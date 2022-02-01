Climate Hypocrisy

Biden Maladministration Now Cancelling Mining Leases

5 hours ago
David Middleton
50 Comments

As if the unlawful cancellation of oil & gas lease sales wasn’t bad enough, Brandon et al., 2021-2022 are now cancelling mining leases that would have led to increased domestic production of the “copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals” required for wind turbines, EV batteries and all of the other Unicorns they believe can replace fossil fuels. As an example, here are the mineral resources required to manufacture smartphones:

Center for the American Experiment, Orr et al., 2018

The cancelled mining leases were part of a project to tap the vast mineral resources of Maturi deposit in the Duluth complex.

Center for the American Experiment, Orr et al., 2018

The Duluth complex is a world-class copper-nickel resource, rich in cobalt and platinum group metals.

Center for the American Experiment, Orr et al., 2018

Twin Metals Minnesota’s Mine Plan of Operations (MPO) was “the culmination of a decade of engineering, environmental study and community engagement work.”

Our plan to do this right.

We at Twin Metals Minnesota are proud to have formally proposed our world-class, 21st century underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mining project for environmental review. This is the first step in ensuring that mining will be done safely in northeast Minnesota.

It’s been a long time coming.

The submission of our Mine Plan of Operations (MPO) to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet (SEAW) data submittal to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), is the culmination of a decade of engineering, environmental study and community engagement work.

Where is just as important as why.

The proposed project site is located between the cities of Ely and Babbitt – an area long-sustained by mining. It’s in an area that has been designated for mining, logging and other commercial activities within the U.S. Forest Service Superior National Forest Plan. The project is outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, as well as the federal and state mining exclusion zones surrounding the BWCAW.

We’ll be targeting the minerals within the Maturi deposit, part of the Duluth Complex geologic formation. It’s one of the largest undeveloped deposits of these minerals in the world, with more than 4.4 billion tons of ore containing copper, nickel and other strategic minerals.

Submission of the MPO and SEAW data submittal started a multi-year environmental review process that will thoroughly evaluate our proposal. The review process will include additional baseline data collection, impact analyses and multiple opportunities for public input.

We look forward to this process and the continued conversations with regulators, tribal governments and the public, because at the end of the day, we all want what’s best for Minnesota.

We know this land.
We’ve studied it for years.

Over the course of a decade, we’ve studied the Maturi deposit in great detail. To date, our core storage facility houses approximately 1.5 million feet of core samples from the deposit – about a half million additional feet of core samples have been sent to state storage facilities.

Following mineral resource characterization, several years of process flowsheet engineering work led to conceptual and initial prefeasibility studies. The project design we have today minimizes potential impacts in the areas of water, wetlands, noise, dust, light and visual pollution.

Specific examples include:

*The overall project footprint is only 15-20% of what a traditional open pit mine would be.

*The mine will process 20,000 tons of ore per day.

*Mining operations will occur between 400 and 4,500 feet below the surface.

*Ore processing will remove most of the sulfide minerals. Therefore, tailings will not produce acid rock drainage (ARD).

*Up to 50% of tailings will be diverted from surface storage, and will instead be utilized as backfill in the underground mine.

*Tailings stored on the surface will be dewatered and compressed, otherwise known as dry stacking.

*Adopting dry stacking as the tailings management method will reduce the surface impact by approximately 35% and the wetlands impact by approximately 65%, compared to conventional slurry tailings storage.

*The dry stack facility will be lined and progressively reclaimed with native soil and vegetation.

*The project will not discharge process water, and is designed to not require discharge of contact water. Water used in the mineral concentration process will be reused on site.

*No waste rock will be stored on the surface, eliminating a potential source of ARD.

*Ore crushing will be conducted underground, limiting surface impact, dust and noise.

*No mining will occur under the Birch Lake reservoir.

*After the mine’s closure, most of its infrastructure will be removed, and the surface area will be revegetated.

Our plans are yours to read.

Whenever possible, we strive to maintain an open dialogue with community members, stakeholders and agencies.

We look forward to this process and the continued conversations with regulators, tribal governments and the public, because at the end of the day, we all want what’s best for Minnesota.

Twin Metals Minnesota
Twin Metals Minnesota Project Mine Plan of Operations
  • A world-class mineral resource, rich in the metals needed for the “energy transition.”
  • A meticulously crafted, utterly transparent plan of operations.
  • Located within the continental United States, securing access to strategic minerals.

What’s not to like about this? Apparently the fact that it’s located in these United States and would actually put America first, is what the Harris-Biden Dominion don’t like about it…

Biden administration cancels Twin Metals’ leases to mine near BWCA
Dan Kraker Duluth January 27, 2022

The Biden administration has canceled two federal mineral leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the company’s bid to build an underground mine for copper, nickel and precious metals on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Those leases, located along Birch Lake in the Superior National Forest, about 7 miles east of Ely and just south of the BWCA, are critical to Twin Metals’ plans. They’re required for the company to access the valuable minerals underground.

The Department of the Interior took the action after determining that the leases were improperly renewed by the Trump administration in 2019.

[…]

In a statement, Twin Metals called the announcement “disappointing, but not surprising given the series of actions the administration has taken to try and shut the door on copper-nickel mining in northeast Minnesota.”

“We will challenge this attempt to stop our project and defend our valid existing mineral rights. We expect to prevail,” the company added.

[…]

In a separate effort, the Biden administration has also proposed a 20-year moratorium on new copper-nickel mining proposals within the watershed of the Boundary Waters, in the same area Twin Metals wants to dig. The government says it’s taking that step because of the pollution risks mining poses to the Boundary Waters.

Mining supporters say that effort, combined with the Twin Metals lease cancelation, block projects that could provide important metals needed for wind turbines and electric car batteries.

“The Biden administration is talking out of both sides of its mouth,” said Frank Ongaro, executive director of Mining Minnesota.

“On one hand, it wants domestic critical minerals for a supply chain to address climate change. And on the other hand, it’s locking us out of the vast majority of the U.S. supply of these metals. That’s extremely hypocritical.”

[…]

MPR News

The race for clean #energy transition (and its minerals) has started

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/alessandro-blasi-6579a66_energy-innovation-sustainability-activity-6892448396959973376-B_5r

Any Questions?

Well… Brandon?

DHR
February 1, 2022 2:06 pm

Brandon is becoming increasingly mindless day by day. Truly amazing.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  DHR
February 1, 2022 2:31 pm

Dementia onset tells:
Gait impairment. Check (and new research says walking on a sensored Carpet can even distinguish Alzheimer’s from vascular based on the three basic types of gait impairment—irregular pace, irregular stride, irregular side to side).
Emotional outbursts (angry/whisper within seconds of each other). Check
Time/place/process confusion. Check
Lost trains of thought/inapt segues. Check
Interaction avoidance. Check
Dr. Ronnie Johnson (former White House physician) express concerns. Check
Not gonna end well for Dems in 2024 if Biden gets that far.

George T
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 1, 2022 4:36 pm

Yep unless the Democrats decide to embark on another cheating scheme. The D’Souza movie will expose this ballot trafficking and hopefully arouse the electorate to be on alert. As expected, decry climate disasters, but then refuse to mine the minerals required for these wind turbines, solar panels and EV. Makes no sense, but since when have Democrats ever made sense or proposed any public policy that was rational? As far as I am concerned, solar and wind ought to be scraped and choose nuclear.

Rational Db8
Reply to  George T
February 1, 2022 5:00 pm

What won’t this arsehat administration do to try to destroy America? It’s horrifying.

Rational Db8
Reply to  Rational Db8
February 1, 2022 6:33 pm

Biden-Harris’s idea of “America’s Back!” and “Build Back Better.”

Ramirez-Biden can
Rich Davis
Reply to  George T
February 1, 2022 5:25 pm

It totally makes sense once you understand that the goal is to collapse Western civilization, not to transition to alternative energy sources.

Nuclear power could replace fossil fuels. Therefore it is a non-starter.

Intermittent ruinables can’t solve the problem but might take awhile to collapse the economy. The Brandon Administration’s approach is to limit the solutions to the inadequate and then make it impossible even to implement the inadequate.

Sorry, but I’m going back to FJB! LGB is too kind.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 1, 2022 4:39 pm

Don’t forget numbers. Numbers meanings are the first things to go.
Numbers and Biden. Check.

Scissor
Reply to  Kevin kilty
February 1, 2022 5:06 pm

My boss in his upper 80’s got so bad he couldn’t add 50 and 50.

Rational Db8
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 1, 2022 6:34 pm

BLM!!

Biden Blank Looks Matter senile dementia alzheimer
StephenP
Reply to  DHR
February 1, 2022 4:10 pm

A typical NIMBY ( not in my back yard ) attitude, just leave it the Chinese to make the mess.
Major cities in which rare earths are being mined include Shandong, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, Hunan, and Guangxi. There has been lasting damage to the villages surrounding the factories.

Scissor
Reply to  StephenP
February 1, 2022 5:08 pm

They have failed in PNG also.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-30/chinese-owned-mine-in-png-spills-200000-litres-of-toxic-slurry/11464108

Bill Rocks
Reply to  StephenP
February 1, 2022 5:19 pm

StephenP

“Major cities in which rare earths are being mined”.

Just a minor clarification: All of the areas you name are provinces, not cities except for Inner Mongolia which is called Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. But, yes, the rare earth production in Inner Mongolia is creating a significant impact as has been noted at WUWT previously.

John
Reply to  DHR
February 1, 2022 5:36 pm

he is brain dead oxygen thief
he is a major reason why the US is in trouble on every front

Rud Istvan
February 1, 2022 2:13 pm

‘Improperly issued’, when Trump did not grant the Pebble Mine open pit application in Alaska on environmental grounds. Lawsuit incoming for sure.
Lets go Brandon.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 1, 2022 5:27 pm

FJB!

John Shewchuk
February 1, 2022 2:18 pm

And at the same time, China is expanding coal and nuclear … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2Obi1612pE

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 1, 2022 2:26 pm

Commy or not- ultimately, China is Confucian- which has everything to do with common sense.

bonbon
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 1, 2022 2:51 pm

Excellent – China is doing what the USA used to do.
2 China Premiers often mentioned FDR – the American system.
It drives the British absolutely insane – they thought they had the USA back!
It becomes clear as day after Prince Charle’s FLOP26 what this is all about.

MAGA – get on with the American System, join the Belt and Road Initiative!!!

Joseph Zorzin
February 1, 2022 2:25 pm

“What’s not to like about this?”

uh…. thinking….. uh…. can’t think of anything to not like about it… uh… oh, yeh, a few indigenous folks might not like it- so, it had better stop! And, there’s probably some species of mosquito or fly that won’t be happy – better spend another decade researching to be sure /s

billtoo
February 1, 2022 2:27 pm

those minerals will be harvested. once brandon approves the sale of said mine to foreign interests a la uranium one

John
Reply to  billtoo
February 1, 2022 5:40 pm

he will sell to one of his cronies

Ron Long
February 1, 2022 2:29 pm

This is an obvious “Takings” issue under the fifth Amendment to the Constitution. Wait a minute, isn´t this area of Minnesota home to the State Bird of Minnesota? Commonly known as the mosquito? Let’s go, Brandon.

Rick C
Reply to  Ron Long
February 1, 2022 3:15 pm

The proposed mine is not far from the Minnesota Iron range which has produced vast quantities of iron ore for over 100 years. Most all the steel produced in the US during the 20th century came from Minnesota iron. I’ve driven through the Masabi Range mining area which is essentially a huge open pit mine. I’ve also canoed the boundary waters area and it is still pristine wilderness. You would never know that it is within less than a 2 hour drive from the iron mines. The people of Minnesota are well aware of the importance of mining and they’re damn good at it.

Scissor
Reply to  Rick C
February 1, 2022 5:14 pm

Minnesota iron ore went down with the Edmund Fitzgerald. Sad story.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=PH0K6ojmGZA&list=RDAMVMPH0K6ojmGZA

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Ron Long
February 1, 2022 5:04 pm

We all know that this is not Joe Biden doing this. This the deep socialist state operating Joe’s strings. This must be a high priority to root out when the Demos lose the next election.

John
Reply to  Gary Pearse
February 1, 2022 5:41 pm

but if he had a brain he would stop the BS

Scissor
Reply to  Gary Pearse
February 1, 2022 6:45 pm

You know it’s bad when socialists are against workers uniting and the Taliban is better at honoring a woman’s rights than New Zealand is.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Ron Long
February 1, 2022 5:29 pm

FJB!

J Mac
February 1, 2022 2:35 pm

I guess the supply chains in the USA aren’t ‘Broke Better’ enough yet?!
This is a willful attack on the USA economy by Biden and the socialist democrats.

Last edited 4 hours ago by J Mac
Scissor
Reply to  J Mac
February 1, 2022 5:16 pm

Fentanyl is cheap.

MarkW
February 1, 2022 2:51 pm

I’m guessing that a few million dollars donated to the DNC might free up that lease.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  MarkW
February 1, 2022 3:41 pm

The few million dollars will have nothing to do with any leases, it will all be for a couple of Hunter’s autographed paintings.

TIMP GUY
Reply to  MarkW
February 1, 2022 4:24 pm

NOT LIKELY ALTHOUGH IT MIGHT FILL SOME PARTY POCKETS

High Treason
February 1, 2022 3:10 pm

There’s a hole in the bucket. The childhood song is actually a warning to go back to the source. At the very core of the insane policies from the Biden administration lies the very inconvenient truth that there was massive electoral fraud. Even with mainstream media totally captured by the cabal, enough people have recognised the brainwashing and propaganda.

Carlo, Monte
February 1, 2022 3:32 pm

“…the Constitution is always evolving slightly in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights…” — Brandon teh Idiot

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/joe-biden-constitution-always-evolving-slightly-video/

gringojay
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
February 1, 2022 3:38 pm

“What me worry …”

99644F08-01BE-4D6E-93C2-94A40540BFE7.png
Mac
February 1, 2022 3:52 pm

Deb Haaland is the Sec of the Interior. She is anti fossil fuel and it wouldn’t surprise me that she is behind this as well. She was a New Mexico congress woman and raised some hackles because NM gets a lot of tax money from the oil in SE NM.

jphilde
February 1, 2022 3:53 pm

Brandon is most likely getting a substantial kickback from the chicoms for axing this project.

Scissor
Reply to  jphilde
February 1, 2022 5:18 pm

What? I thought Joey was just a poor boy from Scranton.

Rich Davis
Reply to  jphilde
February 1, 2022 5:37 pm

At this point in the grift FJB is the target of blackmail. Nobody who bribed him back then needs to pay him anything now. He needs them to stay quiet.

Now is the time for their return on investment. What’s $31m compared to an unimpeded path to take Taiwan?

RickWill
February 1, 2022 4:28 pm

Net Zero – Net Zero – Net Zero.

Any mining proposal just needs to keep repeating those two words.

In Australia, we have been regularly dosed up on the green credentials of BHP. This is but one of a number of adds that links mining to the new world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOlrrW5Nlp0
Copper in cars go up 3-fold – wonderful for miners. Here is another:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHXn_9DUO2A
Each wind turbine needs 4 tonne of copper – wonderful for miners.

TMM are not doing an effective sales pitch on the virtues of mining. Net Zero, Net Zero.

Of course it appears that few actually make the linkage that all these increased inputs to achieve Net Zero result in ever increasing upward spiral in CO2 emissions because it only works if fossil fuels are used to mine and smelt the minerals. Crazy would but it all relies on good marketing. NASA creates its own laws of physics so should be easy for TMM to link Net Zero to mine development.

Dean
February 1, 2022 4:51 pm

retired but I worked on the project. In 1980 as a college student I set up monitoring stations for water quality and quantity. And as late as 2017 I worked as a consultant for twin metals. After all crap the state required for permitting, the company was meeting the requirements. And the rules were unbelievably stringent. Orders of magnitude more stringent than iron ore mining happening 2 miles west.
the value of the metal in the ore body is so high this fight is far from over. Borings have identified high concentrations down 600 to800 feet down. But they stopped there. expectations are the deposit continues down. This is a deposit that can be mined for 50 to 100 years, and that excludes the adjacent deposits

Scissor
Reply to  Dean
February 1, 2022 5:26 pm

The Creighton mine in Sudbury has been going strong for over 120 years and its deepest shaft is over 7100′ deep (deepest in the Western hemisphere). It’s really amazing what can be done.

There’s a physics lab at over a mile deep and a greenhouse at almost a mile.

Streetcred
Reply to  Scissor
February 1, 2022 5:43 pm

The TauTona Mine or Western Deep No.3 Shaft, is a gold mine in South Africa. At approximately 3.9 kilometers (2.4 mi 12,672ft) deep, it is home to the world’s deepest mining operations, rivalled only by the Mponeng Gold Mine.

marlene
February 1, 2022 4:59 pm

Cancelling because…? Or selling off to China? Hillary Clinton already sold off a large bulk of our uranium to Russia.

Anti-griff
February 1, 2022 5:08 pm

Joey needs to get his priorities straight…he doesn’t have much time left…best get Hunter and his brother Jim on collectin’ funds for the Brandon Library…I am sure it will rival the Klinton Library…and the Brandon Charitable Trust…better get Hunter on that one too.

Sara
February 1, 2022 5:47 pm

OK, so, many of those metals/minerals go into those precious iPhones and notebooks and such and without them, those ecohippies don’t got no way to go on using electronic deeVICES, which they take for granted.

Anyone besides me remember when Steve Jobs announced that Apple would be recycling iPhones, and everyone snorted and laughed, and later, he announced the recovery of 1 and 1/2 tons of gold, never mind the rest of the metals in those boards? At today’s market prices, what would 3000 pounds of gold be worth? Yeah, multiply that by 16 (ounces), but sit down before you do so.

It’s the reason my replacement phone cost more than the tablet I snookered myself into purchasing. What happens when the ecohippies and WArmunistas find that they can’t communicate with their electronic junk any more because the signals are all gone and those networks are shut down? Think it won’t happen? Yeah, okay.

Someone please let me know when reality returns? I’d appreciate it a lot. Sometimes, I feel so lonely, like I’m stuck on a huge mountain and the only other people I see are compleat idiots…. and then I come to WUWT and feel much better.

DWittman
February 1, 2022 5:49 pm

That is too bad. Not a lot of job opportunities up on the Iron Range (northern MN). I would have welcomed a growing economy here in my home state

PeterD
February 1, 2022 5:58 pm

No question, China will do well out of Biden’s policies.
Shortages will be a bit of a problem for the USA though.

Walter Sobchak
February 1, 2022 6:07 pm

You would have to think that the Chinese are runing the United States.

