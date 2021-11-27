Fuel load in the Aussie bush; a tinderbox waiting for a spark. The above photo was taken a few minutes drive from my house. Author Eric Worrall
Forests

Aussie Bushfire Madness: Fuel Load Not an Issue, All Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Reducing available fuel seems and obvious strategy for fire risk management. But according to the CSIRO, the real culprit is climate change.

CSIRO study proves climate change driving Australia’s 800% boom in bushfires

By Mike Foley
November 26, 2021 — 9.00pm

Climate change is the dominant factor causing the increased size of bushfires in Australia’s forests, according to a landmark study that found the average annual area burned had grown by 800 per cent in the past 32 years.

The peer-reviewed research by the national science agency, CSIRO — published in the prestigious science journal, Nature — reveals evidence showing changes in weather due to global warming were the driving force behind the boom in Australia’s bushfires.

Lead author and CSIRO chief climate research scientist Pep Canadell said the study established the correlation between the Forest Fire Danger Index – which measures weather-related vegetation dryness, air temperature, wind speed and humidity – and the rise in area of forest burned since the 1930s.

“It’s so tight, it’s so strong that clearly when we have these big fire events, they’re run by the climate and the weather,” Dr Canadell said.

The weather system that drove a blast furnace’s worth of westerly wind across NSW and Victoria’s forests, sparking some of the worst fires of the Black Summer in 2019-20, will be up to four times more likely to occur under forecast levels of global warming.

Last year, the bushfire royal commission reported fuel-load management through hazard reduction burning “may have no appreciable effect under extreme conditions” that typically cause loss of life and property.

The CSIRO findings bolster that conclusion and call into question calls for native forest logging to be used as a bushfire management tool.

This is happening regardless of anything that we might or might not do to try to stop the fires,” Dr Canadell said.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/csiro-study-proves-climate-change-driving-australia-s-800-percent-boom-in-bushfires-20211126-p59cgr.html

Do fuel reduction burns work?

There is significant evidence in Australia that the big problem with fuel reduction burns is they aren’t happening frequently enough.

From a fire services report written in 2015, Overview of Prescribed Burning in Australasia;

Nevertheless, the lowered incidence and intensity of bushfires in areas that have been subject to extensive prescribed burning is compelling in south western WA and in the tropical savannah, but less so elsewhere.

Its effectiveness in temperate southern Australia appears to be most significant if undertaken at a rate which maintains at least 25% of land area with fuels younger than or equal to five years old. This condition is currently not achieved in any of the southern states.

There is also debate about the value of prescribed burning in improving the controllability of bushfires burning under extreme fire danger conditions, when weather appears to become the main driver of fire spread and extent. While the majority view amongst fire researchers is that low fuel levels have little effect on directly improving bushfire controllability under such conditions, reduced fuel levels can provide indirect benefits by freeing-up suppression forces and improving asset protection opportunities. Further, the mapping of burn severity after recent major bushfires has shown that low fuels from previous burning can significantly reduce the damage to a range of environmental values under extreme conditions, particularly in comparison to the damage incurred in forests with heavier fuel loads.

As the vast majority of bushfires burn under less than extreme conditions, it seems that most can be mitigated to some degree by lighter fuels derived from prescribed burning. However, predicting or empirically measuring this degree of mitigation is complex due to a range of factors including the variability of vegetation types and ages, the time since burning, the effectiveness of the burn in reducing fuel loads, and the weather conditions driving the bushfire.

The strategy of trying to exclude fire from the hottest period of the year has reduced its incidence, but facilitated a situation whereby hot summer bushfires, when they inevitably do occur, can be far more damaging than they ever were – both in environmental and human terms.

This situation sees community pressure to take steps that sees the inevitable bushfire impacts both mitigated and minimised. A key element in any associated strategy is the managed use, in ecosystems where it is appropriate, of cool burning (or prescribed burning) to reduce the fuels available for unplanned summer bushfires.

Concurrently however, prescribed burning in southern Australia has become increasingly difficult to conduct on a significant scale due to a range of social and demographic factors and, over time, flammable fuels have continued to built-up as fuel loads have grown due to lengthy intervals between burns.

International bushfire historian and analyst Stephen Pyne (2006, Part Three, pp. 67 – 106) believes this has been exacerbated by Australian State governments, particularly since the 1970s, responding to perceived community concerns, centred largely but not exclusively in urban-based electorates, and excluding economic uses from many public lands. The redesignation, for example, of many areas of State forest as National Parks has left management agencies largely dependent on the ‘public purse’ to finance their management activities.

Read more: https://knowledge.aidr.org.au/media/4893/overview-of-prescribed-burning-in-australasia.pdf

Australian forest want to burn. The seeds of many species of the dominant eucalyptus trees absolutely need fire to germinate, they have evolved to use fire to clear away the competition. Even when dry and dead, eucalyptus leaves and wood contains millions of microscopic pores filled with highly flammable Eucalyptus oil. Green eucalyptus leaves and small branches quite happily burn when ignited, thanks to the oil content. When Eucalyptus leaves and branches fall, which happens continuously thanks to ubiquitous wood boring insects, they naturally pile themselves into well aerated piles of kindling, ready to be ignited by the slightest spark.

I believe the apparent suggestion that fuel reduction burns don’t work is absurd. Eucalyptus forests always catch fire in the end, there is nothing we can do to prevent Australian woodlands from burning. If humans don’t burn off the accumulated fuel load, nature takes care of it for us, through lightning strikes or spontaneous combustion. All we can hope to do, through deliberate burnoffs, is control the timing and limit the damage.

11 Comments
Enthalpy
November 27, 2021 10:18 am

Even a quick review on Wikipedia would show restricting the review period to 32 years would hide the decline in bushfire extent in Australia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_major_bushfires_in_Australia

4
Reply
To bed B
Reply to  Enthalpy
November 27, 2021 10:37 am

In the link, The area burnt in 2020 was unusually small (,and 2019 was average). This is because grass fires lit by lightening in arid regions burn the greatest amount by far. The catastrophe east of the dividing range is what was unusually large.

And yet, the “experts” found that the vast majority of acerage burnt was started by lightening, so the fires east of the Dividing Range were not mostly started by humans. You kind of realise, then, that The Science is driven by politics.

3
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Enthalpy
November 27, 2021 11:37 am

Yeah, I did wonder about the odd study length of 32 years. Additionally, 30 years is the arbitrary “climate period” from the CliSciFi mental masturbators. Anything within that period can’t be “climate change.”

Is the warming in Australia driven by max or min temperature trends? Also, since the weather patterns dictate fire weather, do independent studies show those patterns changing on decadal timescales. A degree or so change in Australia’s temperature won’t have any impact on fire weather events.

Last edited 1 minute ago by Dave Fair
0
Reply
Ed Fox
November 27, 2021 10:26 am

Why something is happening is how academics tackle a problem. They study it to death in the belief this will kill the problem.

3
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
November 27, 2021 10:44 am

Of course the government would blame “climate change” rather than their bad land management. Now instead of spending appropriate funds on land management they can funnel it to cronies as “green” subsidies. It is a win-win. 😁

2
Reply
DipChip
November 27, 2021 10:46 am

Did Mike go on that Snipe Hunt to Glasgow. It seems they all came back with empty trophy bags. How long will all of his comrades keep wasting their Governments money on the annual fools errand to enhance A carefully planed Narrative?

2
Reply
Tom Halla
November 27, 2021 10:49 am

Parts of Australia have the same Mediterranean rain pattern as California, and the same fire related flora. The common notion that “just let nature take it’s course, because it is natural, and therefore good” seems common among some greens in both places.
This rather ignores that the indigenous population in both countries actively managed the landscape with fire, and had been doing so since the terrain settled down from the last Ice Age.

3
Reply
To bed B
November 27, 2021 10:50 am

From one of the links to a newspaper article
“Experts warn extreme bushfire weather risk growing
Mike Foley
By Mike Foley
December 31, 2019 — 6.30pm

Climate experts have warned the weather system fuelling this week’s catastrophic bushfires across south-eastern Australia will be up to four times more likely to occur under forecast levels of global warming.

This particular weather event occurs when a low-pressure system from the Southern Ocean races north and collides with a high-pressure system on the NSW coast. The two systems then force hot, dry air from inland Australia out towards the coast, resulting in strong westerly winds for days, before an abrupt southerly change when the cold front sweeps past.”

So what did a cooling trend of similar surface waters of 0.07°C per decade do to make the cold front sprint a bit quicker?

Auger, M., Morrow, R., Kestenare, E. et al. Southern Ocean in-situ temperature trends over 25 years emerge from interannual variability. Nat Commun 12, 514 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20781-1

Was this 4 times based on the highest estimate in 100 years time? Hence, the recent bushfires must have been caused by climate change?

It’s beyond a joke.

1
Reply
To bed B
Reply to  To bed B
November 27, 2021 10:51 am

“Subpolar” not “similar” – auto correct again.

0
Reply
Ron Long
November 27, 2021 11:16 am

I hate to think of it but it appears that semi-controlled bushfire burns are likely to reduce the fuel load. I just read an article called “24 Australians arrested for deliberately setting fires this season”, published January 6, 2020. CSIRO has joined USGS and CONICET as Political Science entities, abandoning their prior good scientific work..

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
November 27, 2021 11:38 am

“Australian forest want to burn. The seeds of many species of the dominant eucalyptus trees absolutely need fire to germinate, they have evolved to use fire to clear away the competition.”

It might be worth considering planting trees species which are not fire dependent and which, if a fire occurs, will not burn so fast as eucalyptus. Time to talk to Australian foresters about this.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

