Attenborough fibbed about hundreds of dead walrus because he wanted what the WEF wants

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

As I point out in my new book, Fallen Icon, David Attenborough devised a three year campaign on the falsehood that hundreds of Russian walrus died falling off a cliff due to climate change because he also desired what the World Economic Forum (WEF), meeting online this week, say they want: immediate and drastic changes, supposedly to mitigate an invisible ‘climate emergency’ and other societal ills.

Some of the hundreds of dead walrus blamed on global warming. Basov 2017.

Despite the fact that walrus and polar bears are thriving in the Arctic, this fabricated ’emergency’ seems to be the reason that its new chairman plans to make the G7 into a ‘climate club’.

‘We will no longer wait for the slowest and least ambitious.’

Federal Chancellor of Germany @OlafScholz is calling for a ‘paradigm shift’ in international climate policy.

Watch the #DavosAgenda session here: https://t.co/m9KqGEILsv pic.twitter.com/0Qr8n586Gn— World Economic Forum (@wef) January 19, 2022

Let’s see how that goes for him. At the group’s last meeting, they seemed to forget they don’t actually represent world sentiment – or that even among their little cabal, not all of them agree that burning coal is such an evil that it has to end immediately.

These ideological elites simply can’t read the room – they just want what they want regardless of what majority of people want. Lack of success doesn’t make them stop trying.

Attenborough did it for three straight years, defeat after defeat, until the legacy he was after at COP26 died with his failure to make any difference at all.

His relentless messages of fabricated catastrophes, which started with the walrus deception back in 2019, cost him much of the public admiration he’d cultivated for years. I suspect it also contributed greatly to the public’s general loss of trust in science.

My hope is that my book about Attenborough’s shenanigans will open more people’s eyes about how this kind of political advocacy is affecting the great field of science.

Reviews of the book; Kip Hansen at WUWT and Paul Homewood’s Not a Lot of People Know That. If you’ve bought your copy already, thank you for your support. I hope you enjoy it. But please don’t forget to go back and leave a review on Amazon. Early reviews are really important for future sales and the more people that find out about this deception, the better.

13 Comments
markl
January 20, 2022 2:05 pm

Attenborough is just another useful idiot unaware of being used.

Richard Page
Reply to  markl
January 20, 2022 2:37 pm

Oh, he’s aware all right, he just doesn’t care. As long as the money keeps rolling in and he gets his face on tv he’ll keep doing this. He’s no innocent victim, he’s a willing participant in the climate fraud.

MarkW
Reply to  Richard Page
January 20, 2022 2:50 pm

Not just willing, eager. Not just participant, leader.

MarkW
Reply to  markl
January 20, 2022 2:50 pm

Being used got him fame and fortune.

Gary Kerkin
January 20, 2022 2:09 pm

And he doesn’t wasn’t to to face the fate of David Bellamy.

Rud Istvan
January 20, 2022 2:23 pm

Bought it and part way thru. You are a terrific writer, as shown by Eaten. Will leave a review after finishing it.

gringojay
January 20, 2022 2:23 pm

Learn the proper technique:

C003F0E7-781F-4E60-B9E3-DDA197AA5F5D.png
Hoyt Clagwell
January 20, 2022 2:28 pm

“its new chairman plans to make the G7 into a ‘climate club’.”

Is that ‘club’ as in: a group of people with a common interest
or is that ‘club’ as in: a heavy blunt instrument

Richard Page
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
January 20, 2022 2:37 pm

Yes.

David Ross
January 20, 2022 2:39 pm

Just bought it. Can’t wait to read it. Will definately leave a review.

Rud Istvan
January 20, 2022 2:41 pm

Thought it might be helpful to catalogue some other ‘climate catastrophe’ biology lies documented in essays in my ebook Blowing Smoke, just to show that Attenborough is in plenty of not so ‘good’ company.
-Red wolves threatened by sea level rise per WWF. In reality, ‘red wolves’ are a coyote/grey wolf hybrid hunted almost to extinction. The remaining ‘coywolves’ were captured in Texas, culled for obvious coyote traits, then bred in captivity until released into Albemarle Sound nature preserve—because there were no coyotes there to again interbreed with.
-American Pika threatened by warming, again per WWF. Pikas live in high altitude mountain rock scree. So thick fur coats to survive winter snow. Extirpated in some Nevada mountain colonies—hence alarm papers. In reality, they thrive throughout the Sierra and Rockies, and the Nevada extirpations were from summer drought.
-Fabricius paper on corals threatened by ‘ocean acidification’ in Milne Bay, Papau New Guinea. She even had pictures of coral loss over CO2 bubbling seeps. Except the 7.8 seep with no corals also bubbled H2S at 150ppm. As lethal as cyanide to marine life at that concentration—Milne Bay is an old volcano caldera.
-PMEL claiming the Netarts Bay Whiskey Creek oyster hatchery spat fail was ocean acidification, when in reality they were taking in upwelling lower pH ocean water, then warming it to induce spawning—while NOT also increasing its pH which happens naturally during summer oyster spawn in estuaries. Netarts Bay is not an estuary, but the hatchery there had to be managed as if it were.

Scissor
January 20, 2022 2:52 pm

It’s a good thing that walruses don’t brush their teeth, they would have to spend a fortune on tooth paste.

Tom.1
January 20, 2022 3:00 pm

I did buy your book; good luck with it. The great irony is that a thriving walrus population which results in some fatalities due to overcrowding, more or less, becomes a story about how terrible climate change is for walruses. It’s nuts.

