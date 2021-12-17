Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Climate ugliness

Claim: Climate Anxiety is Destroying the Lives of Young People

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
27 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a mental health provider in the remote West Australian town of Geraldton, climate anxiety is causing big problems for the local youth.

Climate change, natural disasters behind rising anxiety in Geraldton youth: mental health provider

ABC Mid West & Wheatbelt / By Bridget Herrmann Posted Yesterday at 10:45am

A youth mental health provider says there has been a steady increase in the number of young people presenting with anxiety in Geraldton this year. 

Key points:

  • Headspace says climate change, threat of natural disasters and COVID are affecting young people’s mental health
  • The Geraldton clinic has seen an increase in young people with anxiety
  • Experts say looking after key wellbeing aspects can lower anxiety

Headspace Geraldton manager Fiona Stewart said numbers were split evenly between males and females. 

“We have definitely seen a gradual increase in numbers of young people presenting with anxiety rather than depression, and comorbidity definitely with autism spectrum disorder and anxiety,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate but I’m not surprised because nationally, young people are presenting into Headspace [clinics] with increased levels of anxiety, so we’re not alone in that.”

Ms Stewart said Tropical Cyclone Seroja and climate changes were common concerns underlying the youths’ anxiety, with people as young as 12 asking for help.

“We’re definitely seeing some themes around the comorbidity for young people,” she said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-17/geraldton-anxiety-rise/100706758

Geraldton is also suffering a raging meth abuse epidemic, which might be contributing to the mental health crisis.

But its a real question which came first – the ice abuse or the climate anxiety? In 2019, a renowned drug abuse doctor Alex Wodak testified to a government inquiry that fear of climate change is driving young people to destroy their lives with hard drugs. Climate change wasn’t the only factor, but it was a significant contributing factor.

If you tell kids the world will end soon, and they’re doomed to a horrible miserable death, don’t be surprised if they don’t smile as much as they used to.

Pflashgordon
December 17, 2021 6:10 pm

Over the last two years, COVID and extreme response measures are certainly major contributors to anxiety.

Independent
Reply to  Pflashgordon
December 17, 2021 6:40 pm

The government responses (lockdowns, forced business closures, face diaper requirements, etc.) have caused even more damage than the horrible toll extracted by the Chinese Communist Wuhan virus.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Pflashgordon
December 17, 2021 6:46 pm

Isn’t causing anxiety the goal of climate alarmists? They don’t have the science, so manipulation emotions is the only tool they have.

Mr.
Reply to  co2isnotevil
December 17, 2021 8:01 pm

Yes, the “cunning plan” of global Marxists has always been to engender despair in the kids through climate doomsday scenarios so that the kids can pull their parents into the “DO SOMETHNG” climate religion.

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  co2isnotevil
December 17, 2021 8:33 pm

Alarmists can’t argue from logos (logic), but rather pathos (emotions). Alarmists also fallaciously argue from ethos by appealing to their authoritative 97% of ‘scientists’ believe…

TeaPartyGeezer
December 17, 2021 6:12 pm

We’ve been saying for years that teaching this kind of end-of-the-world climate doom is nothing short of child abuse. To say nothing of how the fear of Covid is being handled by government bureaucrats .. lockdowns, masks, now vaccine mandates. OF COURSE it scares kids witless .. what did they think it would do?

philincalifornia
Reply to  TeaPartyGeezer
December 17, 2021 6:34 pm

They thought it would scare kids witless.

H B
Reply to  philincalifornia
December 17, 2021 6:49 pm

They have the result is not compliance but potential suicide
Wait until it is their kids

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  H B
December 17, 2021 8:37 pm

Is the DSM-V going to have climate anxiety in their Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders?

Dennis G Sandberg
December 17, 2021 6:19 pm

The liberals have no shame. Claiming CO2 (plant food) is going to kill us is as pathetic and irresponsible as pretending a modern society can run on sunshine and breezes. It doesn’t matter if their claims are because of being willfully uninformed or agenda driven. The result is the same. Tragic and inexcusable.

Michael E McHenry
December 17, 2021 6:19 pm

I live in the USA both my wife and I come from large families she from 7 and me from 6. We have lots of grand children among the our siblings. Absolutely no anxiety about climate change among them. Most think its silly

philincalifornia
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
December 17, 2021 6:37 pm

Yeah, this could be fake news in its entirety. The “steady increase” data could be from the voices in her head. The excessive use of the word “definitely” suggests voices in the head science.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
December 17, 2021 6:39 pm

You’re lucky. Public education and the Universities turned my kinds into socialists.

Mr.
Reply to  John Shewchuk
December 17, 2021 8:06 pm

Ditto.
Youngsters in my family circle aren’t worried about cancer or heart attacks – they’ve been conditioned into thinking that climate change will kill them before they get to middle age.

So sad.

Rory Forbes
December 17, 2021 6:21 pm

The entire notion is idiotic on its face. Even if we assess climate on the minimum rational period of 30 years, a youth cannot possibly experience any impact from a barely measurable change in climate. It’s rather like telling them they’re in danger from a virus with virtually no risk of infection.

Tom Halla
December 17, 2021 6:29 pm

Knowledge is the key. When someone is crying wolf, realizing it is at most a Pomeranian relieves a great deal of the anxiety.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 17, 2021 6:41 pm

And amazingly, The Weather Channel continues to push its video which incorrectly says July 2021 was the hottest ever on record … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQKbm4qU_lQ

H B
December 17, 2021 6:47 pm

Easy fix tell the Alarmists to stop pushing there destructive propaganda and evil agenda

Shoki Kaneda
December 17, 2021 6:49 pm

Coincidentally, the very business in which this worthy operates. True serendipity for Fiona.

David Elstrom
December 17, 2021 7:09 pm

Gullibility kills or at least enslaves.

markl
December 17, 2021 7:19 pm

For my generation it was “the bomb”.

Mr.
Reply to  markl
December 17, 2021 8:13 pm

And rightly so.

Even as kids we were shown newsreel footage of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

And now these weapons were being targeted at our cities.

Now THAT’S an existential threat.

Climate change we can progressively adapt to – pffft.

Doonman
December 17, 2021 7:50 pm

Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.
Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.
Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.
Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.
Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.
Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.
Everything is horrible all the time and getting worse.

As Marshall Mcluhan once observed, the medium is the message.

nicholas tesdorf
December 17, 2021 8:03 pm

http://www.waclimate.net/round/imgs/torok-graph-geraldton.gif

Geraldton Max. & Min. temperatures look stable enough not to be the cause of any Youth Anxiety.

Mr.
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
December 17, 2021 8:30 pm

Yes climate change is the convenient crutch to excuse all challenges in modern life.

Problem is – far too few of us are loudly & publicy calling “bullshit” on this bullshit.

Mike
December 17, 2021 8:47 pm

According to a mental health provider in the remote West Australian town of Geraldton, climate anxiety is causing big problems for the local youth.”

Hmm. Perhaps it’s something other than the climate giving them anxiety? Maybe the outright bullshit we are fed from the ABC et al everyday? Who knows?

geraldton.JPG
G Mawer
December 17, 2021 8:51 pm

pure and simple CHILD ABUSE

