Where Is The Top Of The Atmosphere?

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

In my last post, entitled Advection, I was discussing the online MODTRAN Infrared Light In The Atmosphere model. A commenter pointed out that in the past I’d wondered about why the MODTRAN results showed that a doubling of CO2 caused a clear-sky top-of-atmosphere (TOA) decrease in upwelling longwave (LW) radiation of less than the canonical value of 3.7 watts per square meter (W/m2) per doubling of CO2. Here’s that data.

Figure 1. MODTRAN results for several doublings of CO2, clear-sky only, measured at the top of the atmosphere (TOA). Units are watts per square meter (W/m2).

To figure out exactly why these values were so low, I went back to the paper giving the 3.7 W/m2 value, New estimates of radiative forcing due to well-mixed greenhouse gases, by Mhyre et al. I also recalled that in my earlier thread, commenters had mentioned that there were two “top-of-atmosphere” definitions. One of them was what I’d used for Figure 1, looking down from 70 km above the surface. And the other definition of “top-of-atmosphere” was the tropopause. Upon re-reading Mhyre and doing some further research, I confirmed that the measurements and model results giving the canonical value of 3.7 W/m2 per doubling were taken, not at the actual top of the atmosphere (TOA), but at the tropopause.

The tropopause is the boundary between the troposphere and the stratosphere. It is the location where the temperature of the atmosphere stops getting colder with altitude. The tropopause is at different altitudes at different times and locations.

The MODTRAN model offers a graph of the atmospheric temperature profile at various locations and seasons. Here’s the profile for what is called the “US Standard Atmosphere”.

Figure 2. Profile showing temperature versus altitude, US Standard Atmosphere

My calculations for Figure 1 were done from 70 km looking down … but as you can see, at that location the tropopause in Figure 2 is only at 11 km.

So I redid my MODTRAN runs shown in Figure 1, this time measuring from the appropriate tropopause levels at each location. You have to take two measurements when calculating longwave changes at the tropopause—one looking upwards and one looking downwards. The final answer is the net of the two changes.

With that as a prologue, here are my results. I’ve compared them to the results shown in Table 1 of the Mhyre et al. paper. My average results calculated as in the Mhyre et al. paper give a troposphere clear-sky increase in longwave (LW) absorption resulting from a doubling of CO2 of 4.97 watts per square meter (W/m2). This is extremely close to the Mhyre et al. Table 1 figure of 5.04 W/m2 per doubling—it’s less than 0.1 W/m2 difference. And adding in the good agreement with the CERES figures noted in my last post, these results give me confidence in the MODTRAN model.

Figure 3. As in Figure 1, except measured at the tropopause rather than from 70 km up at the top of the atmosphere (TOA).

There were a couple of surprising things about Figure 3. First, there is a slight reduction in the change per doubling as the absolute value of the atmospheric CO2 level increases. Unexpected. Presumably, this reflects a gradual saturation of the absorption bands. However, it’s not large enough to affect most calculations.

Second, and more importantly, I did not expect such a large difference between measurements taken at the two levels. The TOA measurements average about 52% smaller than the tropopause measurements.

This is interesting because of the theory of why a CO2 increase leads to surface warming. The theory goes like this:

    • The amount of atmospheric CO2 is increasing.

    • This absorbs more upwelling longwave radiation, which leads to unbalanced radiation at the top of the atmosphere (TOA). This is the TOA balance between incoming sunlight (after some of the sunlight is reflected back to space) and outgoing longwave radiation from the surface and the atmosphere.

    • In order to restore the balance so that incoming radiation equals outbound radiation, the surface perforce must, has to, is required to warm up until there’s enough additional upwelling longwave to restore the balance.

I’ve pointed out the problem with this theory, which is that there are a number of other ways to restore the TOA balance. These include:

   • Increased cloud or surface reflections can reduce the amount of incoming sunlight.

    • Increased absorption of sunlight by the atmospheric aerosols and clouds can lead to greater upwelling longwave.

    • Increases in the number or duration of thunderstorms move additional surface heat into the troposphere, moving it above some of the greenhouse gases, and leading to increased upwelling TOA longwave.

• Increases in the amount of energy advected from the tropics to the poles increase the upwelling TOA longwave

    • A change in the fraction of atmospheric radiation going upwards vs. downwards can lead to increased upwelling radiation.

So there is no requirement that surface temperatures increase in response to increasing CO2. Increasing surface temperatures are only one among a number of ways to restore the TOA radiation balance.

With that as prologue, the insight for me from the big difference between TOA and troposphere measurements is that I’ve been thinking that the imbalance at the actual TOA from a doubling of CO2 would be 3.7 W/m2 … but in fact, it is only about half of that, about 1.9 W/m2.

Now, as I pointed out just above, there are a variety of ways that the TOA radiation balance can be restored. So how much of that is from surface warming?

Well, here’s the relationship between the surface temperature and the upwelling TOA longwave.

Figure 4. Scatterplot, average upwelling TOA longwave versus surface temperature, 1° latitude by 1° longitude gridcells.

As you might expect, over much of the planet as the surface warms, the upwelling TOA longwave increases. This makes sense, a warmer surface radiates more longwave, so you’d think there would be increasing upwelling TOA longwave.

But at temperatures above about 26°C, the situation changes rapidly. Above that temperature, the upwelling TOA longwave drops very rapidly with increasing temperature.

I ascribe this to the action of tropical thunderstorms. These form preferentially at temperatures above ~ 26°C. Here’s a look at the effect using two very different datasets.

Figure 5. Rainfall from tropical thunderstorms versus sea surface temperatures. Red dots are from the Tropical Rainfall Measuring Mission. Blue dots are from the TAO/TRITON moored ocean buoy array.

And what is the long-term net of all of this over the entire globe? Figure 6 shows that result.

Figure 6. Scatterplot, monthly top-of-atmosphere upwelling longwave (TOA LW) versus surface temperature.

Other things being equal (which they never are), according to the CERES data a 1°C increase in global average temperature leads to a 1.9 W/m2 increase in upwelling TOA LW … which, by what is clearly a coincidence, is the amount of the decrease in upwelling TOA LW which would result from a doubling of CO2.

It’s worth noting in this context that because we are dealing with radiation in the atmosphere, things happen at the speed of light. A cross-correlation analysis shows that there is no delay between monthly changes in surface temperature and monthly changes in TOA longwave.

Figure 7. Cross-correlation, monthly top-of-atmosphere upwelling longwave (TOA LW) and surface temperature. Positive values show TOA LW lagging surface temperature, negative values show surface temperature lagging TOA LW. Overall, there is no lag between the two.

Since there is no lag in this, and since it directly relates surface temperature to TOA longwave radiation changes, it would seem to me that this would give a good estimate for the equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) of 1°C per doubling of CO2 … but what do I know, I was born yesterday.

Next, the calculated decrease in TOA upwelling LW ascribable to the increase in CO2 over the 21-year period is about -0.3 W/m2. The change in surface temperature over the period is ~ 0.4°C. This has increased the TOA LW by ~ 0.8 W/m2 … meaning that the surface is warming more than twice as fast as would be required to offset the TOA imbalance.

Why is the surface warming faster than the CO2 increase would suggest? Well, the main reason is the increase in the amount of sunlight absorbed by the surface. That solar energy has increased by 1.5 W/m2 over the 21-year period of the CERES record … as I said, other things are never equal.

My very best regards to all,

w.

PS: In analyses such as this one, it is generally useful to keep in mind what I modestly call “Willis’s First Rule Of Climate”, which states

“In climate, everything is connected to everything else … which in turn is connected to everything else … except when it isn’t.”

MY USUAL: I can defend my own words, but not your interpretation of my words. When you comment, please QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS that you are discussing. This avoids endless misunderstandings.

bdgwx
January 7, 2022 10:20 am

That is an informative article. Donohoe et al. 2014 may be useful as well in helping to explain the counter intuitive increase in OLR at TOA.

Question…did you factor in the current planetary energy imbalance into your ECS estimate?

Reply
Trick
Reply to  bdgwx
January 7, 2022 10:58 am

Agree with bdgwx, informative post Willis. The Loeb et. al. CERES Team comes up with some different numbers in their Fig. 3 than Willis. Those authors use a slightly different period & a 1988 paper for Partial Radiative Perturbation Analysis to attribute net TOA (CERES orbit view) flux trends in the CERES data to changes in e.g. surface warming, clouds, wv, and 7 trace gases lumped together net of solar irradiation (ozone, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, CFC-11, CFC-12, and HCFC-22).

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021GL093047

Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Trick
January 7, 2022 11:24 am

I remember see that publication come out, but I haven’t had a chance to read it yet. I went ahead and downloaded it into my stash. Another good one that uses CERES data is Kramer et al. 2020.

Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Trick
January 7, 2022 11:51 am

Thanks, Trick, most interesting. Their paper says:

This trend is primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds and sea-ice and a decrease in outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) due to increases in trace gases and water vapor.

The first half of that, regarding increased absorbed solar, is what I pointed out above.

I didn’t look at either trace gases or water vapor. However, I’m not clear why they claim a “decrease in outgoing longwave radiation”. Here’s that data.
comment image

As I mentioned above, only about half of that increase is explained by the change in surface temperature …

w.

stinkerp
January 7, 2022 10:21 am

Why is the surface warming faster than the CO2 increase would suggest?

-Surface measurement bias in HadCRUT, GISS, and other data sets. Most terrestrial weather stations are poorly sited near growing urban heat islands and report a higher rate of warming.

-Temporal measurement bias. The satellite- measured UAH dataset only goes back 40 years so it starts at the beginning of a 20-year warming trend and the linear trend only extends over 40 years. If you extend the period back a hundred years, the linear trend is a lot lower.

But still it appears that warming since the 1800’s is “faster” than the CO2 theory suggests. I blame the end of the Little Ice Age, which no one has explained yet. And warming 10,000 years ago when the massive Northern hemisphere glaciers melted was faster than CO2 levels predict. Warming isn’t all about CO2.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  stinkerp
January 7, 2022 11:31 am

The data I used is not the “HadCRUT, GISS, and other data sets.” It’s the data from the CERES satellite. And it agrees quite well with e.g. the UAH dataset.

w.

Forrest M. Mims III
January 7, 2022 10:37 am

Thanks to Willis for closing with this important point: “Why is the surface warming faster than the CO2 increase would suggest? Well, the main reason is the increase in the amount of sunlight absorbed by the surface. That solar energy has increased by 1.5 W/m2 over the 21-year period of the CERES record … as I said, other things are never equal.” Several recent papers discuss how some of the increases in surface temperatures may be associated with the enhanced clarity of the sky due to reduced aerosols following the closure of many coal-fired power plants across Europe and the US.

Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
January 7, 2022 10:46 am

The sign of the GHGE is dependent on the lapse rate. Since the stratosphere the lapse rate reverses from the troposphere, the GHGE reverses. This is seen in the TLS time-series data of UAH AMS data set kept by Christy and Spencer. This is data Not mucked-up by the cloud-water vapor problems of the troposphere climate models.

but like an increasingly colder surface placed next to a warmer surface, eventually the tail will wag the dog if the shaking is vigorous enough.

E. Schaffer
January 7, 2022 10:53 am

You get ~3.7W/m2 for doubling CO2 in modtran, IF you eliminate all other GHGs. Including other GHGs, clouds and allowing for realistic surface emissivity, that figure is only ~2W/m2.

comment image

This issue is a major mistake in ECS estimates, and it has been for a long time. Also it is NOT an isolated instance, but rather the same issue “climate science” has with the attribution of the GHE itself. The GHE does NOT have a magnitude of 150W/m2, as with a surface emissivity of ~0.91 the surface can only emit about 355W/m2. The GHE only has a magnitude of about 115W/m2.

Also the share of clouds is badly underestimated, as the common 30W/m2 cloud radiative effect (CRE) only accounts for the exclusive cloud share in the GHE. Including overlaps, the CRE is about 2.5times larger, or ~75W/m2. The remaining exclusive share of GHGs only amounts to about 40W/m2(!). That is down from some 100 to 150W/m2 of “greenhouse gas effect”.

comment image

What Myrhe did was to add a “hot fix” for this issue. The 3.7W/m2 figure is the growth of the CO2 effect including overlaps, which is irrelevant. So he introduced an “innovation” by taking CO2 forcing top of the troposphere instead (which is a bit larger) and arbitrarily adding “back radiation” from the stratosphere to it. In this way he can allow for overlaps and still maintain the 3.7W/m2 envelope.

However it does not work in a couple of ways.

  1. This approach is inconsistent with all other definitions of the GHE.
  2. It is inconsistent with the share of CO2 in the GHE (both for SFR and SFA figures)
  3. It does not help with vapor feedback, where we have the same issue. The usual 1.8W/m2 is only true if vapor was the only GHG, ignoring overlaps. With overlaps, it is far less. And as there is almost no vapor above the tropopause, adding any “back radiation” from above is no remedy.

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-holy-grail-of-ecs/a-total-synthesis-the-ecs-estimate

Rob_Dawg
January 7, 2022 11:01 am

There are several sunsets. Civil, nautical, astronomical. I suggest top of atmosphere is similarly context different. Heck, I’ve hiked at altitude. Circa 11,00 feet I start to make bad decisions. Maybe top of atmosphere needs a link to an atmospheric biosphere.

whatlanguageisthis
January 7, 2022 11:02 am

“Why is the surface warming faster than the CO2 increase would suggest?”

If you removed the adjustments from the temperature record that make the past cooler and the present warmer, would the metrics align?

0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  whatlanguageisthis
January 7, 2022 11:30 am

adjustments from the temperature record that make the past cooler and the present warmer”

The myth that never dies.
comment image

Source: Hausfather 2017 Carbon Brief

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  whatlanguageisthis
January 7, 2022 11:53 am

No, because I’m using CERES data, not ground station data.

w.

Nick Schroeder
January 7, 2022 11:03 am

Atmospheric molecular stuff basically disappears at around 32 km.
Temperature is by definition and application the comparative kinetic energy of stuff.
There is no stuff or KE above 32 km so temperature is meaningless, like dividing by zero.
That’s ToA.

Electromatic radiation does not have a temperature until it encounters stuff, e,g, the Moon, the ISS, space walking astronauts, the Earth w & w/o atmos.
That radiation then converts to KE w/ a temp of 394 K, 121 C, 250 F.
That’s how hot the Earth would get w/o atmos/GHGs/albedo.
That contradicts/refutes the RGHE.

Rob_Dawg
January 7, 2022 11:08 am

Meta observation. It seems the higher in the atmosphere the measurement the less opportunity for justifying “adjustments”.

Vuk
January 7, 2022 11:09 am

Where Is The Top Of The Atmosphere?I would think it is at the point where the strength of solar wind over-powers force of gravity. Since the strength of solar wind is variable and gravity near constant, top of the atmosphere would be continuously changing, but altitude of 100km is accepted.

Ireneusz Palmowski
January 7, 2022 11:31 am

Tropopause height over North America during the winter season.comment image
The lower the tropopause, the greater the frost.
The question should be what affects the height of the tropopause in winter over a region of the Earth?

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Ireneusz Palmowski
Ireneusz Palmowski
January 7, 2022 11:49 am

Another question is how does the current very high level of galactic radiation affect the temperature rise in certain regions of the lower stratosphere and how does this affect the winter circulation? Does galactic radiation “warm” the lower stratosphere enough (consistent with the geomagnetic field to the north) to affect ozone distribution?comment image

