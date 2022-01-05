I-95 Traffic Jam. Source USA Today, Fair Use, Low resolution image to identify the subject.
Electric Vehicles Opinion

I-95 Ice Storm Overnight Traffic Jam – Imagine you were Stuck in an EV

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
29 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t gringojay – An ice storm and accident stranded drivers in freezing conditions on the Virginia I-95 overnight on Monday. My question – what would have happened if they were all driving electric vehicles?

27-hour commute: Virginia officials pelted with questions after hundreds of drivers were stuck on I-95 overnight

Ryan W. MillerDoyle Rice USA TODAY

The winter storm blanketed several states in the mid-Atlantic and South on Monday, closing schools and causing power outages.

In Virginia, drivers were stranded in a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg overnight. Five deaths across three states were caused by the weather.

Ice and snow stranded hundreds of drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia into Tuesday after a winter storm pounded several Eastern states and dumped more than a foot of snow in some places.

The storm brought havoc to roadways, left more than 300,000 without power in Virginia and Maryland and caused at least five deaths across three states.

No injuries or fatalities from the storm or the traffic backup were reported in Virginia.

Problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on Interstate 95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, triggering a swift chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said.

On a roughly 50-mile stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg, drivers were stuck in their cars overnight while ice blanketed the freeway. The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday that the stretch of the interstate remained closed.

Josh Lederman, a reporter with NBC News, tweeted that he was stuck in his car overnight and many motorists turned off their cars to conserve gas.

“People (myself included) are taking exercise breaks outside their cars, walking their dogs on the interstate. I’ve been putting snow in his bowl and letting it melt into water,” he tweeted, detailing the ordeal.

Sen. Kaine finally arrived in Washington Tuesday afternoon, some 27 hours after his journey began.

Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/01/04/winter-storm-power-outages-interstate-95-virginia/9087146002/

Drivers survived the Monday traffic jam by periodically running their engines to stay warm. When the traffic finally started moving again, most vehicles had enough gasoline to finish their journeys.

President Biden is pushing everyone to switch to electric vehicles, as part of his Net Zero plan. But EV batteries suffer severe performance drops in freezing conditions, and are more likely than gasoline engines to fail completely in severe conditions. Even if the EV batteries don’t freeze, an EV battery contains nowhere near as much energy as a tank of gas, so the safety margin is a lot thinner, for people stranded in severe weather who are using the stored energy of their vehicle to stay warm.

In my opinion, if everyone stuck on the I-95 had been driving an EV, the I-95 ice storm traffic jam could have become a mass casualty event.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alex
January 5, 2022 2:13 am

No problem for Huawei Aito M5

-5
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Alex
January 5, 2022 3:22 am

Why is that? Does it pull a diesel generator?

2
Reply
Speed
Reply to  Derg
January 5, 2022 3:49 am

It’s a hybrid. Hybrid automobiles have internal-combustion engines.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Alex
January 5, 2022 3:56 am

That was completely content-free advertisement.

SPAM, please delete, moderators.

1
Reply
fretslider
January 5, 2022 2:25 am

Does the EV driver dare turn on the radio – for information?

2
Reply
mark from the midwest
January 5, 2022 2:45 am

The problem in the I95 debacle is that people assume that traffic is moving, so they can just keep going, until they can’t keep going. In moderate climates, people don’t know when to call it good and get off the road, even if it means you’re stuck in a Walmart parking lot over night.

0
Reply
Sean
Reply to  mark from the midwest
January 5, 2022 3:16 am

There are traffic information signs every couple of miles just south of the DC beltway so people should have been warned. However the signs were warning people to wear masks.

3
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Sean
January 5, 2022 3:24 am

I am not sure whether to laugh or cry…remember masks save lives 😉

0
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  mark from the midwest
January 5, 2022 4:02 am

The problem is, when you do end up in a traffic jam in the miles between exits on a road like I-95, getting off the road and into a Walmart parking lot often isn’t an option. You can’t go forward to the next exit because of the accident blocking the high way somewhere in front of you and you can’t go backwards to the previous exit because of the miles of cars stopped behind you. You are just stuck where you are. literally.

0
Reply
Carbon Bigfoot
Reply to  John Endicott
January 5, 2022 4:16 am

Most electronically equipped vehicles have thermocouple temperature indicators. The instant you see 33 deg. F that the time to exit the highway.

0
Reply
WXcycles
January 5, 2022 3:08 am

Alternatively, get an NiMH battery equipped Hybrid and you’ll have even more fuel to spare, both to keep warm, plus more range available. You can even go to sleep in a hybrid and the engine will automatically self-start from time to time to keep the car and engine warm and the battery fully charged, and warm also.

-2
Reply
Don Perry
Reply to  WXcycles
January 5, 2022 3:26 am

I think the point being made is that the greenies are demanding an end to use of all fossil fuels. How well would a hybrid do if you can’t have an ICE with gas in the tank?

1
Reply
Doug Huffman
Reply to  WXcycles
January 5, 2022 3:37 am

High efficiency ICE will not idle to warm, and will not charge the battery while idling.

My 50+ MPG 2003 VW TDI would cool from Normal Operating Temperature to COLD while idling at a stop light.

My current vehicle, that replaced the VW, an 6,000# Efficient Dynamics BMW X5 DIESEL charges the battery ONLY on overrun – trailing throttle or alternator spin down on its one way clutch. ALL other times the alternator only maintains accessory loads, maintains battery current ZERO, It also has a 1,000 Watt electric heater on until NOT and over which the operator has no direct control.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Doug Huffman
0
Reply
Gregg Eshelman
Reply to  Doug Huffman
January 5, 2022 4:05 am

Then it’s not as good in that aspect as a Prius. Upgrade the Prius with a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery (there are DIY kits for the 2nd and 3rd gen models and some Lexus hybrids using the same NiMH modules) and it’ll do even better.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  WXcycles
January 5, 2022 4:02 am

You can even go to sleep in a hybrid and the engine will automatically self-start from time to time to keep the car and engine warm and the battery fully charged, and warm also.

A quick interweb search gives absolutely zero results for such a product

1
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  WXcycles
January 5, 2022 4:12 am

I would agree that hybrid is the way to go. But it must be designed so the ICE engine is a primary driver, not just an adjunct to run auxiliary equipment and be used as the driver only in extremis.

0
Reply
sid
January 5, 2022 3:12 am

There must have been some or quite a few Ev’s in the jam?

0
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  sid
January 5, 2022 3:26 am

Only 7% of adults surveyed in 2020 said they currently own a EV or Hybrid and outside of a few major metropolitan areas, electric vehicles (EVs) aren’t all that common in the U.S (and most of those are in California). Electric vehicles represent less than 1% of vehicles on American roads today. At the end of 2021, just over 10 million vehicles on the road worldwide were battery electric vehicles. There are about 289 million vehicles in total on the road in just the US,

In short, EVs are a very small niche of the market. So while there may have been a very small number of EVs in the jam, there likely was not as many as you seem to image there was.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by John Endicott
0
Reply
Speed
Reply to  John Endicott
January 5, 2022 3:54 am

There was a time when the same division existed between horses and gasoline-powered automobiles. I haven’t seen a horse at the grocery store for years.

-1
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  Speed
January 5, 2022 4:07 am

Which has F-all to do with how many (if any) EVs were caught up in this particular event. So your “point” is rather pointless to the conversation that you jumped into.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  sid
January 5, 2022 3:35 am

That was my question as well, sid. How many EVs were caught up in the jam?

I’m certain there were a number of hybrids there and as WXcycles points out just above, they shouldn’t have had any problems to speak of.

No-one froze to death, so even if there were a dozen EVs, I’d guess that other ICV motorists would have invited the EV drivers in for a warmup.

So… were there any EV bricks that needed to be hauled off after the mess was cleared? I dunno.

1
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  H.R.
January 5, 2022 3:54 am

Well, considering that out of roughly 3.2 million cars/trucks registered in Virginia, only 20k are Electric Vehicles (so 0.6% of the total), I doubt there was that many. Particularly when you consider many (most?) EV owners, also own an ICEV, I’m sure many of those who could have been in an EV, wisely chose their other car instead based on the day’s forecasted conditions

Like you, I would certainly like to see the details regarding how any EVs that may have been there fared, but don’t expect to ever hear it reported in the MSM as I suspect the details wouldn’t fit the narrative they want to push.

0
Reply
Doug Huffman
Reply to  sid
January 5, 2022 3:45 am

Yes, it will be interesting to hear of their experiences.

Experience is a good teacher. A bad experience is a better teacher (or should be).

1
Reply
Gregg Eshelman
Reply to  Doug Huffman
January 5, 2022 4:06 am

Unless the bad experience is a deadly one.

1
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  Gregg Eshelman
January 5, 2022 4:10 am

Then it’s the ultimate teacher as it’ll guarantee you’ll never make that mistake again! 😉

0
Reply
Ron Long
January 5, 2022 3:48 am

Eric, I’ve been in similar circumstances going over the Sierra Nevada Mountains returning to Reno from San Francisco. Even though all vehicles were traditional liquid energy, some started to run out of gas trying to keep warm. These were pushed to the side of the freeway and everyone moved up one place. Not to worry about Virginia anymore, the outgoing Democrat Governor, Ralph Northam, says they won’t let this happen again. So it turns out Democrats, not CO2, have the control knob for climate/weather. Go figure.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 5, 2022 3:52 am

Five deaths across three states were caused by the weather.

CAGW Doomsday Death Cult acolytes are celebrating with champagne paid for with Green Taxes increasing the cost of heating fuel

1
Reply
Joe Gordon
January 5, 2022 3:56 am

I think the climate extinction types would welcome such a deadly event. They know the media would spin it as:

A) Climate change brings on more and more extreme storms, because, of course, if anything bad happens outdoors naturally, it was because of fossil fuels and cow flatulence. Until 1980, there were no recorded tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, droughts, wildfires or sharknadoes.

B) Fossil fuels are also racist. I think there was a chapter on this in the 1619 project. Did you know that when you look at a gas pump from certain angles with the fuel hose partially extended, it resembles the OK sign which is known be among the worst indicators of white supremacism?

C) The real goal is to eliminate cars entirely and turn the interstate highway system into a wind-powered conveyor belt for their Amazon delivery vehicles and electric Ubers. Under Build Back Better, special Uber charging stations will be attached to the conveyor belt so that the cars need never detach. This will extend battery life indefinitely, so this will all pay for itself.

0
Reply
dearieme
January 5, 2022 4:02 am

An EV convertible makes sense. Wonderful acceleration; a device can be installed to simulate the desired vroom-vroom noise; with the lid down you can go scorching through summer days with the wind in your hair. (Or over your bald spot, more likely.)

Come winter you lock it away in your garage until Spring. Of course that would require you to be rather rich but then that seems to be an EV requirement anyway.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

The Hill: Disintegrating Western Democracies Must Accept Climate Advice

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Electric Vehicles Opinion

2021: The Year the Electric Vehicle Batteries Burned

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion

Yet Another Man-made Crisis

4 days ago
Kip Hansen
Alarmism Climate ugliness Opinion

Time Magazine: Did We Just Blow Our Last Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Electric Vehicles Opinion

I-95 Ice Storm Overnight Traffic Jam – Imagine you were Stuck in an EV

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

The Hill: Disintegrating Western Democracies Must Accept Climate Advice

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Energy

EU: Natural Gas and Nuclear are now Green Energy

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Weather

How Pressure Systems Control Climate Part 2: ITCZ, Rainforests And Deserts

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: