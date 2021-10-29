Humor

Friday Funny: “Runaway” Climate Change?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

This frantic, spiritual, hyperbolic email crossed my path.

In its push to control runaway climate change, the 26th Conference of the Parties must assist developing nations

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 — World leaders meet in Glasgow beginning October 31 for the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, to address the conclusions of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report: that human activities have unequivocally warmed and damaged the planet. Share International attributes 80 percent of the warming to human actions, and says sharing resources to mitigate the inevitable consequences is key to solving climate change.

As early as 2007, an article by a Master of Wisdom, recorded by the late British author Benjamin Creme and published in Share International magazine, gave this 80 percent figure and stated that we have a pivotal choice to make: to reap the beneficial results of immediate action, or face the destruction that would ensue from doing nothing, or too little.

It’s a good thing that the RUNAWAY, catastrophic, devastating, and extremely icky climate change alarm is pure SCIENCE!

The article stated that the World Teacher for this age, Maitreya, who is gradually emerging into public view, “will advocate a simpler form of living, one more in keeping with the planet’s situation. When enough people are convinced that this is necessary,” it presaged, “there will be a growing movement to simplify throughout the planet.” It further predicted that “faced with the dilemma of necessary change, men will come to realize the inevitability of accepting the principle of sharing. Only sharing will make these changes practical and possible.”

The email ends with the obligatory call for money, transfer of wealth, etc.

o succeed at their stated goal of “uniting the world to tackle climate change,” COP26 participants will need to go beyond inequitable loan financing and fast-track unconditional sharing of the financial and technological resources necessary to bring all countries on board. This is in line with Maitreya’s rallying call to humanity: “Share and save the world.”

Share International USA is a non-profit educational organization established to disseminate information about the presence in the world of the Masters of Wisdom, led by Maitreya. More information can be found at https://www.share-international.us/learn/WorldTeacher/.

If one follows the link to the website, one is greeted with gems such as this:

Benjamin Creme sums up this powerful message of hope:

“As we enter into a new cosmic cycle, under the influence of energies from the constellation Aquarius, humanity stands on the threshold of a new and brilliant civilization. This unprecedented period in human history will be ushered in by a group of highly advanced men, the Masters of Wisdom, who for countless millennia have, from behind the scenes, guided the course of human evolution. At their head, and now physically present in the world, is Maitreya, the World Teacher.”

Leo Smith
October 29, 2021 2:05 am

How come the dog casts a shadow, but not the stick or the bag?

Is this dog, fake news?

For Shame!

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 29, 2021 2:52 am

That’s easy. The stick and bag are witches. They must be burned. Or hanged. I can’t remember witch.

3
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 29, 2021 4:05 am

How come there is no shadow on the bag that matches the shadows on the dog?

It’s all illusions, you see.

“It’s clouds illusions I recall.
I really don’t know clouds…. at all.”
— from “Clouds” by J. Collins

0
Reply
Newminster
October 29, 2021 2:33 am

I thought the dawning of the Age of Aquarius was in 1967 just in time for the global cooling panic.

6
Reply
lee
Reply to  Newminster
October 29, 2021 2:37 am

Is that what the song was? I thought it was “the age of a hairy *ss”

3
Reply
4E Douglas
Reply to  lee
October 29, 2021 2:42 am

That was the age of women braiding leg hair too.

1
Reply
4E Douglas
October 29, 2021 2:44 am

Benjamin Creme and his imaginary friend the Mayatria.
Haven’t heard of them for years….

2
Reply
J.R.
October 29, 2021 2:50 am

” the Masters of Wisdom, who for countless millennia have, from behind the scenes, guided the course of human evolution.”

For countless millennia? So, without them, the ancient and modern wars, the vicious and violent acts of mankind across the globe, would have been worse?

Have the masters themselves been affected by this evolution, or are they somehow above it?

3
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
October 29, 2021 2:59 am

I sometimes wonder what disastrous event happened during the development of such people that they, for a start, clearly need a ‘devine’ teacher, and then lap up any nonsense emanating from said teacher’s lips as were it manna from heaven.

3
Reply
TonyN
October 29, 2021 3:11 am

Uh …. where do we send the money?

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  TonyN
October 29, 2021 3:19 am

The Masters of Wisdom will be knocking on your door any minute now, with an outstretched hand. Word of advice, don’t actually touch that hand and bathe in alcohol gel after you send them away.

0
Reply
Phillip Bratby
October 29, 2021 3:23 am

It must be April 1st every day for these nutters.

0
Reply
JLC of Perth
October 29, 2021 3:37 am

Bonkers!

0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
October 29, 2021 3:44 am

Sounds good

“When enough people are convinced that this is necessary,” it presaged, “there will be a growing movement to simplify throughout the planet.”

Presumably that means ‘simplifying’ like much of the rural population of India and China?

Or like 17th Century Europe which, coincidentally, was before the Industrial revolution raised us to the current peak of civilisation, with a quality of life even the most powerful monarchs could only have dreamt of?

So, onwards to serfdom, poverty, a short unhealthy life and ‘simplicity’.

tonyb

0
Reply
bonbon
October 29, 2021 4:00 am

How could these ¨masters¨ not know of the Divine Wisdom of Davos? Where have they been? Did’nt get the Great Reset memo?
Their outdated zodiac is about to be shifted, reset.

0
Reply
mark from the midwest
October 29, 2021 4:06 am

I missed the que where we are all supposed to break into song and dance around the oracle. Could someone point that out to me?

0
Reply
