, NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland mission extensively surveyed the coastline of the world’s largest island.

Teachable Moment: Greenland’s Melting Glaciers

Educator Guide: Melting Ice Experiment

The most important thing to remember about NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland mission, which ended Dec. 31, 2021, may be its name: OMG proved that ocean water is melting Greenland’s glaciers at least as much as warm air is melting them from above. Because ice loss from Greenland’s ice sheet currently contributes more to the global rise of the oceans than any other single source, this finding has revolutionized scientists’ understanding of the pace of sea level rise in the coming decades.

These new, unique measurements have clarified the likely progress of future ice loss in a place where glaciers are melting six or seven times faster today than they were only 25 years ago. If all of Greenland’s ice sheet were to melt, global sea levels would rise by about 24 feet (7.4 meters).

OMG’s six-year field campaign in Greenland has changed scientists’ understanding of how fast the global sea level will rise in coming decades. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in the story of this small plane- and boat-based mission. In six years of operations, OMG made the first scientific measurements along many miles of the most remote coastline in the Northern Hemisphere. The mission performed the most complete survey of the seafloor around Greenland’s coastline, including dozens of previously uncharted fjords (cliff-lined inlets clogged with icebergs from disintegrating glaciers), and measured how the ocean temperature changed from place to place, year to year, and top to bottom. To get this unique dataset, mission planes logged enough air miles around and over Greenland to circle the globe more than 13 times.

Preparation

More than 220 glaciers flow from Greenland into the ocean. Before OMG, scientists figured the ocean water swirling around and under these glaciers had to be contributing to their ice loss. But how much?

Satellite observations of sea surface temperature weren’t much help in answering that question. Around Greenland, the top layer of the ocean is extremely cold and not very salty, containing a lot of water from the Arctic, the freshest of oceans. A shallow glacier that only touches this layer melts slowly. But hundreds of feet below, the ocean is warmer and saltier. A deep-seated glacier is eaten away by the warmer water, losing ice four or five times as fast as a shallow one.

The only way to find out any glacier’s risk is to go to Greenland and measure the glacier and the seafloor and water in front of it. Scientists had been studying individual glaciers that way for years, but Josh Willis, principal investigator of OMG at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, wanted to get the complete picture: to measure all 220-plus glaciers for five years – the length of time available to missions funded by NASA’s Earth Ventures airborne research program.

“When we started to design OMG, we asked ourselves, ‘Can we do an experiment in five years that will tell us about the next 50?’” Willis said. Results have proved that they could. NASA even allowed them a sixth year of fieldwork to observe unexpected, rapid swings in water temperatures off Greenland’s west coast.

NASA’s Gulfstream III was one of several research aircraft that OMG used during the mission’s six-year field campaign. Airports in Greenland, Iceland, and Norway served as bases for research flights. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Operation

The mission’s first job was to map the seafloor around the island to see where deep, warm water can reach glaciers. A contractor completed most of the mapping using a research boat, and OMG Deputy Principal Investigator Eric Rignot of JPL and the University of California, Irvine led smaller surveys in following years to fill in missing sections.

To measure the ocean temperature and salinity down to the seafloor, Willis ran a summer airborne campaign that dropped about 250 probes each year into the ocean at strategic locations around the entire coastline. Six summers of flying over the remote Arctic may sound more like an adventure than a research project, but, Willis said, “It’s only an adventure in retrospect. While you’re in it, you have your head down and you’re working as hard as you can.” For the scientists, the data streaming into their computer from the probes was excitement enough.

The detailed maps and temperature data collected by OMG show that two to four times as many glaciers sit in water that is several degrees warmer than previously thought and, thus, are at higher risk than anyone knew. Researchers understood that about a third of Greenland’s glaciers account for half of its ice loss; OMG found that all of these culprits reach down into warm water. Climate models that don’t account for the warm water’s effects underestimate glacial ice loss by at least a factor of two – in other words, missing half the sea level rise from this source.

Collaboration

OMG’s groundbreaking data has influenced many kinds of Arctic studies besides oceanography. For example, Kristin Laidre of the University of Washington is an internationally known expert on narwhals, Arctic whales with a tusk-like protruding tooth. She and Ian Fenty, an OMG co-principal investigator at JPL, developed a project that benefits both marine biologists and oceanographers: a research cruise to place OMG probes and acoustic sounders that record the presence of narwhals in front of West Greenland glaciers.

The probe data provides a close-up view of how much ocean conditions can vary in a small area, and Laidre hopes that, in combination with the sounder data, it will help explain why certain glacier fronts are especially attractive to narwhals. “We biologists can get a better understanding of animals and populations by working with physical scientists,” she said, referring to the OMG team. “To have a group of scientists who want to collaborate is really great.”

Continuation

The end of the mission doesn’t mean the end of all new data from the Greenland ocean. In 2021, the team dropped a few longer-lived probes in areas where changes in ocean temperatures or circulation are not fully understood. These probes “winter over” below the surface, continuing to bob up and down through the water to collect data that will be read remotely when the ice melts next summer.

And scientists in many fields will continue to draw on OMG’s observations for their research. To date, about half of peer-reviewed journal articles using the data are written by researchers outside the mission’s science team – an unusually large portion. “We’re seeing a lot more science than we originally planned,” Willis said. “Those papers aren’t going to stop.”

Jane J. Lee / Andrew Wang
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

Andy Espersen
February 2, 2022 2:20 am

Great – that’s the way forward. Data – Data – Data. The more the better. But to collect enough data to be able to state with any certainty what the world’s climate will be in 100 years time is next to impossible – or will need perhaps 1000 years of patient collection of myriads of data from myriads of areas.

Phil Salmon
February 2, 2022 2:29 am

OMG!!
A great name for alarmist Greenland-dystopia.
OMG! Glaciers are touching seawater!
Sure that never happened before.

Munch scream facemask.png
richard
February 2, 2022 2:31 am

In the meantime 76% of beaches are stable or accreting.

“Analysis of the satellite derived shoreline data indicates that 24% of the world’s sandy beaches are eroding at rates exceeding 0.5 m/yr, while 28% are accreting and 48% are stable”

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-24630-6

and of course the reasons behind the ones that are eroding could be beach mining –
“Coastal sands are being heavily mined, diminishing the world’s beaches. Every year, billions of tons of sand from beaches, ocean floors and rivers are scooped up to make a plethora of objects, such as concrete, microchips and even toothpaste, TakePart reports. Conservationists warn that the industry is damaging ecosystems and changing coastal water flows.
As a result, beaches and communities are becoming less resilient to storm surges and flooding – a poorly timed side-effect in the face of climate change and rising sea levels.
“No one ever thought we’d run out of sand,” University of California at Santa Cruz Institute of Marine Sciences director Gary Griggs told TakePart. “It’s a devastating problem, but nobody in the U.S. has a concept of it because we go to the beach and see this big wide expanse of sand.”

https://weather.com/science/environment/news/coastal-sand-mining-erosion-beaches-disappearing-resources

Ron Long
February 2, 2022 2:34 am

The “health” of a continental glacier system, discharging ice into the ocean at its margins, depends on two main factors, and this NASA “study” only deals with the least important one. The heart of a glacier system is the recharge zone, where snow falls, accumulates, and compresses into sufficient ice that the load starts movement down slope. Sure, increased melting at the glacier-ocean interface can slightly increase the flow of ice in the lower reaches, by reducing bed-load where the glacier is grounded and by melting floating ice. But if the recharge zone is still accumulating snow and adding to the load the glacial system continues to function, minus a very small (less than 1%?) part of the overall ice inventory. Notice in the video presentation NASA does now show the incredible ice mass covering the center of Greenland, they only make one comment about how it is two miles thick. So we have a steady rise in sea level, the Greenland glacial recharge zone is healthy (remember the WW2 airplanes buried 50 meters deep under ice on Greenland, one extracted and called “Glacier Girl”?), and NASA fools around with a peripheral issue?

Ed Zuiderwijk
February 2, 2022 2:55 am

The most interesting line is the second sentence which states that Greenland melting ice is the largest contributor to sealevel rise. What happened to Antarctica? Not melting anymore? Quietly shovelled under the carpet?

Joseph Zorzin
February 2, 2022 3:07 am

the name of the project was really “Oceans Melting Greenland mission”?

I suppose with a name like that- it was expected that they’d find melting ice. Try again but change the name to Oceans Greenland Not Melting mission. You get what you pay for.

fretslider
February 2, 2022 3:08 am

“OMG “

That could be taken quite literally

“ice loss from Greenland’s ice sheet currently contributes more to the global rise of the oceans than any other single source”

The Thwaites glacier could not be contacted for comment.

