Arrest the Climate Blasphemers!

.
Mark Dice interviews the they on the street.
HT/Kirk H
.
Mark Dice interviews the they on the street.
HT/Kirk H
But seriously, in many ways, this proves that average people are more than happy to let other people do things that they themselves would not be prepared to do. They almost certainly wouldn’t be prepared to incarcerate someone who disagrees with them calmly, but would approve of someone else doing it.
People seem to be happy to let others in ‘authority’ dictate their moral standards, in effect. Some nefarious people are eager to take advantage of that. Critical thinkers generally don’t have that problem, but are in shorter and shorter supply as our education systems are eroded.
OK all you climate deniers out there mere incarceration is too good for you, I’d have you all locked in a bare solitary confinement cell with only a huge screen for company showing this video at top volume 24 hours-a-day until you confess to your fossil fuel industry backing and recant.