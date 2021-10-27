Government idiocy Ridiculae

BBC Explains How to Have Carbon Guilt Free Sex

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Worried that your sex toy might be made of petroleum products? Have you checked the ingredients in your lube? The BBC wants to help people who might be worried about the carbon impact of their sex life.

Eco-friendly sex: What is it and how does it impact on climate change?

By Harriet Orrell
BBC World Service

What is eco-friendly sex?

“For some, being eco-friendly sexually means selecting lubes, toys, bed sheets and condoms that have less impact on the planet,” explains Dr Adenike Akinsemolu, an environmental sustainability scientist from Nigeria. 

“For others, it entails reducing the damage in the creation of porn to workers and the environment. Both examples are valid and of importance.”

The UN Population Fund estimates around 10 billion male latex condoms are manufactured each year and most are disposed of in landfills.

That’s because most condoms are made from synthetic latex and use additives and chemicals, meaning they cannot be recycled.

Lambskin condoms, which have been used since Roman times, are the only fully biodegradable option. However, they are made from the intestine of a sheep and do not prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Many lubes are also petroleum-based, and therefore contain fossil fuels. This has led to a rise in water-based or organic products. And homemade options are becoming more popular.

Lauren lives almost entirely waste-free and, since 2012, has collected anything she hasn’t been able to recycle in a jar. 

You won’t find condoms in Lauren’s jar and, as they are the only contraception effective against STIs, she asks all her sexual partners to get tested before sleeping with them.

The climate impact of reproducing

Which brings us to another point where sex and the environment collide – having children.

According to a 2017 study, living car-free saves about 2.3 tonnes of CO2 a year, while sticking to a plant-based diet saves 0.8 tonnes. By comparison – if you live in the developed world – not having a child saves about 58.6 tonnes per year. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-59046518

Lauren Singer looks pretty attractive, but personally I’d feel nervous about falling asleep next to someone who prides herself on putting things she no longer has a use for in her special jar.

Of course, having the British government BBC, or someone like Lauren, lecture you on the carbon friendly way to have sex probably causes an immediate reduction of the “problem”, so maybe the issue wouldn’t pop up in that scenario.

Obviously having the government and climate fanatics like Lauren lecturing people about how to enjoy sex without harming the planet is not nearly intrusive enough to keep the planet safe from waste and excessive carbon dioxide.

For the last few years, scientists have been working on a machine which can read your thoughts, including your dreams. The current generation device is the size of a room, and its ability to make sense of your thoughts is extremely limited, barely functional. But I keep thinking, the first computers were also just as large and clunky.

As the technology is developed a device could conceivably eventually be produced which could be implanted into your head, which would help wearers lead entirely carbon guilt free lives, by analysing their thoughts in realtime and warning them when they were thinking about doing something which might harm the planet.

If bad think persists, the implanted device could send a report to the climate police, so the government could assign the miscreant to the nearest climate re-education facility.

n.n
October 27, 2021 10:03 pm

One, two… scalpel on standby.

Tom Halla
October 27, 2021 10:10 pm

Or just be such a woketard no one wants to have sex with you?

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 27, 2021 10:52 pm

Nailed it..
She’s not getting any thus nobody else can.
Yet again= the politics of the playground

A *very* similar story went past on the beeb about 2 years ago. (thought I bookmarked it but didn’t)

Did bookmark this tho..
Headline (May 2019): British people ‘having less sex’ than previously

Oh hello, does this *possibly* explain anything in conjunction the above link.

Or is this what’s grieving the less-than-lovely Lauren?

It certainly explains the story we’ve just seen about Joanna Lumley…
An ageing actress, quite perfectly stereotyped by her role in Ab-Fab, has found herself with no work and little money.
First thing she needs is a little publicity, to remind the world she’s still alive and kicking

This is where the notion of ‘Never better‘ is turned completely upside down – like The Earth was 85mya and as we’ve just learned.

Because the only peeps who would give Joanna any publicity was/is the Climate Gutterati at the Grauniad
(You know why that was – Grauniad and BBC are haha “In bed together” but the BBC is not allowed to blatantly advertise anything. Except itself and the Grauniad)

So, ta-dahhhh, Joanna gets Free Publicity for her job-hunting exercise.
Exactly as described in the book I linked to.

So, we clearly see how “The World is Never Better‘ because the dear, old and genuine National Treasure that is Joanna Lumley had been forced to publicly humiliate and prostitute herself ‘for the climate’

Which takes us right back to the top of this story = Nothing is off limits to these hideous people.
But: Magical Thinking borne of consuming sugar, booze and their own media ‘product’ tells them they are perfectly On Limit and so they project their dysfunction onto everyone else, using the BBC and the rest of the MSM

Just Switch It Off – bring on the renewable unreliables.
Pull The Plug.
Build the windmills – they’ll be just as good at chopping up the Grauniad and BBC as they are at chopping our feathered friends of an aerial disposition.
(Not TV aerial – I only still have one because, you couldn’t make it up but, what we in the UK call Love Birds love sitting on it. Maybe properly= ‘Collared Doves’ = small beige coloured pigeons that ALWAYS go around in pairs)

It will herald the dawn of a genuine ‘never better’ era wherein these legions of meddlesome nobodies are rendered dumb and haha, impotent.

Smart Rock
October 27, 2021 10:22 pm

During the pandemic, it is important to maintain a social distance of 2 metres when having sex. And don’t forget to wear masks too.

Max More
October 27, 2021 10:31 pm

she asks all her sexual partners to get tested before sleeping with them.”
If they are sleeping, they are doing it wrong.

Having sex causes heavy breathing and therefore more CO2 output. If you believe in a climate crisis, stop having sex! In fact, stop reproducing, stop eating, and stop breathing. Do everyone a favor.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Max More
October 27, 2021 11:06 pm

I was immediately alerted when I read, “she asks all her sexual partners to get tested” . I had a flash vision of a little kiosk just outside her door with a steady flow of young men being field tested and inspected for suitability, with ‘Big Nurse’ in charge.

“Dear gawd … what am I doing here? It must be a nightmare.”

saveenergy
Reply to  Max More
October 28, 2021 12:01 am

she asks all her sexual partners to get tested before sleeping with them.

She shouldn’t be having sex with others (it’s what your hands are for ! ), think of the carbon footprint of all these tests & oral contraceptives.

nicholas tesdorf
October 27, 2021 10:36 pm

I am not sure about the ‘Carbon” Guilt-Free Sex but there are certainly many Eco-Loons who would benefit from a re-training session in the nearest climate re-education facility proposed by Eric.

Rory Forbes
October 27, 2021 11:10 pm

What kind of raving degenerate thinks of this stuff? We’re lapsing into a dystopia of feminist gender studies majors applying their twisted delusions into every corner of our lives. I think the revolution is long overdue.

gringojay
October 27, 2021 11:17 pm

Below is one solution: a person just has to toggle what they prefer & tell themselves it’s eco-free safe sex.

65F40923-75D7-425D-8941-87443413CDAF.jpeg
Alan M
Reply to  gringojay
October 27, 2021 11:36 pm

Are those switches in the on or off position ? Could be age dependent I guess

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Alan M
October 28, 2021 12:03 am

Well, in the USA, they’d be ‘on’. In the UK and Australia, they’d be ‘off’. Oddly, in many European countries they don’t follow a pattern, although they do in some.

Redge
October 27, 2021 11:22 pm

And yet she keeps a dog as a pet, an animal that, during its lifetime, emits twice as much CO2 as not one but two Toyota Landcruisers

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Redge
October 28, 2021 12:04 am

The exhaust of my Land Cruiser smells a lot better than the exhaust of my dog, I can tell you!

Beagle
October 27, 2021 11:28 pm

I think the eco-loons are going to get a big shock when they eventually realise how many products contain fossil fuels. ‘Rabbits’ will be the least of their worries

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Beagle
October 28, 2021 12:05 am

Well, tests for STIs are out. Contraceptives are out.

Lauren is S Outta Luck….

Zig Zag Wanderer
October 27, 2021 11:52 pm

You won’t find condoms in Lauren’s jar and, as they are the only contraception effective against STIs, she asks all her sexual partners to get tested before sleeping with them.

Oh, dear. Without carbon-based products you can’t have tests. Sorry, you have to go without or risk infection.

And there are no contraceptives that don’t use carbon-based products, either, so you’ll need to have lots of ankle-biters or go without too.

not having a child saves about 58.6 tonnes per year.

OK, no nookie at all for Lauren, unless perhaps she likes the seventy-less-one option, and will risk infection too.

Ooooops!

Coeur de Lion
October 27, 2021 11:56 pm

It’s much nicer on grass as long as it’s not raining

Adam Gallon
October 27, 2021 11:56 pm

It’s not written by the delightful Miss Singer, but by  Dr Adenike Akinsemolu, an “environmental sustainability scientist” from Nigeria. who’ll doubtless be joining the rest of the party goers in Glasgow.

Zig Zag Wanderer
October 27, 2021 11:59 pm

the implanted device could send a report to the climate police, so the government could assign the miscreant to the nearest climate re-education facility.

Look, I know this is all in jest, but be careful. You may give them ideas.

After all, 1984 was supposed to be a severe warning, and look where that got us, eh?

fretslider
October 28, 2021 12:08 am

Doubtless Harriet enjoys a bit of Orrell sex

That’s low Carbon

