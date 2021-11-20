Oepidus and Antigone - The Plague of Thebes. Charles Jalabert (1842) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Alarmism

Gizmodo: The Plague Is More Likely Now Thanks to Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A new study suggests that climate change is increasing the risk of humans contracting the plague. But the risk factors identified, even if the study is right, seem entirely manageable.

Molly Taft
November 20, 2021 at 8:50 am

The risk of the plague spilling over from humans to animals in the western U.S. has increased since 1950 thanks to climate change, a new study has found. Importantly, the research gives valuable insights into how this deadly disease has historically moved and developed in the U.S., which can help us understand more about its future.

Yersinia pestis is the bacteria that causes plague — including that plague, the medieval Black Death, which killed around 25 million people over the course of four years in the 1300s. The bacteria is spread to humans from animals, most infamously rats, which carry plague-infested fleas on them. Scientists have theorised that the plague, like many other infectious diseases, will probably increase its spread to humans as the planet warms and people come into increasingly closer contact with wild animals. 

But there’s not a lot of research out there on what historically are the best conditions for the plague to develop and get out of control. As a result, there are still a lot of big questions about the plague — like why it hasn’t spread to certain geographic areas, or why human cases don’t always overlap with where animals are carrying the disease — that remain unanswered. 

The study found that rodent communities in certain areas at higher elevations were up to 40% more likely to harbour the disease, which the researchers say is attributable to warming since 1950. That, in turn, means that the risk of the plague spreading from rodents to humans also increased, albeit more slightly.

“It’s a big, messy, tangled system, and there’s a lot of different levers controlling the ecology of the disease,” Carlson said. “But as we start to identify the big ones, we can look at how the key variables have changed since 1950, and it turns out — more and more of this region is starting to match the conditions that allow plague to hang out in animals, and increasingly, to make the jump into people.”

Read more: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2021/11/the-plague-is-more-likely-now-thanks-to-climate-change/

The abstract of the study;

Plague risk in the western United States over seven decades of environmental change

Colin J. CarlsonSarah N. BevinsBoris V. SchmidFirst published: 18 November 2021 https://doi.org/10.1111/gcb.15966

Abstract

After several pandemics over the last two millennia, the wildlife reservoirs of plague (Yersinia pestis) now persist around the world, including in the western United States. Routine surveillance in this region has generated comprehensive records of human cases and animal seroprevalence, creating a unique opportunity to test how plague reservoirs are responding to environmental change. Here, we test whether animal and human data suggest that plague reservoirs and spillover risk have shifted since 1950. To do so, we develop a new method for detecting the impact of climate change on infectious disease distributions, capable of disentangling long-term trends (signal) and interannual variation in both weather and sampling (noise). We find that plague foci are associated with high-elevation rodent communities, and soil biochemistry may play a key role in the geography of long-term persistence. In addition, we find that human cases are concentrated only in a small subset of endemic areas, and that spillover events are driven by higher rodent species richness (the amplification hypothesis) and climatic anomalies (the trophic cascade hypothesis). Using our detection model, we find that due to the changing climate, rodent communities at high elevations have become more conducive to the establishment of plague reservoirs—with suitability increasing up to 40% in some places—and that spillover risk to humans at mid-elevations has increased as well, although more gradually. These results highlight opportunities for deeper investigation of plague ecology, the value of integrative surveillance for infectious disease geography, and the need for further research into ongoing climate change impacts.

Read more: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcb.15966

The plague is treatable with modern antibiotics, though it still kills a handful of people in the USA every year – antibiotic treatment has to be started very quickly when plague is suspected, for a good chance of survival. Regions where plague is endemic maintain vigilance against outbreaks.

I learned something new about plague – the study suggests it can persist in soil, like anthrax, allowing it to re-emerge sporadically and infect local wildlife even if all living carriers are eliminated, though plague is sensitive to soil chemistry – only some soils are suitable.

I think the biggest weakness with the study is in my opinion the study does not delve deeply enough into why modern plague distributions are tied to a small number of species. Plague can famously infect a very broad range of mammals. The study briefly mentions this issue, but I would have like to see more depth on why modern plague is so restricted.

Given some of the species of known reservoir animals are protected species, I strongly suspect the reason why plague is still endemic in some regions of the USA, is nobody has baited and eradicated the reservoir animals. If an unacceptable threat to human life emerged, an intensive culling programme which included protected species which are known carriers would likely quell the threat, regardless of any climatic factors.

Paul S.
November 20, 2021 2:07 pm

“Everything gives you Cancer, There’s no cure, there’s no answer” Joe Jackson

Scissor
Reply to  Paul S.
November 20, 2021 2:55 pm

I couldn’t believe his future wife was really going out with him.

Anyway, there are antibiotics like streptomycin that are effective in treating the plague, of course, with side effects.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Scissor
November 20, 2021 3:16 pm

Mild death is a known side effect when not administered promptly.

Scissor
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
November 20, 2021 3:29 pm

If mild, that’s a relief.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
November 20, 2021 3:30 pm

Hmmm … I always thought it was “mild to sever death”.

John Tillman
November 20, 2021 2:09 pm

Lots of unendangered species harbor plague.

One sylvan reservoir which I studied in college during the early ’70s was squirrels in the hills around Daly City, San Mateo County, on the SF Peninsula.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  John Tillman
November 20, 2021 3:22 pm

Once while spelunking in lava tubes at Lava Beds National Monument in northern California, we dropped down into a small hole in a flat area. We came out of an entrance on a well used trail a couple of hours later. As we looked back at where we had just come out, there was a sign warning not to enter because the local ground squirrels carried the plague. It was about the same period of time.

SxyxS
November 20, 2021 2:13 pm

Seems there is huge battle going on between psychopaths,sociopaths,opportunists and narcissists.
” Who can pull the biggest fearporn scenario out of their butts”

The winner will either get the nobel prize or the poolitzer.
Anything goes since the hardgore fantasy movie “An inconvenient truth” turned science into politics .

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  SxyxS
November 20, 2021 3:21 pm

I resent the implication that there was ANY science in “An Inconvenient Truth”.

But I do get your point!

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
November 20, 2021 3:33 pm

They have no use for science … too much uncertainty.

Keith Rowe
November 20, 2021 2:18 pm

It’ s not like the US does not have states that are further south or those in Mexico that have warmer temperatures to check against to consider if this might be true. Making claims without much consideration is annoying. Surely they could try harder.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Keith Rowe
November 20, 2021 3:24 pm

They are trying as hard as they can — to scare the public!

gringojay
November 20, 2021 2:18 pm

Yep, there’s a plague is at the door.

8EDE3388-8F04-4B15-8191-63EEF942F6D2.jpeg
Gordon A. Dressler
November 20, 2021 2:37 pm

This is just one more thing that we’ll have to watch out for (Lions! Tigers! And bears! Oh, my!) as humanity travels down the yellow brick road to the Oz of STOPPING CLIMATE CHANGE.

And pay no attention to those politicians behind the curtain.

Doonman
November 20, 2021 2:50 pm

The study found that rodent communities in certain areas at higher elevations were up to 40% more likely to harbour the disease, which the researchers say is attributable to warming since 1950.

Wait. Why would rodents living at higher altitudes where its colder have more plague than rodents living at lower altitudes where its warmer, if rising temperatures are the cause?

Rud Istvan
November 20, 2021 2:53 pm

A little fast research goes a long way…

From the above PR: “Not a lot of research out there on historically best conditions”
From the above abstract: “new method for detecting the impact of climate change [on plague].”
And their conclusion: global warming at higher elevations becomes the plague problem.

All three assertions are false according to CDC.gov (search western US plague).

Per CDC, plague is endemic in many semiarid western US rodent populations (ground squirrels, rock squirrels, prairie dogs, field mice, chipmunks…).

The disease is usually enzootic, circulating at low levels without a lot of host mortality.

But occasionally it becomes epizootic, with many infected animals and deaths. The deaths cause infected fleas to seek new hosts such as cats and dogs, which bring infected fleas to humans even if humans are not out in the wild to get fleas directly. Human risk is mainly during epizootic episodes because of the hungry flea behavior.

Epizootic episodes are more likely during COOLER summers after WETTER winters, because the more plentiful summer food supply increases the host rodent populations significantly, enabling epizootic conditions.

CDC says the exact OPPOSITE of the new paper new method nonsense. Cooler summers and wetter winters are the opposite of conventional ‘climate change’ predictions ‘caused by anthropogenic CO2’.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 20, 2021 3:35 pm

When I lived in Vermont, I had a large angora cat. This was before flea collars were invented. The cat used to sleep on a throw rug at the foot of our bed. We had been gone on vacation in the Fall for about a week with the heat turned off. We got home late and decided to turn in for the night. As I walked naked across the hardwood floor, stepping on the throw rug, I suddenly felt something on my ankles. I looked down to see what appeared to be black bands around both ankles — fleas! I got into the shower to wash them off, and then sprinkled DDT on the rug before going to bed. The fleas were obviously hungry and attracted to the warmth of my body.

Pauleta
November 20, 2021 2:54 pm

Hey, if there’s no natural epidemic, clearly China can engineer one and create some freaky viruses and bacteria.

John in Oz
November 20, 2021 2:57 pm

If an increase in the global average temperature is the cause of more plague, why are all current areas with higher than average temperatures not plagued with the plague??

Rud Istvan
Reply to  John in Oz
November 20, 2021 3:06 pm

That is a FAR too logical question for warmunist believers.

n.n
November 20, 2021 3:11 pm

Social, political, scientific, religious climate change? Liberalism (i.e. divergence), dysfunctional orientations, non-sterilizing “vaccine(s)”, symptom suppression and silent spread, planned parent/hood (“wicked solution”), mandates without cause or reflection unmasked.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by n.n
Clyde Spencer
November 20, 2021 3:15 pm

Hanta virus is also endemic in the US southwest, but it seems to be more prevalent in areas where homes are not sealed well against deer mice. That is often housing on Indian reservations. Therefore, factors such as poor quality housing, lack of running water, and perhaps a cultural bias in favor of dogs instead of cats, may contribute to diseases where mice, ground squirrels, and prairie dogs are the main host to fleas. It is probably more important than the minuscule warming that has taken place in the last 50 years. I suspect that the correlation with altitude is spurious because the average elevation west of the Mississippi River is higher than in the east.

Leo Smith
November 20, 2021 3:18 pm

The plague first appeared at the end of the mediaeval warm period. The end…

Walter Sobchak
November 20, 2021 3:20 pm

Of course if you keep your house clean and free of rats, you chances of catching plague are much lower.

