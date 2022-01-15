Fossil Fuel Generation Outpaces Renewables in 2021 – IEA

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The IEA has published its latest Electricity Market Report:

https://www.iea.org/reports/electricity-market-report-january-2022

This is the key section:

Fossil fuel generation increased by 950 TWh last year, whereas renewables increased by 463 TWh.

Part of the increase relates to recovery in demand from 2020 pandemic levels, but it is plain that renewable energy will continue to struggle to even meet increased demand in coming years, never mind start replacing fossil fuels.

My view is that the IEA are ultra optimistic in even that assumption, as we know that coal power is still meeting the majority of extra demand in China and India. It is unlikely in the extreme that Europe and the US can offset this.

While Fatih Birol whistles in the dark, the fine words at COP26 hit the wall of reality.

