Politics and climate change

VP Harris asks NASA to hunt for institutional racism in trees…

3 hours ago
David Middleton
51 Comments

Guest “Is the headline really hyperbole?” by David Middleton

‘Black Trees Matter’ — VP Kamala Harris Asks NASA if It Can Track Trees by Race for ‘Environmental Justice’

JOSHUA KLEIN 7 Nov 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris asked NASA if it could use its satellites to track trees “by race” in various neighborhoods as part of “environmental justice” during a recent display on climate change, leading many to ridicule the vice president online and even giving rise to a “Black Trees Matter” hashtag.

[…]

In a clip originally shared by Deputy Director of Rapid Response at Republican National Committee (RNC) Jake Schneider, Harris is seen interrupting a presentation in order to share her “woke” inquiry.

“Can you measure trees — part of that data that you are referring to, [and it’s an issue of] EJ, environmental justice — that you can also track by race their averages in terms of the number of trees in the neighborhoods where people live?”

[…]

“I thought this was a Babylon Bee headline, turns out it’s our totally serious Vice President,” wrote Republican congressional candidate Leon Benjamin.

“Glad she has her priorities straight,” he added.

[…]

Breitbart

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
51 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Wilde
November 8, 2021 10:08 am

Well, I suppose the number of trees would stand as a proxy for environmental quality.
However, it would be pretty obvious from a visit anyway and there could be other features that offset any lack of trees so it doesn’t necessarily help.
To ask the question at all does seem to demonstrate an unhealthy obsession with racial identity.

13
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 8, 2021 10:39 am

Harris is well known for not being able to form a coherent statement.
I thought she was trying ask if NASA could measure the number of trees in a given neighborhood, then determine if there was a racial pattern in this number.

If black people choose not to plant trees in their own yards, is this really evidence of racism?

6
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  MarkW
November 8, 2021 10:40 am

She eats and drinks no for breakfast, whatever that means.

0
Reply
To bed B
Reply to  Pauleta
November 8, 2021 10:58 am

I think it’s noo, ricebubbles soaked in gin.

0
Reply
Martin Pinder
Reply to  Pauleta
November 8, 2021 11:59 am

NO? Nitric Oxide?

0
Reply
hiskorr
Reply to  MarkW
November 8, 2021 11:08 am

But only, you notice, in neighborhoods “where people live”.

1
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  MarkW
November 8, 2021 11:16 am

Kamala Harris should be more concerned with how few grocery stores are in black neighborhoods.
No, that might lead to someone questioning why so few.
Not that it matters; they’d just spin and lie about the reasons, anyway.

4
Reply
DMA
November 8, 2021 10:12 am

So we have to develop a definition of racial neighborhood , apply that to the census to plot the various locations and count trees to compare them for equality. That could keep someone busy full time forever. We need a new cabinet position to direct it.

4
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  DMA
November 8, 2021 10:18 am

If you recall, the 2020 Census did ask for racial information. That could be referenced versus address to map out the density of various races down to a neighborhood level. There might be some legitimate uses for such sociological purposes. But it also has the potential of being exploited for political ends.

2
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
November 8, 2021 11:35 am

This year, we were “randomly” selected to “participate” in the American Community Survey…

https://www2.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/methodology/questionnaires/2020/quest20.pdf

https://www.cato.org/blog/census-too-intrusive

We “answered” all of the questions in a manner we deemed “good enough for government work”.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
November 8, 2021 10:13 am

To be fair, I believe she was asking if tree densities could be mapped versus the racial profiles of neighborhoods, not mapping trees by their race. She’s dumb, but not THAT dumb.

3
Reply
Capitalist-Dad
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
November 8, 2021 10:30 am

Well, she is pretty dumb for thinking there are a lot of trees in urban areas. The governments in Democrat Marxist cesspools can’t provide good schools or proper policing, yet decide that trees are a top priority. Figures, because the more government focuses resources on woke priorities, the worse it performs in those areas it’s SUPPOSED to run…like schools, police, garbage removal, street maintenance.

3
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
November 8, 2021 11:32 am

This has nothing to do with fairness.

This is deliberate race hustling from her side to push the race narrative and add new bullshit to the show (same trick as with AGW when they try to connect dying walruses to co2).
And they use “science” as Trojan horse.

2
Reply
Rob_Dawg
November 8, 2021 10:19 am

Perhaps refreshing the Tree of Liberty will help.

Seriously, there is merit in using tree cover as a proxy for local environmental quality (and quality of life). Unfortunately for the progressive agenda the “cure” would be a lower density more exurban pattern of land development antithetical to most of their agenda.

3
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
November 8, 2021 11:23 am

What’s the difference between Kamala and Michelle?

Kamala h(e)ad Willie Brown
Michelle has a brown Willie.

2
Reply
Ken
November 8, 2021 10:19 am

That’s true. Inner city trees are much more disadvantaged than those trees in the suburbs and rural areas.

6
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  Ken
November 8, 2021 11:08 am

We joke, but the truth is inner city neighborhoods (which tend to be predominately minority neighborhoods) tend to have less trees than rural and suburban neighborhoods. But that’s more a urban vs rural thing rather than a racial thing. Not that race baiters like cackling Kamala will ever understand that.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Endicott
1
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  John Endicott
November 8, 2021 11:27 am

The closer we get to a city the less trees there are
and even inside the city this trend usually continues the closer we get to the inner city.

0
Reply
Matt Dalby
November 8, 2021 10:20 am

I think she was trying to ask if NASA could use satellites to work out if there were more trees in predominately white neighbourhoods compared with black neighbourhoods. This is only slightly less batty than trying to determine the tree’s race, as it would suggest that she thinks the most important thing affecting the quality of life of people in poor black neighbourhoods is how many trees they can see, rather than poverty, high crime, poor schools etc.

10
Reply
Krishna Gans
November 8, 2021 10:22 am

comment image comment image

5
Reply
Capitalist-Dad
November 8, 2021 10:24 am

Tracking trees by race? How stupid is that? Didn’t know trees had a race. Reminds me of a discussion I had with a Dean at graduate school (before humor was banned by Democrat Marxists). He told of a questionnaire from the Dept. of Education that asked for the number of graduate students broken down by sex. He insisted his reply was, “To my knowledge, none of our students are broken down by sex. Usually it’s alcohol.”

13
Reply
markl
November 8, 2021 10:31 am

What she is asking for is up to interpretation but the fact that she is asking a science institute to use race as a search criteria is not. The Marxists are using race and AGW to divide us is obvious.

4
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  markl
November 8, 2021 10:38 am

A divided electorate leaves government with half as any people to fight or please.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  markl
November 8, 2021 10:42 am

Leftists have always sought to separate us by race. The more tension their is in a society, the easier it is for the government to control the people.

3
Reply
Alan
November 8, 2021 10:36 am

This from the political party that gave us representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who asked NASA if they could send the Pathfinder rover over the hill and photograph the flag the astronauts left. The representative, I forget his name, who was worried Guam would tip over if we deployed too many troops there. Not to mention, Al Gore and John Kerry.

4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Alan
November 8, 2021 1:02 pm

Hank Johnson?

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
November 8, 2021 10:40 am

This is a profoundly stupid person, who can’t even get above Creepy Joe’s poll numbers.

3
Reply
Voltron
November 8, 2021 10:41 am

God help the White trees if they can track by race.

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Voltron
November 8, 2021 12:08 pm

Well, for starters, there are white birch and black walnut.

1
Reply
4E Douglas
November 8, 2021 10:49 am

Woman is dumb as a bag of
hammers.

2
Reply
ih_fan
Reply to  4E Douglas
November 8, 2021 10:53 am

At least a bag of hammers has a practical use for a carpenter. She isn’t of any practical value to anyone.

1
Reply
Alexander Mentes
Reply to  ih_fan
November 8, 2021 11:14 am

She was of practical use to Willie Brown

2
Reply
John the Econ
November 8, 2021 11:00 am

If I was this guy, I would have responded “No, it can’t identify institutional racism. But for another trillion dollars in our budget, we could build one that does.”

3
Reply
Climate believer
November 8, 2021 11:02 am

I have no idea what she just said…

“can you measure um trees?…part of that data that you’re referring to, and it’s EJ’s environmental justices, but you can also track by race their averages in terms of the number of trees in the neighbourhood where people live”

Btw, it’s also very rude to ask the question to the guy making the presentation, then immediately turn away to look for the answer from someone else.

Maybe if we knew what the guy was talking about it might make more sense…maybe.

0
Reply
To bed B
November 8, 2021 11:02 am

Can NASA count the number of roos loose in the top paddock from up there?

1
Reply
Vuk
November 8, 2021 11:04 am

OT but worth of an editor’s attention:
“Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunkerHistorians delight in trove of lost artefacts, yet have ‘huge concern’ about the impact of climate change on the Alps’ 4,000 glaciers”

This bit made me laugh ‘have ‘huge concern’ about the impact of climate change on the Alps’ 4,000 glaciers
Have some sympathy for the poor WWI soldiers had to dig dip under glacier, unless (of course) the area was clear of ice.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/11/08/melting-alpine-glacier-reveals-hidden-ww1-tunnels-bunker/

2
Reply
DonM
Reply to  Vuk
November 8, 2021 12:06 pm

 “Yes, sir, Officer Obie, I cannot tell a lie, I put that envelope
under that garbage.”
﻿
(It’s almost Thanksgiving)

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Vuk
November 8, 2021 1:01 pm

“The only way we can stop it is to reduce CO2 emissions – there’s no other way. If temperature increases are kept within 1.5C of the pre-industrial era then we can at least save some of the glaciers,” said Davide Fugazza, a post-doctoral researcher, as he measured glacial meltwater flows from a wooden bridge spanning a mountain stream.

This guy should have his diploma pulled, what a nutter.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
November 8, 2021 11:11 am

Soon, she will want not only the count of minority trees, but also an estimate of mass, leaves, and health of each tree. It would seem likely that certain kinds of trees are more WOKE than others so maybe we should track tree species as well. Rich-Man trees will be taxed.

We need to have an accurate estimate of both sunshine and water delivered to each tree so that we can ensure that minority trees are getting at least their fair share. If they aren’t, a massive $4.5T Green Gnu Deal spending bill to pay for infrastructure to move water and sunshine (space mirrors) to the disadvantaged trees should be passed, and half of this money used for counseling the minority trees and building them “Safe Fields” where they can continue to grow in a safer environment away from nasty rich-man trees.

I can ridicule this person all day…the problem is she likely supports about half of this.

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
November 8, 2021 11:16 am

Kamala had a thought. Doesn’t happen often but when it does stand up comedy wins.

2
Reply
huls
November 8, 2021 11:30 am

#clownworld

1
Reply
Anti-griff
November 8, 2021 11:37 am

I read that she is mixed race…1/4 black…1/4 white….1/2 Indian as from India. The Great Obomba is 1/2 black and 1/2 white. Both carry the race card.

0
Reply
aussiecol
November 8, 2021 11:45 am

In Australia there are two eucalypt species with common names of white gum and black gum, due mainly to the colour of the bark. Both species are not sought out by the millers and the black gum (eucalyptus ovata) is considered rare and is now protected and the white gum (eucalyptus viminalis) is quite common and is found throughout most of the country. So I guess the the black gum matters.
I think there is something there that is telling me something. but can’t put a finger on it.

0
Reply
John
November 8, 2021 12:01 pm

She always seems high/drunk to me. Anyone else?

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  John
November 8, 2021 1:05 pm

Her Dad said much the same…

0
Reply
DonM
November 8, 2021 12:01 pm

I have to admit my white privilege, there are about 40 trees on my 1/3 acre.

But, there are no street (public) trees within 1000 feet of my property.

I am very confused, I may very well be dark, but privileged.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 8, 2021 12:03 pm

Kamala has been studying the North Korean crazy ant leadership style and is now ready for full scale weapons grade deployment. You had better find your place in Race World or Climate World because there is no room elsewhere. Our allies need to hold some emergency meetings soon to align with others or prepare for the worst. Putin is smiling wide.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 8, 2021 12:04 pm

Which race of trees are we now pelletizing for Green World with subsidies?

0
Reply
bonbon
November 8, 2021 12:11 pm

I wonder what race Bristlecone Pines are?
Right now I must shave my bristle, and put a few pine logs on the fire.
I Bristle with this Woke stuff….

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
November 8, 2021 12:12 pm

I suspect that there is a far greater problem of lead in urban water supplies than is generally appreciated. It would explain a lot!

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
November 8, 2021 1:09 pm

Just hilarious.

However, considering Harris’ education in political science, economics and law and her need to cater to her followers, one should not be all that surprised at her wokeness when it comes to knowledge of climate science.

That is, would it matter squat if “black people” lived with more (or less) trees per acre than people of other races? All along I’ve been told that CO2 in the world’s atmosphere is “well mixed”.

By her sophomoric question, Kamala must believe this is not the case, else she doesn’t have a clue about what she’s asking.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture Politics and climate change

Warfare, not climate, is driving resurgent hunger in Africa, says study

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Politics and climate change

Biden Administration Working To Undermine America

4 months ago
Guest Blogger
Politics and climate change

Nearly 60% of “House Democrats unite to send firm climate signal to Biden” according to Politico

4 months ago
David Middleton
James Hansen Politics and climate change

History Confirms Democrat’s 1988 Senate Global Warming Hearing Got Everything Wrong from Start to Finish

7 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Ridiculae Tabloid Climatology

REBUTTAL to Doctor Merritt: ‘Climate Change’ Does Not Affect Human Health, Weather Does

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Politics and climate change

VP Harris asks NASA to hunt for institutional racism in trees…

3 hours ago
David Middleton
Electric Vehicles

E-Vehicle Woes: German Cities Remove E-Buses From Service After Bursting In Flames: “Fire Hazard”

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #478

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: