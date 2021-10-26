Have You Seen The Guardian’s Climate Disaster? It Appears To Have Gone Missing!

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 24, 2021

By Paul Homewood

The more the push back against Net Zero grows, the more desperate the propaganda becomes:

The Earth is already becoming unlivable, they claim! Funny, perhaps somebody should tell the 7.9 billion people living on it.

It’s the usual mix of cherry picking heatwaves, floods, droughts, crop failures and wildfires, dressed up in fraudulent fancy graphics, and assisted by the hopelessly discredited Katherine Hayhoe.

So let’s look at some examples:

Prolonged multi-decadal droughts in the Sahel

The “Year of the Flood” in Catalonia

Record droughts followed by catastrophic floods in India

Major drought in Chile

500,000 deaths in Japan in just one winter, due to poor harvests

Record floods year after year in parts of Europe, but record droughts in other parts

1000-Year drought in Aegean/Black Sea region

Around the world, millions died from famine

Crops regularly devastated around the world

Sounds bad? Yes it does, but this all happened in the mid 17thC. I could also have added:

Record cold winters

1628 – The Year without a Summer

1675 – The Year without a Summer (yes, another)

So cold in Egypt that they wore furs.

Record cold springs

Record wet summers

Record cold summers

Rapidly advancing glaciers

All of this is described in Geoffrey Parker’s excellent book, Global Crisis.

Similar catastrophic events occurred in the 19th, before the Little Ice Age gave up its grip.

The Guardian has clearly lost its grip as well! They’ll probably try to tell us next that we all died last year. After they cannot get much more ridiculous.

