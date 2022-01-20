Attenborough fibbed about hundreds of dead walrus because he wanted what the WEF wants

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

As I point out in my new book, Fallen Icon, David Attenborough devised a three year campaign on the falsehood that hundreds of Russian walrus died falling off a cliff due to climate change because he also desired what the World Economic Forum (WEF), meeting online this week, say they want: immediate and drastic changes, supposedly to mitigate an invisible ‘climate emergency’ and other societal ills.

Some of the hundreds of dead walrus blamed on global warming. Basov 2017.

Despite the fact that walrus and polar bears are thriving in the Arctic, this fabricated ’emergency’ seems to be the reason that its new chairman plans to make the G7 into a ‘climate club’.

‘We will no longer wait for the slowest and least ambitious.’



Federal Chancellor of Germany @OlafScholz is calling for a ‘paradigm shift’ in international climate policy.



Watch the #DavosAgenda session here: https://t.co/m9KqGEILsv pic.twitter.com/0Qr8n586Gn— World Economic Forum (@wef) January 19, 2022

Let’s see how that goes for him. At the group’s last meeting, they seemed to forget they don’t actually represent world sentiment – or that even among their little cabal, not all of them agree that burning coal is such an evil that it has to end immediately.

These ideological elites simply can’t read the room – they just want what they want regardless of what majority of people want. Lack of success doesn’t make them stop trying.

Attenborough did it for three straight years, defeat after defeat, until the legacy he was after at COP26 died with his failure to make any difference at all.

His relentless messages of fabricated catastrophes, which started with the walrus deception back in 2019, cost him much of the public admiration he’d cultivated for years. I suspect it also contributed greatly to the public’s general loss of trust in science.

My hope is that my book about Attenborough’s shenanigans will open more people’s eyes about how this kind of political advocacy is affecting the great field of science.

Reviews of the book; Kip Hansen at WUWT and Paul Homewood’s Not a Lot of People Know That. If you’ve bought your copy already, thank you for your support. I hope you enjoy it. But please don’t forget to go back and leave a review on Amazon. Early reviews are really important for future sales and the more people that find out about this deception, the better.

