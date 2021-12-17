Claim: Climate Anxiety is Destroying the Lives of Young People

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a mental health provider in the remote West Australian town of Geraldton, climate anxiety is causing big problems for the local youth.

Climate change, natural disasters behind rising anxiety in Geraldton youth: mental health provider

ABC Mid West & Wheatbelt / By Bridget Herrmann Posted Yesterday at 10:45am

A youth mental health provider says there has been a steady increase in the number of young people presenting with anxiety in Geraldton this year.

Key points:

Headspace says climate change, threat of natural disasters and COVID are affecting young people’s mental health

The Geraldton clinic has seen an increase in young people with anxiety

Experts say looking after key wellbeing aspects can lower anxiety

Headspace Geraldton manager Fiona Stewart said numbers were split evenly between males and females.

“We have definitely seen a gradual increase in numbers of young people presenting with anxiety rather than depression, and comorbidity definitely with autism spectrum disorder and anxiety,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate but I’m not surprised because nationally, young people are presenting into Headspace [clinics] with increased levels of anxiety, so we’re not alone in that.”

Ms Stewart said Tropical Cyclone Seroja and climate changes were common concerns underlying the youths’ anxiety, with people as young as 12 asking for help.

“We’re definitely seeing some themes around the comorbidity for young people,” she said.

