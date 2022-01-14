Land Surface Air Temperature Data

2021 Tied for 6th Warmest Year in Continued Trend, NASA Analysis Shows (Claims)

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

From NASA

2021 was tied for the sixth warmest year on NASA’s record, stretching more than a century. Because the record is global, not every place on Earth experienced the sixth warmest year on record. Some places had record-high temperatures, and we saw record droughts, floods and fires around the globe. Credits: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio/Kathryn Mersmann

Lee esta nota de prensa en español aquí.

Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest on record, according to independent analyses done by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Continuing the planet’s long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2021 were 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit (0.85 degrees Celsius) above the average for NASA’s baseline period, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. NASA uses the period from 1951-1980 as a baseline to see how global temperature changes over time.

Collectively, the past eight years are the warmest years since modern recordkeeping began in 1880. This annual temperature data makes up the global temperature record – which tells scientists the planet is warming.

According to NASA’s temperature record, Earth in 2021 was about 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit (or about 1.1 degrees Celsius) warmer than the late 19th century average, the start of the industrial revolution.

“Science leaves no room for doubt: Climate change is the existential threat of our time,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Eight of the top 10 warmest years on our planet occurred in the last decade, an indisputable fact that underscores the need for bold action to safeguard the future of our country – and all of humanity. NASA’s scientific research about how Earth is changing and getting warmer will guide communities throughout the world, helping humanity confront climate and mitigate its devastating effects.”

This warming trend around the globe is due to human activities that have increased emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The planet is already seeing the effects of global warming: Arctic sea ice is declining, sea levels are rising, wildfires are becoming more severe and animal migration patterns are shifting. Understanding how the planet is changing – and how rapidly that change occurs – is crucial for humanity to prepare for and adapt to a warmer world.

Weather stations, ships, and ocean buoys around the globe record the temperature at Earth’s surface throughout the year. These ground-based measurements of surface temperature are validated with satellite data from the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite. Scientists analyze these measurements using computer algorithms to deal with uncertainties in the data and quality control to calculate the global average surface temperature difference for every year. NASA compares that global mean temperature to its baseline period of 1951-1980. That baseline includes climate patterns and unusually hot or cold years due to other factors, ensuring that it encompasses natural variations in Earth’s temperature.

Many factors affect the average temperature any given year, such as La Nina and El Nino climate patterns in the tropical Pacific. For example, 2021 was a La Nina year and NASA scientists estimate that it may have cooled global temperatures by about 0.06 degrees Fahrenheit (0.03 degrees Celsius) from what the average would have been.

A separate, independent analysis by NOAA also concluded that the global surface temperature for 2021 was the sixth highest since record keeping began in 1880. NOAA scientists use much of the same raw temperature data in their analysis and have a different baseline period (1901-2000) and methodology.

“The complexity of the various analyses doesn’t matter because the signals are so strong,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of GISS, NASA’s leading center for climate modeling and climate change research. “The trends are all the same because the trends are so large.”

NASA’s full dataset of global surface temperatures for 2021, as well as details of how NASA scientists conducted the analysis, are publicly available from GISS.

GISS is a NASA laboratory managed by the Earth Sciences Division of the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The laboratory is affiliated with Columbia University’s Earth Institute and School of Engineering and Applied Science in New York.

For more information about NASA’s Earth science missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

-end-

26 Comments
Tom Halla
January 14, 2022 6:07 am

Considering how much GISS cooks historic records, any statements from them Are useless.

9
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 14, 2022 6:29 am

But Bill Nelson said it is an indisputable fact 8 of the 10 hottest years have occurred and bold action is required….can’t we boldly fire Bill Nelson? Science leaves no room for doubt according to Bill.

0
Reply
David Siegel
January 14, 2022 6:08 am

Correlation is not causation. Why do government employees believe this nonsense? Where are the whistleblowers?

7
Reply
2hotel9
January 14, 2022 6:09 am

Anything can be whatever you claim when you change data to fit your political agenda.

6
Reply
Steve Case
January 14, 2022 6:09 am

Yes, and every month NASA makes several hundred changes to their Land Ocean Temperature Index. Well the year just completed and yesterday they updated LOTI and compared to ten years ago here’s a graphic of what all the changes for the past ten years looks like:

comment image

5
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  Steve Case
January 14, 2022 6:26 am

Thanks for the graph, Steve. I hadn’t looked at the changes to GISS LOTI in almost a decade. (Then again, I haven’t plotted GISS LOTI for a blog post in almost 8 years.)

Some of those look like they might be tweaks to earlier tweaks.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
Robertvd
Reply to  Steve Case
January 14, 2022 7:10 am

You just wonder how all that ice melted in the 20ies and how life could have existed before the Ice Age started 3 million years ago.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 14, 2022 6:13 am

This Climate Church Lady Administration is part of the problem in banning all knowledge or spoken truth on the term cycles. Ye shall be excommunicated by the tech platform enforcers and all other official comrades. So let it be written in the Congressional Record, so let be done by regulation and decree (and all allied talking heads).

3
Reply
Rah
January 14, 2022 6:13 am

They really are pushing this crap to the limit. All part of the great reset.

6
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Rah
January 14, 2022 6:24 am

Even the Weather Channel pushes climate alarmism … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQKbm4qU_lQ

1
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 14, 2022 6:13 am

Gee, sounds pretty bad…

0
Reply
Chip
January 14, 2022 6:14 am

They claim to know annual global temperatures since 1880, and then proved reports measured in tenths and hundredths of a degree. This is a religion, not science.

6
Reply
Laertes
Reply to  Chip
January 14, 2022 6:19 am

Only except when it invalidates their theory. I’ve seen articles that “former temperature records from the 30s are suspect but we can be SURE of the recent ones.” Rubbish.

3
Reply
Latitude
January 14, 2022 6:15 am

…a tie for the 6th warmest year……is not a warming trend

4
Reply
John Shewchuk
January 14, 2022 6:23 am

NOAA and NASA continue to play god with temperature data … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs-K_tadveI

3
Reply
fretslider
January 14, 2022 6:23 am

“Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest on record”

So, tied and not even fifth. Oh well.

Aerosols to the rescue?

The World Was Cooler in 2021 Than 2020. That’s Not Good News

As the world locked down in 2020, fewer emissions went into the sky, including aerosols that typically reflect some of the sun’s energy back into space. “If you take them away, you make the air cleaner, then that’s a slight warming impact on the climate,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, during a Thursday press conference announcing the findings. But as economic activity ramped back up in 2021, so did aerosol pollution, contributing again to that cooling effect. 

https://www.wired.com/story/the-world-was-cooler-in-2021-than-2020-thats-not-good-news/

They didn’t think that headline through.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 14, 2022 6:35 am

When does the dam break on advocacy science and the related political hard press? Real science wants to know.

1
Reply
Patrick B
January 14, 2022 6:49 am

NASA doesn’t believe in margins of error. Are there any real scientists left at NASA?

0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Patrick B
January 14, 2022 7:12 am

https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/uncertainty/

0
Reply
Al Miller
January 14, 2022 6:50 am

“Science leaves no room for doubt: Climate change is the existential threat of our time,” 
What a blatant pile of garbage.
Further to this since when are fudged figures and models “science”.
﻿

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Al Miller
January 14, 2022 7:02 am

Science leaves no room for doubt:”

What they meant was politicised science leaves no room for doubt

“- So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. This ‘double ethical bind’ we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what is the right balance between being effective and being honest.”  —Dr. Stephen Schneider, former IPCC Coordinating Lead Author, APS Online, Aug./Sep. 1996

An activist has to feel they have been effective – honesty be damned.

0
Reply
yirgach
January 14, 2022 7:00 am

Joe Bastardi has some great comments on this in the last public Saturday Summary at Weatherbell.com.
Basically the oceans store and release heat at different times of the year leading to increasingly smaller plateaus. We are nearing the top of the curve…
Here’s a screenshot:
comment image

0
Reply
David Strom
January 14, 2022 7:00 am

What do the other global temperature datasets show?

Seems to me a pretty big leap from “it looks like it’s getting warmer” to “existential threat”. My son’s in high school, his teachers would say “show your work”. Even *if* (and I’m not conceding any of these) it’s getting warmer and the sea level is rising and ice sheets are melting and weather is more stormy/droughty/rainy/whatever, how does that mean the claimed warming threatens our *existence”?

Guess it’s a cry for attention.

0
Reply
John Bell
January 14, 2022 7:04 am

Lewandowski projecting conspiracy on 60 minutes Australia
OT a bit, but worth a look here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeolihloqOY

0
Reply
Robertvd
January 14, 2022 7:04 am

not a grain of salt but a mountain.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 14, 2022 7:12 am

Well, they do have a lifestyle to maintain in GISS NYC among all the concrete and inflation.

Goddard Institute for Space Studies – Wikipedia

0
Reply
