Guardian: BoJo’s Political Weakness Endangers Climate Action

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

UK PM Boris “Lockdown Party” Johnson’s deteriorating political fortunes are worrying climate activists, who are concerned his successor might be more focussed on lowering the cost of living than hitting net zero.

Johnson’s political weakness leaves climate agenda at risk, say campaigners

Analysts fear government’s commitment to net zero is facing most severe test yet as PM comes under increasing pressure

Fiona Harvey
Environment correspondent
Wed 12 Jan 2022 05.08 AEDT

The government’s climate agenda is under threat as Boris Johnson’s popularity slumps, according to green campaigners who work closely with the Conservative party.

As the prime minister faces further lockdown party allegations, and angry Conservative MPs seek answers over energy price rises and the cost of living crisis, analysts fear the government’s commitment to net zero is facing its most severe test yet.

Tom Burke, a co-founder of the E3G green thinktank and a veteran government adviser, said: “Johnson has been the standard bearer for net zero, and lots of people were happy about that. There is now a sustained assault from the right on net zero. They see the prime minister’s political weakness, and they see net zero as a flank on which to attack him.”

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is meeting backbench Tory MPs this week to calm fears that the squeeze on incomes caused by rising inflation and soaring gas prices will turn away voters, particularly in “red wall” seats in the north of England. He is under pressure from vocal quarters to abandon green measures such as carbon levies, which play a small role in energy bills.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/11/boris-johnson-climate-action-net-zero-conservative-party

In his frantic struggle to survive, Boris Johnson has put his weight behind populist measures like eliminating the mandatory BBC license fee, which would in itself be a major blow against climate activism, by exposing the BBC to consumer choice.

I think this political farce is going to become a lot funnier before Boris Johnson loses his job. I look forward to writing about all the costly green initiatives BoJo unhesitatingly dumps overboard, in a frantic but futile effort to save his own skin.

Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
January 18, 2022 10:06 pm

” eliminating the mandatory BBC license fee, which would in itself be a major blow against climate activism, by exposing the BBC to consumer choice.”

Well said. Good to expose the BBC and its Australian counterpart, the ABC, to common sense.

Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
January 18, 2022 10:10 pm

Boris is revered by many as he got Brexit done. But he is also remembered as the man who scrapped the Cross River Transit scheme of Red Livingstone, the previous Mayor of London.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
January 18, 2022 11:18 pm

BBC, ABC, and kissing cousin CBC….Canadian parliament just announced $.4 Billion additional funding to the CBC to help finance its “mandate to ensure that it meets the needs and expectations of Canadian audiences” Everyone knows “audiences” really means “Justin Trudeau’s news stoolies”.

nicholas tesdorf
January 18, 2022 10:07 pm

So some good may yet come from BoJo’s Political Fall if it endangers further useless ‘Climate Action’.

LdB
January 18, 2022 10:26 pm

Griff for PM … Clearly the UK needs a bigger clown 🙂

Redge
January 18, 2022 11:16 pm

Bojo is a useless slab of red meat who can’t keep it in his pants

His opinion flip-flops depending on which way the wind is blowing

The sooner he goes, replaced by a proper Tory, the better (I’m a compassionate Tory, so I believe society has a duty to help the genuinely vulnerable, but the hangers-on can frack off)

Part of me likes Sunak because I think he’s more pragmatic and encourage fracking in the UK. The other part of me thinks he’s infected with the CAGW virus

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Redge
