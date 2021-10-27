Geology Lessons

The Day the Earth Fell Over

3 hours ago
David Middleton
54 Comments

Guest “Klaatu barada nikto” by David Middleton

My apologies to Robert Wise, Edmund H. North, Harry Bates, Michael Rennie and the guy who played Gort in the 1951 classic, The Day the Earth Stood Still… For some reason, this article made me think of the movie (the 1951 version, not the dreadful Keanu Reeves remake).

NATURE
Earth Tipped on Its Side 84 Million Years Ago, New Evidence Suggests
DAVID NIELD 20 OCTOBER 2021

We know that true polar wander (TPW) can occasionally tilt whole planets and moons relative to their axes, but it’s not entirely clear just how often this has happened to Earth.

Now a new study presents evidence of one such tilting event that occurred around 84 million years ago – when dinosaurs still walked the Earth.

[…]

Science Alert… (Be alert! We need more lerts!)

Good fracking grief! There is no evidence that “Earth tipped on its side 84 million years ago.” The Science Lert is a “tech journalist” with a BA in English. So, that might be how he misunderstood what the “new evidence” suggested.

A Late Cretaceous true polar wander oscillation
Ross N. Mitchell, Christopher J. Thissen, David A. D. Evans, Sarah P. Slotznick, Rodolfo Coccioni, Toshitsugu Yamazaki & Joseph L. Kirschvink
Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 3629 (2021)

Abstract
True polar wander (TPW), or planetary reorientation, is well documented for other planets and moons and for Earth at present day with satellites, but testing its prevalence in Earth’s past is complicated by simultaneous motions due to plate tectonics. Debate has surrounded the existence of Late Cretaceous TPW ca. 84 million years ago (Ma). Classic palaeomagnetic data from the Scaglia Rossa limestone of Italy are the primary argument against the existence of ca. 84 Ma TPW. Here we present a new high-resolution palaeomagnetic record from two overlapping stratigraphic sections in Italy that provides evidence for a ~12° TPW oscillation from 86 to 78 Ma. This observation represents the most recent large-scale TPW documented and challenges the notion that the spin axis has been largely stable over the past 100 million years.

[…]

Mitchell et al,. 2021

The full text of the paper is available and well-worth reading.

True Polar Wander is a real thing and probably occurs at an average rate of 1°/Ma (Andrews, 1985). Mitchell et al., 2021 have found “evidence for a ~12° TPW oscillation from 86 to 78 Ma”… 12° over 8 million years is about 1.5°/Ma.

Figure 3 from Mitchell et al., 2021. “Reconstruction at 80 Ma, centered at 10°E palaeolongitude, showing globally averaged palaeopoles72 (green) exhibiting oscillations interpreted as earlier Mesozoic TPW events22. Italy and its new poles (yellow) reconstructed using Euler parameters (4.0°N, 32.6°W, 21.8°CW) in a global plate model with simplified Mediterranean motions guided by ref. 71. All Italian poles are from Apiro except 85 and 84 Ma from Furlo that fill the gap at Apiro (Supplementary Fig. 2). Error ellipses are projections of cones of 95% confidence interval. Present-day TPW axis (minimum moment of inertia, Imin) at 0°N, 10°E and orthogonal plane of TPW in red425. Note consistency of TPW longitude in all datasets. Supplementary Data 3 for palaeopoles.”

12° is just 78° shy of Earth tipping on its side. Mr. Nield’s headline is…

True Polar Wander: Geology vs Bad Science Fiction

It’s possible that True Polar Wander, deepened the Cenozoic ice age about 3 Ma (Woodworth & Gordon, 2018). There is even evidence of a couple of TPW episodes of >50° shifts during the Neoproterozoic Era (Maloof et al., 2006). However, there’s no evidence that Earth has tipped on its side at any point in the past 600 Ma or so. Nor is there any evidence of sudden, catastrophic events associated with TPW.

Actual geological evidence for TPW does not support the cataclysmic pole shift hypothesis, or any other Edgar Cayce/Immanuel Velikovsky/Charles Hapgood nonsense.

References

Andrews, J. A. (1985), True polar wander: An analysis of Cenozoic and Mesozoic paleomagnetic poles, J. Geophys. Res., 90( B9), 7737– 7750, doi:10.1029/JB090iB09p07737.

Maloof, Adam C., Galen P. Halverson, Joseph L. Kirschvink, Daniel P. Schrag, Benjamin P. Weiss, Paul F. Hoffman; Combined paleomagnetic, isotopic, and stratigraphic evidence for true polar wander from the Neoproterozoic Akademikerbreen Group, Svalbard, Norway. GSA Bulletin 2006;; 118 (9-10): 1099–1124. doi: https://doi.org/10.1130/B25892.1

Mitchell, R.N., Thissen, C.J., Evans, D.A.D. et al. A Late Cretaceous true polar wander oscillation. Nat Commun 12, 3629 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23803-8

Woodworth, D., & Gordon, R. G. (2018). Paleolatitude of the Hawaiian hot spot since 48 Ma: Evidence for a mid-Cenozoic true polar stillstand followed by late Cenozoic true polar wander coincident with Northern Hemisphere glaciation. Geophysical Research Letters, 45, 11,632– 11,640. https://doi.org/10.1029/2018GL080787

54 Comments
Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 27, 2021 6:04 pm

Where does all the angular momentum come from to casue a TPW?

Barry Moore
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 27, 2021 6:13 pm

Carbon dioxide of course

Duane
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 27, 2021 6:34 pm

That was my question.

One thing I long wondered about is that with the earth’s unevenly distributed land mass, how does that eccentricity in rotational forces and momentum affect the rotation of the planet? Even if the effect of unevenly distributed land mass is relatively small compared to the overall rotational or angular momentum, it cannot be zero, and over geological timescales the effect could be significant.

I would imagine that someone has run models on it, but I have never heard of one.

Duane
Reply to  Duane
October 27, 2021 6:39 pm

For example, if even a tiny portion of a propeller or rotor of an aircraft departs, it creates such a massive rotational imbalance that the aircraft literally flies apart mid air. Obviously the effect on a prop or rotor spinning at hundreds to thousands of rpm is much more pronounced than a planet spinning at a mere 1 rpd (rotations per day), but again, over very long timescales the effect of an imbalance on a rotating sphere has to be significant.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Duane
October 27, 2021 8:01 pm

Obviously the effect on a prop or rotor spinning at hundreds to thousands of rpm is much more pronounced than a planet spinning at a mere 1 rpd (rotations per day),

I think you’ll find that momentum is key here. With a significant fraction of the Earth moving at over 1,000 mph, there’s a lot of momentum built up. Having said that, it’s so large that even massive amounts of material, like Antarctica, are irrelevant.

If the Earth was the size of a billiard ball, it would be smoother, and very, very slightly misted.

Ron Long
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 27, 2021 6:50 pm

I would think that there might be angular momentum irregularities associated with sloshing in the molten core. The way to test an Easter egg, given to you by “friends”, who encourage you to crack it open and peel it, to see whether it is hard-boiled or raw, is to spin the egg on a flat surface. The hard-boiled egg spins freely, while the raw egg cannot make one revolution. This might well apply to the molten core sloshing around, although I can’t imagine testing that.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Ron Long
October 27, 2021 8:03 pm

This might well apply to the molten core sloshing around, although I can’t imagine testing that.

We already are testing it. The fact that this happens is the reason that we have a magnetic field that protects us from the Sun’s radiation.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 27, 2021 8:27 pm

There are a whole lot of very observant people around here. Good catch. Every day is a life lesson or a welcome refresher course.

Tom Halla
October 27, 2021 6:17 pm

That sort of shift would be straight Velikovsky.

RicDre
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 27, 2021 7:39 pm

Whenever I think of Velikovsky, I am always reminded of the quote below from Carl Sagan’s book COSMOS:

The worse aspect of the Velikovsky affair is not that his hypotheses were wrong or in contradiction to firmly established facts, but that some who called themselves scientists attempted to suppress Velikovksy’s works. Science is generated by and devoted to free enquiry: the idea that any hypothesis, no matter how strange, deserves to be considered on its merits.

Scientists these days seem to have forgotten this.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 8:29 pm

One must wonder where Sagan would stand on the present constant gas lighting of skeptics and contrarians of the “consensus”.

dk_
October 27, 2021 6:29 pm

According to the interwebs, a tall guy named Lock Martin dressed up as Gort for the ’51 version. But the critical comment is redundant: Keanu Reeves is synonymous with dreadful.

Seems to me that we’ve heard this cataclysmic tilt theory before — taking two different “readings” from the “same” rock formation, which happened to contain multiple layers of basalt that were added eons apart, seems a simple mistake to make — for journalists and documentary script writers.

Last edited 2 hours ago by dk_
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  dk_
October 27, 2021 6:43 pm

The Replacements is actually a very good movie…

https://youtu.be/MJVxQhCJG_8

And, Bill and Ted’s Great Adventure is a hoot!

Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  David Middleton
October 27, 2021 7:19 pm

And, Bill and Ted’s Great Adventure is a hoot!

I note you do not claim that it’s good… so if I’m understanding you correctly, it’s so bad it’s funny? BTW, I thought it was Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
October 27, 2021 7:51 pm

You are correct…Major brain fart on my part… 😳

It’s a great stupid movie… Worth watching for George Carlin’s appearance, if nothing else.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  David Middleton
October 27, 2021 8:19 pm

Duke Kaboom is a classic Keanu character

RicDre
October 27, 2021 6:33 pm

Ah, The Day the Earth Stood Still, along with Forbidden Planet, two of my favorite scifi movies from the 1950’s. I think I still have my tee shirt around somewhere that has a picture of Gort with the words “Klaatu barada nikto” under the picture. Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe and Sam Jaffe were also in the movie. And Lock Martin played Gort.

Last edited 2 hours ago by RicDre
Mike
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 6:42 pm

I first saw that movie when I was maybe 10. Scared the bejesus out of me. This and the original Journey to the center of the Earth were my favorites until I discovered T&A.

RicDre
Reply to  Mike
October 27, 2021 6:56 pm

I first saw The Day The Earth Stood Still on NBC’s Saturday Night Movie in 1962; its not as scary on a small black-and-white TV of that era, and since the move was shot in black-and-white we didn’t feel bad about not having a color TV.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Mike
October 27, 2021 7:10 pm

Journey to the Center of the Earth 1959
https://youtu.be/vP-Q9wXoVJA

bill Johnston
Reply to  Mike
October 27, 2021 7:30 pm

Pending manhood can create many distractions.

John Tillman
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 6:55 pm

Edmund North wrote the screenplay for “The Day the Earth Stood Still”, based upon Harry Bates’ 1940 short story, “Farewell to the Master”. North shared the 1970 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with Francis Ford Coppola, for “Patton”.

If only they could have persuaded the producers to use Sherman tanks!

RicDre
Reply to  John Tillman
October 27, 2021 7:07 pm

Farewell to the Master is an interesting short story that has the characters Klatu and Gort in it but is otherwise a very different story than The Day The Earth Stood Still. I first read Farewell to the Master in a book called They Came from Outer Space which is a collection of “12 Classic Science Fiction Tales That Became Major Motion Pictures”.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 7:04 pm

Forbidden Planet
https://archive.org/details/Forbidden_Planet

RicDre
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
October 27, 2021 7:13 pm

I have a DVD copy of Forbidden Planet. Its always strange seeing Leslie Nielsen in a serious role since he is more recently known for the Airplane! and Naked Gun franchises.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 7:36 pm

He played “The Swamp Fox”American Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion in a Disney series from late 1959 through part of 1961… also a serious role.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Swamp_Fox_(TV_series)

John Tillman
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
October 27, 2021 7:24 pm

A remake of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, inspired by the 1609 hurricane which stranded my shipwrecked ancestor Stephen Hopkins on Bermuda, en route to Virginia. Hopkins later migrated to Massachusetts on Mayflower.

Erik Magnuson
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 7:43 pm

Lock Martin? My first thought was someone was having fun with Lockheed Martin..

TEWS_Pilot
October 27, 2021 6:43 pm

David, that is one of my all time favorite movies. Here is a link for a free viewing or you may download it. It is in the public domain. Full disclosure, as a college intern working toward my undergraduate degree in physics, I was honored to have been selected to work on the Apollo Program.

https://archive.org/details/The.Day.The.Earth.Stood.Still1951

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
October 27, 2021 6:50 pm

Back in the early to mid 1980’s, I would attend every SciFi/Star Trek convention in the DFW area because almost all of them would feature a screening of The Day the Earth Stood Stil.l

writing observer
Reply to  David Middleton
October 27, 2021 8:46 pm

I own it now, so can watch it any time on my big screen TV. But must have seen it at least a dozen times on the Saturday morning “Sci-Fi Theater” that the independent TV station ran.

Alan Robertson
October 27, 2021 6:50 pm

All I know is, the magnetic declination here (the difference between true North and magnetic North,) is different than when I was a Boy Scout and is also different than it was a dozen years ago. The magnetic poles move rapidly within a human lifetime.

Mike Dubrasich
October 27, 2021 7:03 pm

Maybe not the entire planet, but didn’t Guam tip over and capsize? sarc/

PS – Some Congresspersons are the prize idiots of all time. notsarc/

Abolition Man
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 27, 2021 8:49 pm

Mike,
At least it wasn’t swallowed up by a black hole like that missing airliner!

Joel O'Bryan
October 27, 2021 7:06 pm

Mars’ obliquity wanders are chaotic without a large companion Moon to stabilize it (see attach). We are here to talk about this because Earth was fortuitous ~4.4 Gya to acquire a large Moon.

You can’t even talk about Venus’s obliquity without huge uncertainty in understanding how it got so weird. And Mercury is tidally locked to the Sun.
That’s the 4 rocks closest to the Sun. The rest are gas giants or obit gas giants.

Marsobliquity.jpg
RicDre
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 27, 2021 7:21 pm

Mars’ obliquity wanders are chaotic without a large companion Moon to stabilize it

Too bad Phobos and Deimos are so small. They are kind of scary though (Fear and Dread).

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  RicDre
October 27, 2021 8:07 pm

They are kind of scary though (Fear and Dread).

Or perhaps ‘Fear and Loathing’?

H.R.
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 27, 2021 8:48 pm

Well now that brings up the topic of ether.

John Tillman
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 27, 2021 7:30 pm

Mars’ tilt just happens right now to be similar to Earth’s.

Sort of like how the Moon now just happens to appear about the same size as the Sun, seen from Earth.

Venus’ tilt and rotation are deeply weird.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  John Tillman
October 27, 2021 8:21 pm

Sort of like how the Moon now just happens to appear about the same size as the Sun, seen from Earth.

It’s amazing that this happened to coincide with the ascendancy of humanity.

John Tillman
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 27, 2021 8:33 pm

And with the evolution of countless other species.

Mike McMillan
Reply to  John Tillman
October 27, 2021 8:27 pm

Coincidence?

That’s just what they want you to think.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John Tillman
October 27, 2021 8:40 pm

If you read the full paper I attached, you see the authors had their curiosity piquied in how Mars obliquity wanders abruptly settled down about 4 million years ago and now to today’s relatively low values.
That timing roughly coincides with Earth’s cooling and descent into Ice Ages … a coincidence??? No one knows.

H. D. Hoese
October 27, 2021 7:36 pm

One of the most interesting, frustrating and unsuccessful episodes in nautical history was the attempt to determine longitude with compass using both declination and inclination. This study was the result of very extensive compilations from ship’s journals back to 1600s. Fascinating story with general knowledge of geomagnetism. Oh did it wander.

   Jackson, A., Jonkers, A. R. T. and M. Walker. 2000. Four centuries of Geomagnetic Secular Variation from Historical Records. Philosophical Transactions Royal Society London. A. 256(1768):957-990.
   Jonkers, A. R. T. 2003. Earth’s Magnetism in the Age of Sail. Johns Hopkins University, Press. Baltimore. 300pp.
   Jonkers, A. R. T., A. Jackson and A. Murray 2003. Four centuries of Geomagnetic Data From Historical Records. Reviews Geophysics. 41(2), 1006, doi:10.1029/2002RG000115.

Opus
October 27, 2021 7:45 pm

Reminds me of Velikavskis theory the Venus was ejected from Jupiter 3,000 years ago, parte the Red Sea for Moses before settling down into it’s current orbit

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Opus
October 27, 2021 7:55 pm

You forgot this…
.comment image

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Opus
October 27, 2021 8:22 pm

Von Daniken had far better theories. Crackpot ones, all the same, though. But very, very lucrative!

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Abolition Man
Reply to  Opus
October 27, 2021 8:55 pm

That is one heck of a carom shot! And I thought snooker was tough!

Sara
October 27, 2021 8:22 pm

Well, there IS one planet that does kinda rotate on its side, but it isn’t QUITE at the 90 degree angle. More like ALMOST 90 degrees, so it looks like its rotating on its side, poor thing! We didn’t know that until Voyager got there and got the tourist photos. So Uranus looks like its just rolling along, singin’ a song, having a fine old time.

RicDre
Reply to  Sara
October 27, 2021 8:37 pm

Speaking of the planet turned on its side, I am reminded of a 1973 song called Anus Of Uranus sung by a group called Klaatu (probably better know for the 1976 song Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft which later became a hit for the Carpenters in 1977)

Last edited 20 minutes ago by RicDre
Smart Rock
October 27, 2021 8:24 pm

All these reconstructions are based on paleomagnetic data – inclination and declination of remanent magnetism in rocks. We know how much the magnetic poles have wandered in historical times, and how fast the magnetic poles are moving now (north magnetic pole moving at 55-60 km/yr and south magnetic pole moving at 10-15 km/yr). So I have to wonder how they are able to separate magnetic polar wandering from true polar wandering. I suspect that modelling may be involved, and that makes me just a bit skeptical about the whole thing.

As an example, using the IGRF, it appears that the magnetic latitude of my house has decreased by about 5 degrees in the 60 years since 1961, as the north magnetic pole set off on its trek across the Arctic Ocean towards Russia.

Abolition Man
October 27, 2021 8:42 pm

David,
Hasn’t Al (ManBearPig) Gore already explained this?
The Earth has a nasty fever from all the deadly, toxic CO2 reaving through the atmosphere! Once the fever gets high enough, Mother Gaia will have to lay down until the lightheadedness goes away! Humanity can restore her to health by returning to the Stone Age, or committing mass suicide! Blah, blah, blah!
It’s amazing how far words like “journalist” and “scientist” have changed in our New Marxist Utopia! If I didn’t know better I might think that they are diametrically opposed to what they once meant, but maybe it’s only a right angle!

Craig from Oz
October 27, 2021 9:01 pm

Klaatu. Barada. Ncoughcoughcough. ?

“Look, maybe I didn’t say every single little tiny syllable, no. But basically I said them, yeah.”

ATheoK
October 27, 2021 9:10 pm

Magnetic North is not Earth’s physical North Pole.

All of that ice surrounding the physical North and South poles provide substantial momentum.

That Magnetic North is an effect from Earth’s magnetic core is correct.
That some people thoroughly know and understand Earth’s molten core and why it is magnetic is highly speculative.

What is known from magnetic traces left in rocks, is that the Earth’s magnetic field periodically reverses.

While wandering poles appear to be eternal, the same as idiot rumor repeaters working for new services.

