Climate FAIL

John Kerry: US to be “carbon-free in the power sector by 2035”… A real-time failed prediction!

3 hours ago
David Middleton
16 Comments

Guest “From the Famous Failed Prediction Files” by David Middleton

ENERGY Published 5 days ago
John Kerry says US ‘won’t have coal’ by 2030
Climate czar John Kerry claims America ‘will not have coal plants’

By Kyle Morris | Fox News

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Tuesday in Scotland that America, which boasts the world’s largest economy, will stop burning coal sometime within the next nine years.

“By 2030 in the United States, we won’t have coal,” Kerry told Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait during an interview at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. “We will not have coal plants.”

Discussing a shift from coal, Kerry placed emphasis on markets being a driving force behind more cost-effective power sources like renewables and natural gas. Kerry also reaffirmed his support of the Biden administration‘s goal to eliminate all carbon emissions from the U.S. power grid by 2035.

“We’re saying we are going to be carbon-free in the power sector by 2035,” Kerry said. “I think that’s leadership. I think that’s indicative of what we can do.”

[…]

Fox News

Meanwhile, at the Energy Information Administration…

ANNUAL ENERGY OUTLOOK 2021

Release date: February 3, 2021   |  Next release date:  January 2022   |  AEO Narrative

Annual Energy Outlook 2021

The Annual Energy Outlook presents an assessment by the U.S. Energy Information Administration of the outlook for energy markets through 2050.

Press Presentation   PDF  PPT

The Annual Energy Outlook narrative

The Annual Energy Outlook narrative is the primary discussion of the Annual Energy Outlook:

Introduction

Consumption

Electricity

Production

[…]

Energy Information Administration

I downloaded the Electricity PowerPoint. Here is slide #2, as it appears in the report:

Figure 1. “We’re saying we are going to be carbon-free in the power sector by 2035, 2050” Kerry said.

Here’s the left panel expanded:

Figure 2. It’s a fossil fueled world… Get used to it!

Here’s the same dataset, displayed more realistically:

Figure 3. It’s a fossil fueled world… Get used to it!

“We’re saying we are going to be carbon-free in the power sector by 2035 2050…”

We’re not only not “going to be carbon-free in the power sector by 2035,” will be generating almost as much “carboniferous” electricity in 2050 as we are today.

Even with EIA’s rosy projections, unreliable energy sources will only account for the overall growth in electricity demand over the next 30 years.

Figure 4. It’s a fossil fueled world… Get used to it!

The downside is that the grid will be degraded from ~90% reliable down to ~60% reliable sources.

Figure 5. It’s a fossil fueled world… Get used to it!

The EIA’s base case outlook will have the US sacrificing grid resiliency, while barely reducing GHG emissions. They won’t achieve anything other than making energy more expensive and less reliable.

John Kerry’s energy forecasts are the sorts one would expect from someone who barely got a D in geology.

Boston.com

But he did nearly get a B in French.

John Kerry wins the Geico Cavemen Award….

“Ouais la prochaine fois peut-être faire une petite recherche”

16 Comments
Tom Halla
November 15, 2021 6:08 pm

If Lurch was truly serious about reducing emissions, he would move to lift all the anti-nuclear restrictions in environmental impact reports, most of which are Carter era executive orders, and stop the sue-and-settle games with the antinuclear NGOs.

The Saint
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 15, 2021 6:56 pm

But Kerry is a buffoon. Always has been, always will be.

Mike
November 15, 2021 6:22 pm

”John Kerry: US to be “carbon-free in the power sector by 2035”Jeezuz.
Please line up in front of the betting office in an orderly manner. No shoving!

Rob_Dawg
November 15, 2021 6:31 pm

All in favor of making the person of John Kerry carbon free raise your hand.

n.n
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
November 15, 2021 7:14 pm

An ethical apology. A nonviable choice. An evolutionary “burden”. Planned Profithood (sic) and carbon sequestration is a socially progressive Choice. Nice (pun intended).

Last edited 2 hours ago by n.n
Derg
November 15, 2021 6:31 pm

Step off John. The world doesn’t need you.

Joel O'Bryan
November 15, 2021 6:39 pm

That’s why Kerry became a Democrat. They encourage fail upwards.

Willem Post
November 15, 2021 7:10 pm

Every country that is currently using fossil fuels will continue to do so in 2050, and after, until we run out.

Every B student can figure this out.

Kerry was a C student, so he will NEVER figure it out.
Biden was even worse, C minus. He does not remember in which pocket he put his mask, or how to read from a teleprompter, or whatever.

It is completely outrageous for the EIA to make projections without huge growth of modular nuclear, i.e., multiple 150 MW units at plant sites that had nuclear and coal plants. The US has 60 years of experience with such units, as does Russia.

Jeff Reppun
November 15, 2021 7:15 pm

Here is our Idiot Climate Envoy in chief as Secretary of State with an absurd descrition of CO2 global warming mechanism at an international forom. A little before 8 minute mark is when he goes totally “loo loo”.
Secretary Kerry Delivers Remarks on Climate Change in Indonesia – YouTube

Mike Lowe
November 15, 2021 7:35 pm

Surely he cannot be THAT stupid and ignorant. But maybe that is a necessity for US politicians.

markl
November 15, 2021 7:39 pm

Without useful idiots like Kerry the AGW narrative would have no one to speak for it.

Bigus Macus
November 15, 2021 7:55 pm

Another student of the Al Gore school of prognostication.

BillTheGeo
November 15, 2021 8:03 pm

Kerry is the biggest climate scam artist of them all. He lives like a king, has below zero credibility and the sooner he and his climate acolytes are thrown out of Washington the better off the nation will be.

Dennis
November 15, 2021 8:35 pm

“Carbon” neutral?

That’s a big call.

Dean
November 15, 2021 9:03 pm

To be honest who cares about his grades 4 decades ago.

People’s capacity is not set in stone the moment you graduate.

It is the sort of attack warmistas excel in. Surely we can attack his arguments?

David S
November 15, 2021 9:18 pm

We might be able to be coal free by 2030 by substituting natural gas. I’m not saying it’s a good idea but we could probably do it because currently we only get about 20% from coal nationwide. https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=427&t=3
But getting carbon free in the power sector by 2030 will be extremely difficult unless we use nukes. But the people who hate fossil fuels also hate nukes. Also it probably takes about a decade to get through the approval process and design and build a nuclear power plant.. assuming you can get it approved at all.
So to get one online by 2030 they need to start last year.

0
