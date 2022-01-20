Carbon sequestration

Decarbonisation tech instantly converts CO2 to solid carbon

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
55 Comments


New tech offers pathway for instantly converting carbon dioxide as it is produced and locking it permanently in a solid state, keeping CO2 out of the atmosphere.

Peer-Reviewed Publication

RMIT UNIVERSITY

Australian researchers have developed a smart and super-efficient new way of capturing carbon dioxide and converting it to solid carbon, to help advance the decarbonisation of heavy industries.

The carbon dioxide utilisation technology from researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, is designed to be smoothly integrated into existing industrial processes.

Decarbonisation is an immense technical challenge for heavy industries like cement and steel, which are not only energy-intensive but also directly emit CO2 as part of the production process.

VIDEO: RMIT UNIVERSITY RESEARCHERS DEVELOP A SMART AND SUPER-EFFICIENT NEW WAY OF CAPTURING CARBON DIOXIDE AND CONVERTING IT TO SOLID CARBON, TO HELP ADVANCE THE DECARBONISATION OF HEAVY INDUSTRIES.

The new technology offers a pathway for instantly converting carbon dioxide as it is produced and locking it permanently in a solid state, keeping CO2 out of the atmosphere.

The research is published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science.

Co-lead researcher Associate Professor Torben Daeneke said the work built on an earlier experimental approach that used liquid metals as a catalyst.

“Our new method still harnesses the power of liquid metals but the design has been modified for smoother integration into standard industrial processes,” Daeneke said.

“As well as being simpler to scale up, the new tech is radically more efficient and can break down CO2 to carbon in an instant.

“We hope this could be a significant new tool in the push towards decarbonisation, to help industries and governments deliver on their climate commitments and bring us radically closer to net zero.”

A provisional patent application has been filed for the technology and researchers have recently signed a $AUD2.6 million agreement with Australian environmental technology company ABR, who are commercialising technologies to decarbonise the cement and steel manufacturing industries.

Co-lead researcher Dr Ken Chiang said the team was keen to hear from other companies to understand the challenges in difficult-to-decarbonise industries and identify other potential applications of the technology.

“To accelerate the sustainable industrial revolution and the zero carbon economy, we need smart technical solutions and effective research-industry collaborations,” Chiang said.

The steel and cement industries are each responsible for about 7% of total global CO2 emissions (International Energy Agency), with both sectors expected to continue growing over coming decades as demand is fuelled by population growth and urbanisation.

Technologies for carbon capture and storage (CCS) have largely focused on compressing the gas into a liquid and injecting it underground, but this comes with significant engineering challenges and environmental concerns. CCS has also drawn criticism for being too expensive and energy-intensive for widespread use.

Daeneke, an Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow, said the new approach offered a sustainable alternative, with the aim of both preventing CO2 emissions and delivering value-added reutilisation of carbon.

“Turning CO2 into a solid avoids potential issues of leakage and locks it away securely and indefinitely,” he said.

“And because our process does not use very high temperatures, it would be feasible to power the reaction with renewable energy.”

The Australian Government has highlighted CCS as a priority technology for investment in its net zero plan, announcing a $1 billion fund for the development of new low emissions technologies.

How the tech works

The RMIT team, with lead author and PhD researcher Karma Zuraiqi, employed thermal chemistry methods widely used by industry in their development of the new CCS tech.

The “bubble column” method starts with liquid metal being heated to about 100-120C.

Carbon dioxide is injected into the liquid metal, with the gas bubbles rising up just like bubbles in a champagne glass.

As the bubbles move through the liquid metal, the gas molecule splits up to form flakes of solid carbon, with the reaction taking just a split second.

“It’s the extraordinary speed of the chemical reaction we have achieved that makes our technology commercially viable, where so many alternative approaches have struggled,” Chiang said.

The next stage in the research is scaling up the proof-of-concept to a modularized prototype the size of a shipping container, in collaboration with industry partner ABR.

ABR Project Director David Ngo said the RMIT process turns a waste product into a core ingredient in the next generation of cement blends.

“Climate change will not be solved by one single solution, however, the collaboration between ABR and RMIT will yield an efficient and effective technology for our net-zero goals,” Ngo said.

The team is also investigating potential applications for the converted carbon, including in construction materials.

“Ideally the carbon we make could be turned into a value-added product, contributing to the circular economy and enabling the CCS technology to pay for itself over time,” Daeneke said.

The research involved a multi-disciplinary collaboration across engineering and science, with RMIT co-authors Jonathan Clarke-Hannaford, Billy James Murdoch, Associate Professor Kalpit Shah and Professor Michelle Spencer.

Direct Conversion of CO2 to Solid Carbon by Liquid Metals’, with collaborators from University of Melbourne and Deakin University, is published in Energy & Environmental Science (DOI: 10.1039/d1ee03283f).

JOURNAL

Energy & Environmental Science

DOI

10.1039/d1ee03283f 

From EurekAlert!

55 Comments
Dave Burton
January 20, 2022 10:06 am

Woo hoo! Just burn the carbon, and you’ve got perpetual motion / free energy generation! Yippee!

BTW, did I mention the terrific investment property that I happen to have for sale?

comment image

14
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Dave Burton
January 20, 2022 10:13 am

This looks more like voodoo acupuncture.

1
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  Dave Burton
January 20, 2022 10:35 am

Dave you need to move your sign to the towers above the roadway. More punters driving by will see it there, than the few boats passing underneath.
Have you considered offering a two for one price? That other crossing just a bit further up looks like a ringer :).

4
Reply
sid
January 20, 2022 10:08 am

Whats the metal thats liquid at 100 to 120 C?

3
Reply
Joe Wagner
Reply to  sid
January 20, 2022 10:11 am

Google lists caesium, rubidium, gallium, francium and mercury being liquid around there… but two of those are radioactive, and I think caesium reacts with water- I’m not too clear on that.

1
Reply
On the outer Barcoo
Reply to  sid
January 20, 2022 10:13 am

Mercury, gallium for starters

1
Reply
menace
Reply to  sid
January 20, 2022 10:17 am

Closest elemental metal is Indium at 156C so maybe an alloy based on Indium?

Why would CO2 split at 120C? Seems like the metal must be a catalyst but the article doesn’t explicitly say that.

Edit: I suppose it could just be hot Mercury, it doesn’t boil until 357C

Last edited 1 hour ago by menace
0
Reply
menace
Reply to  menace
January 20, 2022 10:28 am

The abstract says

EGaIn liquid metal (LM) alloy

From another paper:

In this paper, a facile Eutectic Galium-Indium (EGaln) liquid-based microfluidic high-sensitivity, skin-mountable, and ultra-soft stretchable sensor is developed.

Eutectic means that the alloy melts/freezes at the same temperature without the components of the lower temperature alloy melting/freezing separately. Soldering alloys are typically eutectic for obvious reasons.
Also the abstract seems to say the CO2 somehow disassociates after adsorbing into the metal. The oxygen is taken up as Galium Oxide so the Galium is apparently consumed in the process. That raises some questions: (1) How to remove the carbon from he alloy – probably requires depleted liquid to undergo a carbon removal process – okay; (2) Do we have enough Gallium to feed the process on a massive scale and consume it into oxides?; (3) Is there a practical process to deoxidize the spent Gallium that doesn’t consume a large percentage of the carbon-generated energy?

Last edited 1 hour ago by menace
2
Reply
Patrick
Reply to  menace
January 20, 2022 10:50 am

Here’s another paper:

Eutectic Gallium-Indium (EGaIn): A Liquid Metal Alloy for the Formation of Stable Structures in Microchannels at Room Temperature

https://weitzlab.seas.harvard.edu/files/weitzlab/files/2008_afm_dickey.pdf

0
Reply
Peter Muller
Reply to  menace
January 20, 2022 11:20 am

Ave crustal abundance of Gallium is 16-17 ppm, so no, this isn’t something that’s abundant. All existing gallium is produced as a by-product of mining and processing aluminum, copper and zinc ores.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  sid
January 20, 2022 10:18 am

Gallium is one, it is a solid at room temperature but hold it in your hand and it will melt at body temperature

0
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Bryan A
January 20, 2022 10:57 am

Gallium very aggressively forms amalgams, especially aluminum. You can’t take it or ship it by air. Handling it outside a lab might be problematic.

1
Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
January 20, 2022 11:08 am

Exactly.

The next stage in the research is scaling up the proof-of-concept to a modularized prototype the size of a shipping container, in collaboration with industry partner ABR.

Going from the lab to real world prototype. Where so many dreams go to die.

0
Reply
DJ in DE
Reply to  sid
January 20, 2022 11:04 am

“Direct conversion of CO2 to solid carbon by Ga-based liquid metals”

title of the abstract – so Gallium, perhaps in an alloy mixture

see comment from menace for additional details

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  sid
January 20, 2022 11:42 am

Gallium. It ain’t cheap either ~$350-400/kg. It is also relatively rare -extracted as a byproduct from bauxite and zinc ores. China is the major producer. Sorry, no “new industrial revolution” (sheesh, the hubris!)

0
Reply
menace
January 20, 2022 10:09 am

Problem solved!
I await the massive rollout of the technology to the coal plants.

Two years later: [crickets]

3
Reply
Peter W
January 20, 2022 10:12 am

That ends the increase in plant growth!

4
Reply
Tom Halla
January 20, 2022 10:14 am

I saw nothing about dealing with metal oxides.

5
Reply
menace
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 20, 2022 10:43 am

yep, I suspect that may be the crux of the matter

I don’t think we have enough Gallium to consume one Gallium atom for each Carbon atom that is consumed so there would have to be a process to recover the Gallium and if that process consumes 30% of the carbon-based electricity being generated it would be no better than other CCS technology except perhaps that it would be safer.

Another sticking point, how big a tank of the EGaIn alloy is required to process one 2GW coal plant’s emissions? Lets say we have 10,000 coal plants is there enough Ga and In available to scale up to that? If the answer is no this is just a lot of hot air.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by menace
2
Reply
sid
January 20, 2022 10:15 am

Do you chaps out there with more chemistry than me think mercury is reactive enough at 100 C ?

Last edited 1 hour ago by sid
1
Reply
Paul S.
January 20, 2022 10:19 am

Imagine if we can get that nasty CO2 down to 200 ppm, then we can turn all plant life into carbon as it dies, with all animal life shortly thereafter. What a concept!

9
Reply
Felix
January 20, 2022 10:24 am

How much does it cost (in money and carbon) to heat the metal to capture other carbon?

What do they do with the metal+carbon mix after they have captured the carbon? Can’t recycle it; you’d have to re-capture the carbon released. Must dump it somewhere, eh? How much does it cost (in money and carbon) to mine new ore and refine it into new metal?

1
Reply
Rod Evans
January 20, 2022 10:28 am

What is the metal being used in this activity.
I initially thought mercury as they talk only about liquid metal. But then went for sodium as the option, because they say between 100 C to 120 C working temp Does anyone have the details?

0
Reply
menace
Reply to  Rod Evans
January 20, 2022 10:39 am

Eutectic Galium-Indium alloy

0
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  menace
January 20, 2022 11:07 am

Phew that’s lucky I imagined it might be something exotic….
I can buy Gallium for just £800/kg and Indium at £500.kg should be easy on for commercialisation of carbon capture. 🙂

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Rod Evans
-1
Reply
Philip
January 20, 2022 10:30 am

…but can it revert the solid carbon back to CO2 when they realize the crops are not as healthy nor abundant, and mass starvations return to the world like back in the 70’s?

Asking for a friend.

4
Reply
Teewee
January 20, 2022 10:31 am

Perhaps they are unaware of the science that indicates CO2 follows natural warming. Perhaps they are unaware of the science that proves CO2 is plant food and necessary for life. Perhaps these researchers are unaware of the fact that the earth is in a rather low ebb for CO2 considering the average CO2 levels in the Earths past. This research now begs the question, that once we put CO2 into a solid form, what then do we do with it?

3
Reply
Eyes Wide Open
Reply to  Teewee
January 20, 2022 10:34 am

Dump if on the front lawn of Leo DiCaprio’s house!

3
Reply
Bob Hunter
January 20, 2022 10:32 am

If the process actually works, wouldn’t a prudent application be in a thermal coal power generation plant? The solid could also be returned to the strip mine that is usually nearby (in North America)

0
Reply
martin557
Reply to  Bob Hunter
January 20, 2022 10:50 am

I’m thinking diamonds.

0
Reply
Eyes Wide Open
January 20, 2022 10:32 am

Plants won’t like this . . .

1
Reply
Felix
Reply to  Eyes Wide Open
January 20, 2022 10:37 am

The political plants would be delirious.

0
Reply
John Bell
January 20, 2022 10:41 am

Is it not true that we still do not understand how plants strip off the 02 from the C02? Photosynthesis. We could just let the C02 in to the atmosphere and let the plants use it.

2
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  John Bell
January 20, 2022 10:54 am

Now look John, I have already applied for the patent of a glass structure that can convert CO2 into commercially desirable products. I am thinking of calling my glass reaction structures green houses as they look quite green when all that stuff coming up once it has been exposed to CO2 shows itself above the ground level. I am also experimenting with a method of producing red fruits that seem quite attractive nice and round and taste very agreeable.
I wonder if anyone else has thought of this novel idea I have had to deal with CO2?……

0
Reply
DHR
January 20, 2022 10:46 am

Phosphorus melts at 111F and will react violently with just about anything. So the “liquid metal” discussed could be Phosphorus. It is nasty stuff to deal with – ignites spontaneously in contact with air and is quite toxic. If it is Phosphorous it will be interesting to learn how their method accommodates the dangers.

0
Reply
michael hart
January 20, 2022 10:48 am

Quite apart from the huge energy costs required, anything that takes a fluid (liquid or gas) and converts it into a solid products and by-products is a nightmare for process chemists.

The chemistry is one thing, but physically separating the products of a reaction in a continuous-flow process is often what makes or breaks its practical utility. Something that produces solid carbon is not a place I would want to go.

1
Reply
Ed Bo
January 20, 2022 10:48 am

No matter how good the process, reducing (“de-oxidizing”) CO2 to carbon requires at least as much energy as was released in oxidizing the carbon in the first place.

This is covered in high school chemistry. Anyone who understands this simple point would immediately recognize that this whole project is pointless.

3
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
January 20, 2022 10:50 am

Just think, with another trillion dollars, and fusion energy, they may finally be able to extract sunbeams from cucumbers. I’m astounded at the amount of time, energy, and money being spent to solve a non-problem.

2
Reply
PCman999
January 20, 2022 10:52 am

Everyone’s beaten me to the “perpetual motion machine” reference. Darn.

This proves, either, that some scientists have no practical sense, or that the scientists are adept at holding tongue firmly in cheek whenever making such claims.

0
Reply
Slowroll
Reply to  PCman999
January 20, 2022 10:56 am

Actually, the “scientists” have a perpetual motion machine–the magic molecule…

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 20, 2022 10:54 am

Just another solution in search of a problem…

0
Reply
John M
January 20, 2022 10:56 am

As others have stated, the reaction consumes gallium:

In situ XPS measurements indicate an increase of 9.6% in the carbon–carbon bond content and an equivalent decrease in the Ga metal content, upon exposure of the LM to CO2 for 30 mins at 200 °C and 1 bar. This led to the conclusion that solid carbon and gallium oxide are the final reaction products of this process.”

This appears to be a novel use of the word “catalyst.”

3CO2 + 4Ga —> 2Ga2O3 +3C

That’s almost a 1:1 weight ratio of Ga to CO2.

Spot price of gallium:

https://www.dailymetalprice.com/metalpricecharts.php?c=ga&u=kg&d=240

0
Reply
menace
January 20, 2022 10:56 am

“Ideally the carbon we make could be turned into a value-added product, contributing to the circular economy and enabling the CCS technology to pay for itself over time,”

As Dave Burton said

Woo hoo! Just burn the carbon, and you’ve got perpetual motion / free energy generation! Yippee!

But I suppose if you can extract it as pure carbon it might be useful for carbon nanotechnology… but it would be tons and tons of carbon so it seems most of it just would be re-burned. But in a way that is just renewing the original carbon burned.

But what is the energy cost of removing and reprocessing all this carbon and also the cost of de-oxidizing the Gallium to regenerate the EGaIn for re-use. Also is there even enough Ga & In to scale this tech up to 10,000+ coal and gas power plants? These seem to be the main obstacles to me.

0
Reply
S.K.
January 20, 2022 10:59 am

why?

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 20, 2022 11:02 am

The ‘problem’ as I see it is not what the Liquid Metal actually is- that is not an issue yet they make it out to be soooooo important. What are they hiding?

The problem stems from that when Carbon oxidises, it releases A Lot Of Energy.
Which is why we’re fond of it and why its such such useful stuff

What they are doing here, hidden behind a pack of ‘liquid metal squirrels’ and a good looking young woman, is that they are de-oxidising Carbon

That is surely Shirley a process that *MUST* consume at least the amount of energy that was released when the Carbon was oxidised. What’s happening to the Oxygen?
So where is that energy input?

All I see here is another Cold Fusion project. = Crap, Junk & Dead Science in a Dark Age

1
Reply
PCman999
January 20, 2022 11:04 am

“Australian researchers have developed a smart and super-efficient new way…” Shaking-my-head… Is there an emoji for that?

I guess basic laws of physics had to be removed from these scientists undergrad curriculum to make room for gender studies.

Trying to be open minded here… it might work using waste heat to heat the liquid metal but that will never be enough of course to capture all the co2 produced.

Power from otherwise ineffective wind turbines and solar panels, or even concentrated solar could be use to heat the liquid metal. But I don’t see the economics working out, unless the CO2 producing plants use off-peak renewable energy which could be free or even come with payment.

Still there’s the added expense of the equipment. And all of it just to make science-illiterate bureaucrats feel better about the weather.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
January 20, 2022 11:14 am

> “The “bubble column” method starts with liquid metal being heated to about 100-120C.”

The “bubble column” method starts with liquid metal being heated by fossil fuels to about 100-120C.

There. Fixed. Just like solar cells and windmills are inefficient coal batteries.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
January 20, 2022 11:24 am

To reduce the carbon dioxide to carbon (from whence it came) requires input of a greater amount of energy than the burning of it produced (losses in the process, entropy changes and operation of the process (melting metal, etc).

The only avenue is an agent that would work for nothing, like a bacterium. This is unlikely to exist because if it did, there would be no CO2 in the soils or the sea and ultimately the atmosphere. This is one of those “breakthroughs” that we never hear about again.

0
Reply
saveenergy
January 20, 2022 11:26 am

Comment from today’s ‘Engineer’ (my bold)

“Ian Watson-Walker 19th January 2022 at 1:28 pm
Okay, so it splits the carbon dioxide into solid carbon (requiring ~94kcal/mol) and what? Gallium oxide, Ga2O2 at ~ -260kcal/mole? Indium oxide In2O2 at ~ -222kcal/mol? Either of these reactions should operate happily at 100°-120°C, but both metals are quite expensive so will have to be regenerated from their oxides – and the energy required will be more than double that released when the original carbon was burned. Where will the energy for this metal recovery come from, and at what cost?

https://www.theengineer.co.uk/co2-conversion-process-ccs-rmit/

Last edited 13 minutes ago by saveenergy
0
Reply
vboring
January 20, 2022 11:28 am

Carbon reduction’s biggest problem is energy economics. Coal and the carbon black that comes out of this have about the same energy content.

The average coal plant converts 33% of the energy from coal into electricity. If this carbon reduction process is 100% efficient, a coal plant that used all of it’s output to run this process, would deal with 33% of the CO2 – and have no electricity left to do anything useful.

The same is true with gas plants, just replace 33% with 60%.

I’m not sure why anyone is researching this. It seems pointless if you know high school physics.

In theory, you could use renewables to capture CO2 from the atmosphere, then use more energy to reduce the CO2 to carbon black. But that’d be nutty expensive.

0
Reply
dgp
January 20, 2022 11:32 am

Does it need a pure CO2 stream or can it be used on combustor exhaust?

0
Reply
John Bell
January 20, 2022 11:33 am

But then you need an entire SECOND coal plant to power this new C02 conversion process for the 1st plant…-

0
Reply
MarkW
January 20, 2022 11:36 am

Decarbonisation tech instantly converts CO2 to solid carbon

Cool, coal

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 20, 2022 11:36 am

In the future, we will mine asteroids for the necessary galium, indium, copper, and lithium that will make this process viable to save planet Earth.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 20, 2022 11:39 am

By definition, removing the oxygen from a CO2 atom will require the same amount of energy as was gained when those oxygen atoms combined with the carbon atom.
In reality, due to the always present inefficiencies inherent in any physical system, it will take much more energy to de-oxygenate that carbon atom then you got from burning it in the first place.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

