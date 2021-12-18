Climate ugliness

Arrest the Climate Blasphemers!

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

.

Mark Dice

Mark Dice interviews the they on the street.

HT/Kirk H

Tom Halla
December 18, 2021 6:06 pm

This reminds me of the Penn and Teller bit about banning DHMO (DihydrogenMonoxide).

High Treason
December 18, 2021 6:14 pm

“Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities”-Voltaire.

Laertes
December 18, 2021 6:15 pm

Who are the Nazis, again?

Clay Sanborn
Reply to  Laertes
December 18, 2021 8:21 pm

Good one!

Joel O'Bryan
December 18, 2021 6:17 pm

Been subscribed to Mark Dice’s YouTube channel for over two years now. Saw this episode abouit a week ago when he posted it. Got my “Liberalism – Find a Cure” T-shirt from his merch store also. But my fav Youtube channel is LouderwithCrowder.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 18, 2021 7:07 pm

But seriously, in many ways, this proves that average people are more than happy to let other people do things that they themselves would not be prepared to do. They almost certainly wouldn’t be prepared to incarcerate someone who disagrees with them calmly, but would approve of someone else doing it.

People seem to be happy to let others in ‘authority’ dictate their moral standards, in effect. Some nefarious people are eager to take advantage of that. Critical thinkers generally don’t have that problem, but are in shorter and shorter supply as our education systems are eroded.

markl
December 18, 2021 7:27 pm

Like all selectively edited street interviews but believable. I wonder how/if any gave the correct answer?

Sunsettommy
Editor
December 18, 2021 7:34 pm

I wonder if Mark Dice in saying that Bill Nye is behind the initiative effort to request arresting those who are climate change deniers could get him in trouble?

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 18, 2021 8:35 pm

Oho! I had completely forgotten about that, thanks for the reminder.

Chris Hanley
December 18, 2021 7:59 pm

OK all you climate deniers out there mere incarceration is too good for you, I’d have you all locked in a bare solitary confinement cell with only a huge screen for company showing this video at top volume 24 hours-a-day until you confess to your fossil fuel industry backing and recant.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
Tom Abbott
December 18, 2021 8:18 pm

That was funny!

gringojay
December 18, 2021 8:47 pm

Been there done that.

BBDEAB01-5E36-42C1-B394-E87CAB3C53E8.jpeg
