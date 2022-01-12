Coal solar power

U.S. to shutter 14.9 GW of coal-fired & add 46.1 GW of utility scale solar PV in 2022

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Guest “You can’t fix stupid” by David Middleton

JANUARY 11, 2022
Coal will account for 85% of U.S. electric generating capacity retirements in 2022

Operators have scheduled 14.9 gigawatts (GW) of electric generating capacity to retire in the United States during 2022, according to our latest inventory of electric generators. The majority of the scheduled retirements are coal-fired power plants (85%), followed by natural gas (8%) and nuclear (5%).

Coal. After substantial retirements of U.S. coal-fired electric generating capacity from 2015 to 2020 that averaged 11.0 GW a year, coal capacity retirements slowed to 4.6 GW in 2021. However, we expect retirement of coal-fired generators to increase again this year; 12.6 GW of coal capacity is scheduled to retire in 2022, or 6% of the coal-fired generating capacity that was operating at the end of 2021.

Most of the plants making up the operating U.S. coal fleet were built in the 1970s and 1980s. U.S. coal plants are retiring as the coal fleet ages and as coal-fired generators face increasing competition from natural gas and renewables.

The largest coal power plant planning to retire in 2022 is the 1,305-megawatt (MW) William H. Zimmer plant in Ohio. Morgantown Generating Station in Maryland plans to retire its two coal-fired units (1,205 MW combined) in June, followed by two of the plant’s six smaller petroleum-fired units in September.

[…]

EIA

JANUARY 10, 2022
Solar power will account for nearly half of new U.S. electric generating capacity in 2022

In 2022, we expect 46.1 gigawatts (GW) of new utility-scale electric generating capacity to be added to the U.S. power grid, according to our Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory. Almost half of the planned 2022 capacity additions are solar, followed by natural gas at 21% and wind at 17%.

Developers and power plant owners report planned additions to us in our annual and monthly electric generator surveys. In the annual survey, we ask respondents to provide planned online dates for generators coming online in the next five years. The monthly survey tracks the status of generators coming online based on reported in-service dates.

Solar. We expect U.S. utility-scale solar generating capacity to grow by 21.5 GW in 2022. This planned new capacity would surpass last year’s 15.5 GW of solar capacity additions, an estimate based on reported additions through October (8.7 GW) and additions scheduled for the last two months of 2021 (6.9 GW). Most planned solar additions in 2022 will be in Texas (6.1 GW, or 28% of the national total), followed by California (4.0 GW).

[…]

EIA

Not all generating capacities are created equal. No power plant can constantly operate at 100% of it’s nameplate capacity. All power plants require maintenance. The theoretical capacity factor is the percentage of the generating capacity a power plant can deliver at a 100% utilization rate. The realized capacity factor is driven by the utilization rate. Nuclear power plants generally have a 95% theoretical capacity factor and nearly 100% utilization rates. Therefore, their realized capacity factors are usually >90%. Solar and wind power plants also have nearly 100% utilization rates; however they have very low theoretical capacity factors because they are time of day and weather-dependent.

The theoretical capacity factor of coal-fired power plants is about 85%. The realized capacity factor is variable and tied to the price of natural gas. The higher natural gas prices go, the greater the utilization rate of coal-fired power plants.

Table 1. Installed net summer generating capacity in the U.S. by generation source. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Power Mag

The EIA forecasts that natural prices will average around $4/mmBTU in 2022.

EIA

The average capacity factor of coal-fired power plants will probably be in the range of 55-60% in 2022.

Utility scale solar PV power plants achieve an average capacity factor of 25%.

EIA

The theoretical output of 14.9 GW of coal-fired capacity is greater than the average achieved capacity factor of solar PV. And the actual output of solar PV is generally the maximum achievable output.

Capacity FactorGWGWh/yr
Coal85%14.9  110,945
Solar PV25%46.1    99,747

Bear in mind that the coal-fired power plants can run 24/7/365… including nights and cloudy days. Even using the anticipated capacity factors with a $4/mmBTU natural gas price, the soon to be retired 14.9 GW of coal-fired capacity would have generated 71-78% of the electricity as the 46.1 GW of solar PV will.

Capacity FactorGWGWh/yr
Coal60%14.9    78,31478%
Solar PV25%46.1  100,959
Capacity FactorGWGWh/yr
Coal55%14.9    71,78871%
Solar PV25%46.1  100,959

To make matters worse, solar power tends to deliver its maximum output when demand is at its lowest. The Southwest region includes Arizona, southern Nevada and most of New Mexico. Nuclear and coal-fired power plants provide about 2/3 of very steady baseload. Natural gas provides most of the rest of the baseload and ramps up during peak demand hours (8-9 AM and 7-9 PM). Solar power ramps up as demand falls off from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

EIA SW Region

When you replace dependable, 24/7/365 base load with this:

You get a “duck curve“…

The moral to the story…

You can't fix stupid
Ian Magness
January 12, 2022 6:18 am

I’ve been trying to work out who ranks as THE stupidest nation in the world with regards to green “net zero” (as we call such in the U.K.) governmental policies. Germany? The US? The U.K.? Or maybe the EU in general?
On the basis that at least you are “mining” your gas, and we refuse to, I think it must be the U.K. for now. It looks, however, as if the US is increasingly keen to dethrone us. Good luck!

9
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Ian Magness
January 12, 2022 6:42 am

Ian, who would have thought that France, with Liberal Macron presiding, would look the smartest because of 54 producing nuclear energy plants? Their wine is still the best also. Coincidence?

5
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Ron Long
January 12, 2022 7:02 am

France has also rejected the importation of American “woke-ism” and gender neutral language. When the French become the voice of political sanity it is time for the rest to re-think.

4
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
January 12, 2022 7:39 am

Should have seen it coming :
Haute Cuisine, Haute Couture, Haute Police – already well known.
Now Houte Energie, L’Atom Vert !

French Fries anyone?

0
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Ian Magness
January 12, 2022 7:58 am

Right now, the US will give everyone a run for the money as which is the stoopidest woke nation. But hey, no more mean tweets.

0
Reply
glenn holdcroft
January 12, 2022 6:29 am

China and Russia must love Biden and his entourage .

10
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  glenn holdcroft
January 12, 2022 7:03 am

They should, they paid enough for him.

7
Reply
Duane
January 12, 2022 6:32 am

Coal plants are retired for two principal reasons:

1) the plants are getting old – obviously, plants built “a lifetime ago” were more likely to be coal fired than today, and all plants reach a lifetime limit and are retired because the cost of maintenance of old equipment is too high to be economically bearable.

2) Coal plants are naturally “dirty” – just in CO2, but in other air pollutants that are regulated for purposes of clean air. It costs a great deal to modify older coal plants to achieve new source limits, so the older plants get retired. This has been going on ever since the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments.

As for solar, it is true that they only produce power during daylight hours … but every utility operator also knows that daylight hours are the heaviest demand hours too. Providing the capacity to serve peak daytime demands with thermal power plants is inefficient because they have to be operated, fueled and maintained 24 hour a day, whereas solar power nearly perfectly matches peak daytime demands.

The proportion of new capacity that is natural gas powered may be temporarily reduced due to current high gas prices, but we all know that hydrocarbon fuels are wildly unstable much of the time, and that if we are in a current peak period, we KNOW that we are soon to enter the opposite part of the cycle where prices plunge. It’s always been that way, forever and ever.

-18
Reply
griff
Reply to  Duane
January 12, 2022 6:43 am

and once you’ve put in your solar panels, you have a good idea of how much electricity annually you’ll get from them for next 25 years… you have then fixed that portion of your energy costs.

which is why so many car plants and other manufacturers put in large solar PV arrays.

-15
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:08 am

Once again, griff is using averages to try and make solar sound useful.
Yes, on average you will know approximately how much power will be produced in a year.
However demand is not averaged, demand is immediate, from moment to moment, if you aren’t generating enough power to meet demand, your grid is going to collapse.

When it comes to moment to moment generation of power, solar fails, because it fail because a cloud passes over the solar farm, a passing truck blows a cloud of dust over the same, or a flock of birds pass overhead and poop on everything.

9
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:08 am

What becomes fixed is the cost payment side. The less certain factors are degradation from cheap panels and over-promised ideal performance also from less-than-ideal developers and suppliers. Most of these issues are overlooked though in the over-hype policy and virtue signaling exercises. Beyond that there is no auditing done to verify anything. Occasionally, you hear anecdotal stories of LEED-certified glass buildings causing sky high electric bills, but that’s about it.

4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:09 am

These plants operate in the dark griff, and they operate on a shift work basis.

How do they do that when the Sun has obviously gone down?

5
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:44 am

Car plants that I actually know, installed their own manufacturing gas generators because the States could not guarantee. Buildings covered in PV are good marketing, what? 5 or 6 EV charging stations look cool on tourist brochures, near bus stops.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by bonbon
1
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 8:00 am

griff, theywouldn’t put in large solar panels if the government didn’t pay them to do it via subsidies and incentizes.

0
Reply
joe
Reply to  Duane
January 12, 2022 7:04 am

1)maintenance and upgrade cost would be a fraction of what we have and will spend on this net zero pipe dream.

2)the cost to apply technology to make coal cleaner that it already is would be fraction of what we have and will spend on this net zero pipe dream.

3)you said “As for solar, it is true that they only produce power during daylight hours … but every utility operator also knows that daylight hours are the heaviest demand hours too. Providing the capacity to serve peak daytime demands with thermal power plants is inefficient because they have to be operated, fueled and maintained 24 hour a day, whereas solar power nearly perfectly matches peak daytime demands.”

so why did my utility company raise my rates 50% last summer, 2pm-7pm, June 1st thru September 30?

7
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  joe
January 12, 2022 8:01 am

What costs? Don’t you know solar power is free?

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Duane
January 12, 2022 7:05 am

As I’ve said many times before, you can hide a lot of evil in averages.
Yes, solar does produced more during the day than it does at night. However it does not produce the most power when the most power is needed.
If you had actually read David’s post you would know that.

Another sin of averages. Max load varies tremendously depending on the season and where in the world you live. As you move away from the equator, the amount of night time demand during the winter goes up.

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
4
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Duane
January 12, 2022 7:07 am

Sorry, but the last round of emission reduction installed less than ten years ago resulted in effectively clean coal. Closing plants in the near future means closing them before the control equipment costs are recovered by operation. So rate payers will still be paying for the cost after the plants are closed while paying the high cost of unreliable wind & solar. This is uneconomic & provides no benefit to anyone.

5
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Duane
January 12, 2022 7:15 am

But I was told we’d all be charging our EVs at night when electricity would be cheap and plentiful. Was I lied to?

2
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  John the Econ
January 12, 2022 8:02 am

Yes, you were lied to. There’s an awful lot of wishful thinking and willfull blindness to reality, but enough people know it’s bullshit. They lie to you while drinking from the teat of green subsidies.

0
Reply
vboring
January 12, 2022 6:40 am

The bright side of this is that every time a coal plant shuts down, the rest of them become more valuable.

The firm capacity has to come from somewhere. If you are the only supplier in your region, you can name your price

5
Reply
Ron Long
January 12, 2022 6:40 am

Good posting of reality check data, David. If a rational person, a geologist for example, viewed Table 1, they would be all in for Nuclear. Sure, have some of this or that around to fill in the gaps, but the main grid should be charged by Nuclear Energy generation. The real developing crisis is that permitting/protesting issues prevent the construction of more modern Nuclear Energy facilities, with fail-safe and efficiency advances. The Greenies still think “The China Syndrome” was a documentary. I had a “dangers of radiation” discussion with a golfing Doctor friend, and told him I wore a personal dosimeter when around radiation, and I wondered what he wore to detect Covid or Aids?

2
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Ron Long
January 12, 2022 7:30 am

The Greenies still think “The China Syndrome” was a documentary.

The real irony being that, at the end of the movie, the safety systems operated as intended and no disaster occurred. And even in real word disaster where significant “meltdown” occurred, like Chernobyl, we have yet to see that theoretical “meltdown” hole that goes all the way to China (or whatever is opposite the plant in question on the other side of the Earth).

1
Reply
griff
January 12, 2022 6:41 am

and how much wind power and other renewables? And what’s the state of play on natural gas?

Because just comparing coal going against solar is NOT a full picture.

(and coal is definitely on the way out)

-15
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:09 am

That must be why most of the world is building coal as fast as they can. Because it’s on the way out.

8
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:14 am

” And what’s the state of play on natural gas?”

We could have it relatively cheaply if we fracked it. But you want exorbitant prices to hit the poorest hardest

Last edited 57 minutes ago by fretslider
5
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
January 12, 2022 7:40 am

Goods production is definitely on the way out.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 12, 2022 6:55 am

It’s a race with bitcoin mining.

0
Reply
Beta Blocker
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 12, 2022 7:19 am

And therefore bitcoin mining is in a race with cobalt mining and lithium mining.

0
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 12, 2022 8:07 am

I think we should demand separate metering for crypto mining. Those machines take a lot of juice.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 12, 2022 7:06 am

solar power tends to deliver its maximum output when demand is at its lowest.”

And in the higher latitudes of the Northern hemisphere (England) solar power delivers naff all. The maximum of naff all is… naff all.

6
Reply
AGW is Not Science
January 12, 2022 7:19 am

” Solar and wind power plants also have nearly 100% utilization rates”

Sounds like bullshit to me. De-icing of turbine blades and mechanical breakdowns for wind turbines and cleaning of dust, dirt, snow and ice, and repair of breakage from wind-blown objects with respect to solar panels seem to be conveniently ignored by this “factoid” statement.

Another elephant in the room that is missing from such “appraisals” is this – in the aftermath of a hurricane, ice storm, tornado, etc., any wind or solar “production” infrastructure in the area of such WEATHER events is likely to be completely destroyed. I’ve yet to see a coal fired power plant flattened by the weather. So after a weather-related disaster, the “renewable” power production infrastructure ITSELF is likely to be devastated, and the time it takes to restore power thereby much longer than when the only issue is repair of transmission and distribution lines.

Another MASSIVE benefit to coal-fired generation is that you can STOCKPILE coal. Try that with a gas-fired plant “supplied” by pipeline. Any interruption of the “piped” supply means the plant goes off line.

3
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
January 12, 2022 7:34 am

One more thing (Columbo mode on)…

Another reason the notion of “utilization rates” for solar and wind being anywhere near 100% is bullshit is the power isn’t produced based on demand. How can “utilization” be 100% when you’re making electricity when it isn’t needed?!

1
Reply
2hotel9
January 12, 2022 7:32 am

The stupid, it burns!!!!! Solar is not going to supply jack sh*t. It can’t produce enough electricity to sustain its own operation. What a bunch of horsesh*t.

2
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  2hotel9
January 12, 2022 8:00 am

The headline is misleading. New solar capacity will be only 21.5 GW. 46.1 is a total new addition.

0
Reply
Steve Case
January 12, 2022 7:56 am

Solar power will account for nearly half of new U.S. electric generating capacity in 2022
___________________________________________________________________________

At night solar power will account for exactly none of the U.S. generating capacity.

0
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
January 12, 2022 8:08 am

It will be idle capacity at night… 😉

0
Reply
bonbon
January 12, 2022 7:56 am

A harrowing report here :
The Double Helix of Entwined Pandemic and Economic Strategy

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/01/10/the-double-helix-of-entwined-pandemic-and-economic-strategy/
by Alistair Crooke. See what he says about American blue-collar jobs policy!

So, if there is no intention to return manufacturing to the USA, it sure looks like an energy take-down is actively underway. Those coal stations date from a completely different economy! Solyndra should have made it clear that finance is looting the remains of a real economy!

1
Reply
jeffery p
January 12, 2022 7:57 am

In theory, we can replace that 14.9 GW of coal-fired capacity with 60 GW of solar. Except when the sun isn’t shining, it’s not shining over large swaths of land. Like at you know, night.

0
Reply
John Garrett
January 12, 2022 8:00 am

Not a damn one of ’em has any experience or knowledge of electricity generation or distribution:

https://www.allianceforsustainableenergy.org/leadership.html

0
Reply
