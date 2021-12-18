50 euros bill burning with a bright flame
Energy Fail

BBC: Young Renters Suffering Unaffordable Energy Bills

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The BBC paints high energy bills as a renters rights issue, that landlords should be forced to improve insulation on rental houses. But the proposals will do nothing to help renters. Both the BBC and the British Government are ignoring an obvious solution which could provide immediate short term relief.

Climate change: How can renters make their homes warmer and greener?

By Becky Morton
BBC News

Making the UK’s ageing housing more energy efficient will be key to the country reaching its climate targets – but campaign groups representing renters and landlords say more action is needed to drive improvements.

“At one point you could see your breath in the living room it was that cold,” says Erin Davy. 

The 29-year-old was renting a two-bedroom flat in Melbourn, Cambridgeshire. 

The letting agent had given an estimate of around £80 a month for the electricity bill. But when she moved in, her direct debit ended up being just under £200 a month – and over winter her monthly bill soared to as much as £400 a month. 

“Privately renting now is so expensive for young people as it is. Just the rent, let alone having a massive energy bill on top of it,” she says. “It was crippling.”

The ballooning costs meant they had to be careful about when to turn the heating on and rarely used the living room because it was so difficult to heat. 

After asking their landlord to take action he replaced their old storage heaters with newer models – but it didn’t help. The problem was the flat didn’t seem to stay warm at all. 

As a converted outhouse, the building was badly insulated, especially the floors and walls. 

But if landlords refuse to take action you can ask the local council to carry out an inspection. Councils are responsible for enforcing health and safety standards of homes and if they find serious issues with damp or heating, they can force the landlord to make improvements. 

However, research by Generation Rent suggests many renters are reluctant to demand or invest in improvements because they are unsure whether they will live in a home long enough to benefit from the cheaper bills. 

Others may be worried that if their landlord does pay for improvements, they may increase the rent to recoup costs or even evict them. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-59223081

Saying houses should be better insulated is easy, but lot of houses in Britain can’t be insulated – there are places in Britain where the ground is so wet, any interruption of airflow in the hollow walls causes severe damp problems.

No doubt there is some extreme remediation which is possible in such cases, like jacking the house a few feet off the ground to allow totally unimpeded airflow underneath, but jacking up a really old house is not a cheap solution. There’s a real chance any serious structural disturbance to an old house will simply cause it to fall apart. You just don’t spend that kind of money or take that kind of risk with a rental house, the idea is to make money, not spend all your rental income on compliance.

The BBC article also mentions that the government is planning to increase renters rights, to make it harder for landlords to evict a tenant who gets too pushy over government regulations on property insulation, but this will do nothing for to help people who rent. Landlords who don’t want to comply will simply sell up, and the rental market will get even more impossible.

The obvious solution, the relief the Boris Johnson government could offer young people renting on a low income in the short term, is to restart Britain’s coal fleet and eliminate market distorting renewable energy mandates, to drive down electricity prices. That way young renters could stay warm regardless of the quality of the insulation in their rental property.

But BoJo is too busy fighting climate change, to take care of young, low income Britons.

Izaak Walton
December 18, 2021 10:29 pm

“But BoJo is too busy fighting climate change, to take care of young, low income Britons.”
It is simpler than that. Young people don’t vote Tory. Pensioners who do get an automatic winter fuel payment every year to keep them warm. And an automatic pension increase in line with inflation while the government says there is no magic money tree to pay nurses.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 18, 2021 10:32 pm

The pensioners I knew in England weren’t doing so well. Shivering in the cold, trying to stay warm wrapped in blankets with hot drinks, risking their lives limping along frozen pavements because the council ran out of grit again, thanks to a wildly wrong “warm winter” prediction.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 18, 2021 10:52 pm

And an automatic pension increase in line with inflation while the government says there is no magic money tree to pay nurses.

I think you’ll find that automatic pension increase has been suspended for a while.

Redge
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 18, 2021 11:18 pm

Pensioners are the people who made your life so easy

Without pensioners, you wouldn’t have the internet, television, avocado on toast for brunch, EV’s, etc, etc, etc

They deserve their retirement

Ungrateful little twonk

Jeremy Poynton
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 18, 2021 11:24 pm

You reckon? Guess you don’t know any. Most around us are in social housing, and get have key meters for their lecky or gas – which charge eye-watering prices. To assume all pensioners are rolling in it is, well, stupid.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 18, 2021 10:58 pm

Landlords who don’t want to comply will simply sell up, and the rental market will get even more impossible.

I had plans, long ago, to invest in a property portfolio in the UK to help fund my intended lavish retirement lifestyle. When I came to the point where it was possible, I discovered that the conditions and regulations regarding rental properties has become a nightmare, and a quagmire of bureaucracy. The little hitler council employees are breeding beyond a sustainable level.

Frankly, I’m surprised that anyone bothers any more. Investing in shares is so very much more profitable, and risk can more easily be spread, and maintenance is almost nil.

Brad-DXT
December 18, 2021 11:08 pm

From what I have heard, BoJo’s solution is more windmills.
I wonder what happened to him. From what I heard, he started out rational.

Redge
Reply to  Brad-DXT
December 18, 2021 11:14 pm

BoJo has never been rational. He’s an opportunist who jumps on any bandwagon he thinks will get him elected

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Redge
December 18, 2021 11:49 pm

He’s never managed a coherent sentence in his life. Which should have been a warning to the nation, but somehow he’s managed to hoodwink enough people with bucoonery. The gullibility of the electors never ceases to amaze

Rod Evans
Reply to  Redge
December 18, 2021 11:55 pm

BoJo… hmm, …it’s not only bandwagons he jumps on.
Carrie on.

H B
Reply to  Brad-DXT
December 18, 2021 11:39 pm

In Bo Jo’s case it is little head controls big head keep nut nuts happy

Ben Vorlich
December 18, 2021 11:44 pm

Not much of Britain’s coal fired generation left. Only last week Longannet was terminated when the chimney was demolished. Even then coal would have to be imported. We’re committed to being the Net Zero Saudi Arabia of wind.

The only solution is fracking, but the citizens of Blackpool will have to suffer a few weeks of power cuts and freezing nights for that to happen.
It’s 07:30 Sunday morning and over half our electricity is being generated by gas, coal is off at the moment.
Wind is at about 3% of installed capacity at best.

I bet Griff hasn’t taken up the challenge to match his energy consumption to renewable’s contribution on a cold foggy morning

