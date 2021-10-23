Watch: Morano’s full 25 min speech on Climate Lockdowns at Heartland Skeptic Conference in Las Vegas

CFACT’s Marc Morano gave a rousing speech addressing “Degraded Science and the Coming Great Reset.” Morano pulled headlines and quotes from mainstream media outlets that advocate for climate lockdowns that mimic covid lockdowns in the name of “saving the planet.” Under a climate lockdown, Morano explained, there would be little to no air travel, no new clothing, no private property, no meat eating, and of course, no use of traditional, reliable fossil fuel energy.

“If you’ve loved the last year and a half living under covid lockdowns, you’ll LOVE the coming climate lockdowns,” Morano quipped.

[This is queued up at the beginning of Marc’s presentation, but the whole science track meetings on Sunday the 17th are in this video~cr]

