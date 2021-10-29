Friday Funny: “Runaway” Climate Change?

This frantic, spiritual, hyperbolic email crossed my path.

In its push to control runaway climate change, the 26th Conference of the Parties must assist developing nations BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 — World leaders meet in Glasgow beginning October 31 for the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, to address the conclusions of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report: that human activities have unequivocally warmed and damaged the planet. Share International attributes 80 percent of the warming to human actions, and says sharing resources to mitigate the inevitable consequences is key to solving climate change. As early as 2007, an article by a Master of Wisdom, recorded by the late British author Benjamin Creme and published in Share International magazine, gave this 80 percent figure and stated that we have a pivotal choice to make: to reap the beneficial results of immediate action, or face the destruction that would ensue from doing nothing, or too little.

It’s a good thing that the RUNAWAY, catastrophic, devastating, and extremely icky climate change alarm is pure SCIENCE!

The article stated that the World Teacher for this age, Maitreya, who is gradually emerging into public view, “will advocate a simpler form of living, one more in keeping with the planet’s situation. When enough people are convinced that this is necessary,” it presaged, “there will be a growing movement to simplify throughout the planet.” It further predicted that “faced with the dilemma of necessary change, men will come to realize the inevitability of accepting the principle of sharing. Only sharing will make these changes practical and possible.”

The email ends with the obligatory call for money, transfer of wealth, etc.

o succeed at their stated goal of “uniting the world to tackle climate change,” COP26 participants will need to go beyond inequitable loan financing and fast-track unconditional sharing of the financial and technological resources necessary to bring all countries on board. This is in line with Maitreya’s rallying call to humanity: “Share and save the world.”

Share International USA is a non-profit educational organization established to disseminate information about the presence in the world of the Masters of Wisdom, led by Maitreya. More information can be found at https://www.share-international.us/learn/WorldTeacher/.

If one follows the link to the website, one is greeted with gems such as this:

Benjamin Creme sums up this powerful message of hope: “As we enter into a new cosmic cycle, under the influence of energies from the constellation Aquarius, humanity stands on the threshold of a new and brilliant civilization. This unprecedented period in human history will be ushered in by a group of highly advanced men, the Masters of Wisdom, who for countless millennia have, from behind the scenes, guided the course of human evolution. At their head, and now physically present in the world, is Maitreya, the World Teacher.”

