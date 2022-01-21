Green Campaigner Exempts Herself From Her Own Climate Demand

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

British green campaigner Angela Terry has plumbed new depths of arrogant hypocrisy, by demanding a ban on home conservatories during a TV interview – while sitting in her own conservatory.

A green campaigner has called for conservatories to be banned – while sitting in her own one.

Angela Terry said Britons need to dump the glass houses because they ‘act like a furnace’ for the rest of the home.

The environmental scientist, 47, claimed the move was about ‘having a no regret’ policy and protecting the planet.

But she appeared to exclude herself from the rules as she brazenly spoke from her conservatory in Wells, Somerset.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid pointed out the hypocrisy asking why she can have one but ‘nobody else is allowed one from now on’.

Ms Terry suggested because her house came with one she was exempt from new legislation.

