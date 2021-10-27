Climate ugliness

‘They Need To Breed Less’: The Darkness Of Climate Zealotry

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

Reposted from American Thinker

By Vijay Jayaraj

In this age of green craze, the most likely response to legitimate concerns about the lack of access to energy for the world’s poor is advocacy for so-called renewable technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels.

As embarrassing as that suggestion should be to the advocate of such unreliable and impractical energy sources, there are sometimes even more cringe-worthy replies that verge on the inhumane.  A recent tweet of mine prompted one such response.

The tweet was directed to attendees of COP26, a United Nations climate conference that gets underway this month at Glasgow.  The annual conference seldom addresses third-world energy poverty, which deprives billions of people of basic needs like clean water, lights, and modern medical care.  Many of these people are subjected to indoor pollution from cooking and heating with wood and animal dung while bureaucrats and politicians preach the banning of the very fossil fuels necessary to alleviate their suffering.

When I questioned in a tweet the evident lack of empathy for poor people in developing parts of the world, a person responded that India has too many people.

“I want COP26 attendees to ask themselves a simple question,” my tweet stated.  “What are they going to do about those in the third world who still do not have access to affordable & reliable energy — both for cooking and for electricity? We need gas, oil, and coal. Do not enforce energy apartheid on us.”

The response tweet said, “India is seriously overpopulated, they need to breed less.”

Breed less?  How can an Indian like myself not be insulted by such an anti-human suggestion?  Are the 1.3 billion people of India lab rats with no right to procreate as we see fit?

Moreover, the idea that population increase is a problem is outdated.  During the 1960s and 1970s, there was media-supported fear-mongering that overpopulation would bring down the world due to scarcity of resources.  This notion died with late 20th-century advancements in the agricultural and industrial sectors that made food more plentiful than ever.  Virtually every metric of human well-being has increased in the last fifty years.  The proposition that we are overpopulated is wrong.

Persons harboring such thoughts should note that the Indian breeding ground gave the world brilliant thinkers such as the present CEOs of Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Adobe.  Ironically, the person apparently ridiculing my country used the Twitter platform whose current chief technological officer is from India and did his schooling in a city a few hundred miles from where I live.  And then there have been the likes of Mother Teresa; Mahatma Gandhi; polymath scholar and founder of the republic B. R. Ambedkar; and numerous other leaders in politics, business, education, and science.

Having noted the cultural slight, I return to the lack of concern for energy poverty in developing countries as the larger issue.  It is the religious fervor of the climate-alarmist cult driving a misanthropic view that would deny people basic needs — even life itself — to achieve the fantasy of a carbon-free economy.  All to purportedly avert a fabricated climate crisis.

If this disregard for our very humanity goes unchallenged, we could be in for some dark times indeed.  Watch COP26 at Glasgow for trends.

Vijay Jayaraj is a research associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England.  He resides in Bengaluru, India.

4.8 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Spetzer86
October 27, 2021 6:03 am

I’m actually surprised someone didn’t suggest attacking the overpopulation issue with “applied nuclear technology”…. Some of these people are looney enough to lean that way.

10
Reply
Allan MacRae
Reply to  Spetzer86
October 27, 2021 6:21 am

 It appears that someone is “attacking the overpopulation issue” with the Covid-19 “vaccines”.

The Covid-19 lockdowns, distancing, masking were never scientifically necessary. The Covid-19 “vaccines” were neither safe nor effective. It was all a global-scale scam.
 
Read the second half of my latest paper:
“SCIENTIFIC COMPETENCE – THE ABILITY TO CORRECTLY PREDICT”
by Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., October 2021
http://correctpredictions.ca/
(excerpt)
 
The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence.
 
Following are the correct predictions of Allan MacRae and colleagues on two important subjects:
– GLOBAL WARMING ALARMISM
– COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS AND ”VACCINES”
 
Our scientific predictions on both these subjects are infinitely more accurate than the mainstream narratives, which have been false and baselessly alarmist to date.
__________________________________

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/10/08/announcing-the-first-wuwt-climate-change-essay-contest/#comment-3364071

It is now obvious that the summer case spike and hundreds of thousands of deaths in North America attributed to the Covid-19 virus were actually caused by the Covid-19 “vaccines”.
 
The Covid-19 “vaccines” are kill shots and the “vaccine mandates” are a death sentence.
 
I first published this hypothesis in June 2021 or earlier
.
It is especially egregious for governments and institutions to be pushing the Covid-19 injections on school children and young adults, teachers, health care workers, etc. Children and healthy adults are at very low risk of severe harm from the Covid-19 virus, but the “vaccines” are dangerous..
 
Vaccine-caused injuries and deaths can be crudely categorized as follows:
 
Short Term: Immediate severe adverse reactions including deaths from the injections occur with hours or days of the injections and harm more than one in 1000. Myocarditis and pericarditis are already happening, particularly to teenage boys. Heart muscle does not heal.
 
Medium-Term: It is hypothesized that more prevalent adverse reactions to the “vaccines” due to Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) will occur during this winter flu season.
 
Long-Term: It is hypothesized that much more prevalent adverse reactions to the “vaccines” due to damage to the circulatory system, leading to circulatory blockages, heart attacks etc. The D-dimer test of the vaccinated will provide an early warming of future harm.
 
“78% of the deaths in the U.K. are among the ‘double-vaccinated.”
– Canadian Physician Dr. Mark Trozzi
 
“If we vaccinate our children the deaths we’ve seen in adults so far we will now see in children.”
– Canadian Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Alexander
 
“I think we’ve completely suppressed any form of treatment or help to people in order to promote the vaccine. Now the vaccine doesn’t work completely and it’s, frankly, dangerous. We’re down to almost one message: Take the jab or else … It’s the scariest time to be an American, and thank goodness half of Americans didn’t take it.
We’re going to have to see what this is going to look like. I think the next month or so is going to be incredibly interesting and it’s going to be ominous.”
– American Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough
 
“In the end, i predict that we’re going to see mass illnesses and deaths among people who normally would have wonderful lives ahead of them.”
– German Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi 
 
“Hope to be wrong, rarely am.”

Regards to all, Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.), M.Eng.
Calgary

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 27, 2021 6:58 am

Hey, you have to take it to find out what’s in it.

0
Reply
michel
October 27, 2021 6:08 am

In the end all radical political movements turn to mass murder. Usually starting with each other.

11
Reply
Philip Mulholland.
Reply to  michel
October 27, 2021 6:13 am

Socialism fails when it runs out of other peoples’ money
Communism fails when it runs out of people.

7
Reply
Miyake
Reply to  michel
October 27, 2021 6:26 am

They do turn to mass murder, but the first victims are always those who can’t fight back. It’s usually later on, when their own disciples begin to feel that their mentors are either insufficiently committed to the cause, or have somehow become ‘corrupted’ that the fun really begins.

4
Reply
Dave Yaussy
October 27, 2021 6:09 am

The improvement in human conditions that fossil fuels have made possible has led to lower birth rates in developed nations. If someone is truly concerned about birth rates in developing nations, he or she should be encouraging increased use of fossil fuels to drive economic growth.

10
Reply
Eric Smiff
October 27, 2021 6:09 am

My three times Scottish Green Party candidate ex declared that it was disgusting that food was so cheap. I asked her what poor people should eat. She replied ‘less’.

4
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
October 27, 2021 6:15 am

Radical green is essentially misogynistic and misanthropic. Mysogenistic: the biggest energy consumer in the house is the washing machine. Guess who will carry the can when we are forced to use less energy. Misanthropic because we are with too many. It is a profoundly regressive ideology.

2
Reply
Don Perry
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
October 27, 2021 6:49 am

Really? I’d bet the biggest energy consumer in the house are the heating and air conditioning systems, along with water heating for bathing and washing dishes.

0
Reply
Justin Burch
October 27, 2021 6:17 am

I once thought these suggestions were insane conspiracy theories but I now accept that the vaccines being pushed on us with insane disregard are for the purpose of depopulating the Earth. The amount of myocarditis in Canada caused by widespread treatment with the experimental mRNA has been steadily rising so that it is now just over 1/5000 in young males 18-15 and it has no sign of stopping. And all over the world unexplained excess death is being reported in places like Scotland, and Germany. I hope to God I am wrong about this but it’s the same bunch using the same disinformation tactics and embracing the same leftist/fascist ideology and flawed computer modelling as in climate change who are currently pushing the total insanity over COVID. And now we are about to begin mass vaccination of our children!

4
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
October 27, 2021 6:18 am

Reducing the world population to a manageable level is the only pragmatic solution to a manufactured crisis. There is no human or humane way around that, nor to achieve that.

The key word is ‘manageable’, and it is critically important you position yourself to me one of the managers. If not that, being one of the managed would allow you subsistence survival, rather than being redundant to operations.

0
Reply
n.n
October 27, 2021 6:25 am

Diversity [dogma] (i.e. color or class-based judgment), inequity, and exclusion (DIE). The wicked solution (e.g. planned parent/hood) to a purportedly hard problem (e g. social progress, medical progress, climate mitigation). There are precedents. How will they delegate (e.g. one-child/selective-child) the Choice this time?

0
Reply
n.n
October 27, 2021 6:31 am

The Twilight Fringe (i.e. conflation of logical domain, a dark matter) a la “penumbras and emanations” is a faith and plausible Amendment. Roe, Roe, Roe your… violently or gently down the river Styx.

0
Reply
PaulH
October 27, 2021 6:31 am

Their obsession with “overpopulation” is a fundamental problem with the Green Blob and a reason why I do not trust environmentalists. It’s always “too many people” with the Green Blob; they never say there are too many souls or too many minds. They just want to eliminate the people they consider to be an unnecessary burden. (And be sure to duck if you happen to suggest that any member of the Green Blob is welcome to follow their advice and remove themselves from the burdensome living.)

2
Reply
James Snook
October 27, 2021 6:52 am

I agree with you Vijay, but Mother Theresa was Albanian.

1
Reply
fretslider
October 27, 2021 6:52 am

third-world [energy] poverty

Is entirely deliberate. It underpins mass migration into Europe. Where all the shiny things are.

It is entirely consistent with the ideas of Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi and his European heirs in the EEC/EU. Winners of the Charlemagne prize.

For it was written…

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
October 27, 2021 7:05 am

Who do those who want to reduce the population want to get rid of?
 •  The ill who cannot be productive?
 •  The aged who cannot be productive?
 •  The lazy who are not working?
 •  The lazy who are unproductive workers?
 •  Those who do unproductive jobs that do not produce food, clothing etc?
 •  Those who seem to spend all their time in protests?
 •  The career politicians who have not made a single useful thing in their lives?

Perhaps we should try by starting at the bottom of the list and work our way up to see how it works out?

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
October 27, 2021 7:09 am

The GND wants…

Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/5729035/Green-New-Deal-FAQ.pdf

And it wants you to pay for it.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
October 27, 2021 7:20 am

Too many categories. Impracticable. Reduce to two: those who want to impose on others how to live, and those who do not. Start with the first group and soon there will be no more problem.

0
Reply
John Kelly
October 27, 2021 7:12 am

Vijay, you forgot to mention the great cricketers that have been breed in India.

Indeed, too many of these climate change warriors are appalling human beings.

0
Reply
griff
October 27, 2021 7:15 am

Well it is considered offensive by the developing world to call them the ‘third world’ these days… so you could do them the courtesy of referring to them as developing, perhaps.

and then you could assuage your massive ignorance by looking at the many programmes in India to address the issues you raise – very many of them involving renewable and sustainable solutions

-7
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  griff
October 27, 2021 7:24 am

Window dressing just like here in the west

1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
October 27, 2021 7:25 am

Renewable and sustainable are code words for not working and dreadfully expensive.

3
Reply
leowaj
Reply to  griff
October 27, 2021 7:36 am

And just who is offended by “third world”, Griff?

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
October 27, 2021 7:36 am

But no toilets for ~500 million people

You do trust the BBC, right?

India’s long, dark and dangerous walk to the toilet
The danger faced by women going to the toilet outdoors in rural India was made clear last month when two girls were ambushed, gang-raped and hanged from a tree. But defecation outside is normal for most Indian villagers – so how do they manage?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-28039513

You need to get your priorities straight, griff.

One could easily argue that they are offensive.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
2hotel9
October 27, 2021 7:38 am

I agree! Leftards should stop breeding. Thank God they abort more of their babies than they birth.

-1
Reply
HenryP
October 27, 2021 7:45 am

Good point. Good article. Can I re- blog this on my website?

0
Reply
Giordano Milton
October 27, 2021 7:46 am

People making such suggestions should look first to themselves, to make examples for others. Population control should start with those who feel the need to dictate to everyone.

0
Reply
M Courtney
October 27, 2021 7:49 am

Strange how it’s always non-white people whom the Greens think breed too much. Yet on average non-white people have a smaller global footprint than whites.

It’s almost as though the Green principles are masking some other impulse.

0
Reply
M Courtney
October 27, 2021 7:49 am

It should be noticed that the nun Mother Theresa was not a great breeder herself.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness Opinion

Climate Crusader Prince William Slams William Shatner Space Flight

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Paul Bryan on Steven Koonin: Cancel Culture at Work

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Education

Yale-NUS Professor: Climate Lessons Need to “Demonstrate an Emotional Orientation”

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

The New Yorker Asks, Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness

‘They Need To Breed Less’: The Darkness Of Climate Zealotry

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences

Updated climate commitments ahead of COP26 summit fall far short, but net zero pledges provide hope

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics COP conferences

Former PM on Australia’s Net Zero Pledge: “frankly, this [is] duplicitous”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Biden’s Climate Agenda Dies In The Senate

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: