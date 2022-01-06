Wildfires

The Colorado Wildfire and Global Warming: Is there a Connection?

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
35 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Cliff Mass,

Last Thursday, December 30th, powerful downslope winds resulted in a massive grass fire that rapidly moved into neighborhoods around Superior, Colorado–a town between Denver and Boulder.

Driven by winds exceeding 100 mph that rushed down the eastern slopes of the Colorado Front Range, a fire initiated by humans moved rapidly towards populated areas, with roughly 1000 homes lost, a number of businesses destroyed or damaged, and two people unaccounted for.

Large areas of dry grass surrounded the burning homes and businesses of Superior, CO and nearby Louisville.
Within hours of the event, several media outlets including the Washington Post, the Seattle Times, National Public Radio, NBC News, and Axios (to name only a few), were making broad claims that the fires were the result of global warming (or “climate change” in the modern vernacular) or that global warming played a major role.
Politicians, such as the Governor of Colorado, blamed climate change, as did a contingent of climate activists.


The truth is different and very clear.  This event had little to do with climate change.  And it is easy to show this.
In this blog, we shall examine why this terrible tragedy occurred and what steps must be taken to prevent it from happening again.  
We will consider the necessary ingredients of this fire, one by one, and ask whether climate change could have contributed.
The Ignition Source:  No Climate Change Connection.
The fire was human-caused, with no natural ignition origin (there was no lightning).Currently, the point of origin appears to be within the camp of a fundamentalist religious group, but investigations are ongoing.
Climate change had nothing to do with the ignition.
Huge increases in human population over the region during the past 50-years obviously made accidental ignition of a fire more probable.

The Potential Ignition Location
The  Strong Winds:  No Climate Change Connection
A key aspect of this event was the strong winds, which accelerated down the eastern slopes of the Front Range of the Rockies.
Such winds are connected with high amplitude mountain waves that can be produced under the right meteorological conditions, including strong flow from the west to northwest approaching the Rockies and a stable layer near or just above crest level.  Such conditions occurred on December 30th and the strong downslope winds were forecast by high-resolution numerical prediction models (e.g., the NOAA/NWS HRRR model).


There is no reason to expect this downslope windstorm was the result of global warming, enhanced by global warming, or made more frequent by global warming. 
In fact, the opposite is possible.
Although the winds reached 100-115 mph in a few locations, some historical front range windstorms have been stronger, such as the events in 1972 (144 mph) and 1982 (140 mph).  
Downslope windstorms are not unusual along the Colorado Front Range and are most frequent during the cool season (November-January) as shown below.  There appears to be a declining trend in the number of strong downslope events, which suggests that global warming does not encourage them.


In fact, some research, examining global climate models forced by increasing greenhouse gases, found that the conditions producing Front Range downslope windstorms will become less frequent and weaker under global warming (e.g., this reference).
The Fuel of the Fire: Dry Grasses.  No Connection With Global Warming.
So if the ignition of the fire and the essential strong winds had nothing to do with global warming, the only possibility left is the fuels, in this case, the extensive grasslands of the region.  But as I will show, it is implausible that global warming played any role in the fast-moving grass fire.
As shown in the picture below (courtesy of google maps), the region just to the west of Superior, CO was characterized by extensive grassland.    These grasses grow and green up in the spring and naturally brown out and dry during the summer.   Such grasses are known as one-hour dead fuels, which means that no matter how moist they are, they can dry enough to burn after ONE-HOUR of drying conditions.
And few environments are more drying than the combination of strong winds and low relative humidities that accompany downslope wind events (the relative humidity was around 23% the morning of the windstorm).


So whether the prior period was warm, wet, moist, or dry, IT DID NOT MATTER.  The windstorm event itself ensured that the grasses were ready to burn.
So the claims by some activists that multi-month autumn drought set up the wildfire event are patently false.And the claims that global warming helped prepare the grass to burn are patently false.
Furthermore, measurements of 10-h dead fuel moisture (for plants slightly larger than grass) at the nearby USDA RAWS site (Sugarloaf Mountain) showed moisture levels of around 9% for the preceding days, which is near normal for this time of the year (9% for December).  I should note that it had rained on December 25th.

10-h Dead Fuel Moisture % at  theSugarloaf RAWS observing site.
But there is more.  
The grass was particularly bountiful this year not because of drought, but because the region experienced a particularly wet spring and early summer.  To show this, below is the observed cumulative precipitation for the past year at Boulder, Colorado, with the normal values shown as well.
Precipitation was normal to about March 1 but by June 1 precipitation was well ahead of normal…and that bountiful precipitation continued into the summer.  The result was enhanced grass growth.  And there is no reason to expect that global warming is INCREASING precipitation in spring–there is no climate model output to support that.  
You will notice that the year as a whole came in near normal. The snowpack in the mountains above Boulder was above-normal last winter by the way.


The bottom line in all this:  there is no apparent or plausible connection between the dry grass that produced this tragic fire and global warming.   
Lack of snow:  A Global Warming Connection?
 There is another claimed global warming connection with the fires, the lack of snow this year from the dry, warm conditions during this fall.  But that is without support as well.
First, having little or no snow on the ground is not unusual for the Boulder, Colorado area during late December.   In fact, only about one-third of winter days have 1-inch or more of snow on the ground (one reference here), with an average snow depth of around 1.5 inches.  And wildfires can occur in grasslands with a few inches of snow on the ground.
An interesting question is whether global warming is producing drier/warmer autumns along the Front Range (little evidence for that).   And another is whether there is an alternative explanation for the dry/warm fall this year (there is).
If global warming is important for fall weather along the Front Range, one should find a significant trend over the past decades in autumn precipitation, drought indices, and temperature.  Well, let’s take a look at this using the NOAA/NWS Climate Division Data for conditions from September through December for 1950-2020.
For precipitation (below), there is no apparent trend up or down:

And for the Palmer Drought Index, which includes temperature, there is no apparent trend, but with lots of ups and downs.

For temperature,  possesses only a slight (~1F) warming.


So there does not appear to be a long-term global warming signal in this area that is contributing to drought and drying conditions.  Or to a lack of snow
But there IS something that probably contributed to the warm, dry conditions and lack of snow this fall on the Colorado Front Range: La Nina.
We are now in a moderate La Nina year, with the tropical central and eastern Pacific experiencing below-normal sea surface temperatures.   La Nina influences the circulation of the atmosphere over the entire planet and one  La Nina “teleconnection” is dry, warm conditions over eastern Colorado.  
To show this,  I looked at the correlation between tropical sea surface temperatures and temperature/precipitation conditions over the U.S. using the wonderful NOAA ESRL site.
La Nina years are associated with drier than normal autumns over Colorado (orange/red colors)


And warmer than normal temperatures (green/blue colors).


So why blame global warming for the warm/dry conditions, when long-term trends don’t suggest a global warming signal and La Nina provides a ready explanation?  Some media folks are not earning their keep!
Major Contributors to the Disaster
Multiple lines of evidence make it clear that global warming had little to do with the catastrophic Marshall fire in Colorado.  Strong/dry downslope winds, bountiful grass for a wet spring, and human ignition explain the fire.
This was a disaster ready to happen and human actions and decisions contributed to the problem.  Let me note a few of them.
Massive Population Increase in the Area
Between 1950 and today there has been explosive population growth in the area, which has not only increased the vulnerable population but increased the potential ignition sources and fuels (e.g, the homes).  The town of Louisville, for example, saw population growth from approximately 2000 to 20,000 during the past 70 years.
Grasslands Next to Dense Population Areas
Ironically, for environmental reasons, vast tracks of “natural” grasslands have been set aside as part of the Boulder County Comprehensive Plan, with dense housing development next to wild areas (see map below showing protected Environmental Conservation Areas, with a red star where the homes were lost)


Thus, there are large areas of flammable grass adjacent to heavily populated areas, and worse than that, these grassy areas are generally upwind (west) of the developed areas.    Thus, we have an extremely dangerous situation where the areas of strongest winds, just to the east of the Front Range, are dominated by grassland.  Any ignition will result in fires that rush eastward into the populated regions.   Flammable grassland upwind of large housing developments. It could hardly be worse.
Dense House Development
With so much land put aside for wildland areas, less remains for housing and development.  As a result (and perhaps to enhance profit as well), many of the housing developments near Superior and Louisville, CO had very closely spaced homes (see imagery below).  
 Thus, once one house catches fire, neighboring homes are more likely to go up in flames.  In many wildfire situations, homes provide massive amounts of fuel to help grow and propagate the fire, something documented for the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, and clearly evident in this case.


Highly Flammable Invasive Grasses
During the past century, highly flammable invasive grasses (e.g., cheatgrass, oat grass) have moved into the region, greatly enhancing wildfire potential.  Limited steps have been taken to deal with the problem. 


Lack of Safe Zones
There has been little effort to create sufficiently wide grass-free safe zones around urbanized areas.
Historical Fires in the Region
Fires are frequent visitors to Boulder County, but most of the recent fires have been in tree-covered terrain, often with a grass understory (see map below).  A few fires have been predominantly grass fires, but have not extended over heavily populated areas.

Summary
Global warming had very little to do with the destructive wildfire that occurred in Colorado on December 30th.   Those pushing a global warming narrative for this event (e.g, some media, politicians, and activists) are misinforming the public.  
But it is worse than that.  Blaming global warming undermines efforts to clearly define the risks and to take coherent, effective actions to reduce the chances of such wildfire disasters happening again.

ResourceGuy
January 6, 2022 2:08 pm

Yes, AZ had a better than normal monsoon which caused the cacti, grass and bushes to really respond. It looks like CO got some too.

ResourceGuy
January 6, 2022 2:16 pm

Thanks for the rest of the story. Even the list of con job media is useful to see on display.

Scissor
January 6, 2022 2:27 pm

Excellent analysis, Mr. Mass.

The snow storm that helped extinguish smoldering areas after the wildfire came only a day too late. Another storm came in yesterday and left several more inches of snow and the low was about 0F this morning and the high today was only in the teens. The weather here is variably variable but pretty nice overall.

Interestingly, we had a temperature inversion today, so it was actually warmer in the mountains, where the snow continues to dump. I won’t say why I know but a little froggie said “knee deep.”

Dan Hughes
January 6, 2022 2:29 pm

The results of the Climate Change Enhance fire were covered by Regular Weather snow two days later.

Joseph Zorzin
January 6, 2022 2:33 pm

and of course the Yale Climate Connections site blames the fire on climate change
“A month of unprecedented U.S. weather disasters ends with Colorado fire catastrophe”

https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2022/01/a-month-of-unprecedented-u-s-weather-disasters-ends-with-colorado-fire-catastrophe/

and Tony Heller has a great video on the fire

Rud Istvan
January 6, 2022 2:35 pm

Metal roofs, brick/stucco facades, and ember ‘proof’ soffits should have been mandatory in the building codes for this fire prone region. Vinyl siding and asphalt shingle roofs (as pictured) guaranteed that the closely spaced stick built homes were highly combustible. Maybe they will learn now.

After Andrew, south Florida finally got strict ‘hurricane proof’ building codes. And after Wilma, Patricia’s old pre Andrew code rental property got mandatory steel hurricane window shutters (put up only if hurricane is coming, but with all the install hardware preanchored. Just loosen the big flat head stainless steel ‘screws’, slip on the shutter panels, retighten the screws).
And also after Wilma, all South Florida gas stations and grocery stores got mandated back up nat gas generators so gas can be pumped and refrigerated foods won’t spoil. My Publix was testing theirs yesterday when I was shopping there. Out back, steel cased, up on stilts above storm surge levels.
Our residential building has a big one in its own ‘hurricane proof’ ground floor sound insulated room to insure elevators operate and common areas remain lit.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 6, 2022 2:51 pm

Good comments. The insurance industry has ample incentive to help minimize damage.

Max More
Reply to  Scissor
January 6, 2022 3:34 pm

Yes, no need for the coercion in building codes as Rud Istvan suggested.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Max More
January 6, 2022 4:05 pm

Max, not so simple.
The insurance industry did NOT fix the Andrew or Wilma problems. They simply left Florida after Wilma, refusing to insure here at all. Policies simply not renewed. State Farm, Allstate, the whole lot of them just fled.
So we had to start our own state owned hurricane insurance company, ‘Citizens’. And part of passing that state legislation was also upping mandatory coastal building codes to keep state taxpayer insured future losses down. People in north central Florida have no incentive to subsidize South Floridians living on the fringes of the Everglades. So they didn’t.

Thomas Mee
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 6, 2022 5:14 pm

Insurance companies have no incentive to control costs. Costs are good. They can charge more for insurance, and even with the same profit margin, they make more money when costs go up. Medical insurance is a good example. Owners have incentive, but less if they are insured.

roaddog
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 6, 2022 5:51 pm

Similarly, after the big fires south of Denver 6 to 8 years ago, when ~450 houses burned down in consecutive years, several insurance companies simply bailed out and would no longer insure us. Allstate left us high and dry, after gleefully accepting our premiums for the previous 20 years.

Linda Goodman
January 6, 2022 2:37 pm

The Colorado fires were as suspiciously unusual as similiar fires in CA and elsewhere – white ash, melted cars and appliances, trees and singular homes left standing. Read some of the comments on this local news channel for a clue:

Chopper video shows devastation in Boulder County caused by Marshall Fire

Chris Giammanco
This is insane, I’ve never seen entire suburbs burned away like that.

Frank Pesco
Welcome to California, Direct Energy Weapons for sure. [35 likes]

Denise Cintas
California has had so many towns, subdivisions gone, just like that. Prays for everyone, fire is so devastating.

gary fontez
Very odd. Why are there no typical blackened, charred structural remains? Why is the debris white? I saw no black and burnt appliances within the white debris. It is physically impossible for a wildfire to get hot enough to reduce a stove, etc, to ash. What happened here?

Наталья Вайс
 @gary fontez  Very very good question! What really happened?

Enji at Rosemary Rose Quartz
 @gary fontez  and why are the trees still standing. Oddest fires ever

Mariana Zinsou
Twilight Zone. Go 5 figure outG

Shaun Connolly
 @Enji at Rosemary Rose Quartz  right, that is the most obvious evidence that this wasn’t a real fire…everything burnt to ash but all the trees are completely fine??? they would be the first to go cause its wood

Lee
2 months ago there were fireballs in the sky documented, now this. My prayers go out to this community!!

Enji at Rosemary Rose Quartz
 @Shaun Connolly  the other big Q is – why doesn’t anyone else have the eyes to c it’s obvious – the trees are still standing some even green yet everything else is burn d ash white with nothing left but white ash . Not the first we’ve seen this either

Shaun Connolly
@Enji at Rosemary Rose Quartz  I know, I have watched the 6:30pm abc news the last two tonight’s and they show plenty of eveidemce showing evergreen trees and others all fine right next to houses burnt completely to ash along with cars nearly incinerated. Also, how does anyone not realize that the tempature in that area of CO is usually 40 degrees or so this time of year….how does a wild fire and dry conditions occur during a CO winter…I can understand the sheep thinking it’s a wildlife if CA cause it’s always hot and dry there but not CO in winter

Enji at Rosemary Rose Quartz
@Shaun Connolly  well yes but NOT when it’s from Canada to Mexico as was last year * unbelievable times

Enji at Rosemary Rose Quartz
@Shaun Connolly  hear you . I lived in Colorado many years. First thoughts before seeing the footage was – are you kidding ? This time of the year ? No way ! The visual confirms everything.

Coiled Steel
@Frank Pesco  Did You See the Melted Cars? 🤔

faithisme speaks
@Frank Pesco  , Exactly, the government must think we are all pretty stupid to think we do not know about their weather control devices coupled with the directed energy weapon. Between this silent war they are waging against the people, and the military grade psyops, there is not much you can do against that kind of evil. Except get right with God, because these evil bastards are going for a full court press for their One World Order and their electronic cashless computer technocracy. Only a matter of time till they hit us with the frequency microwave WiFry weapon, which of course they will blame on some mystery virus.

Coiled Steel
Very Suspicious How Some Areas Devistated, Yet Next Door Area IS Untouched! 🤔

Frank Pesco
@faithisme speaks  Copy that

Joshua Parker Rains
love the way the pine trees r barely affected by the intense fire n winds. Every house on every side of these trees r burned to the ground yet the pine trees still have all their needles. Wow. That’s not weird at all. .

twhitten828
D.E.W.

Numb One
Directed energy weapons!

BlueSkEyes
Dew

Brian Scott
Surgery by laser

Brian Scott
@twhitten828  Exactly precision removal

green leaf
Laser precision…tragic.

Brian Scott
@Ken Brame  either way it’s all part of the plandemic that has already been implemented. Sheep led to slaughter.

Ken Brame
DEW and HAARP

Joshua Parker Rains
@Ken Brame  trust n believe those people will never rebuild there. They r clearing the land n herding people closer to cities. Just like the Ky tornadoes. Wat r the chances of a tornado that is on the ground for over 250 miles being very specific as to hit straight thru the middle of towns n residential areas. They were not only fueling the tornado but directing its path as well.

David Lester
This is oddly familiar. Similar destruction as
Rohnert Park, California back in 2017. Watching footage I felt I was back driving through that area in 2018. 😣

Tiffany Doyle
I said the same thing. It does not look like a typical run of the mill fire. Not even hardly any singe marks on the sidewalk or roads. Suspicious if you ask me.

Fearless Liberty
DEW’s

Cardinal Star
Weather warfare 💯 just like Santa Rosa yeah like it really hopped the 101 then they did Armstrong last summer then Fairfield then Santa Cruz then the Sierras.

pigknickers
As we know I think, this is a weapon. It could have been footage from 17 or 18 as you say.

Chris Anderson
OMG! One house left standing in the neighborhood, and all around it is piles of ashes. How Devastating! 💔 What a way to start a new year😥

C Daub
And it “happens” to be the Gov’s mansion.. only… still standing??

That Guy
(Update: as of 12/31/21 number of hosues destroyed has grown to 1,000+ Still no reported casualties.) For those confused, here is a summary: This fire was on an unstoppable rampage through metro Colorado. Over 1000+ homes destroyed. Couldn’t bring in any form of air support due to the 70 to 110 mph winds and extremely low visibility. Most destructive fire ever in Colorado. Luckily it is now snowing, preventing the hot spots from growing. No deaths are yet reported, likely won’t stay that way for long. Considering we haven’t had any significant moisture since summer it spread uncontrollably quick. The cause of the fire is still not confirmed, though AT THE TIME OF FIRST WRITING THE NEWS SAID IT WAS CAUSED BY A DOWNED POWER LINE. -Updated version as of 12/31 at 7:00 pm

Mr Tea
Oh good god. You’re so full of s$&7

Yogi Bee
es how can you have a fire and have trees and grass untouched? DEW

SamRock
Very reminiscent and unnatural like the fires in Paradise, Ca

Josh Kelley
Microwave weapon. Effects metal not biological.

Scissor
Reply to  Linda Goodman
January 6, 2022 2:46 pm

That’s just bull shit, unless the directed energy weapon was someone lighting a bowl in that shed and their butane hash oil experiment got out of control.

There were sustained winds of 30-40 MPH and gusts of twice that.

MarkW
Reply to  Linda Goodman
January 6, 2022 3:23 pm

I’d love to know the name of the site where you managed to find all those nut jobs.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Linda Goodman
January 6, 2022 3:41 pm

Exactly, the government must think we are all pretty stupid to think we do not know about their weather control devices coupled with the directed energy weapon. Between this silent war they are waging against the people, and the military grade psyops, there is not much you can do against that kind of evil. Except get right with God, because these evil bastards are going for a full court press for their One World Order and their electronic cashless computer technocracy. Only a matter of time till they hit us with the frequency microwave WiFry weapon, which of course they will blame on some mystery virus.

Microwave weapon. Effects (sic) metal not biological

In totally unrelated news, tinfoil hat futures are up…

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
roaddog
Reply to  Linda Goodman
January 6, 2022 5:40 pm

That is totally moronic.

Ron Long
January 6, 2022 2:42 pm

I’m not woke, so here goes: La Niña is a Bad Girl. Not like the old saying: Good Girls go to Heaven, Bad Girls go Everywhere Else. Not like that. La Niña is responsible for poor fishing along coastal Peru, poor quality of wine grapes in Argentina, too much snow in NW USA, leading to avalanches, and drought over central and SW USA. Go El Niño!

Jerry
January 6, 2022 2:44 pm

I’ve lived here for 32 years (Broomfield area) and absolutely nothing different is going on now than when I first came here. I’ve also been a cyclist for that 32 years and I can say that what used to be two lane roads with no traffic is now four lane split roads with every imaginable store available. Riding south on McCaslin used to be the epitome of great local riding, steep inclines with no fear of death. Now it just sucks with everyone racing home to their Boulder suburb McMansion.

Scissor
Reply to  Jerry
January 6, 2022 3:01 pm

I’m a neighbor. I rode my bike to Avista last Saturday before the snow got heavy and took a lot of pictures of the smoldering neighborhood south of Dillon.

The road traffic now scares me so, I ride a mountain bike and pretty much stick to the trails. Broomfield to Boulder is a long ride for me.

Gunga Din
January 6, 2022 2:46 pm

Just curious.
The plains in the US had routine wide spread grass fires before it was settled.
Some native plants depended on the fires to crack open their seeds’ shells to repopulate the areas burned.
Was this area one of those areas that routinely had wide spread grass fires?

Scissor
Reply to  Gunga Din
January 6, 2022 3:05 pm

Not necessarily wide spread, but I would imagine frequent. The following discusses the fire ecology around here.

https://static.colostate.edu/client-files/csfs/pdfs/ColoradoFireEcologyOverview101712.pdf

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Gunga Din
January 6, 2022 4:26 pm

Lived in Chicagoland for many years, on the true prairie eastern fringe. And we had remanent oak prairie savannah on my SW Wisconsin dairy farm—burr oak prairie proofs. The Front range high grasslands are NOT true US prairie. Too high, too dry, not enough deep topsoil. The rough dividing line can be seen ecologically in western Nebraska—prairie versus ‘high prairie’. It is true that true prairie needs fire to regenerate, no different than western mountain lodgepole pine ecosystems, but for different reasons.

commieBob
January 6, 2022 3:02 pm

When I look at the picture of those two houses, they appear to be correctly spaced. The garage wall, being closest to the property line, has no windows.

So, as far as I can see, there are no building code violations.

There are the lovely flammable wooden gates between the houses.

I bet the siding is vinyl. It doesn’t burn but it does melt and expose the studs to fire.

There’s a vent up near the peak and I bet it’s a cheapie that embers will easily pass through.

There are also the lovely heat -trapping overhangs.

If you knew that your subdivision was susceptible to a fire storm, you wouldn’t build like that.

The question is then, what did the builder and the building inspector know, and when did they know it?

I know we aren’t supposed to be able to sue the government, but after the Edmond Fitzgerald went down, the insurance companies spent a pile of money investigating whether the navigation charts might have been in error.

Scissor
Reply to  commieBob
January 6, 2022 3:16 pm

I’ve owned two houses in Louisville. Moved a little further east because I liked more space.

Anyway, there is some vinyl siding, not usually original. Most of the builders in that area used some kind of wood composite to accent stone and brick. In the high end homes, tile or something similar is used as roofing. There used to be a lot of cedar shakes.

It would be good to have the west face of houses to be more fire resistant.

John Hultquist
Reply to  Scissor
January 6, 2022 5:37 pm

 On the east slope of the Cascades, I’ve had false-stone (Versetta) put on the bottom and Hardie® Plank Lap Siding above that. I’ve cleaned out all nearby trees and shrubs. See FireWise.

Photos I’ve seen of the CO subdivisions show lots of trees and shrubs between and close to the houses. These are places for embers to land. Look under such for piles of leaves.

Bill Parsons
January 6, 2022 3:08 pm

Thanks for bringing us this good, thorough report. Of particular interest to me – and of significant disinterest to the warmers – was the extremely wet springtime we had in Colorado. Copious rains along the front range lasted from mid-March till mid-August. Early and prolonged rains don’t make for a coherent preface to the drought narrative, but this catastrophe started with heavy growth of range grasses west of Boulder County.

http://www.globalwarmingdenver.com/tot_precip.html

It’s a curious oversight that the this fact is omitted in the scare stories. By the time the rains stopped, we had a bumper crop of grasses and weeds growing. In my suburb of Denver, up until the snow storm of the last few days, I saw tall stands of crested wheat, bent, Indian rice, bluestem, smooth brome, oat grass and the above-mentioned cheat grass. Russian thistle, one of the invaders that grows to be a prominent bush, snaps off at ground level and tumbles, and must have been a significant carrier of the fire into the Boulder communities. They can be seen whirling through some of the videos that have shown up on line.

Scissor
Reply to  Bill Parsons
January 6, 2022 3:39 pm

That’s all true. The grasses had a good year, and I never saw so much curly dock as this past season. Patches of it stretched for miles.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Scissor
January 6, 2022 4:44 pm

Had to look that up. Different invasive than the bane of my SW WI dairy farm, burdock.
Curly dock thrives in wet soils, so biological proof that this growing season was wet so grasses were extra abundant.

Bill Parsons
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 6, 2022 5:20 pm

Pure goat-love.

John Hultquist
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 6, 2022 5:44 pm

Curly dock will grow in spring and early summer where there is ample moisture. There is a tap root and there are ample seeds for new plants. Then it can dry and appears a rust-red color. I always have a few that I cut and bag; something for future archaeologists to ponder.

Mike Dubrasich
January 6, 2022 3:14 pm

Yes. Right as rain. Those responsible for the fire, the guilty parties, are the drafters and signatories of the Boulder County Comprehensive Plan:

Board of County Commissioners (BOCC)
Deb Gardner
Elise Jones
Matt Jones

Planning Commission (PC)
Mark Bloomfield
Sam Fitch
Leischen Gargano
Ann Goldfarb
Dan Hilton
Sam Libby
Gavin McMillan
Melanie Nieske
Todd Quigley

These are politicians who jammed homes together downwind of grassy fuel-laden “preserves”. They established the conditions that led to the catastrophic inferno. No doubt about it. Foolish, greedy, blind, careless, virtue-signalling, pandering to UC numpty quackademics, as Far Left as they can be, and incompetent beyond belief.

The citizens of Boulder County are also to blame, for allowing chowderheads to set them up for fiery disaster, as are the State pols including Goober Jared Polis who also approved and celebrated the deadly chowderhead plan.

Will anyone of these apologize, or take responsibility, or learn from their errors? Don’t hold your breath. Stupid is forever.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
January 6, 2022 4:16 pm

Just like everything and everywhere else, “climate change” is your one stop get out of jail card.

If there is an epidemic out there it comes from blaming people’s own failures on climate

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
January 6, 2022 3:49 pm

Thanks, Cliff. Well done.

Regards,
Bob

stinkerp
January 6, 2022 5:01 pm

High winds caused by a chinook or föhn wind. It happens frequently on the Front Range as everyone who lives there knows. Add fire and the results are devastating, as Californians and PG&E know.

The fire was human-caused, with no natural ignition origin (there was no lightning).Currently, the point of origin appears to be within the camp of a fundamentalist religious group, but investigations are ongoing.

Ummm… there was more than one fire. The Marshall fire seems to have originated at the church (or “religious community”) property (or “fundamentalist religious group” or “cult” as some like to say because using marginalizing terms makes it easy to blame, when it could have just been an accident).

The Middle Fork fire to the north did not start there. Fyi.

John Hultquist
Reply to  stinkerp
January 6, 2022 5:49 pm

About 84% of wildland fires can be traced back to humans.
In this case it could just be improper wiring in a chicken coop.
All wires should be in conduit and all junctions in boxes.
I think that is a nation-wide code – not positive about it.

