Greenland ice sheet

Changes in the Greenland Ice Sheet volume lag climate changes, such that today's climate could still be affecting its size in thousands of years' time

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
30 Comments


Peer-Reviewed Publication

PLOS

Fig 1. The model domain of the ice sheet model.
Fig 1. The model domain of the ice sheet model. IMAGE: THE LEFT SUBPANEL SHOWS THE ICE THICKNESS USED TO INITIALIZE THE MODEL (SHADING) AND THE CONTEMPORARY COAST LINE (BLACK CONTOUR LINE) WHILE THE RIGHT SUBPANEL DEPICTS THE CORRESPONDING BEDROCK TOPOGRAPHY. THESE DATA ARE DERIVED FROM THE ETOPO1 DATA SET [42]. CREDIT: YANG ET AL., 2022, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (HTTPS://CREATIVECOMMONS.ORG/LICENSES/BY/4.0/)

Changes in the Greenland Ice Sheet volume lag climate changes, such that today’s climate could still be affecting its size in thousands of years’ time

###

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0259816   

Article Title: Impact of paleoclimate on present and future evolution of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Author Countries: Germany, China, The Netherlands

This work was supported through a grant (Global sea level change since the Mid Holocene: Background trends and climate-ice sheet feedbacks) from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) as part of the Special Priority Program (SPP)-1889 'Regional Sea Level Change and Society' (SeaLevel). C. Rodehacke has been financed through the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung: BMBF) project ZUWEISS (grant agreement 01LS1612A) and through the National Centre for Climate Research (NCFK, Nationalt Center for Klimaforskning) provided by the Danish State. H.Y., S.X. and X.L are partly funded by the open fund of State Key Laboratory of Loess and Quaternary Geology, Institute of Earth Environment, CAS (SKLLQG1920). Development of PISM is supported by NASA grant NNX17AG65G and NSF grants PLR-1603799 and PLR-1644277.

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0259816 

ARTICLE TITLE

Impact of paleoclimate on present and future evolution of the Greenland Ice Sheet

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

19-Jan-2022

COI STATEMENT

The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Here is the abstract of the paper not paywalled:

Using transient climate forcing based on simulations from the Alfred Wegener Institute Earth System Model (AWI-ESM), we simulate the evolution of the Greenland Ice Sheet (GrIS) from the last interglacial (125 ka, kiloyear before present) to 2100 AD with the Parallel Ice Sheet Model (PISM). The impact of paleoclimate, especially Holocene climate, on the present and future evolution of the GrIS is explored. Our simulations of the past show close agreement with reconstructions with respect to the recent timing of the peaks in ice volume and the climate of Greenland. The maximum and minimum ice volume at around 18–17 ka and 6–5 ka lag the respective extremes in climate by several thousand years, implying that the ice volume response of the GrIS strongly lags climatic changes. Given that Greenland’s climate was getting colder from the Holocene Thermal Maximum (i.e., 8 ka) to the Pre-Industrial era, our simulation implies that the GrIS experienced growth from the mid-Holocene to the industrial era. Due to this background trend, the GrIS still gains mass until the second half of the 20th century, even though anthropogenic warming begins around 1850 AD. This is also in agreement with observational evidence showing mass loss of the GrIS does not begin earlier than the late 20th century. Our results highlight that the present evolution of the GrIS is not only controlled by the recent climate changes, but is also affected by paleoclimate, especially the relatively warm Holocene climate. We propose that the GrIS was not in equilibrium throughout the entire Holocene and that the slow response to Holocene climate needs to be represented in ice sheet simulations in order to predict ice mass loss, and therefore sea level rise, accurately.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Editor
January 20, 2022 6:04 pm

This is hilarious. They are running another Tinkertoy™ climate model, but this time for 120,000 years … right. The models can’t predict next month’s weather but it’s totally accurate for a 120,000 year run.

The madness runs deep …

w.

13
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 20, 2022 6:59 pm

And just how fast do you think the Greenland ice sheet should respond to a changing climate? Given the mass of ice and the very slow rate at which the earth’s crust deforms a response time of a couple of thousand of years is plausible.

-5
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Izaak Walton
January 20, 2022 7:07 pm

Wow, I don’t think you could possibly miss the point more

3
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 20, 2022 7:25 pm

So it size COULD “still be affected” for 1000 years…
I COULD win the lottery…
Cold Fusion COULD be producing grid scale energy in 10 years…
Steorn COULD create overunity through magnetism…
Griff COULD say something useful…
Katie Johnson COULD sleep with me tonight…

2
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Bryan A
January 20, 2022 7:34 pm

All possibilities except line 5.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 20, 2022 8:12 pm

He sees only what he wants to see. The quote is for “thousands of years,” which to me means more than “a couple of thousand years.” If they had meant only a couple, they probably would have said that, as Walton did.

1
Reply
Sunsettommy(@sunsetmpoutlookcom)
Editor
Reply to  Izaak Walton
January 20, 2022 7:46 pm

Bla bla bla, and yet you said everything that is wrong!

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 20, 2022 7:18 pm

I’m curious what it says about 120,009 years.

-1
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
January 20, 2022 6:08 pm

The comments on this thread should be very entertaining. I’ll be back.

Regards,
Bob

5
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
January 20, 2022 7:26 pm

They COULD be

4
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
January 20, 2022 6:11 pm

The word “simulation/simulate” appears 5 times in the one paragraph abstract. No need to read further.

4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 20, 2022 6:24 pm

So any current changes to Greenland’s ice has nothing to do with us?

Got it.

6
Reply
Rud Istvan
January 20, 2022 6:27 pm

Pathetic. They ignore ice core data, use models, and conclude nothing of ice relevance.

5
Reply
Doug
January 20, 2022 6:32 pm

It’s so nice to have a toy that will say just what you tell it to say

3
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  Doug
January 20, 2022 7:06 pm

What like this:
 model projections indicate that the GrIS will probably contribute 5 cm to 33 cm sea level rise under the most extreme warming scenario (RCP8.5) by the end of 21th century [31106107]. This seems to indicate that the contribution of GrIS melting to sea level rise is only on the order of tens of centimetre, in the worst case. “

-5
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Izaak Walton
January 20, 2022 7:16 pm

2″ – 13″ for the non-metric crowd

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Izaak Walton
January 20, 2022 8:18 pm

What fraction of the GrIS would contribute 5 – 33 cm to the oceans? That will tell how many thousands of years they predict. You don’t have to guess.

As you should know, RCP 8.5 is improbable.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
January 20, 2022 6:51 pm

As soon as I saw … “anthropogenic warming begins around 1850 AD” … I stopped reading. Personally, I’d like to see what Greenland looks like without all that ice.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  John Shewchuk
January 20, 2022 7:36 pm

Personally, I’d like to see what Greenland looks like without all that ice.

Just ask the Vikings

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 20, 2022 7:49 pm

If enough ice melts, maybe they’ll return.

2
Reply
2hotel9
January 20, 2022 6:52 pm

Really? So what moronic f*ck figured out reality does not fit their political agenda? Oh, yea, none of them.

2
Reply
Prjindigo
January 20, 2022 7:01 pm

I’m going to need a citation of an actual scientific STUDY that proves that this ‘climate change’ has happened and that it has happened for long enough to have an effect stronger than gravity with changes in albedo and magnetic field at the location of the subjective wildly asinine prediction. It had better not be based on a statistical linear progression of surface temperatures which indicate absolutely no change in the energy state of the Earth’s atmosphere.

2
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 20, 2022 7:03 pm

Having a complex computer model that nobody can take the time to check was a useful route to your Ph.D. dissertation. Most of the models gave answers that confirmed cherry-picked measurement data. I mean how you gonna get a Ph.D. if you say your model and your experiment bore no semblance of correlation ? Review committees are catching on….

2
Reply
dk_
January 20, 2022 7:23 pm

Show that the same data set cannot be used to show that Antarctic Ice Volume predicts climate change. Take as long as you want…

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 20, 2022 7:27 pm

GrIS was not in equilibrium”….Well, if the air is getting warmer over a couple of decades, the ice will shrink. and if its getting colder, the ice will increase. Its simple heat transfer physics. A multi-thousand year phase shift means they have missed the causative factor.

1
Reply
David Sulik
January 20, 2022 7:32 pm

I’d like to see the data they used for the magma plume.

1
Reply
markl
January 20, 2022 7:59 pm

Opening 7 words got me”…Using transient climate forcings based on simulations” WTF does that even mean?

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  markl
January 20, 2022 8:20 pm

Translation: We’re trying to snow you.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
January 20, 2022 8:06 pm

today’s climate could still be affecting its size in thousands of years’ time

That is an admission that they expect the Greenland ice sheet to still be around thousands of years from now.

1
Reply
Smart Rock
January 20, 2022 8:19 pm

These model-based daydreamers take no notice of very well known historical facts about Norse settlements in Greenland in the 10th to 14th centuries. They had cattle, they grew barley, they had churches, and there must have been enough trees to give them some firewood (even if they used peat for heat, you need a decent amount of dry wood to get a fire going; I’ve watched it being done). And that’s assuming that all the timber they used for construction came from Iceland in longships, which is – I suppose – possible). Not a lot of trees in Greenland even now.

Their statement that “Greenland’s climate was getting colder from the Holocene Thermal Maximum (i.e., 8 ka) to the Pre-Industrial era” displays so much ignorance that it’s hard to imagine it coming from educated adults. They must live in an imaginary model world that never touches the real world. But hey, Phil Jones opined that “we need to get rid of the MWP*” and so they did, in their world.

Although I will give them 1 out of 10 for acknowledging the existence of the Holocene Thermal Maximum. It used to be called the Holocene Thermal Optimum, but “thermal optimum” implies “the most ideal temperature” and everyone knows that “warm” = “bad”. It must have been awful in that Thermal Maximum – it’s a miracle that the human race survived the heat. Perhaps that’s where the concept of hell came from, watching the world burning around them, sea level rising, floods and droughts, heatwaves and blizzards, all at the same time. Because it was – gasp! – more than 2°C above the pre-industrial climate. That was a warning for the early proto-humans, who ignored it (it turns out that they were being paid off by Exxon Mobil and the Koch brothers) by starting to develop something they called “civilisation”, and look where that’s led us too, the brink of extinction for real this time!**

  • or words to that effect
  • /sarc
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

