VP Harris asks NASA to hunt for institutional racism in trees…

Guest “Is the headline really hyperbole?” by David Middleton

‘Black Trees Matter’ — VP Kamala Harris Asks NASA if It Can Track Trees by Race for ‘Environmental Justice’

JOSHUA KLEIN 7 Nov 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris asked NASA if it could use its satellites to track trees “by race” in various neighborhoods as part of “environmental justice” during a recent display on climate change, leading many to ridicule the vice president online and even giving rise to a “Black Trees Matter” hashtag.

In a clip originally shared by Deputy Director of Rapid Response at Republican National Committee (RNC) Jake Schneider, Harris is seen interrupting a presentation in order to share her “woke” inquiry.

“Can you measure trees — part of that data that you are referring to, [and it’s an issue of] EJ, environmental justice — that you can also track by race their averages in terms of the number of trees in the neighborhoods where people live?”

“I thought this was a Babylon Bee headline, turns out it’s our totally serious Vice President,” wrote Republican congressional candidate Leon Benjamin.

“Glad she has her priorities straight,” he added.

