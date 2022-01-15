Emissions Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

Fossil Fuel Generation Outpaces Renewables in 2021 – IEA

40 mins ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The IEA has published its latest Electricity Market Report:

https://www.iea.org/reports/electricity-market-report-january-2022

This is the key section:

Fossil fuel generation increased by 950 TWh last year, whereas renewables increased by 463 TWh.

Part of the increase relates to recovery in demand from 2020 pandemic levels, but it is plain that renewable energy will continue to struggle to even meet increased demand in coming years, never mind start replacing fossil fuels.

My view is that the IEA are ultra optimistic in even that assumption, as we know that coal power is still meeting the majority of extra demand in China and India. It is unlikely in the extreme that Europe and the US can offset this.

While Fatih Birol whistles in the dark, the fine words at COP26 hit the wall of reality.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
January 15, 2022 6:04 am

Or it will prove so unsustainably expensive, pitchforks and torches will be brought out.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 15, 2022 6:17 am

No pitchforks necessary, just change definitions (like those of cases, vaccines, etc. were changed).

“Renewable energy” is derived from resources that are replenished on a geological time-scale.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Scissor
January 15, 2022 6:29 am

woody biomass from well managed forests is renewable on a decade scale

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
January 15, 2022 6:11 am

From Wikipedia:

“(Faith Birol) earned a BSc degree in power engineering from the Istanbul Technical University. He received his MSc and PhD in energy economics from the Technical University of Vienna.”

Another example of someone who was turned into a nitwit in grad school.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Frank from NoVA
0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
January 15, 2022 6:31 am

economics- the dismal science
energy economics- the hopelessly politicized dismal science

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 15, 2022 6:32 am

Quote:”The industrial sector contributed most to demand growth, followed by the commercial and services sector and then the residential sector

Enquiring minds, as their blood boils, demand to know why Boris Constantly Drunk Johnson is so intent on hammering the domestic/residential sector.

What *really* is actually going on here – why do our political leaders hate the little people so intensely?

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

Column: Energy industry charging ahead with emissions reduction technologies — A preferred route to tearing up the world in search of minerals

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

BoJo’s Green Energy Britain: Cuddle Your Pets for Warmth

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal Oil and Gas

Climate Industrial Complex Left Clueless As Fossil Fuels Proliferate

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

University of Houston: More Renewable Energy to Prevent Another Texas Ice Storm Outage

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Emissions Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

Fossil Fuel Generation Outpaces Renewables in 2021 – IEA

40 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy

Citizen Scientists Spot Jupiter-like Planet in NASA TESS Data

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oil and Gas

Column: Energy industry charging ahead with emissions reduction technologies — A preferred route to tearing up the world in search of minerals

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Coal

The role of risk aversion in the coal contracting behavior of US power plants

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: