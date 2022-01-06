Climate ugliness

Cambridge University is Pushing for Tyranny in the Name of Climate Change

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
40 Comments

A recent paper published by Cambridge University Press titled Political Legitimacy, Authoritarianism, and Climate Change is raising serious and worrisome questions about the role of academia in our national political debate on climate change.

The paper was written by Ross Mittiga, who self-describes as an “assistant professor of political theory at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, specializing in climate ethics.” He also labels himself an “environmentalist, vegan, and occasional gadfly.”

Mittiga’s paper explicitly argues society must prioritize climate action over democratic principles and adopt an authoritarian government if society fails to politically act on climate change. Or, in the words of the political left: “my way or the highway.”

This is disturbing because it completely ignores the will of the people to self-govern, favoring a totalitarian approach in order to tackle what Mittiag deems a “climate crisis.”

Key points of the paper in the abstract:

Is authoritarian power ever legitimate? The contemporary political theory literature—which largely conceptualizes legitimacy in terms of democracy or basic rights—would seem to suggest not. I argue, however, that there exists another, overlooked aspect of legitimacy concerning a government’s ability to ensure safety and security. While, under normal conditions, maintaining democracy and rights is typically compatible with guaranteeing safety, in emergency situations, conflicts between these two aspects of legitimacy can and often do arise. A salient example of this is the COVID-19 pandemic, during which severe limitations on free movement and association have become legitimate techniques of government. Climate change poses an even graver threat to public safety. Consequently, I argue, legitimacy may require a similarly authoritarian approach. While unsettling, this suggests the political importance of climate action. For if we wish to avoid legitimating authoritarian power, we must act to prevent crises from arising that can only be resolved by such means.

The problem with Mittiga’s paper is that he doesn’t offer up a single reference or shred of evidence that a “climate crisis” actually exists. It appears he simply assumes it to be fact-based on the frequency of political discussions that have embraced the term for several years.

If a “climate crisis” actually existed, there would be human impact data to support the claim. Yet, Mittiga cites no such evidence.

However, this lack of evidence did not stop him from making this bold claim:

“A salient example of this is the COVID-19 pandemic, during which severe limitations on free movement and association have become legitimate techniques of government. Climate change poses an even graver threat to public safety.”

We should be able to test the “graver threat to public safety” that the “climate crisis” supposedly creates.

If the global “climate crisis” was causing public safety to suffer, we’d surely see an increase in global deaths related to supposed climate driven events. To determine if this is true, we turn to data collected by the most trusted global database on events that create mortality, the International Disaster Database.

This database covers all types of natural disasters, including meteorological, hydrological, geologic, and volcanic.

Dr. Bjorn Lomborg has been tracking climate-related disasters from the database since 1920. This includes floods, droughts, storms, wildfires, and extreme temperatures. His conclusion from the data is clear and simple: fewer and fewer people are dying today from supposedly climate-related natural disasters.

As seen in the figure, the trend is clear.

Figure: This graph by Dr. Bjorn Lomborg shows us that our increased wealth and increased adaptive capacity has vastly overshadowed any potential negative impact from climate. Updated from Lomborg’s 2020 peer-reviewed article.

Lomborg writes:

Over the past hundred years, annual climate-related deaths have declined by more than 96%. In the 1920s, the death count from climate-related disasters was 485,000 on average every year. In the last full decade, 2010-2019, the average was 18,362 dead per year, or 96.2% lower.

This is even true of 2021 — despite breathless climate reporting, almost 99% fewer people died that year than a hundred years ago.

Why is this consistently not reported?

In the first year of the new decade, 2020, the number of dead was even lower at 14,885 — 97% lower than the 1920s average.

For 2021, which is now complete, we see an even lower total of 6,134 dead or a reduction since the 1920s of 98.7%.

The media reported on many deadly weather and climate-related catastrophes in 2021 — the deadly US/Canadian heat dome and heat wavehuge wildfires in the Western United States, the December 2021 tornado outbreak in the United Stateslarge-scale flooding in Europe, and the Valentine’s Day winter storm. All of these events and related deaths are included in the disaster database and the graph.

And there are other disasters. Many people in the West never saw media reports of the disastrous floods in India during the monsoon, which killed more than a thousand people.  Or the flash floods in Afghanistan, which killed dozens. Or the typhoons that hit ChinaVietnamIndonesia and India, killing a total of 776 people. The database also has more than 200 other catastrophes in 2021.

There is a known bias in the database where there is much more reporting on heat deaths, but recent science from the prestigious medical journal The Lancet reports that globally, cold deaths outweigh heat deaths 9:1, suggesting that “global warming” isn’t as big a problem for human mortality as we’ve been told.

The number of reported weather disaster events is increasing, but that is mainly due to better reporting, and better accessibility, i.e., the 24/7/365 CNN effect. Just because such events are reported more today doesn’t translate directly to more events resulting in more deaths. In fact, the opposite is observed in the data.

Illustrated by the mortality data portrayed in the figure, it is simply incontrovertible that disaster-related deaths have declined, and have done so dramatically. This is because our wealthier, technologically advanced, and more resilient societies are much better able to warn for such events, protect their citizens, and mitigate damage and deaths. In fact, recent peer-reviewed science demonstrates a “decreasing trend in both human and economic vulnerability is evident.”

So, I ask, where is the so-called “climate crisis” that is portrayed as a certainty by Mittiga in the Cambridge University Press?

According to the disaster database, there isn’t any “climate crisis” at all. In fact, during the 40 plus years of modest warming during which we have been told that global warming aka “climate change” will worsen the human condition, mortality has improved dramatically.

Sadly, and frighteningly, as illustrated by Mittiga in the Cambridge University Press the green socialist left is increasingly embracing tyranny in the form of authoritarian power to act on their viewpoint on climate change. But clearly, real-world data don’t support their viewpoint let alone their call to action.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
40 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Coeur de Lion
January 6, 2022 8:16 am

And from the other end, he presumably thinks that crisis can be averted by reductions in CO2. Any suggestions about how to do that? (Given uncertainty about human influence and Asian coal burning, no chance, 2ppm a year for ever, hopefully)

9
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
January 6, 2022 8:21 am

Well, for three or four centuries, anyway, to reach the optimum level for most plants.

9
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
January 6, 2022 8:27 am

Yes: very simple. Get all the Greens together and tell them that their continues existence on this planet requires that they sew their mouths shut.

This is why walling them up in their own cities, with no chance of escape, is a really, really good idea.

I have seldom been as disgusted as I am with that bunch of loons. Thanks for posting that article, Mods.

4
Reply
ThinkingScientist
Reply to  Sara
January 6, 2022 9:17 am

This the reason for Ark B.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
January 6, 2022 9:16 am

At 2ppm per year, we might be in a bit of trouble starting in about 100,000 years.

2
Reply
John Tillman
January 6, 2022 8:19 am

Hunger for power is a common affliction among assistant professors of political theory. COVID lockdowns and mandates have gone to their swelled heads. giving them fevered visions of unbridled control, in which the levers are all in their sweaty hands.

17
Reply
John the Econ
January 6, 2022 8:25 am

Sure it exists. Exclusively in computer models. Perhaps when we’re all absorbed into the metaverse, we’ll finally be able to see it.

7
Reply
Dave Kamakaris
January 6, 2022 8:28 am

adopt an authoritarian government”

This has been the end game and real motivation behind the CAGW scare-fest as expressed and implied numerous times by Gore, Kerry, Scoldilocks, etc. as well as our resident trolls. They cannot accomplish their goals through the electoral process, so by any means necessary. The end justifies the means.

14
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  Dave Kamakaris
January 6, 2022 9:17 am

So is Covid 19 just a warmup exercise? Sure looks like it.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bill Johnston
4
Reply
Lance Flake
Reply to  bill Johnston
January 6, 2022 10:19 am

The first warmup exercise that I know of is the “ozone hole” scare. It was a perfect test case – nobody knew anything about it before satellites found it and everyone knew what a sunburn felt like. A couple of data points were used to predict worldwide catastrophe instead of waiting for a proper scientific explanation and more data. Governments went for it to test their power and it worked. We got crappy replacement chemicals that have done nothing to “save” the natural phenomenon but have ironically increased greenhouse gas emissions.

The end game shown by the ozone hole scare was when nobody talked about it anymore because the “solutions” were implemented and they declared “mission accomplished”. Unfortunately the climate solutions either don’t work (e.g., carbon capture) or the outrageous cost/benefit ratios have been exposed (e.g., this winter’s reduction in fossil fuel heating). This gives me hope that maybe the climate crisis can be extinguished before too much more damage occurs.

1
Reply
philincalifornia
January 6, 2022 8:35 am

Hey, why not try to divert attention from the fact that “climate crisis” is a stupid, juvenile but dangerous libtard joke.

6
Reply
Michael in Dublin
January 6, 2022 8:37 am

Do we really need universities where students and lecturers are woefully deficient in the ability to reason carefully and logically?
Do we really need universities where those who reason carefully and logically are slandered and silenced?

8
Reply
Tinny
January 6, 2022 8:39 am

I hope someone is ‘triggered’ by the thought of such tyranny and has it banned from the university.

4
Reply
AGW is Not Science
January 6, 2022 8:40 am

OMG – PLEASE stop mislabeling weather related anything as “climate” related. You’re just feeding the propaganda machine!

There ARE NO “climate events.”

There ARE NO “climate related” deaths.

It’s ALL weather, not “climate.”

9
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
January 6, 2022 8:46 am

Agreed, but to counter their argument, you have to speak in their language…otherwise they don’t absorb anything. Lomborg understands this.

4
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Anthony Watts
January 6, 2022 9:26 am

NO! Don’t speak their language, put their terms and what what they say in quotes, and point out why it’s wrong. Otherwise don’t bother.

7
Reply
Bruce Cobb
January 6, 2022 8:46 am

…written by Ross Mittiga, who self-describes as an “assistant professor of political theory at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, specializing in climate ethics.” He also labels himself an “environmentalist, vegan, and occasional gadfly.”

That’s odd, because I would label him as “an overeducated, brainwashed, humanity-hating, democracy-hating, ignorant moron”. Oh well, different strokes.

4
Reply
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
January 6, 2022 10:09 am

No doubt he has his preferred pronouns in his bio.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
January 6, 2022 10:31 am

He should identify as “ijit”.

0
Reply
J Mac
January 6, 2022 8:47 am

The evidence (hard data) against ‘climate change causing increasing deaths’ is unassailable. Has Prof. Mittiga and the Cambridge University Press been called upon to retract their falsified paper?

4
Reply
AGW is Not Science
January 6, 2022 8:51 am

A salient example of this is the COVID-19 pandemic, during which severe limitations on free movement and association have become legitimate techniques of government.

I’d have to disagree; limitations on free movement and association have merely delayed, not prevented, the spread of the pandemic. The 1911 pandemic was done in two years without such government dictatorship, COVID 19 is still going strong.

Climate change poses an even graver threat to public safety.

LMFAO. If you accept the pseudoscience and propaganda as being factual. Here in reality, not so much. There is no “climate crisis,” no matter how many times they shout it in the “news.”

4
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
January 6, 2022 10:52 am

The REAL climate crisis will begin when the current interglacial ends.

It sure would be nice if climate scientists would address this while whining about the Precautionary Principle.

0
Reply
SAMURAI
January 6, 2022 9:11 am

“Those who sacrifice Liberty for the false promise of security deserve neither.”

CAGW has never been about “saving the planet” (eye roll), but rather an act of tyranny by Leftists to usurp power and control, and stealing $100’s of trillions of taxpayers’ money…

At least Leftists are starting to be open about their true intents..

Now that COVID has devolved into another common cold virus, and can’t be further exploited to waste $trillions, Leftists will return to CAGW as their go-to raison d’etre to inflict their tyranny..

Leftists are so predictable.

7
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  SAMURAI
January 6, 2022 10:18 am

Simple solutions are often under-utilized.

335C831B-271E-4ED1-8E32-A982BAB52BAC.png
2
Reply
MarkW
January 6, 2022 9:14 am

If the number of deaths was calculated on a per capita basis, the drop would be even more dramatic.

3
Reply
Steve Case
January 6, 2022 9:19 am

The problem with Mittiga’s paper is that he doesn’t offer up a single reference or shred of evidence that a “climate crisis” actually exists. It appears he simply assumes it to be fact-based on the frequency of political discussions that have embraced the term for several years.

So, I ask, where is the so-called “climate crisis” that is portrayed as a certainty by Mittiga in the Cambridge University Press?
_____________________________________________________________________

The answer you’re going to get is, “It’s common knowledge” Just do a Google [News] search on “Climate Change” Most people have too much to loose to really get involved in taking any action against the propaganda, and the “Cancel Culture” is making sure that remains the case.

Losing your job because you pipe up is usually not prudent. Just ask Dr. Peter Ridd. This is no doubt true for all levels of education. Other professions will no doubt be affected in the future. The Cambridge paper is merely attempting to legitimize the Cancel Culture’s attack on free speech.

“President” Biden spoke a long time today about the January 6th 2021 demonstration in the Nation’s capital. He said it was an armed insurrection which it was not. It’s plain that this will escalate to the point that any future public action opposing the Democrat Party is going to be dealt with in a similar fashion. Considering the killing of Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol Police are looking more and more like the American Gestapo.

7
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Steve Case
January 6, 2022 9:28 am

The DC police also probably beat Rosanne Boyland to death.

3
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  Steve Case
January 6, 2022 10:24 am

And if the thought police ask you your opinion on climate change, just say, “I agree with you, and I think we should do more, but first we need funding.” and hold out your hand as if to receive funding. And if s/he repeats the question, just repeat the answer.

2
Reply
MarkW
January 6, 2022 9:20 am

 Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

And Chile just elected a far left socialist as president.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  MarkW
January 6, 2022 9:27 am

He’s a 35 year-old former (he says) Communist.

2
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  MarkW
January 6, 2022 10:05 am

Unfortunately Chile is once again going down the path of destruction that will require a Pinochet to turn things around. Chileans apparently lack a learning curve.

5
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
January 6, 2022 10:36 am

Most Boric voters weren’t alive in 1973. My wife, just a year younger than Boric, voted for Kast, but her mom (who experienced Allende) and two sisters voted for the Commie.

The only bright spot is that he doesn’t have full control of Congress. That might change under the new constitution, liable to be Far Left and get approved, given Boric’s margin of victory.

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
January 6, 2022 10:53 am

I was working in Chile during the period of the national referendum “Si” [yes] or “No” about Pinochet remaining in control.

9BB50F77-698B-4EFA-9529-EC9AEFCF72A1.png
0
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 6, 2022 9:32 am

El Crisis Climatico es mañana….

1
Reply
Redge
January 6, 2022 9:35 am

He also labels himself an “environmentalist, vegan, and occasional gadfly.”

According to Wiktionary a gadfly is

A bloodsucker; a person who takes without giving back.

Socrates:
﻿

“I am that gadfly which God has attached to the state, and all day long and in all places am always fastening upon you, arousing and persuading and reproaching you.”

Yep, that sounds about right

Last edited 1 hour ago by Redge
4
Reply
Oldseadog
January 6, 2022 9:56 am

So what does friend griff have to say about this?

I’m not taking bets that he doesn’t comment.

2
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
January 6, 2022 10:08 am

Mors tyrannis

3
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
January 6, 2022 10:35 am

It’s all about the tyranny. “Climate change” is just the handy excuse of the moment. Wannbe tyrants and their sick sycophants will use any excuse to foist power trips.

1
Reply
mark from the midwest
January 6, 2022 10:13 am

Mittiga fails from the beginning by suggesting that the notions of “safety and security”, which are entirely subjective concepts, can be determined by some higher authority. Government interventions into those concepts should be entirely determined by a democratic process.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
January 6, 2022 10:26 am

“Is authoritarian power ever legitimate? The contemporary political theory literature—which largely conceptualizes legitimacy in terms of democracy or basic rights—would seem to suggest not. I argue, however, that there exists another, overlooked aspect of legitimacy concerning a government’s ability to ensure safety and security.”

What a monster! It’s not just that “contemporary literature seems to suggest not”, but that all of the arguments throughout history that purport to support political coercion can be readily refuted. A recommended read is Michael Huemer’s ‘The Problem of Political Authority’.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness Opinion

Austrian Climate Researchers Excited About Manipulating the Minds of Children

17 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

The Hill: Disintegrating Western Democracies Must Accept Climate Advice

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Climate lockdown: Paper published in prestigious journal laments ‘democracy’ & calls for ‘authoritarian environmentalism’ modeled after COVID lockdowns to fight climate ’emergency’

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate ugliness Opinion

Time Magazine: Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness

Cambridge University is Pushing for Tyranny in the Name of Climate Change

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
hurricanes

Western Pacific Typhoon Trends

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

Sunshield Successfully Deploys on NASA’s Next Flagship Telescope

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Net Metering Rethink: Rooftop Solar in Trouble (a hidden subsidy in addition to ITC)

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: