Climate ugliness

The Hounding of Roger Pielke Jr amid the demise of academic freedom in climate change

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

Academic freedom is squashed when scholars challenge any of the principle tenets of climate change and one of the most egregious examples of this has been the hounding of Roger Pielke Jr., explained in detail in a briefing paper published today.

If this is what climate change activists and their supporters in academia will do to a senior professor like Roger Pielke Jr., who really only disagrees with them on a single point, it’s no wonder that adjunct professors like myself have been virtually powerless in defending ourselves when the university mob mobilizes to attack with earnest (Laframboise 2019).

Here’s the executive summary, by civil liberties journalist Donna Laframboise:

Climate change, we’re told, threatens the ‘viability of our societies‘. In August 2021, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres declared the alarm bells ‘deafening‘. If this is even remotely the case, humanity is in urgent need of clear thinking.

But the climate movement rejects clear thinking. It has little interest in sorting facts from fiction, in ensuring its efforts are based on evidence rather than dogma. The hostility and venom directed at Roger Pielke Jr, a natural disasters expert who wholeheartedly supports decarbonisation of the global economy, demonstrates this beyond doubt.

Stray but a little from the dominant climate narrative, and activists will fantasise about your violent death. They will dismiss your peer-reviewed publications as marginal, accuse you of spreading disinformation, and successfully campaign to get you fired from part-time jobs. They will publish false allegations about you on the White House website, target journalists who quote you in news stories, and subject you to punitive, intrusive, and extensive financial investigation.

In recent years, Roger Pielke Jr has further discovered that academic freedom is an empty slogan at the University of Colorado (Boulder), his primary employer. Rather than defending its most senior environmental studies professor, his own department is now determinedly harassing and humiliating him.

From the paper’s press release issued by the Global Warming Policy Foundation:

Professor Pielke, one of the world’s leading environmental scientists, has been a vocal supporter of decarbonisation efforts, but this has not prevented green activists from engaging in an extraordinary campaign to silence him because he refuses to support claims that extreme weather is worsening.

And he is still being hounded today, with the University of Colorado Boulder launching and then dropping an investigation of his conduct, and forcing Pielke – their most senior environmental studies professor – to move to a tiny windowless office…

GWPF Director Dr Benny Peiser said:”The witch-hunt against Roger Pielke Jr. is symptomatic of a problem that we are seeing in universities across the developed world, with activists trying to silence dissenting opinions, and with the tacit, and in many case the active, support of administrators.

“Universities need to take great care – if the public lose faith in the system, public funding and generous donations from alumni can dry up very quickly.”

Laframboise, D. 2021. The Hounding of Roger Pielke Jr. Global Warming Policy Foundation Briefing Paper #58. 11 November. Pdf here.

See also

Laframboise, D. 2019. The Defenestration of Dr. Crockford: Silencing Dissent at the University of Victoria. Global Warming Policy Foundation Briefing Paper #45. 21 October. Pdf here.

Tom Halla
November 12, 2021 4:09 pm

Dissent is heresy or deviationism to the True Believer. No one can disagree with established dogma honestly, and must have evil intent.

Reply
john shewchuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 12, 2021 4:41 pm

A “belief” needs no data, just an agenda.

Reply
Robert Alfred Taylor
November 12, 2021 4:34 pm

Apocalypse Never? | Michael Shellenberger | The JBP Podcast – S4: E:51
https://youtu.be/aLxZF_EWaLE?t=17

Reply
Dave Yaussy
November 12, 2021 4:40 pm

Like medieval inquisitors, the left seeks out and destroys heretics. Journalists who at one time played up both sides, if only to generate controversy and sell papers, now slavishly follow the party line and join gleefully in the destruction of people and careers. Our only hope is that things they can’t hide, like higher gasoline and energy costs, will cause more people to question the premise of catastrophic global warming from greenhouse gases.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
November 12, 2021 5:26 pm

The pubic is still unaware that NOAA alters temperature data. Also, The Weather Channel continues to post a false video about July 2021 being the hottest ever … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQKbm4qU_lQ

William Abbott
November 12, 2021 5:01 pm

When academia becomes the enemy of inquiry and discovery, academia becomes the enemy of education. We will have to do our experiments somewhere else.

Defund the university.

MarkW
Reply to  William Abbott
November 12, 2021 5:26 pm

The Wisconsin legislature recently passed a bill requiring school districts to publish on their web pages, the books and curriculum that are being used for teaching in the classrooms.
The union is, of course, having fits, claiming that this bill is cyber bullying and accusing those who want transparency in the classroom of being fascists.

DrEd
Reply to  William Abbott
November 12, 2021 5:50 pm

Alumni need to communicate their feeling$ about their universities behavior. And their future demonstration of their $upport.

Megs
November 12, 2021 5:03 pm

There was a time when science was perceived as being above politics. Since ‘the science’ became dogma and is now settled it is the science that drives politics.

People who have backed political parties with substantial funds will be seeking politicians who speak for their constituents.

MarkW
November 12, 2021 5:20 pm

No matter how green you are, you will never be green enough for the green mob.

MarkW
November 12, 2021 5:23 pm

It’s not just in climate change, now that the progressives feel themselves to be in complete control of our academic institutions, they are going after anyone who disagrees with them on anything.
Fail to use someone preferred pro-noun, and you will be fired.
If you disagree that Trump was a dictator and was trying to destroy the world, you will be hounded until you quit.
If you fail to agree that every cop is a racist murder and that millions of blacks are being hunted down and killed every year. Then you are a racist and must be fired and hopefully jailed.

Progressives have no tolerance and only hatred for those who are not like them.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  MarkW
November 12, 2021 5:31 pm

Sounds like a description of the walking dead.

Ron Long
November 12, 2021 5:35 pm

If Roger Pielke Jr. was forced to move to a lesser office, without any reason other than censorship, he may well be able to declare “Constructive Discharge”, collect severance pay, and leave. Life is full of choices>

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Ron Long
November 12, 2021 5:54 pm

Einstein made his choice and left Germany — while he still had that option.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
November 12, 2021 5:58 pm

I’m not sure about “Constructive Discharge,” I’ll have to look into that, but universities, and CU Boulder in particular, don’t like to fire people as they don’t like to pay out such sums. They also worry about the threat of litigation.

A favored tactic is to make it miserable for employees, such as making them move to smaller offices, labs, etc. Pielke has been on CU’s shit list for a long time. CU faculty and administration in general are brainwashed and many are overtly Marxist. Eventually, they eat themselves.

