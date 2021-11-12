Antarctic Bad science journalism Humor

Friday Funny – BONUS edition

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
9 Comments

When media worlds collide, “climate change” style. One wonders if Geoffry Lean or Sir David King have headed there to live yet. Inquiring minds want to know.

Here are the two stories:


https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/why-antarctica-will-soon-be-the-only-place-to-live-literally-58574.html#

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/09/weather/weather-record-cold-antarctica-climate-change/index.html

Given the fact that the Independent has already disappeared an earlier blunder, the infamous Dr. David Viner quote of “Snowfalls are a thing of the past, and “Children just won’t know what snow is”, it would not surpise me if they disappear this one.

They’ve already made some changes to the story, and this is what it looks like originally back in 2004:

Tom Halla
November 12, 2021 1:09 pm

Appropriate after the news came out that last year was the coldest for Antarctica in the sixty years they have been keeping records.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 12, 2021 1:22 pm

He was on UK’s TV few days ago, man was talking rubbish, most likely going senile, same applies to the other sir! David Attenborough.
‘There’s no fool like an old fool’

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 12, 2021 1:34 pm

I can only suggest that all Climate Warriors immediately migrate to Antarctica. I’d definitely fund that.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 12, 2021 2:10 pm

I’m happy to supply the seed for their gardens.

Stephen Wilde
November 12, 2021 1:38 pm

It is worrying how many of our so called elites are senile or becoming so.
Biden, Attenborough and Nancy Pelosi being prime examples. but Lord Deben and David King are not far behind.
Even Johnson seems to be losing the plot after his bout with Covid and Carrie’s apparent dominance over environmental issues.
Never before has the western world been governed by such arrant stupidity.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 12, 2021 2:11 pm

I don’t think Pelosi is senile. She’s just a lush.

fretslider
November 12, 2021 1:44 pm

By the end of the century The Independent just isn’t going to know what readers are

Rud Istvan
November 12, 2021 1:47 pm

Ridicule is the best comeback. The climatariat is immune to facts and logic as they repeatedly prove. And they continue to repeat already disproven ‘projections’:
Sea level rise is NOT accelerating.
Arctic summer ice is NOT disappearing.
Polar bears are thriving.
Children still know snow.
COP26 is a failure just like all its predecessors; Greta said so.

ResourceGuy
November 12, 2021 2:03 pm

No wonder Putin is massing forces and others are completing hypersonic missile tests. Why not?

