Forest of Mechanical Trees. Source ASU
Carbon sequestration Climate ugliness

Meet the CO2 Suckers: More Mechanical Monstrosities to Save Us from Climate Change

44 mins ago
Eric Worrall
2 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green mechanical climate salvation schemes have killed whales, paralysed crabs, murdered entire forests and incinerated and smashed who knows how many birds from the sky. Now its time to finish the job, by sucking all the life giving CO2 from the atmosphere.

Direct air capture machines suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Are they part of the solution to climate change?

ABC Science / By technology reporter James Purtill
Posted Yesterday at 4:30amFri 28 Jan 2022 at 4:30am, updated Yesterday at 9:56am

On a barren lava plateau in Iceland stands an entirely new kind of industrial facility that sucks carbon dioxide from the air and traps it in stone.

The world’s first commercial direct air capture (DAC) plant is designed to remove thousands of tonnes of greenhouse gas every year and then inject it deep underground.

Technology like this has been mooted for years but faced huge engineering challenges and, until recently, was dismissed as a costly fantasy.

Now the first plants are coming online, with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recognising that, even if the world reduces its ongoing emissions as quickly as possible, there will still be too much CO2 in the atmosphere to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming.

In short, the IPCC says, the world needs to both reduce future emissions and remove historical ones to reach a safe climate.

Experts say DAC could become a trillion-dollar global industry — if it can be deployed at scale.

Why not just plant more trees?

When Deanna D’Alessandro, a professor of chemistry at the University of Sydney, encountered the idea of mechanical carbon removal, she wondered if there wasn’t a simpler solution.

DAC could do the same with 99.7 per cent less space, she said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2022-01-28/direct-air-capture-dac-machines-carbon-dioxide-climate-change/100777966

Sucking CO2 from the air at the level of efficiency being suggested in my opinion could create dead zones where no plants will grow.

But given their track record of promoting ecologically disastrous “solutions”, greens would in my opinion happily write off such “dead zones” as necessary collateral damage, in their never ending quest to save nature by bulldozing every last wilderness, and covering the planet with their ugly machines.

Phillip Bratby
January 28, 2022 10:05 pm

It; a good job it will fail to have any impact.

0
Reply
HenryP
January 28, 2022 10:09 pm

But it is true. More CO2 causes more heat on earth. We cannot have that?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/01/28/scientists-and-media-outlets-increasingly-scolded-and-pressured-to-blame-extreme-weather-on-humans/#comment-3441417

0
Reply
