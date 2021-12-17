Anthropogenic Ocean Warming Ocean acidification

Claim: Ocean Acidification and Warming Disrupts Fish Shoals

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE

Caesio teres in Fiji
IMAGE: CAESIO TERES IN FIJI BY NICK HOBGOOD view more CREDIT: CREATIVE COMMONS

Researchers from the University of Adelaide have found that the way fish interact in groups is being upset by ocean acidification and global warming.

“Fish show gregarious behaviour and cluster in shoals which helps them to acquire food and for protection against predators,” said project leader Professor Ivan Nagelkerken from the University of Adelaide’s Environment Institute and Southern Seas Ecology Laboratories.

“Many gregarious tropical species are shifting poleward under current ocean warming and interacting in new ways with fish in more temperate areas.”

Under controlled laboratory conditions the researchers evaluated how species interacted and behaved in new ways with changing temperature and acidification.

The rising concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is driving up ocean surface temperatures and causing ocean acidification. Although warming and acidification are different phenomena, they interact to the detriment of marine ecosystems.

“We found that tropical and temperate fish species tend to move to the right when coordinating together in a shoal especially when spooked by a predator, but this bias significantly diminished under ocean acidification,” said University of Adelaide PhD student Angus Mitchell who performed the experiments.

“Mixed shoals of tropical and temperate species became less cohesive under future climate conditions and showed slower escape responses from potential threats.”

Professor David Booth from the University of Technology, Sydney collaborated on the study.

“Our findings highlight the direct effect of climate stressors on fish behaviour and the interplay with the indirect effects of new species interactions,” he said.

The team of researchers published their findings in the journal Global Change Biology.

“Strong shoal cohesion and coordinated movement affect the survival of a species: whether to acquire food or evade predators,” said Professor Nagelkerken.

“If the ability for fish to work together is detrimentally affected it could determine the survival of particular species in the oceans of the future. Tropical species may initially fare poorly when moving into new temperate areas.”

JOURNAL

Global Change Biology

DOI

10.1111/gcb.16022 

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Animals

ARTICLE TITLE

Ocean warming and acidification degrade shoaling performance and lateralization of novel tropical–temperate fish shoals

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

17-Dec-2021

From EurekAlert!

lee
December 17, 2021 10:21 pm

They were exposed for 38 days to one of 12 treatments. Acclimatisation 101. LOL.

0
Reply
Ed Hanley
December 17, 2021 10:24 pm

The ocean is alkaline, not acidic. We all know this. So it is NOT being “acidified” because it’s pH continues to be much higher than 7.

However, from NOAA’s website: “Because of human-driven increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, there is more CO2 dissolving into the ocean. The ocean’s average pH is now around 8.1, which is basic (or alkaline), but as the ocean continues to absorb more CO2, the pH decreases and the ocean becomes more acidic.”

We have escaped from the bonds of science and logic. In the same sentence our government tells us that the ocean is alkaline, which is true, and acidic, which is not true. Ladies and gentlemen of the science community, there is no hope.

0
Reply
LdB
December 17, 2021 10:32 pm

“Under controlled laboratory conditions the researchers evaluated how species interacted and behaved in new ways with changing temperature and acidification”

So in a non normal enviroment species behave strangely and when you vary the conditions they behave even stranger … and I thought biology had learned the lessons from the past stupidity in the field and made advances but clearly not. Hell if it gets warm enough they could all just get like a dog chasing it’s tail and go round and round in circles eventually dying.

Look on the bright side the sharks are apparently getting right handed as they get warmer as per an earlier study on this sort of stupidity.

If you think I am being harsh perhaps look at works on species “handedness” the mystery was solved in 2017 and for every species studied that preference is set before birth.

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
December 17, 2021 10:33 pm

One would get the impression from the article that the Oceans are acidic and getting more so. However, in chemistry, pH is the measure of the acidic or basic nature of a solution. Pure water has a pH of 7.0, which is neutral. A solution with a pH over 7.0 is considered basic, or alkaline. One with a pH lower than 7 is acidic.
The pH of the oceans is above 8, which makes it basic. Something like vinegar has a pH of 2.5. Oceans at a pH of 8 are not acidic but alkaline. Alkalinity is more damaging to life but ‘acidic’ is much scarier to the public.

2
Reply
Brad
December 17, 2021 10:49 pm

Just wait until they “develop” a fish translator so the fish can tell us how scary it is in their own “words”.

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
December 17, 2021 11:42 pm

When I saw that line “Under controlled laboratory conditions the researchers evaluated how species interacted and behaved in new ways with changing temperature and acidification.” my BS meter pegged out.
I believe this was peer reviewed by pals.

0
Reply
