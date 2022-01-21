Green campaigner Angela Terry. Source Daily Mail, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Hypocrisy

Green Campaigner Exempts Herself From Her Own Climate Demand

52 mins ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

British green campaigner Angela Terry has plumbed new depths of arrogant hypocrisy, by demanding a ban on home conservatories during a TV interview – while sitting in her own conservatory.

People in glass houses! Green campaigner lectures GMB viewers on damage that conservatories are doing to the planet – while sitting in her conservatory

  • Angela Terry has called for new conservatories to be banned while sitting in hers
  • The environmental scientist from Somerset said it was ‘having a no regret’ policy
  • But she seemed to exclude herself from the rules as she spoke from her own one
  • Presenter Susanna Reid pointed out the hypocrisy asking her why she keeps hers
  • Ms Terry suggested that because her house came with one already she was fine

By JAMES GANT FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 20:36 AEDT, 20 January 2022 | UPDATED: 21:30 AEDT, 20 January 2022

A green campaigner has called for conservatories to be banned – while sitting in her own one.

Angela Terry said Britons need to dump the glass houses because they ‘act like a furnace’ for the rest of the home.

The environmental scientist, 47, claimed the move was about ‘having a no regret’ policy and protecting the planet.

But she appeared to exclude herself from the rules as she brazenly spoke from her conservatory in Wells, Somerset.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid pointed out the hypocrisy asking why she can have one but ‘nobody else is allowed one from now on’.

Ms Terry suggested because her house came with one she was exempt from new legislation. 

Read more (includes video): https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10421987/Green-campaigner-lectures-GMB-viewers-damage-conservatories-sitting-hers.html

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised. In essence this is no different to climate campaigners turning up to a climate conference in a private jet, and demanding ordinary people cut back on flying. But most of them have the sense not to flaunt their hypocricy right in the middle of a TV interview.

John Bell
January 21, 2022 6:06 am

I would like to follow her around for a week and remind her not to drive a car, no flying, no heat allowed, no imported food, no plastics or paints, nothing petrochemical, no phone..etc.

11
Reply
Andy Wilkins
Reply to  John Bell
January 21, 2022 6:34 am

Her hair looks clean. Fossil fuels are used in shampoo. Why hasn't she stopped cleaning her hair?

0
Reply
fretslider
January 21, 2022 6:19 am

Seriously

Seriously

Angela who? A demolition seems in order

2
Reply
observa
Reply to  fretslider
January 21, 2022 6:41 am

A return of the window tax no doubt as these folks are even into taxing a colourless odourless gas. End result would appear to be the same-
Window tax – The National Archives
Window tax – The National Archives

0
Reply
2hotel9
January 21, 2022 6:21 am

Looks like she could house a dozen or so homeless in that mansion.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
January 21, 2022 6:27 am

It is not hypocrisy. Peons simply have no rights, and the restrictions only apply to us peons. As one of the Elect, she can do as she pleases.

3
Reply
commieBob
January 21, 2022 6:28 am

Why no conservatories? Because they could create unwanted solar gain, that’s why.
link

Conservatories will soon need to show they don’t create ‘unwanted solar gain’

This is such a non-problem. Anyone who’s worked anywhere near a greenhouse knows there are a bunch of techniques to control heat, starting with ventilation. link Plus, at certain times of year, greenhouses can reduce your home heating bills.

Having said the above, conservatories can require a lot of heat. link That problem will decrease if the globe gets warmer.

So, Angela Terry isn’t just a hypocrite, she’s also clueless.

That’s the loony left modus operandi. Dream up BS then don’t apply any real world knowledge to test it. Then insist that anyone who disagrees with you is some kind of far-right nut case.

3
Reply
Gerry, England
Reply to  commieBob
January 21, 2022 6:50 am

Well said. My conservatory – already here when I moved in – gets sun all day and at either end of the summer when the heating is off, opening the doors to the house can provide some nice warmth. By the same token, at other times the doors stay shut to keep out the cold or heat. the radiator in there was turned off as soon as I moved in as heating it would be very inefficient. But in time I intend to put a wood burning stove in as I have plenty of fire wood available.

0
Reply
Andy Wilkins
January 21, 2022 6:33 am

I notice that she is wearing lipstick. Lipsticks contain elements of fossil fuels.
Why does she need lipstick? Was it already on her face when she moved into her body?
The woman is a grade A hypocrite.

2
Reply
John the Econ
January 21, 2022 6:38 am

Just the latest example of the realtime Progressive "Animal Farm" we're now living on.

1
Reply
Latitude
January 21, 2022 6:40 am

These people really are this stupid.....

0
Reply
Andy Wilkins
January 21, 2022 6:41 am

Forgive my ignorance, but how is a hot house supposed to contribute to climate change? Are all those hot conservatories going to heat up the earth?
If we tore down all the conservatories (including hers) how much would we expect the climate to cool?
I thought her mates in Insulate Britain said houses were too cold?
The woman is an idiot.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Andy Wilkins
0
Reply
Jeffery P
January 21, 2022 6:45 am

These people want to make rules for others, not themselves. Their work is too important. They deserve rewards and luxuries not allowed for us proles. As a prole, I for one, am glad we have people like Angela Terry to tell us what to do, how to live our lives and how to think. The best thing we can all do is accept their diktats wholeheartedly and unquestionably.

0
Reply
Galileo9
January 21, 2022 6:49 am

I bet she's got at least 4 children but advocates a policy of limiting couples to only 2 1 child (to save the planet and the scarce resources).

0
Reply
