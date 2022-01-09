Temperature

Using An Outdated Reference Period, Germany's DWD Weather Service Turns Cooling Into Warming

Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 8. January 2022


By Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt
Die kalte Sonne
(Text translated, edited by P. Gosselin)

Globally, the deviation of the global mean temperature of the satellite-based measurements from the mean of period 1991-2020 rose slightly in December to 0.21 degrees Celsius. The mean temperature increase since satellite measurements began was 0.14 degrees Celsius per decade. The year 2021 was an average year compared to 2010 to 2020, with 0.134 degrees deviation from the thirty-year average. Six years since 2010 were warmer and 5 years were colder.

This is also true for Germany. But the German weather service gives a different impression

Chart: Dr. Roy Spencer

How the German DWD Weather Service turned cooling into warming in 2021  

In its press release on Germany’s weather in 2021, the German Weather Service writes: “The mean temperature [Germany] in 2021 was 9.1 degrees Celsius (°C), 0.9 degrees above the value of the internationally valid reference period 1961 to 1990. 2021 was thus the eleventh year in a row that was too warm.”

Why does the DWD use the internationally no longer valid 1961-1990 reference period? It writes itself elsewhere: “To record the climate and its changes, mean values are formed over a period of 30 years…With the end of the year 2020, the reference period for current climatological assessments was replaced by the 1991 to 2020 period.”

Fudging with the reference period

The DWD thus followed the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)recommendation. But in the press release, the DWD still prefers to use the old, outdated period. The 1991 to 202 0reference period differs from the one of 1961 to 1990 by 1.1 degrees. So the DWD should have written : “2021 was 9.1 degrees, 1.3 degrees cooler than 2020 and even -0.2 degrees Celsius below the average from 1991 to 2020. Since 1991 there have only been 9 years colder than 2021.”

But 0.9 degrees more and the eleventh year in a row that is too warm (compared to the colder period of 1961-1990) of course fits much better with the zeitgeist.

Read original in German at Die kalte Sonne

Tom Halla
January 9, 2022 6:06 am

Yeah, it is warmer than when they were predicting a new ice age. Big whoop.

Doug
January 9, 2022 6:08 am

When facts do not support your position, it is easier to change your facts. When all that’s wanted is a headline it works . The majority of shallow thinkers will be convinced .

TonyL
January 9, 2022 6:18 am

First:
“and even -0.2 degrees Celsius below the average from 1991 to 2020.”
?????
And:
“Since 1991 there have only been 9 years colder than 2021.”

Is this a bad translation? What is written here makes absolutely no sense at all.
?????

David Sulik
January 9, 2022 6:20 am

Armature stage magician hand trick.

Dean
January 9, 2022 6:26 am

Well the LIA is used as the overall reference point for hunky dory climatic conditions so this is par for the course!

Richard Brown
January 9, 2022 6:27 am

I am still waiting to feel this warming…..

Ron Long
January 9, 2022 6:31 am

Wow, a country with “…mean temperature…9.1 degrees Celsius…” whining about “…eleventh year in a row that was too warm.” raised serious questions about the cultural, intelligence, and educational status of the country. Try getting out more often, for a start toward a reality check.

bonbon
Reply to  Ron Long
January 9, 2022 7:11 am

To define a country by a press outlet is silly.
Look at WaPo, DailyMail, Bild, NYT. Or even better CNN !
The Fourth Estate is part of MICIMATT – Military Industrial Complex Intelligence Media Academic Think Tanks.
Predictable in a reptillian way – dangerous, but going extinct.

Tom in Florida
January 9, 2022 6:38 am

Don’t like the anomaly numbers, change the base period until you do. Easy peasy.

bellman
January 9, 2022 6:47 am

What a great way to limit warming. Just compare it to the recent past.

Derg
Reply to  bellman
January 9, 2022 7:05 am

No kidding. The 30’s were not warmer 😉

The Medieval period was not warmer 😉

You take your clown show elsewhere

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  bellman
January 9, 2022 7:07 am

Reading comprehension much?

MarkW
Reply to  bellman
January 9, 2022 7:14 am

What a great observation Bellman.
It is quite a scan not comparing current temperatures with known temperatures in the not to distant past.
We can talk about how today’s temperatures are so much cooler than the Medieval, Roman, Minoan and Egyptian warm periods, and how they are way cooler than all of the Holocene Optimum.

Wouldn’t it be great if the news media trumpeted how some 90% of the last 10 to 20 thousand years was as much as 3C warmer than it is today.

LdB
Reply to  bellman
January 9, 2022 7:18 am

So you have a start point working out comparing it is problematic unless you have a baseline. Now all you need to do is take the next step a realize any baseline you pick is stupid a cherry pick based on ignorance.

So now you understand the baseline issue, explain how you want to choose which one is the perfect one? I dare say you will find depending on a countries location on the world they may all choose different perfect baseline values.

fretslider
Reply to  bellman
January 9, 2022 7:32 am

“What a great way to limit warming. Just compare it to the recent past.”

Here’s a climate science approved method of limiting warming…

““I received an astonishing email from a major researcher in the area of climate change. He said, ‘We have to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period!…In 1999, Michael Mann and his colleagues published a reconstruction of past temperatures in which the MWP simply vanished…” – Dr. David Deming, testimony before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Dec. 6, 2006

I bet you fell for it.

Peta of Newark
January 9, 2022 7:46 am

Slightly OT but lets drop it in here as its to with temp records and averages …

I’ve been neglecting my Wunderground babies recently and have only just now been to visit them.
Basically, the Western side of England has had one of its coldest years since year= 2001 while the Eastern side had its (2nd or 3rd) warmest year since 2001

Enquiring minds demand to know how CO2 did that……

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 9, 2022 7:51 am

CO2, the Magic Molecule.

Gary Pearse
January 9, 2022 7:52 am

1961-1980, ⅔ of the ‘base’ they chose was the depth of the “Ice age cometh” period. Even 1937 was ~0.7°C warmer than that period before egregious adjustments which they continue to do. So, at most 2021 was only 0.2°C warmer than 1937 and I even doubt that it was in fact anywhere near as warm as that.

