San Francisco EV Owner Mines Cryptocurrency Using Free Electricity

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Youtube personality Siraj Raval converted his Tesla EV into a mining rig, allowing him to use a free re-charge deal to mine cryptocurrency.

This Tesla owner says he mines up to $800 a month in cryptocurrency with his car

PUBLISHED SAT, JAN 8 202210:00 AM ESTUPDATED SAT, JAN 8 20226:22 PM EST
MacKenzie Sigalos@KENZIESIGALOS

  • Tesla owners speak to CNBC about how they’ve used the internal computer and battery power of the car to mine cryptocurrencies.
  • San Francisco-based Siraj Raval mines ethereum by hooking up graphic processing units directly to the Tesla car battery.

Siraj Raval has tried just about every way there is to mine for cryptocurrencies from his 2018 Tesla Model 3.

He’s run free bitcoin mining software on his Apple Mac mini M1 and powered the computer by plugging an inverter into the 12-volt power socket located in the center console of his car.

He’s also hooked up interconnected graphics processing units or GPUs to the “frunk” of his Tesla, running these machines off the car’s internal battery.

Though it risks voiding his car warranty, Raval says it’s worth it.

When the price of ether peaked in 2021, he claims he was netting as much as $800 a month.

Profitable but worth the hassle?

Whether Tesla crypto mining proves profitable has a lot to do with when the driver bought their vehicle.

Allessi, for example, purchased his car before Jan. 2017, meaning that he was grandfathered into a scheme where he has free and unlimited supercharging for the life of his vehicle.

In 2018, he estimates that over a 60-hour window, he would make $10 worth of bitcoin, all of which was at a profit, because he didn’t have to pay for power.

But even though it was profitable, it was hardly worth it, he says.

Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/08/tesla-owner-mines-bitcoin-ethereum-with-his-car.html

Obviously this was just a stunt. Making a few hundred bucks does little to offset the purchase price of a Tesla.

But an “EV” does not have to be a shiny new Tesla to qualify for access to a charging point. A cobbled together EV using parts salvaged from wrecks, or a set of questionably sourced deep discharge marine batteries on a trailer would work almost as well.

As green energy policies drive Californian electricity costs ever higher, as electricity bills become increasingly unaffordable, taking an hour to suck a few tens of KWh of electricity from a subsidized EV fast charging point, then bringing the electricity home and using it to power a decent night of affordable home heating or whatever, may become an increasingly attractive proposition.

Note: RE the image, Siraj was mining Ether, not Bitcoin – but can you remember the symbol for Ethereum without looking it up? I can’t.

Note 2: I’m not encouraging anyone to attempt to do any of this – 50KW fast charge power through an amateur charge circuit lashup gone wrong would be pretty spectacular, and kind of dangerous for anyone in the vicinity.

rhs
January 9, 2022 10:24 am

I vote a 5 star to note 2, and one star for the reality of the pure bored fantasy being played out.
Another example of, just because it can be done, doesn’t mean it should be done.

Vuk
Reply to  rhs
January 9, 2022 11:14 am

If you are in the UK you don’t need any of that nonsense with electric car batteries. Get yourself smart meter, sign to GoElectric 35 tariff from one of three major suppliers with 5 hours off-peak from midnight to 5 am, it costs just 4.5p per kWh.
The cryptocurrency is not for me, the virtual money is for people with with virtual brains who live in a virtual world of their own.  

tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
Reply to  Vuk
January 9, 2022 11:37 am

Vuk

Non Fungible tokens leave me cold as well. When we have such silly things it makes you wonder how close we are to a financial crash as we seem to have left reality behind

tonyb

Mark
January 9, 2022 10:29 am

They just arrested a guy in Kazakhstan for running a 30 gigahash crypto farm on what is apparently free electricity… Don’t know if it’s because they’re in the middle of a civil war, but just goes to show that NOTHING from your government is ever FREE.

Terry
January 9, 2022 10:30 am

Well you know the best advise for electric car owners is never park it near something you like.

John the Econ
January 9, 2022 10:36 am

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Klem
January 9, 2022 10:40 am

I know people who moved to apartments where the power bill is included in the rent, specifically to mine cryptos. If they had to pay their own power bill they couldnt mine them economically. This way the landlord eats the bill.

Eric Vieira
January 9, 2022 10:41 am

What he doesn’t consider: the constant charge and discharge cycles of his Tesla battery will also shorten the battery’s lifetime. I wonder if what he has “mined” will pay for that.

markl
January 9, 2022 10:53 am

“Mining” crypto currency? And people think crypto currency has value? Please. Wasting resources to get virtual money isn’t “mining” anything anymore than trading that virtual money for something tangible is valid, although it is being done. This scam is almost on par with Climate Change but I bet virtual money collapses first.

Mike Dubrasich
January 9, 2022 11:01 am

Rogue crypto mining power thieves are a common occurrence in E. Washington, where railroad cars and semi trailers filled with servers park under power poles to steal juice. Abandoned warehouses and apartment buildings sucking electricity are sure signs. The power companies have had to hire utility cops to address the crypto mining crime wave.

John Tillman
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
January 9, 2022 11:21 am

I know a guy in Oregon who heated his house in winter with his crypto mining rig.

0
M Courtney
Reply to  John Tillman
January 9, 2022 11:39 am

Actually, I can respect that.

Eric H
January 9, 2022 11:11 am

Eric, Ether symbol is 2 triangles mirrored and joined at the base.

Philip
January 9, 2022 11:12 am

Another Telsa rich somebody who’s found a way to live off the taxpayer. So hip. So cool.

alastair gray
January 9, 2022 11:25 am

Wot? Like incinerating Frankfurt’s entire bus garage

ResourceGuy
January 9, 2022 11:32 am

Add it to the woke (marketing) list of advantages of EV ownership so we can all watch.

