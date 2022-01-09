A Linear Digression

Bad science

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

In my most recent post, called “Where Is The Top Of The Atmosphere“, I used what is called “Ordinary Least Squares” (OLS) linear regression. This is the standard kind of linear regression that gives you the trend of a variable. For example, here’s the OLS linear regression trend of the CERES surface temperature from March 2000 to February 2021.

Figure 1. OLS regression, temperature (vertical or “Y” axis) versus time (horizontal or “X” axis). Red circles mark the ends of the correct regression trend line.

However, there’s an important caveat about OLS linear regression that I was unaware of. Thanks to a statistics-savvy commenter on my last post, I found out that there is something that must always be considered regarding the use of OLS linear regression.

It only gives the correct answer when there is no error in the data shown on the X-axis.

Now, if you’re looking at some variable on the Y-axis versus time on the X-axis, this isn’t a problem. Although there is usually some uncertainty in the values of a variable such as the global average temperature shown in Figure 1, in general we know the time of the observations quite accurately.

But suppose, using the exact same data, we put time on the Y-axis and the temperature on the X-axis, and use OLS regression to get the trend. Here’s that result.

Figure 2. OLS regression, time (vertical or “Y” axis) versus temperature (horizontal or “X” axis). As in Figure 1, red circles mark the ends of the correct regression trend line.

YIKES! That is way, way wrong. It greatly underestimates the true trend.

Fortunately, there is a solution. It’s called “Deming regression”, and it requires that you know the errors in both the X and Y-axis variables. Here’s Figure 2, with the Deming regression trend line shown in red.

Figure 3. OLS and Deming regression, time (vertical or “Y” axis) versus temperature (horizontal or “X” axis). As in Figure 1, red circles mark the ends of the correct regression trend line.

As you can see, the Deming regression gives the correct answer.

And this can be very important. For example, in my last post, I used OLS regression in a scatterplot comparing top-of-atmosphere (TOA) upwelling longwave (Y-axis) with surface temperature (X-axis). The problem is that both the TOA upwelling LW and the temperature data contain errors. Here’s that plot:

Figure 4. Scatterplot, monthly top-of-atmosphere upwelling longwave (TOA LW) versus surface temperature. The blue line is the incorrect OLS regression trend line.

But that’s not correct, because of the error in the X-axis. Once the commenter pointed out the problem, I replaced it with the correct Deming regression trend line.

Figure 5. Scatterplot, monthly top-of-atmosphere upwelling longwave (TOA LW) versus surface temperature. The yellow line is the correct Deming regression trend line.

And this is quite important. Using the incorrect trend shown by the blue line in Figure 4, I incorrectly calculated the equilibrium climate sensitivity as being 1°C for a doubling of CO2.

But using the correct trend shown by the blue line in Figure 5, I calculate the equilibrium climate sensitivity as being 0.6 °C for a doubling of CO2 … a significant difference.

I do love writing for the web. No matter what subject I pick to write about, I can guarantee that there are people reading my posts who know much more than I do about the subject in question … and as a result, I’m constantly learning new things. It’s the world’s best peer-review.

My thanks to the commenter who put me on the right path, and my best regards to all,

w.

Pablo
January 9, 2022 2:14 pm

Surface temperature or eye level measuring height?

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
January 9, 2022 2:19 pm

As the Cheshire Cat observed, if you don’t know where you are going any path will take there.
Correlation is still not cause.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
January 9, 2022 2:19 pm

Are you sure you can just flip the X & Y like that? Doesn’t it say something wrong about the relationship between year & temp?

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
January 9, 2022 2:21 pm

Temperature should be expressed only in K because K has thermodynamic substance, C does not.

0
Reply
Tom.1
January 9, 2022 2:24 pm

I cannot tell you how many OLS regression calculations I’ve done, and I’m stunned to learn that I have never heard of Deming regression. I wanted to try it in Excel, but I see that is not in the Excel built in function library. I also do not find any VBA code that I could plug in. I think the explanation here help me to understand it better: Deming regression – Wikipedia

2
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Tom.1
January 9, 2022 3:42 pm

Take a look here: https://www.real-statistics.com/free-download/real-statistics-resource-pack/

Free – donation optional. However, I have not used it, so I cannot attest to quality. (Other people I know do use the Real Statistics stuff and say it is good for their needs. Which may or may not include Deming regression.)

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 9, 2022 2:31 pm

0.6 C per CO2 doubling! Heads are exploding at IPCC right this moment….

Last edited 1 hour ago by DMacKenzie
2
Reply
JCM
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 9, 2022 3:06 pm

0.6 near tropopause according to this analysis, likely approaching zero at TOA. Increasing tropospheric latent heat flux results in drying the upper atmosphere above the cloud deck. This neutralizes total column IR radiative effects.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  JCM
January 9, 2022 3:12 pm

Nope. That’s using TOA figures, not troposphere figures. See my previous post linked above.

w.

0
Reply
JCM
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
January 9, 2022 3:19 pm

ok I see that now thanks.

0
Reply
rbabcock
January 9, 2022 2:36 pm

The one other issue is where you start and where you stop. The climate is a never ending story (at least until the Sun runs out of H2) and the time segments being used to validate arguments are so short that no matter what trends are calculated, all you have to do is wait a while and they will change.

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 9, 2022 2:42 pm

0.6 is fast approaching zero
Or noise
Or meaninglessness

4
Reply
Ian Magness
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 9, 2022 2:55 pm

Exactly (or perhaps a valid approximation taking into account errors) Pat.
I wonder what this process would do to Lord Monkton’s present and previous pause results? Are not the pauses calculated using similar regressions?

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Ian Magness
January 9, 2022 2:59 pm

Since the pauses have time on the X-axis, as mentioned above, it’s not a problem.

w.

0
Reply
Julius Sanks
January 9, 2022 2:51 pm

Willis, that’s all well and good, as was your first essay on the subject. But for those of us who build satellites, I’m not sure how useful it is. I suggest a practical engineering definition. All earth-orbiting spacecraft require thrusters for stationkeeping. But some require thrusters to counter atmospheric drag, and some do not. Satellites on low earth orbit do. I concede it’s still fuzzy. Designers must consider the bird’s drag coefficient on orbit, mass, operational life, and other factors before deciding whether to counter drag. So there is no single or simple answer. But I would suggest the following engineering definition of the top of the atmosphere: “The top of the atmosphere is the point at which the spacecraft does not require thrusters to counter atmospheric drag for the required mission life.”

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Julius Sanks
January 9, 2022 2:57 pm

Thanks, Julius. For the purposes of the TOA radiation balance, which is what is in question in my discussion of the “CO2 ROOLZ TEMPERATURE” theory, 70 km is quite adequate.

I say that because per MODTRAN, at that point the remaining downwelling IR is 0.05W/m2, in other words below instrument precision and lost in the knows.

w.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
January 9, 2022 2:58 pm

Comment for modtran use
Lots of good info modeling atmosphere(static)
Older pdf not behind paywall
You should be interested

https://www.google.com/url?q=http://web.gps.caltech.edu/~vijay/pdf/modrept.pdf&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiFhsWe4aX1AhUekokEHUxKBX8QFnoECAkQAg&usg=AOvVaw1VOhKdYYYzaVWRxCgLFdLg

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Devils Tower
0
Reply
David S
January 9, 2022 3:05 pm

It’s been half a century since my college days and my rusty old brain is creaking like an ancient iron gate. Must be ime for a nap.

2
Reply
M Courtney
January 9, 2022 3:05 pm

Please give the helpful commenter’s handle.
It helps us lurkers know whom has contributed and thus is worth more consideration.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  M Courtney
January 9, 2022 3:11 pm

Click on the link that says “commenter”, it will take you to his comment.

w.

0
Reply
Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
Reply to  M Courtney
January 9, 2022 3:16 pm

Those scatter plots look rather like the relation ship is centered about a single point, with variable errors, with a few outlying extreme values. Could it be that there is no relationship, and the extreme points which create the apparent relation ship are just major errors and should be discounted?

0
Reply
Steve Richards
January 9, 2022 3:21 pm

If only paid climate scientist and their followers fessed up like this. Just think what it would be like if they retracted papers as soon as they were demonstrated to be false!!!

Willis is very good.

0
Reply
Alastair Brickell
January 9, 2022 3:22 pm

Just a probable typo…1st sentence under fig. 2:

“YIKES! That is way, way wrong. It greatly underestimates the true trend.”

Surely it over estimates, not underestimates the true trend.

Fig. 1 0.4C difference
Fig 2 0.9 C difference

Or am I missing something?

0
Reply
Chris Hall
January 9, 2022 3:29 pm

Hi Willis,

What you call Deming regression is a special case of the more general case of having not only errors in the X and Y values, but these errors are correlated to each other. The more general case was addressed by the late great Derek York (my PhD advisor) in:

York, Derek, 1969, Least-squares fitting of a straight line with correlated errors: Earth Planet Sci. Lett., v. 5, p. 320-324. 

This paper was later improved by Mahon, who corrected a minor error estimate value:

Keith I. Mahon (1996) The New “York” Regression: Application of an Improved Statistical Method to Geochemistry, International Geology Review, 38:4, 293-303, DOI: 10.1080/00206819709465336

This is an important issue in isotope geochemistry because when one regresses one isotope ratio to another, for example when fitting an “isochron”, the X and Y errors are frequently correlated. This is also an issue when either the X or Y value is a derived quantity where some part of the value is involved in the calculation for both the X and Y values. If the correlation coefficient for the X and Y values is zero, this is what you refer to as Deming regression.

0
Reply
Roy W Spencer
January 9, 2022 3:42 pm

I’ve gone down this rabbit hole before. If time is the x-axis variable, then OLS regression gives the right answer, doesn’t it? Or am i missing something?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

