Jailed Insulate Britain protester went globe-trotting in a gas-guzzling 4×4 pick-up truck

52 mins ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

An Insulate Britain activist jailed after blocking traffic spent more than two years driving across the world in a diesel 4×4.

As she was jailed for four months, Emma Smart announced that she was going on hunger strike as she insisted that her actions were “morally right” and “in my heart I know I am on the right side of history”.

But the 44 year old, who has been arrested a number of times for her protest activities, including a previous charge for blocking a motorway, has been accused of hypocrisy after she drove more than 81,000 miles across 52 countries in a diesel vehicle.

A blog post by Smart said that they had returned to the UK to earn money and were in a position to continue their travels in the 25-year-old four-wheel drive in around 2019, but they put the plans “on pause” to join Extinction Rebellion (XR) and engage in climate activism.

Before becoming involved in XR, Smart and her partner, who describe themselves as “valiant adventurers whose dream is to circumnavigate the planet”, drove across Europe, the Western Sahara and central and south-east Asia.

Their travels between 2012 and 2016 included trips to Spain, Italy, Mongolia, Russia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Iran, India, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

They returned to the UK in order to get jobs and earn money, Smart said, and two and a half years after they had returned they had saved enough to ship their Toyota Hilux to South America and begin what they described as “phase 4” of their travels.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/17/jailed-insulate-britain-protester-went-globe-trotting-4×4-gas/

Bill Toland
November 19, 2021 2:04 am

Don’t you realise that climate alarmists are totally exempt from any restrictions that they want to impose on little people like us?

4
Reply
Abolition Man
November 19, 2021 2:22 am

The Toyota Hilux is hardly gas-guzzling; especially when it’s a diesel!
This actually should be seen as a great tragedy. A young woman goes off on an extended trip seeking adventure and excitement. Upon returning home to replenish the finances; she falls prey to a vicious, fundamentalist cult which has no compunctions whatever about sacrificing humans on their altar of secular Progressivism! It is at best 2 or 3 stars on the Hallmark Movie of the Week, depending on how the heroine is able to escape from her captors and return to a life of fun and adventure!
At least 4 stars if they upgrade to a Dodge Powerwagon with a twin-turbo diesel V-10!

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Abolition Man
November 19, 2021 2:29 am

Make that five stars if she does a nude scene with a body double.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
November 19, 2021 2:35 am

Are we really surprised?

0
Reply
