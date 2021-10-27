Joanna Lumley. By Land Rover MENA - Land Rover ‘Defender 2,000,000’ Sells for Record £400,000 at Bonhams Charity Auction, CC BY 2.0, link
Climate ugliness

Actress Joanna Lumley Calls For Rationing and Social Climate Credits

57 mins ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Joanna Lumley, whose glamorous high flying lifestyle includes long holidays in Bhutan, the Swiss Alps, and at least one trip on the Trans Siberian Railway, wants ordinary people’s leisure activities and travel to be restricted by a climate rationing system.

Joanna Lumley says wartime-style rationing could help solve climate crisis

Actor proposes system under which people would have limited points to spend on holidays and luxury items

Nadia Khomami 
Arts and culture correspondent
@nadiakhomamiTue 26 Oct 2021 10.01 AEDT

Joanna Lumley has suggested that a system of rationing similar to that seen during wartime, under which people would have a limited number of points to spend on holidays or lavish consumer goods, could eventually help to tackle the climate crisis.

The Absolutely Fabulous actor, who has long campaigned against single-use plastic, said legislation could be the only way to curb the amount of waste produced by the public. “These are tough times, and I think there’s got to be legislation,” she told the Radio Times.

“That was how the war was – stuff was rationed – and at some stage I think we might have to go back to some kind of system of rationing, where you’re given a certain number of points and it’s up to you how to spend them, whether it’s buying a bottle of whisky or flying in an aeroplane.”

Lumley, who has been involved in conservation work, said that while many people remained poor, it was largely “the western world that stuffs its face and chucks stuff away”.

“Perhaps people have got to think a bit harder,” she said. “Maybe more of our holidays should be at home or taking trains, and not hopping on a plane to Magaluf for the weekend … Every plastic bottle you don’t buy, every piece of litter you pick up, every piece of meat you don’t eat, every small thing counts.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/26/joanna-lumley-wartime-rationing-solve-climate-crisis

Joanna Lumley famously played a dissolute hedonist in the hit series “Absolutely Fabulous“.

I understand Joanna’s call for climate rationing. When someone lives a life as privileged as Joanna Lumley, why would they want ordinary people cluttering up their favourite Swiss ski slope?

ResourceGuy
October 27, 2021 10:06 am

Just as soon as they figure out prop guns on sets and the value of the Bolivar.

Gregory Woods
October 27, 2021 10:08 am

Joanna who?

Climate believer
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 27, 2021 10:46 am

If ever I need a solution to a worldwide problem, I always ask an actor. If I can’t find an actor I’ll look for a pop singer, they also have amazing insights into hugely complex questions.

John Tillman
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 27, 2021 10:53 am

How dare she?

What a nitwit!

markl
October 27, 2021 10:09 am

Rationing for thee, not me.

JOHN T. SHEA
October 27, 2021 10:13 am

The British STARTED bread rationing in 1946 and potato rationing in 1947. British rationing lasted until 1955. Some people love misery!

Charles Higley
Reply to  JOHN T. SHEA
October 27, 2021 10:23 am

When I was in Europe in the late 50s and 60s, they were still rationing butter, giving two little pats for four people at breakfast and always marmalade, which is my opinion is made from kitchen scraps.

Richard S Courtney
Reply to  JOHN T. SHEA
October 27, 2021 10:37 am

John T Shea,

The British don’t “love misery” but they had to start paying-off ‘Lease-Lend’ to the US when WW2 ended. The UK continued to pay until the debt and interest on it were finally payed-off in 2006. Meanwhile reconstruction of blitzed Britain was required. These were necessary if the country was to survive and so food was a luxury that needed to be distributed fairly.

Please remember that the USA was the only country in the world that made a financial profit from WW2, and Britain was almost bankrupted by it. Also, US companies owned factories that provided to the Axis war machine and when the war ended they claimed (unsuccessfully) the US government should pay them reparations for the damage those American factories had suffered from the Allied air forces. Some people profit from misery.

Richard

E. Schaffer
October 27, 2021 10:14 am

Just yesterday there was a “climate quality program” on public service TV (arte). The main theme: putting butter on your bread is way too damaging for the planet, and totally unnecessary. Bread tastes fine without butter.

I guess it shall be water and bread for the common people, private jets for the Al Gores, and punishment for all the oil-money bribed who dare to critize this new world socialism.

Chaswarnertoo
October 27, 2021 10:15 am

FOAD Patsy.

bonbon
October 27, 2021 10:18 am

Britain just had to have a Jane Fonda retread….

gringojay
October 27, 2021 10:20 am

I naively thought I lived according to a social contract lo’ these 7 decades & when I click on image below see what’s afoot.

F282925B-7CAB-4786-97A8-442EBF5CD8F4.gif
Last edited 34 minutes ago by gringojay
stewartpid
Reply to  gringojay
October 27, 2021 10:50 am

Ah …. the old moving goal posts trick …. NICE!!

John Hultquist
October 27, 2021 10:20 am

There should be an award for folks that generate the most plant food per year.
She would not win against Kerry, Gore, Musk, Bezos, and others, but she contributes more in a year than I have in a long life.

Brent Hargreaves
October 27, 2021 10:21 am

Filthy old hypocrite. Typical Champagne Socialist.

Charles Higley
October 27, 2021 10:21 am

Blithering idiot, she is. She has no idea that CO2 cannot and does not warm the climate. In fact, it is greening the planet. That said, why does she want to curtail the activities of everyone? The “social” part of her social carbon credit is much too similar to the social credit in China. She wants the government to be monitoring everything we do. I am sure she assumes she can buy whatever credits she needs in her elitist world.

Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
October 27, 2021 10:26 am

I guess this means Tom Petty was wrong. We all have to live like a refuge.

Rod Evans
October 27, 2021 10:27 am

It is a sad fact that too many highly regarded entertainers are convinced there is a man made climate crisis.
It is virtually impossible to convince them they have been conned into thinking the way they do. We love the work they have done, and must forgive them their ignorance. I would hope they also respect the public’s right to ignore their ignorant rants.

Crowcatcher
October 27, 2021 10:28 am

As I always say of these types – “After you, please”

ResourceGuy
October 27, 2021 10:29 am

Someone has to position to be the senior citizen Greta. There is a void there that must be filled with the right level of incentives and “qualifications”.

James Snook
October 27, 2021 10:29 am

When mass hysteria takes grip there is no limit to the resultant lunacy.

Rick
October 27, 2021 10:31 am

I agree.
She’s used up all her climate credit, so she should be locked in an unheated mud hut and only allowed out to graze periodically in the modest fenced in pasture.

Disputin
October 27, 2021 10:44 am

Oh God; those teeth!

bluecat57
October 27, 2021 10:44 am

Maybe a little less botox.

Capitalist-Dad
October 27, 2021 10:52 am

The control freaks recognize no limits, and are will to fight climate change to the last drop of the serfs’ blood.

Mickey Reno
October 27, 2021 10:53 am

She’s running the whole world short of peroxide and Botox, apparently.

Her picture reminds me of that great old song, “Smiling Faces” (by The Undisputed Truth).

