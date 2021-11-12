Friday Funny – BONUS edition

When media worlds collide, “climate change” style. One wonders if Geoffry Lean or Sir David King have headed there to live yet. Inquiring minds want to know.





https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/why-antarctica-will-soon-be-the-only-place-to-live-literally-58574.html#

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/09/weather/weather-record-cold-antarctica-climate-change/index.html



Given the fact that the Independent has already disappeared an earlier blunder, the infamous Dr. David Viner quote of “Snowfalls are a thing of the past, and “Children just won’t know what snow is”, it would not surpise me if they disappear this one.



They’ve already made some changes to the story, and this is what it looks like originally back in 2004:





