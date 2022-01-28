Climate Propaganda

Scientists And Media Outlets Increasingly ‘Scolded’ And ‘Pressured’ To Blame Extreme Weather On Humans

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 27. January 2022

Although potentially “misleading” and “specious,” realizing the goal of fomenting “action” on climate change means uncertainties and caveats must be journalistically eliminated. Media outlets are pressured by “green groups” to opportunistically claim every extreme weather event – including the ensuing damage – is caused by human greenhouse gas emissions.

In recent decades there has been a deintensification of extreme weather (precipitation) events.

Image Source: Koutsoyiannis, 2020

Deaths and property losses from extreme weather events have also been on the decline in recent decades (Broccard, 2021).

Image Source: Broccard, 2021

Models cannot simulate extreme events and mechanistically attribute them to human activity (Bellprat and Doblas-Reyes, 2016).

Image Source: Bellprat and Doblas-Reyes, 2016

While they admit “climate-centric framings of disasters can be misleading and problematic,” Lahsen and Ribot (2022) nonetheless seem to defend the practice of journalists and media outlets systematically dismissing uncertainties and doubt in attributing extreme weather to humans. They even acknowledge that alarmism is coached.

Where is the science in this?

“Powerful science leaders hope that identification of the role of climate change in extreme weather events will ‘spur more immediate action’ to mitigate climate change.”

“[T]he progressive research and information center Media Matters for America regularly scolds U.S. media outlets for failing to mention that climate change is driving the conditions that create this ‘new normal’ of frequent crises”

“[L]eading climatology communications advisors associated with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) invoke examples from around the world to criticize media outlets for ‘far too often’ failing to seize on ‘clear opportunity’ to call attention to the climate as cause (Hassol et al., 2016). They coach experts to begin communications about such events by clearly defining climate change as cause, “[r]ather than starting with caveats, uncertainties, and what we cannot say,’ as scientists often do”

Image Source: Lahsen and Ribot, 2022
HenryP
January 28, 2022 6:03 am

Crazy. For those of you who know me, you probably never expected this from me. But I really converted. I really believe now that more CO2 causes more heat on earth.
But, ja, it works different than what everyone had thought……
My calculations on the molecule showed that there can in fact be no net heat effect of CO2 as a greenhouse gas.
Summary of analysis CO2 spectrum NIST (1).xlsx
(See first rows, columns K and L, top)
Seim and Olsen also made real measurements that confirm my calculations.
https://www.scirp.org/pdf/acs_2020041718295959.pdf
(2)
My measurements of global warming showed that the warming of earth is not evenly distributed as what you would expect if CO2 as gas was the cause of the warming
An Inconvenient Truth | Bread on the water
(3)
I was surprised to find that CO2 is used in real greenhouses to get bigger tomatoes etc. Happer said they measured that more CO2 causes more plant growth because a plant with more CO2 in the air can survive with less rain.
My measurements on Earth showed me that wherever it has become greener, it has also become warmer, especially the minima:
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/01/10/global-warming-due-to-ehhh-global-greening/
Crazy, huh?
So: More CO2 = > More plant growth = > more heat is captured by vegetation.
So now what? What do you want? More or less green?

Ron Long
January 28, 2022 6:18 am

Feelings trump data! Unless the data is tortured enough to support the feelings, then you can feel the data. In this theme the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has just come out in support of Neil Young and thinks Joe Rogan needs to be censored, because, you know, mental health or something.

fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
January 28, 2022 6:35 am

In 2006 Young got back together with CS and N for, er, a Freedom of Speech Tour.

He seems to have forgotten his Monsanto album etc He’s fully signed up to the current narratives. What a fall.

Van Morrison is far more honest

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Ron Long
January 28, 2022 6:37 am

After Spotify gave Rogan 100 million bucks to move from YouTube to their site- they surely aren’t going let Rogan be censored. He’s now probably the most popular person on the internet. He still has something like 15 million subscribers on YouTube though it now shows only clips of his full shows.

Al Miller
January 28, 2022 6:20 am

…and the fact that they are complying is precisely why the legacy media and “authorities” are losing credibility on a daily basis.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Al Miller
January 28, 2022 6:41 am

speaking of legacy media- the Bah-stin Globe’s Climate section reports:

“Federal court revokes oil and gas leases, citing climate change
A judge ruled that the Interior Department must consider the climate impacts of oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico before awarding leases.”

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/27/science/federal-court-revokes-oil-gas-leases-citing-climate-change/

originally in the NY Times (which now owns the Bah-stin Globe)

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 28, 2022 6:46 am

and, another beauty from the Globe- which I call “the glob”- oh, they just hate gas- gotta stop it! not they’ll scare people that they’ll be poisoned by leaky stoves

“Gas stoves leak methane even when turned off, report shows”
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/27/nation/gas-stoves-leak-methane-even-when-turned-off-report-shows/?p1=BGSearch_Overlay_Results

Gas stoves leak significant amounts of methane when they are being ignited and even while they are turned off, according to a new report, adding to the growing debate over the effects of gas-powered appliances on human health and climate change.

The small study — based on measurements from cooktops, ovens, and broilers in 53 homes in California — estimated that stoves emit between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent of the natural gas they consume as unburned methane, a potent greenhouse gas. During the course of a typical year, three-quarters of these emissions occur when the devices are shut off, the study showed, which could suggest leaky fittings and connections with gas service lines.

Coeur de Lion
January 28, 2022 6:23 am

By ‘greenhouse gases’ they mean CO2 of course. And ‘mitigation’ means reducing this. And they believe the increase is human-caused. So how are they going to do this? Don’t they read the newspapers? Articles about Asian coal power stations? Articles about ocean outgassing? Can’t they even put two and two together? How will their beliefs stack up against an inevitable CO2 increase for decades?

fretslider
January 28, 2022 6:26 am

“To Blame Extreme Weather On Humans” The next level in ramming home the narrative.

“Schools are “in danger of preparing students for a world that’s no longer going to exist,” 

https://www.tes.com/magazine/news/general/climate-change-schools-risk-teaching-about-world-wont-exist

Media outlets are pressured by “green groups”, not to mention teaching unions and academia… 

“Climate change: How schools can strike back”

The problems identified and demands made by prominent campaigns in the UK, such as Teach the Future (backed by the UK Student Climate Network and National Union of Students), and Extinction Rebellion (which in October campaigned outside the Department for Education asking for changes to how climate is taught in the curriculum), are wide-ranging.

https://www.sec-ed.co.uk/best-practice/climate-change-how-schools-can-strike-back/

XR shouldn’t be anywhere near a school, unless it’s behind a desk learning something.

observa
Reply to  fretslider
January 28, 2022 6:40 am

Today’s weather history lesson for griff if he shows up with the dog having eaten his homework again-
World’s worst weather through the decades, from 1900 to today (msn.com)

climanrecon(@climanrecon)
Reply to  fretslider
January 28, 2022 6:41 am

The Long March of Greens through the institutions is complete. They have hijacked science education in schools to emphasize topics such as air pollution, greenhouse gases, and the evils of chemicals, and those topics (and race) dominate the MSM.

Pretty soon someone farting will be the lead item on the news, as long as there are no racist tweets on that day.

DMacKenzie
January 28, 2022 6:39 am

Scolded ?
For a bout of nausea just have a look at
https://coveringclimatenow.org/

Tom Abbott
January 28, 2022 6:44 am

The Alarmists attribute CO2-caused climate change to every weather event, without there being any evidence to support such claims. In fact, the weather statistics put the lie to these claims of the alarmists.

This just shows how weak the case is for CO2-caused Climate Change when they are reduced to having to use ordinary weather events to scare people into believing their climate change delusions.

What do the alarmists have for evidence of CO2-caused Climate Change? They have a bogus, bastardized global temperature chart and the claim, without evidence, that severe weather conditions are caused by CO2.

The Alarmists have nothing. Nothing but hyperbole and distortions of reality. That’s it.

wolf at the door
January 28, 2022 6:45 am

UK Met Office warns of armed militia roaming the streets in years to come due to climate change (Daily Mail)
What next? Plague of boils and death of all the first-born?

